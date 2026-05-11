All of these are far more likely to be true if you’re not already married… and what does the culture say to young women about commitment and service to men?

If you have considered buying a subscription I encourage you to do so now. During the summer I will have a lot more time to write, and I will begin putting some content behind paywalls (although the vast majority of my work will continue to be free to all). Some of the fictional projects that my generally teaching-related mental exhaustion have made difficult to finish will be “paid-only.” I want to again thank everyone who reads, shares, and comments on my essays. You have added a quality to my life that is irreplaceable.

Happy Mother’s Day!

I’m writing (as I do) multiple essays right now: on the ‘gynocracy,’ ghetto culture as a novel and artificial phenomenon which has grown fetid and corrosive in the absence of social judgement, dating apps and my personal experiences, and a reflection on my first year as a teacher (which is rapidly drawing to a close).

But I wanted to pause and establish something that people who are less enmeshed in the culture might be surprised to hear: motherhood and childbirth are now vaguely embarrassing, at least in many online spaces and in the pages of elite publications. There are other potential female priorities and plans which have much more status. That has been the case for decades now, but I sense a kind of terminal cultural transition in feminism. At first, men were obstacles to civil and financial equality. By now, they are a kind of resented bête noire, invoked as the cause of basically every disparity and disappointment and never given credit for their own struggles and (mammoth) contributions. At first, career was a kind of encouraged social good, one option among many in the opportunities that women could explore in order to find their purpose. By now, career is a kind of necessity (if you want to fulfill the status signals of the mainstream), and careers are not described as prosocial undertakings or means of supporting families, but as gateways to luxurious individual freedom, the necessary foundation in a selfish (but never criticized) life of dating and travel and consumption and narcissistic auto-obsession.

It is hardly surprising then, that the dream of marriage and children and a quiet and dutiful life is deprioritized in this cultural scheme. Unfortunately for us, motherhood is and has always been and always will be the pathway for most women to contribute maximally to society. Even the conception of women “contributing to society” is now rarely mentioned in these spaces, for society includes men, and every person should be forming plans and making decisions and choosing homes and relationships solely on the basis of how these moves benefit them (and no one else). That orientation has gone, in the space of a generation or two, from a bizarrely selfish and embarrassing life philosophy to a social orientation that is so uniform (among young, professional women) that it no longer even needs to be stated.

Corners and Margins

Of course, a lot of what I’m describing is visible primarily online. One could argue that TikTok and Instagram and Snapchat aren’t real life, and that one can find almost any variety of cultural content one wishes. There’s a bit of truth to this claim, and if we were talking about middle-aged men or older women the criticism would be valid. But in describing young women, the amount of cultural influence that online material has can hardly be overstated. If you scoff at my characterizations here, or imagine that I’m exaggerating or cherry-picking, I encourage you to go into these spaces yourself. View the thousands upon thousands of videos. Read the comments, and get a feel for which directions they tend towards. Try to put yourself in the place of a young woman or a girl, inhabiting this artificial and unprecedentedly selfish society and being deluged with this kind of content every day, for 3-8 hours per day.

If you want to understand the culture’s attitude towards motherhood (or fatherhood) you must first examine its approach to dating and mating. It’s difficult to have one without the other.

For those who doubt whether or not the cultural messages I describe here have a lasting effect on feminine outlooks, consider the polling data generated for The New Statesman’s article Meet the Angry Young Women.

It’s actually rather comforting that overall female hostility towards men is only 21% (although it is significantly higher among young women, who should in many cases be beginning to consider families)

In a sense, this data is reassuring to someone like me, who spends a lot of time in niche online cultural spaces gathering information to write about. If you go to these spaces, you will see almost nothing but hostility towards men. In male spaces, the narrative is that women are hypergamous and self-interested and shallow (without admitting that they’re shallow). In female spaces, the narrative is just that men are bad: embarrassing, vicious, lazy, incompetent.

The fact that men built and maintain the modern world and have essentially won every war and created most inventions and innovated basically every value and ideology these women cherish is never really mentioned. But neither is the uncomfortable fact that these women often want men.

Why would young women have a particularly negative self-reported attitude towards men? Perhaps the difference is partly rooted in the increased exposure these women have to social media, where they’re fed a steady diet of feminism and misandry and anti-natalism day after day.

