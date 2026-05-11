A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
2d

I think social media life is different from real life. I see young girls getting married left and right around me as soon as they graduate. These kids are coupled up before they even graduate.

I live in a very rural area. Maybe this is why?

I see social media world, and then I see the real world.

A lot of the young teenagers around me, do not listen to the social media BS. No, it’s their parents that engage in all that. See it everyday..

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Will Whitman's avatar
Will Whitman
2d

Of course, young women are being pushed towards self-absorption, personal consumption and career pathways yet the cognitive dissonance inherent in this choice means they must denigrate both men and motherhood as compensation.

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