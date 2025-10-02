Could it be that a certain critical mass of implacable and courageous men is required for civilization to flourish? Could their absence be contributing to degeneracy and decay within our culture and institutions? Could these masculine traits be closely linked to testosterone?

If all of these things are the case then we should be encouraging boys and men to be stronger and more independent. If these things are the case, then we can expect the Blob to encourage the opposite.

Politics has grown increasingly frantic and weird recently. Things feel simulated. The claims and emotional appeals of leaders and thinkers seem increasingly inauthentic - manipulated, and manipulative.

Some of that might be tied to the bureaucratization of society: people in power can rarely say exactly what they mean or think nowadays. They must represent a power structure or an agenda or an ideology, and that means the practiced wearing of masks, simulating hurt and indignation and resolve while internalizing none of these things. It’s all a huge and easily recognized game to gain power. Power not for the individual but for the institution or ideology. Powerful individuals in our society have made a series of devil’s bargains: to subsume their own identities and ethical compasses within powerful organizations and agendas, which are designed to entrench power and facilitate the spread of bureaucracy. If leaders are willing to do that (understanding that it will hurt many average people, but protect them from accountability) the reward is power.

Another thing that seems to be happening is the slow disappearance of dominant, independent, androgenic men, especially in positions of social prominence. The ones who remain are increasingly disincentivized and disadvantaged by the system. They must pay homage to progressive values and yield power to HR bureaucracies and interest groups and agenda items. Could these trends be linked? Could the systemic disempowerment of masculine men be both a cause and a symptom of the expanding power of the managerial class?

There are many rarely-observed side effects of living in a bureaucratized society. Enormous resources are ostensibly devoted to certain goals and problems, which never seem to be resolved or ameliorated… but everyone depends upon the machine continuing to run, so the vast game of pretend persists. Traits like initiative and creativity and nonconformity are actively and aggressively selected against. One can benefit handsomely from the bureaucratic structure, but only if one subsumes his or her ambitions and values within the organizational vision. Masculine courage becomes the most troublesome and dangerous attribute in such a system. More pedestrian liabilities (laziness, incompetence, interpersonal issues) can easily be justified within bureaucracies. After all, a bureaucracy is rarely concerned with producing a quality good or service for a paying customer at a fair market rate. If that was the game, bureaucracy would be unnecessary and wasteful. No, bureaucracy is nearly always linked to some kind of protection or intervention or public funding. Bureaucracies must be devoted to some purpose, on the surface, but really their organizational logic and their teleology lies in continuing to keep the money flowing. That means that people must come to work and send the emails and keep the appointments and make a show of activity. Sometimes there are metrics or goals which must be met, but these can usually be gamed, and when they exist the bureaucracy inexorably shifts to satisfy the goals (even in the most shallow and dishonest manner, even at the expense of the ostensible aims or beneficiaries of the organization). A bureaucracy needs drones, for every person who joins means more activity, and therefore more funding.

A bureaucracy doesn’t necessarily need hard-working or honest or personable people, and it will gladly sacrifice those qualities to avoid independent or outspoken or scrupulous individuals, who might raise uncomfortable questions about the operations of the structure. They might refuse to sacrifice efficacy and honesty in order to meet metrics. They might shine a light on the dysfunction and waste running all throughout the system. Recent social science seems to indicate that such people are disproportionately high-testosterone men.

Sometimes a study or a paper appears which justifies some prejudice or confirms some suspicion so perfectly that it seems custom-made. In such circumstances we should be careful of confirmation bias. In this case, though, I confess that I can’t resist the validation of long-held suspicions. For years I’ve been noticing some strange and illogical (if you take the social narratives at face value) trends. How is it that Chicago public schoolteachers make such a generous (for teachers) starting wage, while the students languish and often underperform so badly? More surprisingly, how is it that the city teachers’ union recently considered returning entire districts to the disastrous condition of remote learning… in response to reported fears of ICE (on the part of the small percentage of Chicago students and parents who are here illegally)? More surprisingly than that, how is it that school costs have increased 40% in 4 recent years?! While scores have fallen considerably?