In the manosphere spaces, the most vicious misogynist comments probably come from men that have been mistreated or exploited or ignored by women (which objectively, includes most men… although most men avoid having these kinds of emotional reactions). In the female online spaces, the most misandrist comments can sometimes be attributed to frustrated or disappointed or unsuccessful heterosexual women (a huge number of women who are functionally heterosexual claim to be something else, but this is simply another data point in favor of the hypothesis that social desirability bias is especially strong among women; when bi- and homosexual identities or nonbinary - NB - became higher status, many young women flocked to them; some are now flocking away as they lose credibility and cachet).

These ‘young Americans’ are primarily women. Why would people change their identity so quickly? They might if they were especially attuned to status signals. Now what do you think the culture that these young people have imbibed says about marriage and motherhood?

These memes and shifting cultural currents might seem marginal, or niche. But ask yourself: are there any women praising motherhood or marital commitment in these spaces? Are young women encountering messages that will lead to early and stable family formations… or something else entirely? Is the culture gradually steering more and more women to pair bond and give birth later and later (or not at all)… and then expending enormous amounts of cultural energy to comfort and reassure those women, and keep them working and spending and watching and scrolling?

After all, an anxious, single, childless career woman isn’t just a victory for feminism. It’s a win for many corporations and producers, and it’s a huge win for the bureaucracy.

Anti-men… Anti-natal

But there’s a fairly recent and worrying trend. I have no data on this - I’m unaware of any studies, and I think they would be hard to design - but anecdotally I have seen many more “high-status” women (young, popular, wealthy, attractive) bashing men, and expressing ambivalence towards motherhood. Multiple female celebrities and influences have had to publicly account for their years of misandry after it emerged that they were happily dating or engaged or married. And this message absolutely spills over into social conceptions of marriage and motherhood.

Is there some kind of conspiracy to denigrate motherhood? Personally I doubt it. But motherhood demands certain general things that are unpalatable for modern feminism. Individuals can restructure their lives and preferences to avoid these elements, but the masses cannot. Motherhood demands financial dependence on a man, to some extent. Motherhood demands picking a man based on long-term mate considerations (loyalty, consideration, generosity, reliability) rather than the short-term considerations that women are increasingly tending towards (attractiveness & height, charisma, chemistry & excitement). Of course, most feminine content sidesteps this trade-off by assuring women that they can have everything - picking between appealing traits or prioritizing or being realistic is seen as “settling” and this is highly discouraged in these spaces - but again, certain individuals can. The collective body of single womankind cannot. And being pushed to be uncompromising about getting all of them ultimately just leads to more single women.

Motherhood demands a decades-long commitment, which cannot be amended or erased based upon changing feelings or self-image.

So while I do not think there is a concerted cultural conspiracy afoot I do believe that women are being digitally programmed to embrace a vision of femininity that only coexists very uncomfortably with the reality of motherhood. Motherhood is a deep and persistent drive for most women, and so the culture cannot repeal or delete it entirely. But it does push women to delay childbirth, to prioritize having a decade of self-absorbed activity (education, career, vacation, a social life closely modelled on sex and The City), and to imitate traits which make married motherhood less likely (promiscuity - which makes motherhood likely if executed in a certain way, but makes men far less likely to commit to a woman; brashness; uncompromising standards; career ambitions).

This is the messaging of high-status women, and of the culture. The valence seems very clear: lots of pressure towards conditional promiscuity, self-interest, and personal freedom… and very little against these things. Motherhood cannot help but suffer in this climate.

And it seems very suspicious to me that most of the gynocentric public policy changes of the last fifty years seem implicitly designed to resolve that tension, to make motherhood while being career-oriented or unfaithful or materialistic or fickle more doable. Alimony overwhelmingly benefits women (97% of recipients are women). No-fault divorce plus discriminatory custody and child support policies overwhelmingly benefit women. When Kentucky amended their divorce laws to default to 50/50 custody (except in cases of alleged abuse; this strongly affects child support payments as well) divorce initiations by women fell by 25 percent (and allegations of child physical or sexual abuse quickly rose). Helen Andrews’s seminal essay on feminization explains how the HR bureaucracy and civil rights law has affirmatively distorted the employment market, pushing millions of women into jobs and upward who otherwise probably wouldn’t have had them offered.

This is a brilliant article, covering the feminization of institutions: its causes, effects, and the ‘snowball effect’ that John Carter described, wherein institutions which reach rates of +55% female participation tip into gynocracy as the culture changes and men react to the diminution in status and competitive reward. I have certainly observed the effects described in my own field, which is childhood education.

