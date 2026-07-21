Last week, I visited Guyana, a strange, serene, fast-developing, tropical country on the northern coast of South America. The entire country feels like a bit a small town expanded 100x. The food was delicious (it was easily the most dietarily adventurous week of my life) and opportunity is rife. But what really struck me about the country was its relaxed attitude to schedules, work commitments, tidiness, and life itself. That attitude has resulted in a society which is both more free and more fulfilling than modern American society, in a number of ways. There’s an ease and a sense of contentment that exists there which probably used to be common here but no longer is. If you want a house you buy land and build one. If you want work you ask a few people and show up the next morning. Jobs pay in cash, which is all that many stores will accept anyway (consumer credit really doesn’t exist in the same way that it does in the United States). Combine all of this with a recent glut of oil wealth, displayed in the many state and contractor-initiated civil engineering projects, and a vast and unexplored inland jungle interior, accessible only by travelling up one of the country’s four main rivers or smaller tributaries, and you have a very interesting place indeed. Is it easier for an American to build a life in Guyana than it is in the States? You be the judge.

Young men are an important demographic. For American society to survive, we need citizens who are now boys to grow up, develop drives and senses of responsibility, find productive work, marry, and have families. Fewer and fewer young men are dating, working driving, fighting, exploring, or marrying. Vapes, pornography, gaming - all of the usual suspects are often blamed for this. Leave aside the fact that young men (as a whole) are largely a product of how society shapes them. Ask yourself: what rewards are available for young men who do these things? Even if a boy gets good grades and moves into manhood in the socially encouraged directions and by the approved routes (begins building or selling, or earns credentials from some feminized institution) and goes to work… what can he expect? Can he find a good woman and get married? Will he get promoted based on his efforts and his initiative? Can he buy a house and start a family?

The Harpy Eagle Roundabout, on Mandela Avenue in Georgetown, Guyana

I flew into JFK airport last night. Airports are different than when I was a boy. There’s a TSA, for one thing (9/11 happened when I was in high school) - tens of thousands of moderately well-paid federal employees who exist for almost no extant reason at all. The money we’ve spent on the organization and the billions of hours indirectly consumed in the waste of travelers’ time and the predictable inconvenience could exceed a dozen terror attacks at this point. But that’s irrelevant. Once a federal agency is established it never goes away. It tends to grow and mutate and begin to expand its remit. I suppose we should be grateful that the TSA isn’t diagnosing mental illnesses in schoolchildren or subsidizing immigrants’ cell phone plans or something. The CBP personnel I saw were all grossly overweight Hispanic men with generous facial hair (usually a violation of uniform rules). No one is polite. The airports are crowded, straining under the weight of years of effectively open borders, the flights are expensive, delays are common. An electric bus brought us to the terminal building (no receiving gate was available), one example of the insanely wasteful green “investment” that now exists across the Western world. Electric buses make little sense from an an engineering or even environmentalist perspective, but green expenditure is a priority for the professional managerial class, and so buses are bought at a premium, using batteries made by government slaves in China, running on power which is created by burning fossil fuels (but not native ones - New York has banned fracking, along with AI data centers and nuclear power). I had a 4-hour drive to Delaware before me, so I stopped at a Dunkin Donuts in the airport, where no cash was accepted orders had to be placed electronically - and an older campesino in front of me (drunk? Or just very tired?) kept dropping his money: dozens of fresh, crisp hundred dollar bills. My car was parked at a friend’s house in Ozone Park and the cab that picked me up was driven by a young man with a thick Indian accent who didn’t know the city and couldn’t understand the address I was giving him. I had to type it into his phone.

Do you know what it’s like to be a young white man looking for work in New York City? I do. I wasn’t able to be a firefighter. I took the test but that entire batch of civil exam test scores were thrown out due to a lawsuit brought by a fraternal order of black firefighters (although the case was really financed and organized by a small group of culturally Marxist activist groups, working behind the scenes) and so all scores were discarded, even those of black and Latino candidates. This happened because the test results were racially inequitable, which all standardized test results are. There has never been a standardized test designed by man which yields racially representative results, but this was the early days of DEI, and so a test which is only given every four years was negated and the city was forced to hire substandard candidates from the previous test (many of whom had tested 5, 6, or even 7 years earlier). I wasn’t one of those candidates.

Millions of white men (almost all entry level, meaning young) have been systematically discriminated against in the job market in the past 5 years. Companies are reticent to provide details (it’s technically illegal to racially discriminate in the United States) but the data is clear: from 2021 to 2023, only about 1 in 10 new hires were white men (despite white men representing about 30% of the population). In 2022, a study showed that 1 out of 6 hiring managers were told to “deprioritize” (or cease) the hiring of white men. The white men who already had jobs (older, richer ones mostly) were safe. In many cases they were the ones executing these instructions. In virtually every case they said nothing and did as they were told. The media didn’t report on it, and while today most informed people know that it’s happening (probably less flagrantly, but still) there’s no outcry.

I was never offered the opportunity to drive a taxi cab in New York City, despite having a valid driver’s license and knowing the city and speaking fluent English. Very few white men (or any American men, for that matter) would be. I couldn’t be a firefighter. Most of the professional jobs have been thoroughly swallowed up by credentialism, such that a degree (and increasingly more than one) is required to even be considered, even when the degree has little to do with the work. If you want to work in the United States, you will probably be forced to navigate the increasingly byzantine networks of job seeking: hundreds of applications, AI filters, 3 or 4 rounds of interviews. This is the experience of all job seekers. Even after being offered the position, you’ll be working at the pleasure of an HR bureaucracy under a modern managerial style of leadership, for an organization in which you’ll have little sense of ownership or agency. And unless you’re rich or talented in some rare way, you have to work. Everyone does.

American Discontent

Of course while a job is a prerequisite to modern survival it is only one element to building a life, and not necessarily the most important one.

Modern people love to travel. Of the young women I meet (dozens, at this point) the one thing they all have in common is their love of “travel.” Ask them what their goals are for the year and travel is invariably at the top of the list. This seems to be one of the many features of cultural conditioning, along with buying many clothes and consumer goods online, dedicating one’s twenties to education and career, not “settling,” and spending a lot of time on social media, that has achieved social contagion among young women. Like the other features, social desirability bias shows up here in a big way. Women will offer reasons why they don’t want to get married in their mid-twenties or why they post videos on TikTok, but these are often not the real (or at least the only) reasons. They’re simply the ones that they’ve heard others say. So it is with travel: women will claim that they seek adventure, or that they want to “experience other cultures.” But the reality is that these trips rarely venture outside the bubble of globalized homogeneity. The traveler flies into a sterile, modern airport, and spends her time in the country among a procession of upscale hotels, restaurants, museums, and tourist attractions. There’s nothing adventurous about this - adventure requires uncertainty and risk - and “experiencing other cultures” is often in the nature of a Disneyworld excursion: expensive restaurant food and local costumes and gift shops. The truth is that travel (in this form) is just another aspect of the modern consumer economy. Also, many young women want to take photos for social media. It’s an empty exercise, enthusiastically pursued by people who enjoy spending money on themselves and who have been sold a newer cultural script in which “the good life” for young women is one of career, credentials, shopping, casual dating, and travel. If this doesn’t bring happiness exactly then it is mildly exciting and gives the traveler the illusion of novelty, and it’s distracting. For many modern people that’s about as good as it gets.

I think that travel should be meaningful, and that it should change you in some way. You should learn, not only about the place but about your home country and even about yourself. I understand that women are limited in the places they can go and the things they can do (safety dictates that they avoid many parts of the globe), but experiencing different cultures is a worthy goal. I wasn’t certain if I’d be able to pull this off on this first trip to Guyana. It was brief and I was told that I would be staying “in the countryside.” But I needn’t have worried. I think that I was able to get a much fuller picture of Guyana than I anticipated.

