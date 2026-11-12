I’ve seen horrors… horrors that you’ve seen. But you have no right to call me a murderer. You have a right to kill me. You have a right to do that… but you have no right to judge me. It’s impossible for words to describe what is necessary to those who do not know what horror means. Horror. Horror has a face… and you must make a friend of horror. Horror and moral terror are your friends. If they are not then they are enemies to be feared. They are truly enemies. I remember when I was with Special Forces. Seems a thousand centuries ago. We went into a camp to inoculate the children. We left the camp after we had inoculated the children for Polio, and this old man came running after us and he was crying. He couldn’t see. We went back there and they had come and hacked off every inoculated arm. There they were in a pile. A pile of little arms. And I remember… I… I… I cried. I wept like some grandmother. I wanted to tear my teeth out. I didn’t know what I wanted to do. And I want to remember it. I never want to forget it. I never want to forget. And then I realized… like I was shot… like I was shot with a diamond… a diamond bullet right through my forehead. And I thought: My God… the genius of that. The genius. The will to do that. Perfect, genuine, complete, crystalline, pure. And then I realized they were stronger than we. Because they could stand that these were not monsters. These were men… trained cadres. These men who fought with their hearts, who had families, who had children, who were filled with love… but they had the strength… the strength… to do that. If I had ten divisions of those men our troubles here would be over very quickly. You have to have men who are moral… and at the same time who are able to utilize their primordial instincts to kill without feeling… without passion… without judgment… without judgment. -Col. Kurtz, Apocalypse Now (1979)

When I was deployed to Afghanistan, conditions were fairly Spartan downrange. We stayed in small camps, slept in our humvees or in little plywood and corrugated metal shacks called ‘B-huts’ (sandbags piled all around the walls to protect from the regular incoming mortar and rocket fire) and ate mostly local food. The wild countryside was scattered with these kinds of small compounds - groups of two- or three-dozen American soldiers and/or marines, attached to a platoon or two or Afghan National Army or Afghan Border Patrol. Even there, though, we had barbells and bench presses and some limited internet service and electricity and snacks.

The larger bases (Camp Phoenix, Bagram Airbase) were an entirely different world. There were bazaars inside the perimeter, where hundreds of locals set up booths to sell uncut gems and carpets and bootleg DVD’s. You could get a fine, tailored suit (I did) and Chinese steroids (I didn’t). The European countries had their own small sub-compounds with coffee shops and bars. Alcohol was forbidden for American on deployment - a shocking change from the earlier wars in Europe and Southeast Asia and a worrying sign of the infantilization and feminization of the American military. There were Starbucks trailers and Burger Kings and huge computer and phone rooms, where one could bring their laptop. None of this had anything to do with the mission, of course, and it was all rather anathema to the central concern of counterinsurgency warfare (live among the occupied as they do, and learn their ways and social networks) but it was an early preview of a new Western military philosophy: the death of the warrior ethos, and the rise of the HR-ified modern military.

All of these developments were the results of discrete policy and leadership decisions, of course, but they weren’t independent. They were symptoms of a larger cultural shift, that we see elsewhere across the Western world. As life has gotten safer and violence rarer and the tools and services available (usually upon payment) to the inhabitants of the modern world, people have become more fragile, more neurotic, more obsessed with their own comfort and safety and survival. It’s hard to argue in favor of death and injury, of course. Most men that have been to war see it as a complicated experience but we understand that, on some level, the extinguishing of young lives is a waste and a tragedy, even if the experience largely made us who we are today. If people avoided wanton death and danger while maintaining a sensible perspective on life and duty and sacrifice there would be little to criticize. Instead, however, modern people are quickly becoming almost solipsistic in their self-obsession, and pathological in their avoidance of danger and discomfort. Parents monitor their children obsessively (and those children become shallow and goal-obsessed and neurotic themselves). Young men avoid fighting, avoid exploring, avoid dating (where’s the upside? They’re raised in a society which actively discourages all of these pursuits - they absorb the lessons from decades of imprinting by obese, middle-aged professional female spirit-crushers). Women forego marriage, waiting for the perfect suitor or the fruition of extensive career and personal goals.

