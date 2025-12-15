Evil can be identified by its unfailing appetite for destruction and its eternal opposition to good. Word spells are an ancient sociological phenomenon, designed to replace reason and ethics with mindless enthusiasm. That enthusiasm can then be leveraged in the service of evil. By the time the activists realize that they were never serving the good, it will be too late. Evil will have come out of hiding, and they will have turned the entire social apparatus over to psychopaths whose evil need no longer hide.

Cryptic Evil

Cruelty is the main emotion that politicians pander to. And cruelty is what every politician strives to deliver. They don’t want to make everyone happy. They want to make their friends happy by making their enemies suffer. Which requires them to not only identify enemies, but create an endless queue of enemies lest they run out. That’s why totalitarian states, after they imprison and and murder all their admitted opponents, never declare final victory. Instead, they launch a new search for enemies among their so-called friends. Capitalist roaders. Trotskyists. Rootless cosmopolitans. To declare final victory would be to abandon anger. And to abandon anger is to abandon politics. Cruelty is the lifeblood of power-hunger. -Bryan Caplan

It’s an often-overlooked feature of history: the times and movements that we would now call evil didn’t necessarily feel evil to their contemporaries, at least at the beginning. Evil, when it visits entire societies, always masquerades as good, as an urgent response to some great injustice or need. This complicates matters for our ethical antennae. How can we detect impending or established evil in our own time, if it hides and represents itself as the good?

Firstly, evil hates the truth. Evil must always be an overreaction or distortion or unfair generalization - some monstrous logical fallacy which hacks the emotions of participants and lends them a deep sense of righteousness (again, a feature of evil which is rarely considered now… probably because so many people these days are afflicted with their own senses of deep righteousness).

Not every dishonest or ambitious ideology is evil, of course. Evil is a negative phenomenon - it is defined by its implacable opposition to what is good. This is our second clue: we can identify this ideology as evil because of its monomaniacal obsession with destruction and undoing. Bail reform isn’t reform in any meaningful sense of the word. It’s merely the undoing of the useful and effective penalties which exist for antisocial behavior. Opposition to the Western canon isn’t motivated by any real enthusiasm for the works of women and non-Western authors (not really - do any of its partisans re-read and enjoy and find inspiration from these works?). Queer Theory might be motivated by a genuine enthusiasm for the transgressive and the perverse, but it remains a purely negativistic orientation: everything that is established, normative, meaningful must be torn down, eroded by a constant and eternal mimetic revolution. There’s no thought or enthusiasm for what comes after all of these changes. There’s no real appetite for building or creation. All of this movement’s vitality lies in destruction, undoing, dismantling.

Evil will hide from debate and try to use manipulation or offense in order to eliminate its critics or dissenters, even at the risk of ruining their lives or inflicting damage upon others.

Which brings me to this poignant, yet matter-of-fact account: a public health professional (working in one of the most feminized fields in the United States today, which isn’t unrelated to what happened to him) is dedicated to his work and has fully internalized the lessons of tolerance and inclusiveness. But he works with and around some passive aggressive, ideological, and desperately mentally ill people, and he’s anonymously informed upon. No one supports him - his coworkers and supervisors all pretend to believe things that they do not, and he is struggle sessioned… and fired. He is fired (on spurious and untrue grounds) for stating some harmless, reasonable, popular beliefs which have no bearing on his work performance or attitudes.

Most of my fellow board members had colorful “hobby identities,” a term I use to describe the messy mix of neo-pronouns, reality-defying self-ID, progressive politics, and questionable hairstyles. It wasn’t just the organization’s leadership. My STI testing booth at the Pride festival was overrun by obviously autistic women on testosterone, so-called “trans children,” their very proud parents, all manner of Queers for Palestine, and, of course, Furries. This parade of mentally confused kids, oblivious parents, and—Furries—was just too strange to ignore. I often say that gender ideology is a mile wide but paper thin. Once you see it for what it is, you can’t unsee it. And I had seen too much.