My complaints about American society are familiar to anyone who’s read my past essays: credit card debt, obesity, mental health issues, bureaucracy, loneliness, mental illness, family dissolution, the warehousing of the old in often deplorable conditions, the breakdown of educational and medical quality, credentialism, etc. I’ve already alluded to credentialism here, and Guyana was striking in its absence. It’s a growing social problem that causes so must harm because it locks up the economy and precludes worthy and energetic candidates from being considered for many jobs, redirecting hiring towards those who are (1) intellectually mediocre (a requirement for many degree programs these days) and (2) wealthy or financially dependent enough to spend years in school and (3) willing to take on tens of thousands of dollars in debt for the possibility of a job in a bureaucratic structure (see 1).

But all of these problems have a similar cultural generator: an increasingly self-centered cultural mode, in which each person endeavors to maximize his or her own well-being, which is almost exclusively understood in terms of money/convenience/status. We live lives chasing the things that we’re told to chase by society, and then we find that the goals we’ve been handed don’t yield happiness or fulfillment. We have policy challenges in the United States. We’re a violent country and many of our schools are frankly awful and government debt continues to rise. Our lifespans are now declining, on average. But those are simply details, window-dressing in the tableau of our civilizational decay. If you want to see the real signs of our decadence, visit the Medicare nursing homes, where millions of elderly adults who pursued the American “good life” (money, home ownership, vacations, credit card debt) are housed and cared for by impatient and understaffed groups of Haitian women and never (or maybe only once a year) see their families. Visit the urban high schools, where disciplining students is now effectively impossible under normal circumstances and so misbehavior is frequent and disruptive and fewer than 25% of the students can read at grade level - schools for which taxpayers are paying $30-40,000 per pupil per year. Visit the endless, wealthy, manicured suburban housing developments: house after immaculate house and yard after professionally-maintained yard. But no kids. No bikes or basketball goals or shouts. Just fussy older people walking their tiny dogs and playing pickleball or buying organic artichokes in their car from the nearest upscale grocery store. These are the things that should not exist.

At least, that is what I’ve written. But visiting a much different country - one in a different stage of development - and seeing the rhythms of life there could have provided counterfactuals. After all, since I’ve begun writing on Substack I haven’t left the country. Perhaps all of my complaints were mistaken in some way. Perhaps they were unfair. Perhaps the things that I consider to be fundamental to human life and flourishing - community, family, fresh food, physical activity, sunshine, risk - don’t lead to an improved life. Maybe the path that we’re on - one which will soon have most women choosing to live alone without children and in which adults don’t cook and no one gardens and children (the few that remain) mostly stay indoors on their internet-enabled devices and convenience and wealth (the ability to take out car loans or buy many items from Amazon delivery services or pay for 3-4 vacations per year) are sought above all other aims - maybe this is the best path. Maybe I’ve been wrong, channeling my personal frustrations and ideological fixations into a criticism of American society which is fundamentally invalid.

Introduction to Guyana

After visiting Guyana, I don’t believe that I have been wrong. I am even more convinced that there’s weight and merit to my criticisms. In fact, seeing the life of the people of that country has further illuminated the shortcomings of my own.

I flew into Georgetown and visited the areas marked in pink. I stayed near Port Wellington (the ‘X’). The coastal strip from Charity to Corriverton represents the most densely populated segment of the country, with Georgetown (the capital) being the only significant metropolis (still less than 150,000 people in a country of just over 1 million). Guyana is still profoundly rural compared to most countries on Earth. ~56% of the global population lives in cities. In Guyana it’s less than 25%.

First, a little about Guyana: The country was a Dutch colony and then, for the last 150 years of its dominion, a British one. There are still many Dutch place names and the language of daily life is a kind of Caribbeanized English - Guyanese Creole - which sounds very similar to Jamaican patois to the American ear (and, like Jamaican, is only semi-comprehensible). The population is about evenly split between Indo-Caribbeans, of whom I’ve known a number and whose company I’ve deeply enjoyed - and Afro-Caribbeans, who I have not. The two population subsets live in harmony, but are fuzzily segregated (most towns are very predominantly one or the other) and they have separate political parties and religious affiliations and cultural norms.

Absent the twisted racial orthodoxies of the United States (in which upper class white people are deeply reluctant to generalize about the dark realities of black crime and poverty and ignorance and especially to imply that the actions of black people themselves could have anything to do with these conditions) the people speak freely. They will outright tell you that black people tend to be poorer and lazier (not all of them, they make clear, but a lot of them). Their neighborhoods are less well-tended. They tend to be targets of politicians who stoke economic resentment and promise redistribution in order to gain power. They rarely own businesses (even in their own towns) or make investments or pursue expatriate ambitions. That aligns with my own experience: every Guyanese person who I’ve met in the States was Indo-Caribbean. As one listens to these frank observations, one cannot help but find some parallels with the situation in the United States. Like the States, Guyana has a history of black chattel slavery. Unlike the States, there’s no significant white, European-descended population which can be injected with guilt and milked for resources. Indo-Caribbeans have endured generations of poverty just like the black Guyanese, and there’s little sympathy for people who smoke weed every day or are only willing to complete a two day workweek (which, to be fair, describes many of the brown residents as well).

Rice paddies occupy millions of acres of land in Guyana

Twenty years ago, the place was a true backwater: all rice paddies and cinderblock houses and the occasional tractor shop or rice processing plant or sugar refinery. But Guyana discovered a massive fossil fuel reserve off its coast in 2015, and the foreign capital is quickly pouring in now. Drive 60 miles east from Georgetown, crossing the Demerara and Berbice rivers, and you’ll pass hundreds of dump trucks and earth movers. A new 4-lane highway is being built parallel to the Georgetown-Rossignol Road / Berbice Highway, which the country badly needs, and deeper inland there are hundreds of housing “schemes” (government-leased developments) and highways and bridges and airports being built.

Seeing building sites that are half-completed is common there, but new buildings are also going up everywhere - some by smallholders, some massive government projects.

The Berbice Bridge is a 16 year old pontoon bridge near the mouth of the Berbice River.

Energy is the lifeblood of modern development, and the electrical grid is rapidly being augmented and updated in Guyana. Gasoline is subsidized in government-run Guyoil stations. This photo shows a maritime power station, lent by Turkey and Qatar and anchored in the Berbice.

The Guyanese population is still running the cultural software of generations of subsistence life - and perhaps responding to the muggy, tropical climate - and is infamously often loathe to work more than 3 or 4 days per week. Consequently, many foreign workers (Chinese and Cubans and Venezuelans) have been brought in, and some foreign companies have been awarded contracts, although the government is trying to avoid this. There certainly a lot of Sinotruk signs and vehicles, and plenty of Chinese-looking men pouring cement.

Driving construction pilings into the bed of the Berbice

The narrow roadways on either side of the Berbice Highway are being quickly paved in concrete, but there’s little concern for imprints or imperfections, and stray dogs don’t understand the concept of building projects or wet concrete.

Guyana is actually a messy, rudimentary example of a social model that I have wanted the United States to try for some time now: there is economic development and training and building and investment, alongside a still-relatively small consumer economy. There’s no credit card debt. There are no gyms. There are no yoga studios or coffee shops or big box stores. There really aren’t even very many supermarkets or restaurants, and the ones that exist have a kind of Caribbean dinginess, as if they’re trying to recreate a business that someone saw in Germany or Japan but without central air conditioning or glass facades or sufficient human capital. But this isn’t a downside - it’s actually rather wonderful. It’s nice to know that there’s a country struggling to become middle income (it’ll probably get there within a generation, notwithstanding the indolence of many of the people) which is full of people who are eating fish caught from the sea that day and harvesting staples from their garden. The lack of all of the “extras” don’t seem to diminish the quality of life much at all. In many ways they rather enhance it, especially when you consider that seeking out and paying for such things is simply not an option.

