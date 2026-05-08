Hollywood doesn’t seem to be relenting in its drive to position women as the replacements for male heroes and leaders. At this point it’s likely that the industry cannot relent - despite the unrelenting pressure of profit- because it is totally ideologically committed to an imaginary world in which women are just as good as men in many of the things that give men purpose and status. What if it’s not just Hollywood though?

Hollywood is ostensibly a profit-driven, self-interested economic structure. It wants to generate maximum revenues and it’s been squeezed for years by declining theatre visits and ascendant streaming services. Surely, surely, if there was some major cultural error that the industry had been making for over a decade - one that could easily be corrected and could revolutionize their prospects - they would adopt it.

Why wouldn’t they?

Christopher Nolan is beginning to open up about his new film The Odyssey, scheduled for release in July 17th of this year. If you didn’t understand the cultural forces deranging every elite institution, you would probably be quite baffled. Many of the obvious and well-established mistakes of major film projects during the past decade are being blithely (even proudly) repeated. Kenyan-Mexican actress (emphasis on the Kenyan) Lupita Nyong'o has been persistently rumored to be playing Helen of Troy (perhaps also Helen’s sister, Clytemnestra).

Miss Nyong’o does have striking features, but for a Western audience the idea that this is Helen of Troy is just obviously a non-starter. We feel it in our very bones, and it is that visceral racial association that Hollywood (and multiculturalists everywhere) fervently wants to stamp out. Helen of Troy is a fictional character… but everyone knows she didn’t look like this. And if she had, Homer’s Trojan War would have never begun.

Casting racially (or sexually) asynchronous performers to play major roles has been a pretty familiar practice in Hollywood for years now. In its most flagrant forms, it’s clearly an attempt to “fan-bait,” or to stir up controversy which will generate free publicity (and help preclude criticism of the awful quality of the project). The Little Mermaid (2023), Peter Pan and Wendy (2023), Netflix’s Cleopatra (2023), Captain America: Brave New World (2025) - which didn’t actually star Captain America, and instead featured Anthony Mackie, Ironheart (2025), Amazon Studios’ Rings of Power series, etc., are all recent projects that have employed this strategy of dispensing with a beloved character or character description in order to very deliberately replace him or her with a blacker or a more female substitute. Sometimes the character is swapped out, sometimes it’s just the character’s race or sex which changes (a very odd practice, in my opinion). This brief list of examples is highly incomplete. In the past 3-4 years it’s probably happened upwards of 30 times in major films and television projects… and yet no one ever admits that it’s happening. Fans don’t seem to love it, and so one has to wonder why it keeps happening. Films awards now have diversity requirements, but they could be fulfilled in subtler ways. The financial giants (Blackrock and the rest) which secretly direct our economy have instituted DEI metrics as part of their ESG scores but those metrics (while still extant) have apparently become a bit less demanding and overt (which is good, since they are - in many cases - technically illegal). But yet the practice continues.

It should be pretty telling that this kind of thing has become depressingly common in the past few years, as the quality of film and television (especially major studio projects) has badly declined.

Let me be clear: I enjoy seeing black actresses in films. I don’t much go in for the overwhelming emphasis placed on REPRESENTATION. If you need a character to share your racial characteristics in order to identify with them then either it’s not a compelling character or you’re a bit of a narcissist. But I can imagine that it is marginally beneficial for certain types of people to see themselves in films occasionally. But this requirement was being fully satisfied in the 1980’s. It’s not that the details of race-swapping trouble me. I was never going to see the 2023 adaptation of The Little Mermaid, after all. I’m simply suspicious of what appears to be a vast and covert cultural project. It’s not even a matter of trusting or not trusting the filmmakers. There’s nothing to trust. There’s obviously a secret policy of reprogramming - if this wasn’t so important then why do they keep doing it? - that no one will acknowledge or explain, and it just so happens to coincide with a lot of ideological messaging (anti-Western, anti-capitalist, feminist) and with some profoundly deceptive propaganda releases (The Six Triple Eight, 2024, and Hidden Figures, 2016, and Women Talking, 2022) in which real people or events are completely twisted and laden with confabulations in order to create a culturally potent and useful narrative.

And if you think this is all just a storytelling preference or a matter of minor details then you should ask yourself why a major industry is willing to lose billions of dollars in revenue to accomplish it.

All of this seems like a kind of baked-in indoctrination drive, based on a belief that society as it was recently and is right now is somehow corrupt or in need of redemption, and so this kind of constant, cryptic pressure is not just justified but is a holy mission. I fear that for the people in Hollywood (and in all of our elite institutions) the assumptions are now so deeply encoded that they form a kind of duplicate culture, a set of norms and values which is different from and opposed to those of the working class. If these simply involved racial representation or male characters I might just shrug and continue along, but I suspect that the norms which the duplicate culture is dedicated to erasing also include things like duty, patriotism, love of our history, and virtue. I suspect that this duplicate culture wants to erase the hero’s journey (or, rather, make a female-centered construct) and completely wipe any established notions of maternal bonds or feminine grace or female modesty. If I’m correct, this parallel elite culture finds all of those traditional ideas to be retrograde and obsolete, and it desires (again, without ever acknowledging that this is what it wants) to upend and replace them. Little does it know that society would collapse long before the project was ever completed.

Back to The Odyssey. Perhaps most distressing to classicists, Nolan has based his script on the modern translation of Homer’s epic The Odyssey written by Emily Wilson. This rendition is overtly gender critical, feminist, and post-modern.

Has anything “radically contemporary” turned out to be an improvement? At what point do the believers realize that their ideas are invalid simply because they cannot generate inspirational culture or functional institutions? Not yet, apparently…

This is the mistake, right here: imagining that a story of masculine heroism and feminine devotion would be improved by diluting and confusing the gender roles. I can confidently say that this drive cannot produce sweeping, epic fiction because it has not. It wouldn’t necessarily be obvious to me that an ideological commitment to changing society would make stirring and human stories impossible to craft, except that I’ve watched ideologues try to do it for years now and the results are never even mediocre. They’re downright awful. They are shallow and transparent in their resentment, and unreal in the extreme. My dislike and that of millions of normie film-goers must be (I think) a reflection of a deep human understanding of gender roles and norms and storytelling. Just as babies can reportedly tell the difference between male and female faces at 9 months old, humans can sense when a female character is creating jarring juxtapositions with her ambitions or decisions or actions, and it immediately takes readers or viewers out of the story. And the real evidence is that it is only feminists who try to author such stories. No person without the ideological commitment to completely “re-imagine” the conception of womanhood writes characters like these, in any part of the world. Nor have they ever.