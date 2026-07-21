A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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Lost and Found's avatar
Lost and Found
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Everything you said about Guyana is true due to fossil fuels. Without it, Guyana would be Haiti.

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VS's avatar
VS
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"Once a federal agency is established it never goes away."

I had to look this up. It's not true!! We abolished the Federal Theater Project in 1939!! OK, ok, that was a while ago now, so your point basically stands.

"it was easily the most dietarily adventurous week of my life"

I wouldn't have minded reading more about Guyana itself. You're the first person I've ever heard of to go there. The gender stuff you've written about before.

"Is it easier for an American to build a life in Guyana than it is in the States?"

For me this is the main question of the essay. The answer is almost certainly "no", despite your many valid criticisms of lifestyle in the USA. Unless an American is going down to work in the oil and gas boom, I think he has better chances here. For example, I think there is zero chance an American could go up to a job site in Guyana and get hired.

"I wasn’t able to be a firefighter."

The comedian Adam Carolla has a story about this too, and he's much older than you and from the other side of the country.

So what advice you would give a young man today?

For example, would you advise a young man with a bachelor's degree and trouble finding a job to look into teaching as a job (if not necessarily a career)?

"I heard back from precisely three openings...."

I don't know why you think you wouldn't do well at a bakery. But overall you are overqualified for these jobs anyway -- you have a bachelor's degree. Plus you're going to start aging out of these jobs soon too. You're a 40-year-old applying to jobs a 20-year-old can do.

"I’m a schoolteacher"

Are you thinking of teaching as a career or just a job? If a career, this could be the job you do for the next 30 years. From my perspective, you're still young, you should be investing in building your career and skills. You could work your way up to teaching high school, or switch subjects to something like math. Also, next year you will have two years of experience -- you might be able to get a job at a private school which pays more.

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