Every Guyanese person save the very lazy or very urban seems to have a garden, and the country is so lush and fertile that simply dropping fruit or offal on the ground often results in prolific blooms and healthy trees within an improbably short period.

This is a fairly typical Guyanese backyard, with dozens of fruit trees and food-bearing plants.

When people get extra money, they often buy land and build a second house or purchase farm machinery or chickens for raising. Americans are the more productive people, on the whole. We’re more educated. We have a well-developed sense of tidiness and social order (most of us anyway) that is mostly lacking in Guyana. It seems that the British might have abandoned their genteel lawns and landscaping when confronted with the aggressive and unstoppable force of the Amazonian rainforest, and the laborers they brought in never even tried to make these cultural elements work.

But we in the States seem to be caught in a ruthless cycle of lifestyle creep and credit card debt and status anxiety. Our lawns are maintained by professional teams of Central American contractors. Our office buildings are tidy but sterile and lifeless. We increasingly live alone. We waste scores of hours each week on our smartphones or streaming Netflix (which isn’t even offered in Guyana). We waste incalculable sums on Doordash and prescription & OTC drugs (psych meds - even for our pets - and GLP-1’s and analgesics and diet pills and fitness supplements) and subscriptions and car loans and worthless, herd-forming college educations.

I couldn’t put my finger on what the strange, almost nostalgic, feeling I had in Guyana until after I’d left. It felt like the world of my childhood. Despite all of the anarchic tropical vegetation and dark-skinned people and the trash and the music and the architecture, the feeling I had was the same one I remember from summer nights on base housing in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, running around amidst the fireflies (where have they gone?) with kids my own age, shouting and playing ball. It is a complicated country in its own ways, of course, but the economy still runs on fundamentals and physical reality is the bedrock for it all - not digital currency of social media or AI or institutional processes or other abstractions. If you need to get somewhere you walk or bike, or take one of the taxi buses that stop every half-mile along the highway. If you need to eat, you pick some fruit or buy a fish or stop at a roadside stand or visit a friend's house. If you need to work you go find a building site or a road crew and you can begin that morning. If you need to take a dip you walk back to one of the black water canals near the rice crop.

Marriage & Family in Guyana

"Go West, young man, go West and grow up with the country." - a quote attributed Horace Greeley, editor of the New-York Daily Tribune, exhorting young men in 1850’s America to settle the frontier

But as important as occupation and finances are to building a life (especially for Americans) they’re not the whole of it. It’s probably the case that we over-emphasize the importance of such elements when we make our life plans in this country, but they are actually, if situated properly, just means to an end.

What are the ends? What do young men want out of life (for the most part)? If we control for the fact that young men are more sheltered and immature than they used to be and we therefore define “young” men as those who are 25-35 years old, the answer is fairly clear and consistent: they want remunerative and satisfying work, but they also want to get married and have kids. This is where a county like Guyana really exceeds the United States.

First, it should be said that Guyana actually has lower marriage rates overall than the United States (3 per 1,000 people, versus 6 in the United States). But it also has a much younger population (see below) and there’s a more substantial variable: race. Guyana is, ethnically and in some ways culturally, actually two countries within one border: an Indo-Caribbean country and an Afro-Caribbean one. Indo-Caribbeans have stable marriage rates (66%) that exceed the United States. Afro-Caribbeans have a marriage rate of 32%. Interestingly, this is a social pattern that reflects the racial disparities in the United States (just as with criminal offense and business ownership and income), where African-Americans get married at much lower rates. Only about 30% of black American adults are currently married, the lowest (by far) of any ethnic group.

A roughly pyramidal shape (with a fatter base and a narrower top) in a demographic age profile means more young people as a share of the population - more crime, more vitality, more entry-level workers (and lower wages for that work), more physical activity, more children .

I flew into Guyana on a Saturday, On Sunday the family I was staying with drove east along the Berbice Highway to Rosehall. On that brief trip, passing population centers of what I estimate to be no more than 20,000 people, there were three weddings occurring. They’re fairly unmistakable in Guyana. In the United States the cost of weddings continue to climb. Rob Henderson and other social scientists speculate that this may be a compensatory mechanism for the high divorce rates - in a cultural condition in which more and more wives conceptualize marriage as primarily a vehicle for personal happiness and in which something like 70% of marriages are ended by the women involved, it’s possible that an ostentatious wedding signals commitment and status, fulfilling the function that marriage used to fulfill but no longer does.

My cousin got married a few years ago and it was a lavish affair, out at a Colorado resort. The last wedding I went to was held at the Breakers, a 5-star hotel in West Palm Beach. These types of weddings cost more than the average family home in Guyana. There are many young American couples who’ve been cohabitating for years and name the prohibitive cost of a wedding as a primary reason why they’re not man and wife. But in Guyana, a wedding is less about venue and overpriced service provision and jewelry, and more about family and community. The weddings we passed were loud, sprawling affairs - huge party tents pitched in yards and lots with cars parked around haphazardly and music blaring. The young men stay off to one side, sipping from liquor bottles that are helpfully arrayed on the roofs and hoods of their cars. Everyone that’s close to the bride or the groom (neighbors, family, friends) arrives and enjoys the free food (prepared by dozens of excited women) and booze. Generally people call out of work the day after the wedding, and it’s fairly common to have a smaller and more intimate event the day after the ceremony, in which the family and close who helped with the paying for and feeding and organizing of the wedding itself are invited to once again gather. These guests similarly often decline to work the next day (so a marriage can negate 3 or more workdays for the men involved). The Indo-Caribbeans (the population that I was closest to) is divided between a Muslim minority and a Hindu majority. Each religion has its own wedding ceremonial format and traditions. Interestingly, there’s no real barrier or stigma to interreligious marriages in Guyana. While in many parts of the world Muslims refuse to marry non-Muslims (Hindus have no such prohibition, although it is very common for Hindus worldwide to seek co-religionists and people from their ethnic group as mates, encouraged by parents and by their community) and Muslim women are strictly forbidden from marrying non-Muslim men, it is very common for Muslim men and women to marry Hindus and vice versa in Guyana. One fascinating cultural feature of the Indo-Caribbeans is that they continue to maintain a connection to their Hindi origins. They listen to chutney music (Indian music, sung in Hindi, with Caribbean influences), they visit the Mandir (a local Hindu temple - most Indo-Caribbean towns and villages in Guyana have at least one) and are ministered to by Pandits (Hindu priests who can occasionally be seen walking around with their orange robes and shaved heads).

The local Hindu Mandir

And they enjoy Hindu weddings with traditional Indian dress: saris for the bride and her family; men often wear kurtas but suits are also popular.

Best of all, a married person must prove fault in Guyana to dissolve their marriage… so the chance that this woman will ask for a divorce in less than half what it would be if she was an American bride.

The day after our drive some neighbors came by. Not for any immediate reason, but because that’s simply how it is in Guyana when you have a large and comfortable house: people drop in to say hello and visit in the morning and during evenings, anywhere from one to a dozen. Apparently seven women in my hosts’ larger social circle had gotten married the night before.

The statistics are merely a rough indication of what is going on: marriage is still the norm in Guyana, as it no longer is in the United States. Women in both countries desire to get married, but in the United States the actual act of marriage has been slowly declining each year. By 2030, 40% of American women will be unmarried and childless and that number will probably continue to climb thereafter. The reasons for this are complex and vary by person but the primary driver seems clear: American women no longer need to get married as they used to. This might seem to be a constrained or materialistic way of viewing the decision to get married. In the modern United States, the cultural narrative goes, marriage is about love and romance and choice.