Go down the list, in city after city and hospital after hospital and college after college. Everywhere you will see ballooning costs (especially administrative costs), exaggerated concern with artificial priorities and metrics (sustainability in design, equity in education and healthcare, crime classifications in law enforcement, etc.), and a systemic misallocation of resources. This is something that I already went into greater detail regarding in my essay Leviathan, but we can discern 3 general tendencies of bureaucratic structures at current stages of development:

An overriding concern with survival and growth, which will drive the organism to fight for resources, create social concern, and redefine problems to generate activity A tendency to change organizational focus in order to redirect activity into things that are better addressed by bureaucracy (unsolvable and immeasurable problems which will never really go way, like inequality or unhappiness of anxiety or carbon emissions). That’s why we now have colleges and hospitals furiously working on DEI-related ‘problems’ in the West, involving many thousands of administrators, even after the Trumpian purge without any improvement ever being made or progress gained. Progress isn’t the point - endless activity is the point.

(from Omnistar ). If DEI was really intended to promote diversity, then results would be demanded (as they are when it comes to profitability or competence). Instead, DEI professionals and their associated programs seem to persist indefinitely (as long as organizations can afford them) without any accountability or assessment of effectiveness. DEI programs have been totally ineffective at promoting class dynamism or economic advancement, even for the groups they ostensibly benefit. Instead, they penalize white people and men in order to redistribute resources towards groups who are more reliable supporters of the bureaucratic regime (especially women) - who will then support its structures and priorities indefinitely. DEI exists to gain and hold social and economic power, which means taking it away from supporters of merit and fairness. If average competence or institutional effectiveness suffer, then that’s a price administrators are willing to pay.

A further tendency to begin to hide the real rules and priorities and funding targets of the bureaucracy from the public, aware of what it will look like for illegal immigrants to be receiving thousands of iPhones, or for the education of New York City public schoolchildren to be costing $40,000 per year in order to achieve frankly appalling results.

These are the tendencies of the bureaucracy: expansion, redirection and refocusing, distortion and concealment. It’s important to understand that these aren’t personal decisions, or the results of narrow political or programmatic values. These are the inherent incentives for a bureaucracy in a society with an overproduction of elites, in which elite wealth and status is siphoned off, parasitically, from the productive economy. If there was proper oversight or the widespread existence of strong ethical norms or institutional missions (law enforcement should protect the public above all else, schools should educate children, etc.) these incentives wouldn’t express themselves in these ways, but the ethics were eroded and the institutional missions were redefined by the bureaucratic system. The retreat from merit-based selection in elite spaces and the greater emphasis on ‘inclusive’ and ‘equity-centered’ policies were natural next steps in bureaucratic development, during which the organizations slowly erased the old drives to fulfill primary missions (which are more difficult and less suited to bureaucratic activity) in favor of vaguely defined, subjective, unsolvable problems.

Such problems entail less resistance, less challenge, and less accountability. If the bureaucracy had complete control, police and fire departments would devote all of their resources to HR trainings and DEI hiring and maintaining the priorities of the political class and to a support of an increasingly incompetent, prolific, and diverse cohort of employees. In certain countries (Britain, Australia, Germany, Canada) we can see certain institutions moving farther in this direction, untroubled by crime or by pervasive discrimination against men or natives. This is what the natural evolution of the Blob looks like.

The managerial class often seems to take traditional institutional priorities (law enforcement for police departments, warfighting prowess for the military, response times for fire departments, etc.) for granted but the reality is more sinister. They simply don’t care about these older, well-understood aims. These institutions are avenues to gain money and power (for the Blob) and augment privilege and build careers (for individual professionals). Obviously they’d prefer to avoid embarrassment or charges of negligence, but the LAFD was not a firefighting organization, in the eyes of many activists. It was a vehicle for ‘social justice’ and a route through which to acquire and hold public funding and institutional power. This pattern is perceptible everywhere: in medicine, secondary education, academia, social services, national militaries (especially in Europe), etc.

A similar process took place regarding the understanding of negative social factors and contributing variables: the common sense understanding of human pathology, which used to be fairly simple and was rooted in the concepts of virtue and individual striving (education is tied to discipline, crime is tied to antisocial tendencies and impulsivity/aggression and selfishness, poor health is tied to gluttony or maladaptive habits, etc.) was almost completely erased, to be replaced by complicated, theoretical, elite constructs. They are useful for generating a huge amount of organizational activity (meetings, reports, metrics, sessions, evaluations, interventions) but they never seem to actually ameliorate the fundamental problems. In fact, things seem to be steadily getting worse, across the bureaucratic landscape. Meanwhile costs and personnel continue to increase.