Ayden (not her real name) was a woman working in a different department who believed she was a man. She professed to be on the autistic spectrum as well as bipolar. Nevertheless, gender medicine being what it is, she had been given cross-sex hormones and a radical mastectomy, which had left her chest disfigured. I knew this from seeing her fully nude in the men’s locker room at the gym we shared. Huge scars, “pepperoni” nipples. Ayden was also obese. In other words, she had exactly none of the qualities gay men are known to prefer in partners. I was single at the time. Ayden liked to message me on Grindr saying, “You have the kindest eyes.” I would ignore the messages and block her. Not only was I not interested (because, you know, I’m gay), but she was a co-worker. The reason Ayden was crying in my office that day was because, she said, she was sexually assaulted by a man she met on Grindr the night before. I immediately went into public health mode. I gave her an HIV test, listened to her story, and offered comforting words. I also walked her through the post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) protocol, connecting her with providers who could get her on PrEP. I even gave her the number of a therapist, another trans-identified female, who I felt could help her. I did this all while using he/him pronouns. Why? I don’t care if you are the devil himself. If anyone needed HIV prevention services, they’d get them whether I liked them or not. In my career, I had given HIV tests to people who said offensive things to me about gay men. A good public health professional is driven by the mission—population health—not ideology. In healthcare, you put your personal beliefs aside to first get the patient what they need. Unlike my colleagues who pushed their gender ideology wherever they went, I refused to impose my beliefs on this fragile, trans-identified woman. A few days later, Ayden walked into my office. I asked her how she was doing and if she had contacted the therapist I had referred her to. She acted as if our earlier meeting had never happened. Surprised, I questioned her more persistently, mentioning that I had noticed her profile had reappeared on Grindr earlier that day. Keep in mind her profile was offering something like, “Looking to host cum dumps at my house. I’ll blindfold you while men come over and feed you their loads.” I suggested that, considering what had happened to her a week ago, she might want to take a break from Grindr. She denied it all, including the four hours I had spent counseling her. She backed out of my office, and I never saw her again. My experience with Ayden is essential to understanding the doctrinaire cruelty of my final cancellation. Later that same day, I was doing some training with another field epi. We weren’t having much luck connecting with our cases because it was the middle of the day, right before Christmas. She was a lesbian, and the conversation casually turned to current LGBT issues. We mostly agreed on everything. The tone was convivial, and never once did she indicate to me that she was uncomfortable in any way. I mentioned that, in my personal life, I refused to use “they/them” pronouns and that I had concerns about “pediatric gender medicine.” Four hours later, an email arrived from my boss’s boss, the clinical program’s manager. She informed me that I was to be suspended with pay. (This was a woman with whom I’d had a long, very TERFy conversation only a week before, about her daughter having to play against boys on her high school soccer team.) The investigation by management produced no evidence, only hearsay. Essentially, someone at the clinic — who knows who, maybe Ayden, maybe my colleague, maybe even a woman from my graduate school who was working at the state CDC — had claimed I was promoting “anti-trans and anti-non-binary rhetoric.” This person recommended that my contract be terminated. The STI clinic staff subjected me to a struggle session in which they all pretended to be pro-trans — even my boss, whom I know was not. They grilled me with a bunch of questions about what had happened, my beliefs, and so forth. Stupidly, I was honest with them, thinking that this would save me. But just before Christmas, I was fired, and essentially blackballed from working in public health in my state. Soon after, a former colleague (another gay man) told me that Ayden had been stalking him for months. Using an anonymous account, she would send him sexually explicit text messages or just threaten to get him fired. I later learned that Ayden was a heavy drinker and cocaine user, and that she’d get on Grindr for hook-ups while intoxicated or high. After she sobered up, she would regret what she had done, and claim she had been assaulted. While my colleague had never hooked up with her, she harassed him constantly. HR wouldn’t do anything about it for a long time, essentially because Ayden self-identified as trans. Eventually she was fired. I still saw her occasionally in the gym locker room. She continued to get completely naked in front of the men. She pretended not to know me. But on occasion, she would take the time to create an anonymous profile on Grindr, just to call me a TERF and then block me.

“The doctrinaire cruelty” sounds like a good description of an evil movement in the process of becoming, a social structure convinced of its own righteousness and therefore comfortable being vicious and unethical towards others. Perhaps some on the left will dismiss this account. It’s only from the writer’s perspective, after all (his lived experience, but let’s set that aside for now). The question is: could this happen? Would it? The sad fact is that in any hierarchy infected with ideology, it requires unusual courage for this kind of injustice to not happen. And even people on the left must now admit: we don’t live in an era of unusual courage.

Here’s another (shorter) testimony, posted by Conrad Riker:

At Yale, a student with a 4.0 GPA got expelled for circulating a petition against DEI hiring quotas in the philosophy department. His crime? Questioning why a department teaching Plato and Kant was hiring professors based on “lived experience” rather than logic. He wrote a 10,000-word essay exposing how diversity hires had published zero peer-reviewed papers, while tenured logicians were denied promotion. The essay went viral on Reddit. Then the witch hunt began. The administration called him “a threat to inclusive epistemic communities.” Translation: he valued truth over tribalism. They expelled him. But not before he leaked internal emails showing diversity officers celebrating his removal as “a win against white cis hetero rationality.” Let that phrase marinate. They openly admit they are at war with reason.

Whether or not this account is accurate in unimportant for me. Is it plausible, given ideological derangement and a frightened herd mentality among young women and men today? Are the people you know more concerned with what is nice (“what sounds good” in Thomas Sowell’s memorable phrase), or with what is true? If a policy helps society but makes the believers look unkind - or merely uncool - will it be enthusiastically taken up? It is in conditions like this, where truth becomes subordinated to social status and fashion and organizational incentives, that evil flourishes.

The examples of this kind of mob-instigated personal ruination are endless. They never make the news. Until a few years ago they couldn’t safely be discussed on many digital platforms (once again: evil wants to conceal and distort the truth). That’s why I created my ongoing ‘Archives of Leftist Excess.’

Or…

…in 2021, Clements was the lead author of a controversial letter titled “In Defence of Science,” published in The New Zealand Listener. The letter (commonly referred to as the “Listener Letter”) was a direct response to a proposed curriculum that sought to promote the discussion and analysis of how science has been used to support the dominance of Eurocentric views, including its role in the “colonization” of Māori peoples and the “suppression” of Māori knowledge. The curriculum also proposed that science itself, as a Western European invention, could be viewed as a tool of European dominance over Māori and other indigenous groups. As a result of the letter’s publication, Clements was removed from teaching duties, with accusations of racism leveled against him. Attempts to engage in a public debate on these issues were blocked, with no one on the opposing side willing to have an open discussion. Instead, efforts were made to cancel academics with differing viewpoints. Sound familiar? It’s the same political weaponization of the “racism” card, though from an indigenous perspective, aimed at undermining the scientific method in New Zealand. Peter Boghossian Is Science a Tool of Colonization? While in New Zealand, I had the opportunity to interview Kendall Clements, a professor of biology at the University of Auckland… Read more

Roland Fryer. Peter Boghossian. Brett and Heather Weinstein. Nicholas and Erika Cristakis. Ilya Shapiro. Gordon Klein.

An ideology that was not evil wouldn’t be systematically intolerant towards people for merely saying things they believe to be true, and its use of administrative penalties and soft repression and bullying and reputational destruction (feminine rather than masculine modes of confrontation, which means they are socially adept and indirect and covert) doesn’t change its nature. Evil is ultimately unconcerned with the truth, seeing it as a useful means to an end, just another tool for manipulation if used in small doses. It cares only for power. This is a vicious worldview, which endeavors to get young people to believe things which are not true, and which aren’t even really claimed to be true. The ideas are claimed to be progressive and enlightened and socially acceptable… and that’s enough. It tries to make young people into believers and it tries to make older people into silent, often reluctant collaborators. On both cases it has been extremely successful.