For the individual this may be true. But even for individuals the data is clear: rich and high status men have huge advantages when it comes to finding mates, even more so than tall or handsome men. This implies that women are certainly seeking resources and financial safety and status when choosing to marry. On the level of the entire society, however, when we’re analyzing groups of millions of people, we not only can be analytical and pragmatic- we must. Marriage began as a straightforward contractual agreement: a man would provide resources and protection to a woman in exchange for exclusive sexual access to her. Children would naturally result if both spouses were healthy. It was that inducement for men (regular and exclusive sexual access) that was the immediate benefit of marriage. Companionship develops over time; it isn’t an urgent enough payoff for a typical young man to constrain himself so tightly (sharing home and income and eternally constraining his freedom). Similarly, for women the immediate benefit of marriage was the financial safety and the social status: she could now move out of her father’s house and become a woman in the full social sense and begin what was universally understood to be her adult life. Christians overlaid a metaphysical and religious significance upon this exchange (understanding that bearing children and raising them in the religion was an existential necessity for the survival of the Christian community, as it is with all great religions), positing a man and a woman as two incomplete halves that would only find completion once joined into “one flesh” (Genesis 2:24). Christian thinkers also created analogues for marriage in the religious system, like Christ the husband and the church as his bride.

All of that is gone now, at least in the United States. Even in fairly conservative Christian communities it’s accepted that women will focus on their education and career first and most diligently, only making room for marriage if their emotional interest is triggered (an attitude that would have seemed bizarre to any of our ancestors throughout the past 2,000 years). Everything revolves around personal desire, and there are no positive social expectations when it comes to pair-bonding or children. The sexual revolution also created a condition in which female modesty and purity are no longer social priorities. Even mentioning these elements puts one into a faintly regressive category. This creates tension, because they’re still valued by men for biological reasons, which is why few women will own the label of ‘promiscuous’ even as they claim that there’s nothing wrong with it. These labels (modest, virtuous, promiscuous) are still understood by everyone to be consequential - they just can no longer be readily expressed in the culture. Men no longer have to get married to gain sexual access to women, so they often do not. Attractive men have ready sexual access, from early adulthood onward, moderately attractive men have intermittent sexual access, and unattractive men have limited or nonexistent access, at least until they grow older and gain some social standing and wealth. But in no case is marriage required. What commitment exists is often a kind of vague ‘boyfriend/girlfriend’ label which is easy to fake or muddy. These trends have only been deepened by the universal institution of dating apps in the United States, which now account for the vast majority of romantic encounters and on which platforms women only express interest in 2-5% of of male users (generally the same users that other women are seeking). All of this functions as a progressive assault on monogamy, the system in which one man and one woman find each other, commit to each other, and go about building a life together (including having children and investing in a home).

Overall, the median age of American marriage is now above 30 and steadily climbing.

The cultural script in the United States is now something like this: women are actively discouraged by the culture from getting married “too young” (which according to some people is as old as 25 or 26 years old). Women focus on career and education and travel and dating throughout their 20’s. There’s a very persistent theme that a woman needs to “find herself” and explore what she likes and have experiences before marriage. Considering that many women attend college and simply work salaried office jobs and take the kind of touristy, expensive vacations that I already described and pursue attractive men and go to concerts and buy things, it might be doubtful how much real growth or self-actualization can occur. Whatever the case, it is not at all unusual to find women in their 30’s who are more lost and confused and empty-feeling than ever (despite engaging in all of these “growth” experiences). As a person in recovery, I believe that I can lend some wisdom to this dilemma: growth comes from doing difficult and unpleasant things, enduring suffering or achieving a major goal (mediocre college degrees and HR-facilitated work promotions usually don’t count) or in serving others. This is where self-actualization originates. Instead, modern women are being sold a selfish bill of goods (focus on yourself, buy, date, work, travel). It seems pretty clear to me that most of these women would’ve grown more as people if they had gotten married and had children, rather than simply living solitary lives dedicated to their impulses. But that seems vaguely unpalatable to most young women. I encroached upon their freedom (which is, in reality, usually little more than the freedom to work and to buy things). I think that most mothers and wives would validate my claims. How many vacations would you have to take or associate’s degrees would you have had to earn to equal the personal growth and self-actualization of motherhood?

Many women state that 25 is too young to get married. Almost none within the mainstream say that women should be married by 25 (or at all). This cultural imbalance pushes women away from the idea that pair-bonding is fundamental and necessary, which is a belief that nearly all human societies have maintained.

The fact is that these cultural ideas are not popular because they’re correct or profound, or even socially useful. They’re popular because they make money for large organizations. Women express them because they’re popular and because stating them wins one social status (an example of Rob Henderson’s construct of ‘luxury beliefs’) but women didn’t create them. They are a function of our economic model and the newer set of social incentives. Having women autonomous and working 50 hours each week and spending most of their take-home pay on travel and cars and makeup and restaurant bills is a huge financial stimulus. Such women tend to be unhappier, more anxious, more depressed, and (of course) lonelier, but this is all good as well: more SSRI prescriptions, more gym memberships, more pets, more cosmetic surgeries. 100 years ago, most women embraced the reigning social consensus without thinking about it too much. These days they do the same, but the updated social consensus is resulting in fewer marriages, fewer children, and less fulfillment for the average person.

After a woman has existed in this state for 10-15 years, she starts to feel that something is wrong. Regret and introspection are discouraged by our society, so this is usually framed as “the next chapter” (or “my settling down era”). I did “all of the things” and now I’m ready for marriage and children. There are grave problems with waiting this late to find marriage - especially for women - which relate to female romantic priorities and the quality of available men and the hypergamous tendency that I described above (women all tend to seek and be willing to commit to only the most appealing male candidates, but those men are getting enough female attention that they don’t have to commit to any of the women, leaving most women confused and frustrated). Consequently, many women remain unmarried. They had opportunities or possible opportunities when they were younger, but they no longer do. A woman’s romantic opportunities begin to constrict around age 30 and with every year that passes they narrow ever more dramatically. You don’t have to like this - few women do - but it’s simply a fact, and it shows no sign of changing. A woman who desires marriage and children would be well advised to begin working on these things in her 20’s. The fact that our culture often points in different directions should be evidence of the real priorities at play in the messaging. Guyana has no such apparent dilemma.

And then again many American women are choosing a different strategy, unconsciously (as these things always are) and buffered by social desirability bias and pleasant narratives. There are two disparate and, to some extent, conflicting mating strategies among women, which lead to two general sets of mating priorities (for men there are more, some of which are no longer socially acceptable or practicable, but only one real priority category: youth, beauty, maternal instinct). There is a short-term strategy, in which women seek the tallest, most masculine, most dominant, most high-status mate and are less concerned with his honesty or dependability or paternal traits. In this strategy the woman is more willing to share access to the man (she has to be, knowing that he is appealing to other women). This is the basis of polygamist societies, in which multiple women share one attractive or rich or high-status man. Then there is a long-term strategy - one which the older superstructure of monogamy relied upon - in which the character of the man and his loyalty and kindness (the traits which make him a good husband and father) are more prized. These categories are slightly at odds, in that the tallest and most masculine men don’t necessarily make the best commitment partners and fathers, and vice versa. Most women will have to prize one category slightly higher than the other, even if they don’t admit to themselves or to others that this is what they’re doing. The entire set of sexual and marital norms which used to exist in the United States were monogamous: they pushed women towards long-term commitment and away from rakish, charismatic, alpha males (knowing that a pregnancy without a wedding ring would be devastating to happiness and social standing, not just for the mother but for the child as well). In the black community we have seen a rapid transition from long- to short-term mating strategies, in the space of 2-3 generations. Black family stability (measured in the rate of marriage, and those marriages’ durability, and numbers of children born within them) used to be more stable and frequent than white family stability in the United States (before 1950). Now 70% of black children are born outside of wedlock, and marriage rates are historically low. But the rhetoric and values of monogamy persist.