It is not controversial to state that the culture has endeavored to empower women in every area of their lives and this naturally extends to women who have multiple children out of wedlock, women who impulsively divorce their husbands, women who want to entertain a large number of sexual partners in order to attain physical pleasure or to augment status or to gain access to resources. In fact, it is certainly true that all of the feminist reforms have benefitted these women comparatively more than their happily married sisters. A woman who selected a good man, had his children, and perhaps worked outside of the home but allowed him to provide most of the family income was doing okay under the traditional structure. It was women who did not get married but had children, women who wanted to leave their husbands (and some are forced to by abuse or intolerable circumstances - but probably not most of them), women who wanted to date around or travel the world and needed money and status to do these things independently - these are the women that feminism inordinately empowered. But those contradictions, the fact that serial dating and travel and career and investment and social media attention are all in tension with the demands of responsible motherhood, haven’t been eliminated. And so now the culture is slowly and quietly pushing women to the logical terminus, to lives of pure self-interest, in which marriage and men and children are increasingly anachronistic concepts, slowly disappearing into the cultural rearview mirror.

Here’s a relevant statistic: 10% of young women (aged 18-14) in the United States are now on OnlyFans, producing pornographic content for strangers - that’s 1.8 million. Another 2 million (or more - hard data is hard to find here) are producing content for TikTok, and an indeterminate number are producing content for Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, etc. That’s 20-25% of young women who are dedicating a large amount of their time to winning attention from strangers (which is very similar to the number of young women who feel hostile towards men). What percentage of these women plan to become mothers in the next few years, do you think?

More importantly, what percentage of these women are being encouraged to develop the traits and make the decisions which will enable and facilitate motherhood? This is the central question of this essay: are young women being pushed towards marriage, domesticity, and fecundity… or are they being pushed towards self-absorption, career, and consumption? For individuals, these values can often coexist. But collectively there is a tension between them, and so the culture must prioritize some over others.

Is there any question that the culture is prioritizing personal development, career, and self-absorption over maternal duty?

As we can see in the graph above, the children per women (CPM) who have any children is fairly stable. But the total maternity rate (TMR) is dropping. Despite the fact that most women still state that they desire marriage and children, the rates of women actually achieving those things is declining every year.

And now more young women (the most online demographic in our society) are beginning to say that they don’t want kids at all. The number of young women (15-24) who state that they do want kids someday has stayed fairly stable (at 85-88%) until recently. But in 2023, Pew measured this at 79%. And a recent poll of female high school graduates put the figure at 63%. For young men the numbers remain stable.

So now significantly higher numbers of young men say that they want to get married and have children than do young women. And the numbers of young women who plan to seek marriage and children continues to fall.

All one has to do to get a sense of the cultural temperature around this issue is attend to legacy media stories and cultural products. To be sure, there are still many celebrations of motherhood and mothers. But there’s an increasing emphasis on the difficulties of motherhood and the beauty of single and childless living. For example, legacy media outlets no longer use the term “childless.” The new label is “child-free.”

A lot of this is valid, of course. Many people are personally more happy without children. And there’s a strong feminine urge to validate and comfort such people, and to avoid judgmental or limiting language.

But I’m not concerned about individuals - and the culture shouldn’t be either. I’m concerned with the well-being of society, and this is unequivocal: most women must have multiple children. Most of those mothers should be married first and they should stay married to their husbands during the childhood of their kids. The vast majority of women should prioritize children over career and social life and vacations and status (and our culture should reward mothers with maximum status!). These are the inescapable social realities. They are not my preferences (I don’t have kids, and I don’t particularly care whether women do) or my judgments. They are simply the basic features of a healthy society. Any society. At any time in human history.

If I have to choose between fashionable online ideas + the ambitions of the herd + transient emotional needs… and the survival of my civilization, I choose the latter. But our culture does not. And neither, increasingly, do young women.

Chappell Roan, a popular, feminist singer/songwriter, says that all of the women she knows with children “are in hell.”

This is the #1 most popular female podcast on Earth. Celebrities arrive and discuss their personal and sex lives. Drama has erupted between the creators, including a protracted and passive aggressive X.com battle. The co-founder and host, Alex Cooper has had to step back since she is now married… after loudly proclaiming for years the joys and freedoms of being single.

Thanks for reading. Take care of yourself.

If you wonder, after reading all of this, what can be done please read my relevant essay here: