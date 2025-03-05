A Locked Room

Baz
Mar 6, 2025

Let me start by saying I admire how you’ve woven together Lasch, Orwell, and Brzezinski to frame the erosion of institutional trust. You’re right: the “information distribution complex” has fractured, and its gatekeepers no longer hold a monopoly on narrative-building. That’s a tectonic shift worth dissecting.

I also share your skepticism of credentialism. The pandemic laid bare how “expertise” can be weaponized to stifle debate—remember the lab-leak taboo?—and your analogy to the Church’s lost epistemic authority resonates. When institutions conflate credentials with infallibility, they invite rebellion. That's what inspired rise of Substacks, citizen journalism (including my own), and heterodox researchers feels less like chaos and more like a necessary corrective. As you note, people crave unmediated voices: cops, nurses, soldiers. There’s humility in that.

That said, I’d gently push on one front. While the IDC’s failures are glaring, dismissing all expertise risks throwing out shared facts with the bureaucratic bathwater. For instance, the CDC’s missteps on myocarditis don’t negate virology’s core principles—they remind us to separate institutional bias from scientific method.

Your closing prediction—that discourse will grow ruder but freer—feels plausible. The question is: can we channel that chaos into something generative? You mention distributed knowledge networks. How do we nurture those without replicating the IDC’s tribal instincts? Is there a way to reward intellectual courage and rigor, or are we doomed to swing between dogma and anarchy?

However this plays out, your piece is a provocation to think harder about who gets to shape reality. Thanks for that. Even where I squirm, I’m glad you wrote it.