Most women want a committed partner. It’s just that many lie to themselves and imagine that the attractive man that they’ve chosen will be this partner (despite all of the evidence to the contrary). Then they generally blame the man for their poor choice. But the man got everything he wanted: sexual access, reproduction… and a total absence of lifetime commitment (aside from state-enforced child support payments, perhaps). There’s no doubt that this is happening in Guyana as well. It’s happening everywhere. But the marriage rates in the Indian community are, as we’ve already seen, high and divorce is rarer than in the states. And the birthrate is 2.3 children per woman.

We now see a comingling of the two female mating strategies in the United States. Increasingly, women of all races have reacted to the erosion of stigma against “illegitimate” (a term that we no longer use) births and the expansion of sexual liberty by pursuing a short-term mating strategy and having children with androgenic and attractive or high-status men… without ever being married to them. These women often have a host of reasons for their decisions (“I was young” being foremost among them), but the real reason is one that they’re not aware of: the culture now allows and incentivizes this strategy. There are now government benefits and positive employment discrimination and housing assistance and cultural sympathy available for single mothers, none of which used to exist. Then these women try to execute the long-term strategy: they try to find a man (a less appealing and less attractive man) who is stable and reliable to be the father to their already-existing children (often offering this man one of his own, as least implicitly) and a provider for themselves. It should go without saying that this arrangement isn’t optimal for the men involved (for biological reasons more than legal or financial ones, and if you don’ understand why just speak to any normal, masculine man). It’s also usually very inferior for the children (children with stepfathers in the home are 16-100x more likely - depending on the study - to be murdered than those with their biological father, for one thing). It cannot be the default model for a society, for the plain reason that most men aren’t willing to participate in it. For monogamy to survive, women must be pushed to pair bond with men that aren’t necessarily their dream matches (but which they can grow to love more than they do any other), and both men and women must be pressured to stay and commit, at least for the period that’s required to raise their children. This is all fairly basic mating psychology but the only societies which manage to benefit from it are those which maintain firm norms around dating and mating and commitment. Guyana seems to be such a country.

All of this is framed in the minds of women in terms of values, impulses, desires, decisions. But hypergamous mating and out-of-wedlock births rarely used to happen in the United States (despite humans employing all of those elements to guide behavior) and now they do. A lot. More and more every year, in fact. Monogamy is already practically extinct in the American black community as a whole (and it doesn’t seem to be doing too well among the Guyanese black community, either) but this is simply a premonition of the future for all racial groups without solid and constraining romantic norms in our country. This is the natural and inevitable result of subsidizing single motherhood, removing the stigma against sexual irresponsibility (which is a social idea: your decisions can be voluntary and pleasurable and welcomed by all involved, and still erode social structures) and unmarried births, and allowing people to use their emotions as their main guide to making such large and socially consequential decisions. Most of the unmarried women in their 30’s in the United States would have, 60 years ago, found a man (the best option they could) and gotten married to him. They would have had to, for financial reasons but also because that was what was expected of adults. But they are now locked into a cultural mode in which they’re seeking love (which is now conceptualized as chemistry/vibes/excitement, rather than mutual commitment and long-term codependent growth) and they are seeking this love on dating apps. These are forums which primarily allow women to select male candidates based on appearance (which intensifies the already-existing hypergamy of heterosexual dating). The old practice of getting to know a man, finding out he’s interesting and honest and hard-working, and deciding to commit to him is essentially dead for millions of American women. ~15% of young women aged 18-24 are producing content on the pornographic platform OnlyFans. 40% of new births occur without a husband involved. We are a mess, and getting messier. I was curious to see if any of these trends were apparent in Guyana.

This is all intensely discouraging for young men in the States. They understand that it’s happening, even if they don’t see the full picture, and they’re suspicious of the cultural messages they’re being given (which tend to focus on treating women well and allowing them to make any choice they want). There is a profound sense of rage among this cohort towards Boomers who remain besotted with Israel or the Civil Rights Era or corporate feminism, while they blindly ignore the very real and socially devastating trends affecting their grandchildren right now. American Boomers tend to care about the things that they are told to care about in films and during the evening news. They tend to prioritize feeling like nice and enlightened people, which is a strong tendency across all groups among the more prosperous classes in the U.S., which accounts for their anger towards ICE operations and the corresponding lack of anger towards (Boomer) judges who let re-offending predators back on the streets with probation or light prison sentences by the thousands. Boomers don’t want to stigmatize young women’s romantic decisions or to discuss social pathologies in the black community or to confront distortions or misandrist discrimination in the job market. Can you imagine the outcry from Boomers if CNN told them that black people or young women were being heavily discriminated against in Fortune 500 hiring during the past 5 years? Instead, it was only young men who were the victims, and so no murmur of dissatisfaction is heard. This discouragement applies in romance as well. Boomers came of age and mostly married during a cultural era of sexual norms and social expectations that have now dissolved, And the Boomers helped in their dissolution. Now they survey the landscape of sexual liberalism - the wreckage of 100 million broken homes and ruined children’s lives - and offer advice (but only to men) about lifting weights or dressing better or being confident. This is all good advice. I’ve used it myself (expect for dressing better) and it can bear fruit for the individual. But the math doesn’t lie. No more than one third of the American boys in middle school right now will end up married for life to a loyal woman who doesn’t already have kids. I’m not sure if a civilization can survive on these foundations but it hardly matters. It won’t be the same civilization. Men and women both share some blame for the current state of things, of course, and most of it occurs at an emergent level over which individuals have no control. We’re merely reacting to social signals and incentives. But the norms around female behavior and their goals have changed far more than male ones. If monogamy was the foundational period upon which the West was constructed, what will it look like once it’s gone?

I’m no sociologist (and I wouldn’t trust most of those folks to edit an email anyway, based on my experiences) and I spent less than a week in Guyana. But the norm of monogamy seems to be intact in the Indian (“Indo-Caribbean,” or “Indo-Guyanese”) community. That is: young people seek marriage as a natural attainment of adulthood and they seek it fairly young and they take it seriously. They have children inside of marriages and not as much outside of them. That is really all that many young men in the United States are looking for. This is a pattern that is familiar to anyone who’s viewed other homogenous and tightly-knit immigrant communities in the United States (even if the cultural acid that is American society tends to gradually eat away at their strictures, usually when their daughters and granddaughters begin going of to American colleges). And generational expectations surely play a part here. In the United States, our elders now usually live in their own homes (sometimes at great expense in home health aides when they become too senescent) or in care facilities (at an even greater expense). There are no such things in Guyana.

Families garden to feed themselves, and many tend rows of lettuce or peppers or tomatoes to take to market. They might earn as much in a week as an American family spends on Uber Eats in that same week, but in a frugal, cash economy that’s a suitable compensation.

There, families are close. Even more strikingly, so are communities. There seems to be a robust network of community relations and mutual aid, which seems familiar to people who’ve lived in small, rural and/or working class communities but which is quickly dying. The reasons for this are probably similar to the reasons for the continued popularity of monogamy in the country: people aren’t rich enough to live as islands. People share food, borrow money, and keep each other apprised of goings-on and news concerning others in the network.

I was told that this was a ‘cashew’ but based upon its taste and texture it seemed to be a pear.

Television is much less popular there, and social media is even less popular than that. For a dissident schoolteacher from suburban Florida, all of this can seem almost utopian, and well worth the inconsistency of contractors and the petty corruption of police and the littered condition of yards and canals. And they have monkeys.

Migration

It might seem as if I’m advocating for a wave of dispossessed young American men to flood the borders of Guyana. Don’t worry - probably only around 10,000 people will read this essay (subscribe and share!).