What an age we live in: tens of millions of women put messages like this online, and get validation and encouragement (rather than shaming) from other women. DivorceTok is up to 50,000,000 reels by now… and tens of billions of likes.

This is a deeply-rooted cultural change.

The elderly absorb huge amounts of wealth in their bid to live a few months longer (or they mortgage their houses to take cruises, or they angrily fight for unneeded social security payouts). Teachers must be always on the lookout for allergens and bugs and shar objects, and any hint of danger is enough to derail an active or ennobling activity or outing. Active activities have disappeared from playgrounds (when was the last time you saw a tetherball pole?). Kinetic elements have been quietly phased out of recess areas (there are many fewer swing sets these days). Tales of honor and death and killing were staples for the young of two generations ago. Read the stories we tell our children now and tell me that you don’t see a drastic change, or an effort to propagandize children into false notions of sexual and racial egalitarianism, obsession with emotions and with the attitudes of others, and the idea that cooperation and harmony is always the goal of social encounters. These would be alien concepts to the boys of the 1930’s… and they are wrong. They can only be maintained inside of a bubble, but they will never build the characters necessary to build and protect that bubble.

In Afghanistan the mission required men to go out into the countryside to support local military and police missions. The priority should have been to integrate with native units, learn the cultural terrain, and bring the full weight of Western development into areas plagued by insurgency. If that failed and our men were ambushed or blown up or attacked, then we could bring the full weight of American firepower into the fight (it was nearly all American fighting against insurgents in Afghanistan, although there were engagements where British and Canadian and Polish and Latvian forces participated) and annihilate the enemy: AC-130 gunships that circled the skies ceaselessly, Apache attack helicopters, howitzers and predators drones, etc. There was a weak shadow of this scheme in place. That’s why my squad and hundreds of others lived out in Indian country. But the vast preponderance of American strength was concentrated in the mega-FOBs (FOB stands for ‘forward operating base’) and they were bound by petty rules and bureaucratic concerns. In many ways their lives were little different from military personnel living in Fort Polk or Fort Drum. I can still recall walking around and seeing the air force or marine women in their PT uniforms (having not seen women in person for weeks or months), walking around with rifles slung that they would never use.

The integration of women into the military didn’t cause these shifts, of course, but the cultural shifts that did are closely linked to the civilization-wide trend of sexual integration. When I completed one station unit training at Ft. Benning (“home of the infantry”) there were no women present. Recently, a buddy posted a training photo of the members of his training platoon shortly before graduation from AIT as an 11A. More than a third of the people in the photo were female. Why has been there been such a vigorous push to get women into all masculine hierarchies (not just combat arms jobs)? Ostensibly, this is a reflection of our society’s radically individualistic (historically speaking) and egalitarian mores. But I think there’s an innate advantage contained therein which assists those interests that desire a prone and feminized society: teams of men will fight. They cannot be swayed and cowed in precisely the way that women can, and introducing women into their groups irrevocably changes the dynamics. It would change completely the character of a sports team. It would have changed my experience of Afghanistan and army schools and basic training. And it will change the training and the group dynamics of all future men, making them internalize without thinking a novel martial ethic: chattier, less mono-maniacally disciplined, more considerate of the feelings of those around them, softer and less strenuous, and far less centered around competition and physical aggression. That’s not to say that there aren’t disciplined, formidable women around. At West Point I saw female cadets ruck 70-pound packs for 15+ miles. They were just as competitive and capable as the men, and on average more mature. It seems certain to me that women have as much resilience and discipline as men, individually. But including women changes the way that men behave. It changes their focus and their intrasexual dynamics and their willingness to risk failure in order to learn. The Israelis long ago learned that mixed-sex combat units will offer suffer horrible casualties if women are injured or in danger, as man after man risks his life to save them.