Now, imagine that you have a certain critical mass of workers in your bureaucracy who actually take pride in their jobs. Imagine that they have an intuitive, virtue-informed understanding of human failure and a drive to actually fulfill the publicly-understood missions of your organization. Take a teacher, who is burdened with useless administrative requirements, pushed towards ‘fun’ and ‘engaging’ (and psychologically crippling) technological classroom tools, and who’s pressured to pass failing students year after year. A teacher who has integrity and actually cares about students (and his/her own authentic job performance) will simply refuse to do the latter item. It remains to be seen whether I (for I’m a schoolteacher) will be put in this position, but I’m a masculine man and I refuse to pass failing students. I would rather get fired than push the problems along and help conceal them. Imagine if most teachers had this attitude. Imagine if teachers went public with their concerns, and tried to build public awareness and arouse anger. The bureaucracy might not collapse, but it would be hampered.

I’ve seen several alarms about the quality of public education raised by teachers in Baltimore during the past decade. Two were men and this one is a woman.

Look at the issues that teachers usually organize and protest around: pay raises, union contracts, remote learning (they want remote learning, to be clear, or at least they often did during COVID, even after the costs to student learning had become obvious). Can anyone claim that these teachers primarily care about their students? What if we had a real ethic of integrity and professional duty? I’ll tell you what: those dutiful and committed people would probably be punished and eliminated by the bureaucracy. The organism protects its own interests. It doesn’t care about students (or teachers, or learning).

Imagine if Washington D.C. police officers refused to misclassify crimes, or reported their superiors for interfering with investigations and doctoring paperwork? They would probably be fired, or at least stridently punished. The organism protects its own interests. It’s doesn’t care about public safety (or police officers, or criminal prosecutions).

That much should be clear by now. Anyone who denies it is, in my opinion, deliberately obtuse or dishonest.

The examples of unaccountable, ineffective, increasingly perverse bureaucracies wasting public money on absurdities proliferate. There are new ones literally every day, all over the West. This is not a problem associated with a particular profession or rank or region. It’s system-wide.

The problem is, at its core, closely-linked to cowardly and careerist bureaucracy drones, who are willing to siphon money, misreport incidents, cover up incompetence, and follow their directions of their superiors, who themselves are ruled by committee or agenda or secret interests. It’s a vast structure of diffused responsibility. One brave person can make a stand. There are thousands of opportunities for this kind of individual courage but, like all brave acts, the risks are considerable. You might find yourself demoted, reassigned, out of a job, sued, or blacklisted.

You should do it anyway. We, as society, should expect it. We should judge the cowards and the collaborators harshly, for they’re doing far more damage to our society than ISIS or far-right extremists ever could.

I’ve been reflecting upon this for years, noticing the avalanche of precedents and examples and building my own personal resolve (to do the right thing) should I ever find myself put in such a situation. I’ve also noticed a profound feminization of our societies and our politics.

Imagine my interest when I discovered that there was a growing body of social science data indicating that the two trends (bureaucratic cowardice and conformity, and social feminization) might be linked:

To be clear: courage is not limited to men. Pregnant women will (sometimes) display ferocious courage in defending their unborn children, and mothers will sacrifice themselves for their children if necessary. There are sensible and committed professionals of every class and sex. However, I do believe that the ideal of sacrificing yourself (or your income, or your career) for the society, or for an ideal, is a more masculine trait.

Nevertheless, I’m not calling on men only to do the right thing in order to improve and redeem our society (rather than going with the flow to preserve your own wealth and privilege). I’m calling on everyone. We as a society need to rebuild a sense of virtue which harshly judges and punishes the people - and there are millions of them at this point - who willingly (if reluctantly) promote shaky medical narratives or ostracize dissenters or break the law or collude in covering up injustices and failures.

We’re going to need women too, it seems In many organizations and fields - primary education, graduate education programs, therapy and mental healthcare, nursing, etc. - there are no longer enough men with influence to stop the perverse careening of these bodies off the prosocial tracks.

Plus, the men who remain seem to be feebler and less assertive and less androgenic with every passing year:

This is about a 35% reduction… in two generations. The causes are undoubtedly complex (sedentary lifestyles, romantic failure, loneliness, technological compulsions, diet, etc.) but one is certainly the fact that masculine men are less and less rewarded in powerful social institutions for being masculine. Men who want to be soldiers or police or firefighters are walking into more feminine environments. Men who want to be contractors or start their own businesses will have more and more of their earnings taken to subsidize the feminist blob.

This is a systemic redistribution of power, across the board. Many are unaware that it’s happening, some are pushing back - and some are enthusiastic and want it continue, until masculinity has lost nearly all of its independence and social influence. The narrative on the left isn’t uniform, but the trendline seems clear.