I’m mostly writing it, as always, for myself. I look at the landscape of American society right now and see many groups which are struggling in our new condition of hyper-real techno-feudalism and Boomer hegemony. But many of them are being given accommodations, bonuses, and assistance. Young men are offered sympathy and a kind of general social concern - I’ve seen dozens of podcasts in which “the problem with young men” is earnestly discussed, often yielding no recommendations other than further discussion and some helpful advice for young men to help themselves - but the fact is that they don’t want sympathy, or bureaucratic set-asides. They want fulfilling work and wives and houses and children. The social developments of the past 50 years (the HR Blob and the resulting enthusiastic reverse discrimination and changes in workplace culture, inflation initiated to subsidize older citizens, the change in social roles and sexual norms) are the biggest obstacles to them achieving those things, of even having a hope of achieving those things. If we want to help young men we could start by undoing and dismantling and reversing those trends. But none of the academics or the writers or the podcast guests want to do that (indeed, they’re unwilling to even discuss the possibility in general terms) and so young men get concerned think pieces and socially-engineered campaigns, like informing us of the “male loneliness epidemic.” Get rid of female police officers and prison guards and firefighters and soldiers and marines and push young men into those roles (which they’ll be physically better suited for). Offer a $40,000 bonus to new recruits who pass all of the qualification and training stages. Boom - far fewer lonely men.

Again, policymakers and public intellectuals refuse to even countenance these kinds of proposals. I guess we’ll have to be satisfied with more female high school teachers and single mothers reading about the male loneliness epidemic by way of a solution.

“The War on Men Isn’t Helping Anyone.” But the war on men isn’t just cultural - it’s political and financial, and based in policymaking decisions stretching back 60 years. Neither Scott Galloway nor any of his peers want to reverse those decisions.

While in Guyana, I spoke to a brilliant young civil engineer (married for the past year or two and now residing in Canada). Several things struck me about our conversation. First, he was the most outstanding example of a massive trend in Guyana: the best and the brightest often travel to the United States or Canada (or, to a lesser extent, Britain) to make their fortune. Of the houses around my hosts’ home (located in a suburb some 70 miles outside the capital), many were occupied or at least owned by ex-pats that had ventured North - builders, nurses, paralegals, teachers - and returned with savings and pensions. Secondly, despite graduation from a premier institution in Canada, he’d been unable to find work on the open market. Both of the engineering jobs he’d landed were due to Guyanese connections. This is one of the unspoken effects of multiculturalism. Co-ethnic newcomers will naturally favor each other when it comes to renting and employment and companionship. This is perfectly natural (I’d do the same if I lived in Guyana and a squared away young American man came down looking for work) but it eventually results in entire sectors of the job market being closed to natives. The young, uncertain taxi driver who picked me up was occupying a job that probably wouldn’t be open to me, or to any other American. Many large companies have famously trimmed their workforces and replaced some of the lost bodies with H1B imports - not necessarily high-skilled workers but certainly cheap ones.

But the thing that really struck me about Guyanese economic migrants - including this young man - was their communal dedication. It’s not unusual to encounter families working together, pooling resources, buying properties, helping each other, in a way that is alien to many Americans. Professionals will migrate to New York City or Toronto and become the pilot fish for more arrivals, advising them on investments and job opportunities and renting space in homes and lending money. Within families, intergenerational mutual aid is so common that it is unspoken, and even extrafamilial assistance is very normal. In the United States, each family is a kind of economic island. The young must make it on their own (unless they are from richer families, which tend to be progressive and therefore have few children), provided only with helpful and obsolete advice about working hard and meeting hiring managers and shaking their hand, the middle aged are often indebted on houses and cars and credit cards, and the old play out the American ideal of prosperous, consumer-based independence as long as they can until constrained by finances and/or the infirmities of age… whereupon they’re shipped off to some facility and visited twice per year. It occurs to me that the sterility and confusion of our dating scene might be reflective in some sense of our selfish lifestyles and our generational schisms. Guyanese people are plugged into a robust network of friends-of-cousins and coworkers and hometown natives and aunties, and every node in the network has access to seven more. There’s therefore a large and safe forum within which to search for work and relationships and housing. In the United States we don’t seek such things. How many adult relationships do you know where the participants were introduced to each other by family members? How many adult children are working at their parents’ business or in their fathers’ trades? How many older adults are lending money to the young for houses or business ventures? Meanwhile, we also can’t usually date at work (less than 10% of single Americans reported seeking romantic connection at work in 2024) and dating apps have all of the issues already described (and many more). We have individualized ourselves past the point of personal benefit, and we’ve been induced to do this because a landscape of solitary and interchangeable economic units is more advantageous for the government and for big producers. And loneliness and materialism generate their own exorbitant profits. If American families became more close-knit, began sharing resources, gardening, and fishing for food our economy would collapse. It would rebound, eventually, and be healthier and more resilient - but that’s not a trade-off that the rich and powerful want to make.

My ancestors travelled to the United States from Northern Ireland and broke those generational ties, at a time when crossing the ocean was almost certainly a one-way trip. They did it to find opportunity, leaving a place in which there was none. But when they arrived they found their fellows and had kids and formed new communities and built new social networks, communities and networks which survived until about 70 years ago, with the growth of the consumer economy and the encroachment of bureaucratization and the collective surrender to progressive feminism. Now we live in the social ruins. The buildings are nice, the lawns are mowed, the infrastructure is clean and well-maintained (for the most part). But the social base upon which all of that was constructed is quickly disappearing, and it takes 20-30 years to replace. By the time the cracks begin to show, it’ll be too late.

The robustness of the two countries can be seen in this hypothetical: if the electrical grid stopped transmitting (let’s say a Great Carrington event happened, 5x), Guyana would continue much as it is right now. In the United States we would have chaos, roving gangs, terrified old people. And then starvation would set in. Feminism would disappear within a year, as if it never existed (the conceits that women are similarly able to men or don’t need them can only exist when there’s an ample tax base of wealth extracted from men and where there’s a solid system of modern infrastructure built by men). Social media would be a memory, and with it would go almost everything that people think they know about the world. Without ATM machines and electronic transfers, 50 million adult Americans would be unable to survive, as they essentially produce no wealth themselves. Guyana has been existing in this state for much longer and until much more recently than the United States, and their social organization reflects that deeply-rooted resilience.

Home of the Free

I’m a schoolteacher, but the idea of sitting around (or even just spending time reading and writing and working out) all summer was distasteful to me. I planned to work, for at least the two months that I had available. I probably should’ve applied to jobs earlier, while still in Florida, but I waited until the day I arrived in Delaware. I didn’t need the money, so I wasn’t as desperate as I have been in past job searches, but I probably applied to 100 open jobs (perhaps as many as 200). I’m a veteran with a long and varied work experience and long and varied college career. I heard back from precisely three openings: one was a bakery (a kind of work with which I have no experience and probably wouldn’t excel at), which politely informed me that they might reach out next summer; one was Dunkin Donuts, with which I had a phone interview and then heard nothing; one was a temp agency, which said they would reach out with opportunities in a week or so and then never did. Eventually a major hardware retailer called me… some five weeks after I submitted my application. The background check took 10 days. This is all for a job unloading trucks after hours. I’m hardly making bank deposits or forming corporate strategy.

I could write an entirely new essay about the absurd levels of safetyism at my current employer (so much different than my past jobs at smaller, privately-owned warehouses, where men clamber onto trucks and carry heavy loads and operate heavy machinery for 16 hours at a stretch) and about the endless computerized trainings and careful indoctrination in the gospel of civil liability and the Civil Rights Act panopticon. None of this nonsense exists in Guyana, of course. I won’t even go into AI or political bias or bureaucratic dysfunction. I’ve covered them all at length elsewhere.