And that brings me to the final, decisive difference - the feature that inspired me to write this short essay on veteran’s day. Women are rarely motivated to sacrifice their own lives for an ideal. It’s not clear that they can be disciplined to do this, at least not en masse. They’ve never had to before, and they’re not doing so right now. Even decades into the feminist military experiment, women have never made up a significant percentage of battlefield casualties. They didn’t in the Gaza War (on either side). They’re not in Ukraine. And no one is pushing for them to do so. How can we have a military full of people who are badly afraid of death? In my first firefight I was essentially fearless. I remember the sensation of rounds hitting around me, seeing their dust kick-up’s in my NOD’s and hearing the thwip of their passage, and feeling only anger and a kind of surreal distance. In Band of Brothers, Lt. Speirs tells a frightened soldier that “the only hope you have is to accept the fact that you’re already dead. The sooner you accept that, the sooner you’ll be able to function as a soldier’s supposed to function. Without mercy, without compassion, without remorse. All war depends upon it.”

In a sense, all of us are already dead. That is the baffling thing about our culture’s turn, which I saw reflected in theatre-wide strategy in Afghanistan the changing norms around parental supervision and now see in educational policies, as a middle school teacher. Safety - ultimate safety - is an illusion, and there are worse things than having tens of thousands of soldiers or one in twenty-thousand schoolkids die. It’s worse to have a weakened, frightened, self-obsessed culture. Humans aren’t made to operate this way. We’re built to minimize harm, of course, but not to the point where it interferes with victory in battle or rough and tumble play or the juvenile impulse to explore the world.

The soldiers who died in the wars of history - including the hundreds of thousands we honor during Veteran’s Day - would react to our modern world, I think, with a mix of awe and horror. They would be pleased at the tools and comforts of technology. But they would look around at society - at a world of people unaccountably selfish and frail and ruled by their appetites, where few children (by the standards of the past) played, politically divided and entranced by their phones will they gave away the bulk of the power over their lives and families to vast bureaucracies and corporations - with dismay.

We all were responsible. These are deeply-rooted cultural changes.

Technically, fallen American soldiers fought and died for the Constitution. That is their sworn oath. But our government, though it still obeys the First Amendment (barring some secretive exceptions) and holds elections and upholds many of the norms of American democracy, is not constitutional. A constitutional republic demands that the voters and the representatives value the Constitution above their petty power and priorities. Neither party now does this (ICE enforcement? government-funded medical insurance? imprisoning suspects based on political expediency?) and most voters don’t care. The American Revolutionaries left their farms and homes to fight, unpaid, for an ideal. The combatants of World War II understood that, for most on the front line, their choice was victory or death. There were no mid-deployment furloughs (as there was for me and other soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq). The change is complicated in that it touches hundreds of areas of our society but it’s simple enough to describe: we’ve gotten weaker. We’ve become more afraid of death (which always happens when you become obsessed with safety and comfort). We’ve lost touch with the deep spiritual truth that life is fleeting, and that there are some things worse than dying. On a society-wide basis, there are some things worse than some accidental deaths here and there and the waste of soldiers’ lives.

Qui Bono?

Perhaps the next great ground war will restore ballast to our martial culture. Perhaps those veterans will return from the killing fields and undo so much of the feminization and bureaucratization that has made us a frightened, spoiled, neurotic, lonely people. But I think it’s more likely that the shift we’ve seen in military organizations and in early childhood education and in every policy area in between is lasting. It’s carrying us (and here I mean all of the denizens of the developed world) along a new trajectory, one in which major ground wars will be mostly things of the past (at least until some global systemic collapse and reset, which is inevitable on a long enough timeline) and the professional managerial class will continue to control schools and hospitals and courtrooms and women will continue their flight from the duties and joys of marriage and motherhood and men will continue to feel more and more lost and disdained in this brave new world. Is that a tragedy? Wilfred Own might disagree, having seen the wastage of so many young lives in the name of some of the ideals that I hold dear. A war should be fought for the survival of a people. If that happens, then wartime regret and cynicism and PTSD (another feature of our exquisitely medical zed culture, and a deeply misunderstood condition) will never diffuse as they have in modern wars.