The historical indictment of feminism and of feminists will identify feminism’s resentment of men and its tendency to form coalitions and attack its own doubters when the charges are laid out.

The historical indictment of professional boomers will identify their awesome consumption of national resources - literally taken out of the pockets of their children’s generation, and their children’s children - and their absolute unwillingness (for the most part) to take a stand against fashionable, intolerant ideologies. How many people chose to appear nice rather than to serve the public or do what they thought was right or carry out the mission of their institution? Many, many thousands - perhaps enough that these groups can be collectively blamed.

Word Spells

It is a widespread prejudice of modern, scientific society that “magic” is merely a ludicrous amalgam of recipes and methods derived from primitive and erroneous notions about nature. Eros and Magic in the Renaissance challenges this view, providing an in-depth scholarly explanation of the workings of magic and showing that magic continues to exist in an altered form even today. Renaissance magic, according to Ioan Couliano, was a scientifically plausible attempt to manipulate individuals and groups based on a knowledge of motivations, particularly erotic motivations. Its key principle was that everyone (and in a sense everything) could be influenced by appeal to sexual desire. In addition, the magician relied on a profound knowledge of the art of memory to manipulate the imaginations of his subjects. In these respects, Couliano suggests, magic is the precursor of the modern psychological and sociological sciences, and the magician is the distant ancestor of the psychoanalyst and the advertising and publicity agent. -A book review of Eros and Magic in the Renaissance, recommended by Jeffrey Russell

In a world where truth is merely incidental, word spells become potent and activated. The sense that this world is a veil, and that some ephemeral utopia is waiting around the corner if the right incantations are uttered often enough, becomes overwhelming among the disconnected and the inauthentic and the neurotic. Indeed, our world is now a veil: a veil of abstraction and gossip and innuendo and memes and response videos and clips of girls crying or of women trying to emotionally manipulate arresting law enforcement officers or of men grimly stating their sense of disenfranchisement or of nonwhite culture-makers pretending to be participants in some epic racial morality play. Everywhere one turns the fakeness, the catastrophizing, the hysteria, the distraction is on full display. In such conditions word spells come to seem almost pedestrian, especially when fused with postmodern Gnosticism and the invulnerable sense of social privilege of the professional managerial class (PMC). If anyone could speak reality into existence, surely it is the modern educated professional - a person who believes that they are firmly gripping the pulse of Western culture and whose myriad policy failures and horrible errors never seem to erode his or her confidence and sense of effectiveness. Word spells might be surreal (magical, to some) but we live in a surreal age, and the ropes that bind us to history and to mother Earth are being assiduously cut and hacked in two, a few more every day.

‘Make America Great Again’ is also a word spell. Trump isn’t a traditional politician so much as he is a kind of postmodern wizard.

But it requires more than a kind of religious faith and class arrogance and bureaucratic power to instantiate word spells: it also requires that people be disconnected and excitable and easily confused. A grounded, logical, psychologically mature populace is impervious to dark magic, and so the great secret project of our time (done in a distributed and largely unconscious way, as such great bureaucratic undertakings nearly always seem to be these days) is to erode these qualities in a large enough mass of citizens, to make reasoned debate and personal resilience and therefore republican government infeasible, overwhelmed by neurotics and human cattle and impulsive men and hysterical women and weak people. Ironically, the multicultural mantra “diversity is our strength” wasn’t inaccurate. It is their strength, in the way that collapsing communities and hollowed out downtowns and human weakness and vice are their strength. The weakness of society is the strength of ‘the elect’… and vice versa.

Brilliant people unwilling to acknowledge their biases and limitations, working against fundamental aspects of human psychology…

In our society many of the brilliant people have now been pushed to the margins, forced to make their living at arm’s length from the power centers. Power is now held by grey, unoriginal managers and devotees of the Longhouse . This is the second stage of the Critical Theorist social transition; the tertiary stage (which is nascent and slowly building) is the seizure of social power by psychopaths who initially pay lip service to cultural values and then (as power is consolidated) dispense with the concept of values and ethics altogether.

