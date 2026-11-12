A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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Letters to My Son's avatar
Letters to My Son
8h

I’m old now, and will not be in the physical fight for a decent future. But I can tell you how I fight back: I will never vote for another woman, Democrat, or Republican who has demonstrated a lack of spine and integrity.

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Dom 369's avatar
Dom 369
9h

This post is censored in the UK. Luckily I could still read it in my email inbox.

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