“Love is Love”

That is the situation in the United States these days. It’s changed gradually enough (like frogs in a slowly boiling pot) that we only feel the changes when we look back at our society 30 or 40 years ago, and then the contrast is striking. We feel prosperous. Our country is full of immaculate homes and verdant lawns and working streetlights and driveways full of cars. But the government takes on obscene levels of debt each year (~$6,000 for every man, woman, and child). Most of this goes straight to older Americans, in the form of Social Security and Medicare. I suspect that Social Security was preserved as an entitlement for even the older rich because policymakers understood that this would be an economic stimulus: when the government distributes money it generally wants a maximal amount to flow into the consumer economy (as opposed to investments or savings) because this grows aggregate demand. The old spend almost all of their Social Security checks and so it’s a reliable economic stimulus. BUT when it is financed by debt it is a stimulus that is essentially keeping the economy healthy this month at the expense of crushing debt for future generations. Similar to Medicare (where older people receive full coverage, and children do not), this sets up a generational conflict which has only further inflamed young men. Also, consider that the average American currently holds more than $5,800 of credit card debt. That average includes every man, woman, and child. This doesn’t include car loans or mortgages (60% of which are held by people 55 and older) or student loans (which have increased by 3x in a generation). The model is clear: offer and encourage debt, atomize individuals, then offer of lots of baubles and impulse-buys (drugs, pornography, streaming services, clothes, electronics, concert tickets, commercial airfare) to keep people spending and to preclude them ever becoming truly financially independent. Women tend to be naturally more frugal, but they also spend far more on consumer goods and report less savings than men, and their tendency to spend relative to their incomes seems to be climbing. This might be one additional reason why feminism has been so enthusiastically embraced by our regime: having a large cohort of women living alone and focusing on careers guarantees a large aggregate expenditure on clothes and restaurants and vacations and gyms and films.

All of this could probably be sustainable, if it wasn’t for the one dark trend looming over all of our public policy: the birthrate. American women are simply not having enough children to keep our population at replacement levels. We’re now approaching the birthrates of Japan. If it wasn’t for immigration, America would be losing people with every passing year. This results in an aging population. The old cannot be squeezed for money. This is politically impossible, and their workforce participation rates are considerably lower. Consider what a society will be like, culturally and emotionally, when there are more 70 year old’s than 5 year old’s.





Consider what it’ll be like economically when more than half of the population is older than 50. That is where we’re heading. The young will have to produce in order to prop up this vast structure, whether they want to or not.

Taxes and government wealth redistribution aren’t really the immediate issue for young men, though. Guyana has a tax rate of 25% on poorer filers and 35% on richer ones (and a fairly crushing corporate tax rate of 40%). If you’re poor or lower middle class you will fare better, tax-wise, in the United States (leaving aside the ease of avoiding taxes in a cash economy). The issue is rather the shrinking iceberg of opportunity, and the impossibility of getting reliable work or buying a home or starting a family. Millions of masculine jobs - prison guards and police officers and firefighters and soldiers and marines and air-people (airmen) and sea-people (seamen) - have essentially been forcefully reallocated to women, either by bureaucracies or by organizations who understand that if women aren’t sufficiently represented in their ranks at every level then they can be sued under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

This is a brilliant essay about the dynamics and consequences of feminizing masculine jobs.

The building of homes has been artificially curtailed - especially in the Western United States - by NIMBY policies and “environmental” laws which really exist to inflate home values for existing owners (who, again, are mostly older and retired folks, and who are mostly progressive voters). That is the driving force behind the catastrophic homelessness epidemic in California and Oregon and Washington, and it’s the reason why no such condition exists in Florida or Texas.

Guyana has no real HR bureaucracy. It has stabler marriages. It’s essentially a cash economy, with some credit offered for car or home or business loans but where people only buy the most essential consumer goods with money they already have. It’s lush, dynamic, friendly, and offers copious opportunities for wilderness exploration and cultural enrichment.

So, you tell me: which is a freer society?

One in which there is trash in every photo and corrupt police and struggling institutions, but where a man can go get a job at a day’s notice and work for cash and buy land and build his own house? One in which most food that’s eaten is caught by local fishermen and taken from the ubiquitous gardens and riotous fruit trees?

Or one in which marriage has essentially been precluded for a huge segment of the male population, in which it is illegal to build your own house without endless code inspections and appraisers and bureaucrats being involved (it’s illegal to build a purely adobe house in the United States, for example, even though such houses are climactically optimal for the Southwest), in which a job can only be found after months of searching and four rounds of interviews and a two week background check process? One in which the culture is so eroded and materialistic that the point of life (a life that is often lived alone, or with mixed families) is implicitly understood to be buying things: college tuitions and restaurant meals and vacations and cars and home appliances?

Combine this with the fact that hyper-reality (the state of being infected with media narratives and constructs, and then confusing them with reality) is almost entirely absent in Guyana. You see the roads getting built and the rice getting harvested… or you don’t. You know the people who are receiving government stipends, and you can evaluate on that basis whether or not they’re deserving. In the United States, on the other hand, we have a professional class and millions of voters (mostly richer than average, ironically) who maintain ideas about gender transitions or bail reform or government dependency which are alien to anyone who’s actually encountered those programs or the people involved in the real world. In fact, political ideology seems almost entirely absent in Guyana. The country used to have a Marxist head of state (the CIA took care of that) and a definitely socialist intelligentsia, but they were more like agronomists and autarkists and rural reformers than the social justice ideologues of the modern American college campus. More importantly, they’ve mostly since recanted, embracing international development and oil wealth and (it seems) largely putting it to good use. The Progressive People’ Party (PPP) and the ANPU and the various smaller political Guyanese political coalitions are differentiated by policy and by racial tinge but there is no media-driven ideological schism among Guyanese voters. Most voters are essentially pragmatists. That’s the case in the States too of course, but most of our educated and managerial class voters are the opposite of pragmatic. And it’s ruining our policymaking, driving a decline that’s more and more visible with every passing year.

If you’re a young man who simply wants to find fulfilling work and buy a house and start a family you must confront this reality: every major policy proposal executed during the past 40 years has made these things harder. They’re not yet prohibitive. Marriage is still normal, unemployment is low, the economy seems to be doing well (even if it’s totally propped up by debt). But it’s now impossible to become a schoolteacher or a nurse without years of education and a complicated series of credentials, even if you have the knowledge and skills and experience. It’s effectively impossible to open your own practice if you’re a doctor, or your own school if you’re a school principal. You know - to a certainty - that you will be discriminated against at some point in your academic or professional life if you’re a young white man, and if you want to perform a manlier job you know that you will be under the command of either women or of men who have surrendered to the force sexual integration of your workplace. You know that if you’re a builder or a restaurant owner or an engineer that a generous portion of your earnings will be taken, not to provide essential services to your community but to hand out entitlements to politically useful demographics: the urban poor, retirees, single mothers. You can work hard, get a good job, avoid debt, and live frugally. These measures will protect your future to some extent, but many will fail to pursue them (I failed, for years, until I began to understand the nature of my society) and they will not protect you from the civilizational trends which are slowly weakening us and choking our vitality in the name of safety and egalitarianism and social support.

The Aim of Life

During the middle of my trip, I accompanied two Guyanese families on a bout tour of the Canje and Berbice Rivers. Dylan was our guide (Blackwater Adventures is his company, which I highly recommend if you ever make it to the country).

Sun setting over the forest canopy behind the Canje River

He was definitely American - a slight, cheerful Irish-American man who must have been drenched in sunblock to remain shirtless in that latitude. He struck me as a natural adventurer, who’d found a niche in a wilder and less regulated and much less explored part of the globe. With his motley fleet of river craft and rebuilt Land Cruiser and decade in the country, he reminded me a bit of those middle children of the British empire who’d gone to India or Burma (or Guyana) to make their fortune, understanding that there was little for them among the primogeniture and boarding schools of their native land. If you asked him, he’d probably say that the point of life is to roam and visit unexplored places and have adventures.