‘Assigned female at birth’ is a word spell, meaningless in straightforward terms but exquisitely designed to undermine the 1 million year-old status quo of default sex roles. “White privilege” is a word spell, meant to gather power and status and credibility for nonwhite people, which power can only (by the queer logic of the spell) be wielded by progressives for progressive ends. “Patriarchy” is word spell, designed to erase any social or epistemological accountability for feminist women, and to gain them maximum power.

We can see these spells for what they are when we understand that they aren’t making coherent claims about reality as it is (if they were, then the spell casters would be amenable to discussing reality as it is) and that they have been crafted and honed over years on the margins to appeal to the learned prejudices and lust for status among powerful people. Each of these phrases, and many more, have the same origin story: created by Gnostic priests and priestesses who are devoted to selfishness and chaos in service of the eternal revolution, deployed in the sterile cultural margins of academia, and then slowly expanded through the loyal administrative machineries of the bureaucracy in order to constrain speech and bind thought and change reality.

By A Ghost in the Machine …

Is there any evidence that people are being made more disconnected and excitable and easily confused? It’s a complicated question. Disconnection is the defining quality of our age, and technology and apolitical cultural narratives are largely responsible for that. Excitability comes on the heels of distraction and disconnection, as vast digital structures are built and maintained and fed by the antagonism of basically every daily internet user. It should be noted that this a problem that applies equally across the political spectrum, and which comes to encompass legitimate areas of debate and concern; the Epstein files and Somali fraud and the public corruption of the OnlyFans community can be valid subjects for social discussion and still be fuel for excitability. Once the grist for excitability has been thrown down it becomes very difficult to not engage with it in some fashion. To support the claim that people are being emotionalized and made more easily misled, one would have to demonstrate large-scale efforts within the education system to replace critical thinking and familiarity with the Western canon (the most wonderful cultural inheritance of any people in human history) with emotion and subjectivity and slogans.

David Foster Wallace, a youngish writer when he died by suicide and a man who understood better than most the nature of modern emptiness.

Which brings us to Critical literacy. Critical literacy has cooperated with the discredited whole language/whole word approach, which leveraged bureaucratic corruption and the feminine tendencies against objective data and overt argument and confrontation in order to supplant phonetic literacy programs (the ones that actually work in teaching children to read). This largely unknown struggle is a topic for another day, but it’s important evidence for those who believe that women dominating a hierarchy or unscientific and fashionable notions energizing an organization aren’t real problems, or that they don’t cause significant harm.

Critical literacy is dedicated to fostering ‘social consciousness’ (i.e., progressive assumptions and prejudices). If this sounds like Paulo Freire’s ‘critical consciousness’ that’s because it is, endlessly repackaged (inclusivity, culturally responsive teaching social emotional learning or SEL, decolonizing the classroom - all of these terms orbit around the same ideological concerns and recommend more or less the same strategies to weaken and capture the minds of the young). Readers are trained to spot and warehouse terms with social significance, and then to deploy them as personal ‘trigger words',’ focusing on their feelings and the predetermined ideological narratives with which they have been burdened by their teachers, without any opportunity for discussion or debate, and without any acknowledgement of the universe of inconvenient data and coherent counter-arguments. This won’t work on the curious and the brilliant, of course, but most students are neither. It will work on the dull, the conformist, those suffering from the Dunning-Kruger effect (which includes all students up to a certain level), and the neurotic and emotionally dependent. If it is done well and systematically, the students can simultaneously be programmed with the predigested, regime ideas and given a sense of false awareness, and even contempt for those who have actually though through the questions in a deep and flexible manner. Note how the adjective “critical’ has been co-opted (Critical Theory, critical consciousness, etc.) and repurposed to mean the opposite of what it’s traditionally been understood to mean. Students awash in critical consciousness are not critically thinking. Critical thinking would entail actively questioning the lessons of critical consciousness, and following the data and chains of reasoning wherever they might lead. Students of critical consciousness are actually taught never to critically think. They’re taught that critical thinking is thoughtcrime. They are given a set of psychic defaults which are perfectly designed to be susceptible to word spells. Much of modern education in history and social studies and English and literature and even biology is an ornate and gnostic series of word spells, masquerading as epistemologies. No wonder they’re so difficult to undo.