According to these polls, 25% of people have an overall negative view of masculinity. That includes 40% of Democrat s… but only 13% of Democrats “think people have negative views of masculine men.” So 40% of Democrats themselves have negative views but only 13% recognize that people (as in, society overall, I imagine) have those views. Astonishing.

In which direction do you think cultural gatekeepers want to move us? Towards a more positive view of masculine men? Or…?

There are still masculine men. They should consider entering bureaucracies, despite the risks and the cultural asynchrony (which is, I can tell you from experience, profound). We need masculine schoolteachers and therapists and social workers and professors. There are cultural values to our inclusion (ironically, it would be the quicket change to promote actual diversity in many organizations) but more than that we can act as bulwarks. We can provide sense and leadership and courage. I cannot say for certain whether the infiltration (I don’t think that’s a melodramatic framing) of these organizations by masculine men will be sufficient to reform them. But I’m certain that some change is needed, and that change will need to be heroic. The scale of the problems demand it.

I wouldn’t have guessed this would be the case, but professional women seem to be profoundly influenced by the pressure to maintain social consensus and the drive to conform and the tendency towards social desirability bias. In most instances, these realities seem to be invisible to them. They’re simply obeying the signals from their organizations and behaving consistently with their own psychological impulses.

There are a million silly and disingenuous political and cultural ideas in the mainstream now, which are less sincerely believed (as they never really influence personal behavior or entail sacrifices) and more just displayed.

Instagram posts which combine the pervasive narcissistic and attention-seeking behaviors of many online adult women with a buffet of ‘current thing’s. These kinds of messages are ubiquitous in many spaces. Not everyone buys them or likes them, but NOBODY (no other women I mean) ever criticizes them. So they proliferate.

I don’t think that most professional women are up to the task. They cannot see the shape of the problem, and even if they do they’re usually not inclined to risk the reputation destruction and enormous social pressure and judgement and personal (financial and career) risk which is demanded.

The archetype of the hero is masculine. Ancient societies recognized this, and I think there’s valuable wisdom there. In truth, losing your job as a schoolteacher or a police officer or a judge in today’s society barely qualifies as an inconvenience, in the context of human history. You won’t starve. You won’t end up in debtor’s prison. You probably won’t even become homeless (and even that isn’t so bad). But in the minds of modern people (especially educated people) these are awful, life-shattering events. So heroism will be required. It should be celebrated (and assisted, and rewarded) and its converse qualities (timidity and conformity and cowardice) stigmatized brutally.

I’ve actually come across a number of courageous social warriors in the past few years: Helen Joyce, Graham Linehan, Kevin Bass PhD MS, Roland Fryer, etc. I can’t say that they were mostly men (a large number are women). But they are mostly (far from only) upper class, and so they have the ability to transition into other opportunities with relative ease. That doesn’t mean we should minimize the horrible social and reputational and administrative costs they’ve had to bear but we need to expect that more people do the same - even if it’s difficult and frightening and troublesome. Our society is far enough gone that people will need to suffer in order to revive it. This can’t simply be limited to celebrities and writers and influencers. That means people of all backgrounds will need to be willing to risk prison (as Graham Linehan recently did, and patriots in Britain do every day), willing to lose friends (Anuradha Pandey), and willing to ruin their years-long programs of study (Kevin Bass PhD MS) or their careers. For most people, the gravest consequence that the system can hang over us is to take away our jobs. I know, believe me, that this a consequential misfortune these days. But it’s one that we should be willing to bear. Heroism isn’t less admirable when it entails no rewards and wins no admiration and gains no privileges - it’s more. You might get fired and lose friends and have to move in with family, but you will have the consolation of knowing that you’re a hero for the rest of your life, even if you’re only one of a few who knows it. Your former coworkers will recognize it, and even your punishing supervisors. This is called a preference cascade - a social phenomenon in which doing the (unpopular) right thing becomes contagious and begins to build momentum.

Yet most corners of society remain untouched. X won’t be the battleground for ideas and for the shape of reality - the workplace will.

For every lone voice speaking the truth there are 100 bitter, guilty cowards who console themselves with their comfort and their status. It’s up to you whether or not you believe those rewards are worth the loss of your soul.

Forget the corporate slogans and the mandatory workplace meetings. Ironically, the organizations who hold regular trainings about ‘commitment’ and ‘integrity’ are often the very same asking people to lie and parasitize their societies. We need new people and new kinds of people entering many social institutions. And once they’re installed, they cannot compromise on their most basic ethical and social values. If we want to improve the world we’re all going to have to start making difficult ethical choices.

Such choices are worth a hundred lifetimes of social media posts.

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