I think it’s useful to ask who benefits from this new state of affairs - an HR-ified military, a feminized culture, a society terrified of death and danger - and who suffers. Many lives are saved under the new regime, of course. It’s in some ways more pleasant to be a modern warrior. Women are nice to have around and a chain of command attendant to your stress levels and your mental health isn’t all bad (although it’s incompatible with deeper character growth). But I don’t believe that those benefits are the driving logic behind the changes. A feminized culture can be easily controlled. A military that is a kind of uniformed pipeline to college for working class boys and girls, laden with sensitivity trainings and peopled by neurotics and TikTok influencers, is not a generator for strong and implacable men, as the armies of the past have been.

This government has watched the development of neuroses and eating disorders and harmful obsessions for over a decade. When a new rightwing space begins spreading stories and narratives to young men, however, they jump into action (promoting “ documentaries ” and pushing through Digital ID in quick succession).

If you want a case study of the changes I’m describing, do some Googling as to the state of the British military: truly a broken organization.

Those men will be the only obstacle standing in the way of the growth of the global system, at some point. As more and more of the global economy is given to the rentier superstructure and governments become more needy of enterprise and working class income and the administrative state continues to fail and to continue along its course of dysfunction combined with malign social reform and technology gives the powerful more tools to monitor and surveil and control dissent, we should always keep in mind the kind of people who would fight domestics incursions on our liberty. I would fight. Young right-wing men in Britain and Germany and Ireland and Australia and Canada and France already regard their governments as far more threatening to their personal liberty and the flourishing of their people than any foreign threat could be. I have spoken to almost a dozen former soldiers (and one marine) and all have agreed: we would never allow our sons to join the American military simply to fight Russia or China. We have no faith in the American government. The only benefit to modern military service would be to train and develop the mentality that will eventually be necessary to fight our own government, once the irreversible step is taken over the boundary to tyranny.

These ideas have gone from extremely marginal to majority in young male spaces in less than a decade. Even if you object, you should certainly be paying attention.

The powerful certainly are.

That was certainly not the mainstream view even a decade ago. Perhaps we should be asking ourselves where we’re likely to be, given the current trajectory of disaffection and economic stagnation in the modern West. When the government and the financial structure (“the Bulk”) become more oppressive and closed and discriminatory (which all indications point to) and opportunities dry up and dissatisfaction grows (ditto) the government will not respond with compromise and reform. It will respond with repression.

Just look at Great Britain, in many ways the model of the managerial state: +30 people arrested each day for nonviolent social media posts and comments and likes. Before that happens here I would pick up a weapon, and many others would too.

These cameras are probably an augury of what is to come. Where were the constitutional objections to the state gathering data without a warrant or probable cause?

Having such men around is ultimately the best protector of liberty. Perhaps that is why they are trying to destroy the social and cultural machines that build them, by adding incompatible elements and gradually changing the mission and the culture. When you think about the men who died in the wars of the past today, look around and ask yourself: who among these people would fight for liberty?

Eventually the choice will no longer be a hypothetical question. The only way to make lasting political change and to defend the good at scale is to offer the lives of young men - blood in the mortar. So it’s always been. “Only the dead have seen the end of war.”

Happy Veteran’s Day!

Think of the lives modern people (with their fragility and self-consciousness and conformity) have not lived. If Jung is right, the weight of that must be a crushing psychic burden for their children. It certainly appears to be.

Similar essays:

The Men Who Will Not Bend James M. · Apr 5 Reflections on the obstacles that modern masculinity - along with concepts of honor and personal responsibility - pose to the project of bureaucratic expansion and progressive cultural homogenization. Read full story