The malintent here is demonstrated in two directions: the enthusiastic efforts (executed throughout thousands of American schools) to implant students with the political prejudices of the ideologues, and the supreme unconcern with falling scores and declining literacy and the now-common inability of students to engage in abstraction or critical thought. These developments are so common as to be undeniably the results of organized programs and well-funded campaigns. They have captured entire state public education systems and they’re evident in city and private schools in virtually every medium-sized town and city in the United States. These aren’t edge cases; they’re a wave of indoctrination alongside a weakening of literacy and critical thinking. The two trends have been simultaneous and largely carried out by the same actors.

21% of American adults are considered to be functionally illiterate. In other sources I have come across, 25% of American adults read at a kindergarten level or below. Keep in mind, these are voters like you or I.

In this video, we learn some shocking statistics: 52% of American adults (people aged 16-65) score at or below a 4th-grade reading level. ‘Level 1’ is defined as around a 1st grade reading level, so they’re technically literate… but perhaps better described as ‘semiliterate’ (and unable to digest academic or even moderately difficult books or news stories). According to this data, 50% of black Americans operate at or below a 1st-grade reading level. As a middle school teacher myself, I am supremely unsurprised by these statistics, and I would bet every dollar I have (my savings are a 3-digit number; please subscribe!) that the statistics will get markedly worse in the coming decade. Indeed, that is what the emerging data seems to indicate.

Whole language learning (which has been roundly discredited by studies for decades now) and critical literacy can be seen, in this context, as systematic efforts to make American students less capable, less skeptical, more dependent upon culture-makers, and more emotionally reactive. In other words, upon reading articles (if they even can) about urban crime or rent control or the mythical but eternally disputed gender pay gap, these individuals will identify the key terms (African-American, queer, discrimination, disparity, women, inequality, harm, disability), substitute the shallow ideological narratives they learned in school, and dig no farther. They simply won’t be able to.

But the truly sinister feature of this campaign of ignorance is that the victims won’t even be aware of their deficiency - they will blithely consider themselves educated (and, by virtue of their easily acquired college degrees, a kind of expert when it comes to social issues and policymaking). They will mistake the lukewarm and contradiction-ridden social scripts they will have been impressed with by agents of the Longhouse as reality, and they will react to any dissent from their programming as dangerous, threatening, hostile. All that will be necessary to have them actively avoid entire vast fields of human knowledge will be to casually label the purveyors ‘right-wing.’ Anyone who has had a pertinent dialogue with a progressive BA-earner will probably be familiar with this dynamic: the initial intellectual smugness, the apparent dawning realization that their preprogrammed ‘ideas’ are insufficient to the task and that they’re being faced with sensible questions that they cannot answer, the immediate emotional reaction of anxiety and then the self-soothing… as they remind themselves that they are, after all, on the right side of history and that these strange new objections are right-wing (and therefore ipso facto incorrect and, more importantly, immoral). Often a swift disengagement follows, or perhaps emotional discomfort or victim status or the ‘privilege’ of the speaker are raised, as if these are relevant to the matters being discussed. There is a considerable intellectual wall, beyond which it’s extremely difficult to penetrate, running through the minds of these progressive students and professionals, and that wall has been intentionally constructed and reinforced.

It is simply a fact now that significant numbers of undergraduates are unable to digest works like Crime & Punishment, or even Native Son, and they will be uniformly disinclined to pick up interesting works which might help fill out their worldview (basic Economics, by Thomas Sowell, comes to mind… actually, reading anything by Thomas Sowell would be decisive). They won’t be capable of grasping concepts of moderate difficulty, and they won’t know this about themselves. In place of this important cognitive tool they will have a complicated and emotional set of borrowed prejudices and an exquisite sensibility for thoughtcrime.

