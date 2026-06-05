A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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Will Whitman's avatar
Will Whitman
7d

In a society where women are fully empowered to follow their own whims and priorities the fundamental incongruence between liberal democracy and feminization is simply in how women tend to behave together when they gain control. That is, they tend to rule by exclusion based upon whom they agree with. Group consensus is enforced; open debate isn't well tolerated. Opposition to outside challenges are a forgone conclusion because "the truth" will have been a forgone conclusion. Censorship then easily follows. A state of illiberalism; backed by the threat of state violence, is a wholly realistic outcome.

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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
7d

> Can women manufacture the products, or service the machines to do so?

So, this is only a vague pointer, and certainly not a deep dive into the history involved, but... women built a *lot* of the aircraft that the US and the Allies flew in WWII.

So, they're certainly capable of *building* things. I don't know if it would be accurate to say that they can both *design* and build things (statistical outliers notwithstanding) or build the *systems* necessary to design and build things.

I don't disagree with your thesis. I *do* wonder how much of what we've seen is still the inertia of history.

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