Rice and sugar processing plants litter the Guyanese landscape.

I’m a writer. I want to get married and have kids (I love children, but I get my emotional fill of them at the school where I teach) but that’s rooted in a sense of duty and a general feeling that this is what a man is supposed to do. It’s difficult for me to describe but, for me, a life without a family seems diminished somehow. I don’t yearn for these things. But it seems to me that humans are meant to live around and for others, and that drive in men is usually expressed in an urge to find a mate and to build a family. For me, the point of life lies in protecting and providing for my future family and, for now, in writing and reading and training and going to work and growing a little more each day. This is why I’m suspicious of the discourse around desire and chemistry and self-actualization among young women. Those things are all inherently valid and important, but they can’t be, as applied, if they result in a critical mass of women ending up alone and childless. I suspect that those notions and impulses have been hijacked by people who desire that women focus on their careers (for political and cultural reasons) and then use the money they’ve earned in those careers to buy distractions and salves for the essential emptiness of their lives (for financial reasons). A nation of independent, healthy, communally-related nuclear families simply doesn’t result in as much frantic consumption or offer as much opportunity for the bureaucracy. Fewer psychologists and case workers and school therapists and doctors and nurses and lawyers and bureaucrats are needed for such a society. We used to be such a society.

I never asked a Guyanese person “what is your aim in life?” outright. It’s an odd question to pose to people that you’ve only been around for a few days. But I had enough conversations to understand that there is a kind of deep and natural fulfillment in Guyana which seems to be largely lacking in the United States. Sitting on the back porch, eating fish curry and tropical fruits from the garden, enjoying the knowledge that the family is intact and happy and healthy (even if separated by national borders), and treasuring the company of younger generations: this is as good as it gets.

In Buddhism, there’s the concept of Dukka. It’s word that is often interpreted as “suffering” but might better be rendered as “discontentment” or “craving.” It’s understood to be the source of our troubles on this plane of reality. Endlessly seeking the next item of comfort or the next illusion of security or the next distraction, we never really find happiness. The Buddhist will recommend meditation and spiritual contemplation for this condition. Another possible solution could be the practice of gratitude. After all, you (whoever you are) have much to be grateful for. In fact, there are things in your life that others might kill for. But you’re too busy seeking the next thing to take much satisfaction in them. Gratitude can easily be practiced in the United States. For people in recovery it’s a profoundly important exercise, addiction being the condition of constant, frantic searching for the thing that is never quite found. But gratitude rests uneasily alongside a culture in which media consumption is constant (Netflix, social media, work emails, television) and where the thrust of cultural messaging is clear. Not all media drives us towards consumption, towards the constant, unconscious promise that buying or eating or wearing this new thing will give us happiness, but all of the media that takes a position on the matter does drive us to consume. There are no cultural messages in the United States that emphasize the value of exercise, outside of gyms and supplements and beautification. There are no cultural messages that stress self discipline or frugality or meditation or prayer, just as there are none that emphasize marriage as a long-term fulfillment of social duty or that push men and women to stay committed even if they’re “unhappy” (which can mean almost anything). There are no cultural messages which urge frugality or celebrate the simple and productive life of work, family, and good food. If we’ve accumulated some wisdom we know there is truth in such things, but cultural producers are constantly trying to drag our gaze away from them. In Guyana, such messages are the culture, in a way that seems wholesome and somehow nostalgic for the American visitor. Dukka becomes most inflamed when there is some void that must be filled, and our void in the United States is a cultural one which is felt by many new arrivals (just ask them) and constantly reinforced by a sophisticated messaging and advertising campaign.

If we in the States lived in a country in which honest work could be honestly had and open conversations were possible and young marriages were common and families were mostly intact we could better resist those messages.

But we no longer live in such a country.

Final Thoughts

Returning to the United States, my American immigration checks were performed in the Georgetown airport, which was curious: why would Guyana care about my American immigration status when I’m leaving the country? I suspect this is an aspect of the slightly imperial relationship that the United States maintains with many poorer countries that provide us with workers and residents. Upon landing and being bussed to the terminals and traipsing around the soaring, modernist, chaotic corridors of JFK airport, I came to the customs and immigration checkpoint. A tablet scanned my face and used some kind of AI program to check my features against my passport photo (at least that’s what I assume). It seemed like a fitting ritual for re-entering the modern United States.

I saw many things in Guyana, things that I would never see here. Shirtless boys on motorcycles, entire families sharing a single bicycle (it seems to work), dudes in t-shirts or without manning barges and earth movers and refinery equipment in a refreshingly casual way, armies of young men building roads and digging sand and pouring concrete. So much of what makes the modern United States unlivable originates in our complex and hypertrophied system of civil liability, which is itself an aspect of Great Society-era reformist legislation and the feminizing drive to make everything safer. Safety is a wonderful thing, to be sure. The girl I was travelling with got bitten by a piranha in one of the canals. I didn’t envy her, but the water was delightful: dark and cool enough to be refreshing on a hot day, warm enough to enjoy on a chilly evening (which don’t really exist in Guyana - the coldest temperature ever recorded in Georgetown was 68 degrees F).

A neighbor there had been crushed and left permanently infirm by an accident involving agricultural machinery. I saw a dead dog on a roadside there, which I probably haven’t seen in a decade in the United States. There are animals kept in lamentable conditions and many stray dogs.

Safety is a wonderful thing, but what is the counterfactual? The safest procedure for warehouse workers might be for them to work slowly, being aware of all of their steps and avoiding all maneuvers with forklifts and order pickers. The safest place for children might be sitting in their rooms in front of a screen. But little warehouse work will get done under those conditions, and those children will be overweight and distractable and neurotic and fragile, if they spend their lives in those rooms.

The same unbalance can be seen - I believe - in most areas of American society. It’s wonderful to provide women with workplace opportunities and to minimize offense, but when you create vast bureaucracies that mandate female participation in every job in which they might be interested in (fortunately women are generally loathe to build or move or fix heavy things in the physical world) and when you create a regime that terminates employees for offending their coworkers, you haven’t perfected the world. You’ve damaged it, but the beneficiaries are obvious and the damage (less effective organizations and workplaces in which most real opinions and rowdy conversations are impossible) is not. Debt serves a necessary economic function. Few people can buy a car cash upfront. But when debt becomes a way of life it can ruin not just individual lives but entire communities. Helping the old and instituting building codes and environmental regulations are all social goods. But when they create a kind of total sclerosis in many regions and begin to add serious financial drags to the economy you’ve gone too far. Romantic love is a wonderful notion, perhaps the finest cultural innovation of the Western world (and there are plenty to choose from). But when romantic love becomes the entirety of one’s social conception of relationships and children and marriage, confusion and loneliness will result. In each of these cases, American society used to be on track, or more or less so. Now we’re off track. Most people haven’t even realized this. But we all can all sense that something isn’t quite right. The fact that so many Guyanese in the United States and Canada are now moving back to their home country - after years of living and working in the United States - should give us pause. After all, this wasn’t the pattern of immigrant groups in generations past. If you ask them, they will give you familiar reasons for their decision to repatriate: American society seems sterile, lonely, cold (not climactically), gunked up in some way that’s curiously difficult to identify. If I had to describe it, I would (cautiously) say that we’re no longer such a free country. We can still buy things, criticize our government, travel freely. But what are all of those privileges for? For Americans who lived in decades past the answer would be clear: to find fulfilling work and start a family and buy a home. To pursue one’s vision of purpose and destiny in the context of a monogamous and high trust society. If you asked many Americans today, I’m not sure what kind of answer they would give.

Thanks for reading. Take care of yourself.

For more writing about what can be done in the United States to address our challenges, click the clink below.