In a study which focused only on English Literature majors at two major state universities, the findings introduce even more reason for alarm. Most of the students could not fully comprehend what they were reading (they couldn’t even understand the meanings of words, despite being able to look up any unfamiliar word) but they didn’t know that they couldn’t comprehend it. They persisted in their incorrect interpretations of the material and gave themselves high marks of confidence in their correctness. One imagines that one can detect the outline of uncritical, validation-centered educational philosophies behind this situation.

There is now a mountain of data which affirms these sinister trends. And a great deal of educational energy is meanwhile occupied in teaching students tolerance, inclusivity, and social consciousness - all code words for progressive political concepts, introduced to intentionally stunted minds in intentionally controlled environments where any awkward question or dissent can be scolded, bullied, or buried.

Not only can a significant number of elite college students not effectively read materials of moderate difficulty - they actively believe that they are comprehending passages when they are not, and they are disinclined to do the work necessary to correct their deficiencies. What plainer indictment could there be of an educational system which focuses on validating and supporting students (and passing them… all the way to college and beyond) rather than challenging them?

Hilary Layne, who compiled most of this data, writes that:

…the more the so-called Reading Wars wage on, the less time people have to wonder why these alterations were even put in place to start with. (We call that High Level Tin Hat™.) All these studies treat whole language or look-say or whatever as if they are legitimate efforts to teach children how to read. When they simply were not. If you read the language of the systems’ authors (in one of the books above, for example), you get the impression that teaching reading was not the goal, but rather social conditioning.

Watch this professionally produced (with government money, I imagine) video on ‘critical literacy’ to hear a fair description of the approach, crafted by its devotees.

And what is ‘social conditioning’? It is conditioning executed to make the target susceptible to word spells, and impervious not only to counter-spells but to any fact or approach which might threaten the ideology (which is unbelievably fragile).

This, then, is the full weight of meaning behind terms like ‘heterosexist’ and ‘binary’ and ‘colonialism’ and ‘patriarchy’ and ‘cis’ and ‘white supremacy.’ These are self-contained units of meaning, which are never fully spelled out and certainly never explored or fortified through debate. They’re vague, but potent, and connected to an emotional web of similar spell words. This is an entire, self-contained epistemology of magical thinking and psychological danger… and none of it is real. Progressives will deny that debate is strictly punished, but we’ve already seen that this is the case wherever the ideology is ascendant, and those same progressives never seem to defend the rights of the debaters. Reality must be denied, until power is attained, by which point reality will have changed and the only people who are participating will be cowed or converts. This is the “long march through the institutions.”

This is the sociological magic of word spells:

A list of course offerings, as an example of the feminized worldview applied to education:

As the new spells are introduced and reinforced, the old sources of meaning and inspiration must be purged or warped. This will lead to a generation unable to fully appreciate epics or sacrifice or the beauty of historical cultures (ironic, for a movement that claims to uplift indigenous ways of knowing) or the full sweep of romance or heroism. This generation will be unable to write (or even usefully read) film scripts or books which include heroic men and wise, graceful women, and they will be unable to construct compelling narratives which reflect the depth of human psychology. They will be cut off from the ‘collective unconscious’ (as much as that is possible), and this will have all been by design.

We will receive (we are already receiving) fewer works of great literature and many fewer stirring films, but those are small prices to pay for people who’ve sold their souls to dismantle the old order. As with reading comprehension, the victims of this campaign will never miss what they’ve been denied. They will feel empty, neurotic, and constantly reach for social affirmation or digital distraction to salve the wound of their void… but they won’t understand what that void is, or even that it exists. Everyone they in their world will share it.

The spells will achieve maximum potency once they are shared by entire workplaces and schools and social classes. If the true aim was to introduce these concepts in order to enlighten people and improve their lives, then these ostensible egalitarians would have focused at least as much on the poor and the working classes. Instead, they have directed all of their energy toward the rich and the children of the rich. This is the class, after all, that wields power. Power is what the whole game is about. Perhaps that’s always the case with dark magic.

Thanks for reading. Take care of yourself, and please share this if you found it interesting or useful.

Similar Essays: