A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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Christian Leibrandt's avatar
Christian Leibrandt
3d

Oh boy. The west is fucked.

Recently I am asking myself if suicidal empathy is the "natural" end phase of free and prosperous societies...

If you guarantee in a free society women access to institutions, they will become more feminized and therefore suicidal empathy and virtue signaling spread.

If you deny women access to institutions, the freedom is gone.

I want a free society without pushing women back - but I also don't want the western civilization to disappear.

So... What to do?

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JT Hatfield's avatar
JT Hatfield
3d

An excellent treatise on what my friend, Charles Bogardus, has called "Causeplaying."

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