California has embarked upon a decade-long project of intentionally destructive policymaking in order to shift the state in a progressive direction. This has been particularly damaging for Los Angeles. In the wake of the 2025 wildfires, a coalition of reformist liberals and moderates wanted a change - but they no longer have political influence in their city. They are victims of a managerial regime which doesn’t want democratic participation or community agency. It wants control.

Image taken from Why experts say some unhoused people are unfairly assumed to be dangerous … which contains the statistic that homeless people are suspected in 11% of murders, despite comprising only 1% of the population. I encourage you to read the article for insight into the bureaucratic mindset.

Spencer Pratt nearly seemed to have secured a second-place finish in the Los Angeles mayoral general election last week. Then, as soon as Karen Bass was declared the winner, a suspiciously large glut of mail-in ballots poured in, buoying Nithia Raman’s ballot count and pushing her ahead of Pratt.

If you want information about U.S. elections - any U.S. elections or electoral policies - Capt. Seth Keshel is your man.

The dump of unverified, unverifiable (by California state law) ballots amounted to more than 80,000 votes, more than doubling Raman’s total days after election day. Naturally, many property-owning, centrist Angelinos are confused and upset.

This is how things looked in May:

Of course, if Los Angeles was a normal place, Pratt would have won at least second place. If home- and business-owners and educated citizens and concerned parents carried the same share of the vote that they do elsewhere, Pratt would’ve done very well. He represents a neglected constituency: white moderate and center-left voters who feel confused and betrayed by rising taxes, increasingly dysfunctional government, and the complete betrayal of Mayor Karen Bass’ administration regarding the response to the 2025 wildfires, and the stalled “rebuilding” plans.

But Los Angeles is not a normal place. The normal bloc of concerned, productive citizens has essentially been swamped by mail-in ballots. No one can say how many are fraudulent but it’s probably a significant share - that’s rather the point of automatic, universal mail-in balloting and the intentional prevention of any identification check.

California forbids any checking of identification as a voting requirement - by law. How many of those Democrats (who adopted this position because it was politically fashionable and contrary to Trump’s wishes) now rather wish that they could see Spencer Pratt run for mayor?

And even among productive citizens, a critical mass have essentially been ideologically captured by a managerial culture which attaches status to political opinions - and therefore precludes any real solution to Los Angeles’ increasingly grave problems. Capt. Seth Keshel writes that:

…there are millions of zombies in the Golden State that are unwilling to associate its tremendous decline with Democrat “leadership” or change their voting patterns to replicate those found in successful large states, such as Texas or Florida…

I suspect that this election will serve as a wake-up call to some number of them: the earnest, moderate, slightly uninformed professional white people that feel uncomfortable about ICE and that share alarming posts about climate change on social media… but who don’t want to live in Mogadishu. Unfortunately, that’s an increasingly narrow fence upon which to sit these days.

There are often loopholes built into bureaucratic social systems. Often, they revolve around rules or policies which exist on paper but which are intentionally unenforced, or standards which are loosened or eroded over time. The police department of Washington D. C. (MPD, or Metropolitan Police Department) intentionally misclassified serious and violent crimes for years in order to make it appear as if its crime rates were falling. (Whenever a city reports that violent crime is falling but murders - one type of crime which is very difficult to elide - are rising, suspicion is warranted). Teachers unions and academic administrators have waged an ongoing and partially successful war against standardized testing, because it reveals the complete educational collapse of the public school system. Social services in Minnesota and Maine and California actively discouraged transparency or accountability in their spending, especially when federal money was at stake. Hundreds of billions of dollars have now flowed to illegal immigrants, nonprofits, churches, and fraudsters, a significant portion of which joined to remittances that legal immigrants send abroad.

Kleptocracy James M. · December 30, 2025 During my time in the provinces of Eastern Afghanistan, I was exposed to two heretofore alien cultural modes, one good and one bad. The first (benign) one was the condition of living with a group of men as a team, with minimal (by modern standards) comforts, and maximal purpose. We were light infantrymen, fighting a strange kind of counter-insurgency - although I suppose they’re all strange. Our life was lifting weights, maintaining our vehicles and weapons, engaging in the odd firefight, and sometimes visiting the large bases to reload and refit and to plug ourselves into the strange digital world of Facebook and make calls home. Read full story

The generative issue with all of these examples is just this: all of these structures have bad incentives built into them. As time has gone on, society has become more complex and intricately managed, and these organizations have become more bound by rules, credentialed managers, and political control, their original intents have slowly faded, leaving huge, wasteful relics which siphon outrageous amounts of money from net producers. The purposes to which that money is ostensibly dedicated are only pretexts - these organizations must be seen to be providing some service or social good, but the real aim gradually shifts towards sustenance (securing more resources) and survival (avoiding negative scrutiny and accountability). When the operations of these kinds of structures was being done within the communities that were funding them - a natural federalist principle which used to be assumed in the operations of America’s democratic republican institutions - there was a natural accountability mechanism. But that mechanism is completely broken: money is taken by the state (or, often, given by the federal government and therefore financed partly by taking on debt for future generations to repay) and distributed to huge, faceless bureaucracies. The bureaucracies themselves are overseen by cadres of managers, people who were selected through a rigorous process of indoctrination - university degrees, organizational trainings, DEI hiring standards, etc. - and psychological filtering, in which only feminized, risk-averse, and conformist people are chosen.

How many courageous, principled, competent men work in the upper echelons of the MPD, for example? As of roughly a year ago it was zero… for if there was one he would have exposed the statistical deceits which had been institutionalized into secret policies. How many independent-minded, ethically consistent people work in the leadership of the Minnesota Department of Education? Last year, there wasn’t a single one, for such a person (if he or she existed) would have urgently come forward. Several have over the years, and they no longer have their jobs. Built-in bad incentives tend to be self-protective, encouraging conformity and corruption by all participants and dissuading those who would be willing to do the right thing from joining at all.

How many teachers’ union officials and public university administrators truly care about the education of high school students (meaning: they want to maintain high standards and push the students to meet them)? How many concurrently take the spirit and letter of the Civil Rights Act and the Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. UNC Supreme Court decisions (issued in 2023) seriously, and oppose racial admissions standards? There are probably very few such people, and there may be none. Again: these institutions (teacher’s unions and university administrations) have executed flagrantly immoral and illegal policies at such a vast and obvious scale that denial is impossible. The only two remaining possibilities are quiet (even if reluctant) assent, or active participation. I don’t need to know any of the individuals involved with these organizations to know that they have been progressively corrupted, because I see their output. This is the institutional rot which has spread across the United States, and nowhere has it spread deeper than California.

Now, what if you apply this same model (bureaucratization, bad incentives, perversion of original purpose and the integrity of the participants themselves) to the organs of democracy themselves? What if this corruption seeps into American elections, to the point where laws are systemically broken in order to promote hidden institutional and political incentives? What if that becomes the entire governing logic of the political system?

That is now the situation in Los Angeles.

The Ruination of California

California’s clearance rate for property crimes declined from about 14% in 2014 to about 8% in 2023 - meaning in more than 90% of property crime cases, no one is ever arrested or referred for prosecution.

Rather unfortunately (for the feedback mechanisms of democracy), social collapse usually isn’t an instantaneous event. It’s more often a slow process, like the removal of increasing policymaking and community Jenga blocks. And the metaphorical Jenga tower doesn’t collapse all at once, as it does in the actual game, but once it begins falling the fall is a kind of slow motion descent. The tower is crumbling - it can’t be rebuilt or put aright, but the pain lasts for years (or decades). That is what California may be experiencing right now.

The policymaking Jenga tower

California saw a net decline of nearly 900,000 (permanently leaving citizens minus entering) between April 2020 and July 2022. Between July 2021 and July 2022 alone, California experienced a net loss of 400,000 residents to other states, including a disproportionately high share of college-educated people across all income levels. California lost a congressional seat for the first time after the 2020 Census. Between 2021 and 2025, California lost a net 1.3 million residents, moving to other states… and birth rates hit a new record low in fiscal year 2025, with the number of births falling by 30% since 2008.

During the 2023-24 year California incurred a $27 budget deficit. In 2024-25 it was $55 billion. So far, 2025-26 spending has incurred a deficit of $15 billion. Between 2022 and 2024, the state experienced a $175 billion swing from surplus to deficit. At this point, the state budget is essentially reliant upon taxes on the tech sector, making this a kind of case study of techno-feudalism (a term coined by Yanis Varoufakis): technology companies generate wealth and wield massive power, the managerial elite takes some percentage of that wealth and uses it to shore up its social position and its members’ personal fortunes by establishing expensive and wasteful bureaucratic structures, and the people (the workers and builders and farmers) are essentially serfs, trying to navigate a landscape of delusional corporatist and progressive policies and crushing cost-of-living increases.

How ironic that the progressive worldview wails about income inequality… and then indirectly exacerbates it everywhere progressives gain power. Of course, part of the dynamic here is that in places with high income inequality, progressive solutions and equitarianism and the politics of envy are more likely to gain a footing. But they don’t help the matter and, in the modern world, they make it worse. This is - again - because progressivism is now a class-based worldview. While the left might say that it cares about sustainability and equity and health and welfare, it cares about the fortunes of its own chosen caste much more: this means more regulations (written by caste members), more social programs (directed and staffed by caste members - the more wasteful the spending and the fuzzier the objectives the better), and more taxes (redistributed by caste members, giving them immense social power and a pleasant sense of psychological purpose). These objectives are apparent within progressive institutions (which is now, in the era of HR and feminization, nearly all of them) and they are apparent at the levels of local, state, and national politics. California’s poverty rate increased to 19% in 2023, up from 16.4% in 2022 and 11% in 2021. This means that California now has the highest poverty rate in the United States. What could be done about this? Loosen minimum wage laws (creating more entry-level jobs), lighten zoning and environmental regulatory burdens (allowing more cheap housing to be built), and reduce taxes (especially fuel taxes, which are deeply regressive). Instead, the managerial nobility does exactly the opposite on all of these issues.

American Feudalism - Part 1 James M. · April 12, 2024 Feudalism has a bad name these days, but it’s important to remember that all political and economic systems have their pros and cons, and systems which evolve organically based upon physical constraints and indigenous cultures tend to be more resilient than utopian ones which are established from the top down (as is the case with Marxism). There is a great deal of beauty and justice in the feudal age which is lost when we look back and consider the lot of the serfs or the internecine wars of the kingdoms. Subsistence farming and wars have been regular features of human life for 10,000 years. At least feudalism never tried to collectivize agriculture (killing tens of millions) or control the minds of it subjects. Read full story

As of January 2024 nearly 190,000 people in California were homeless. Since 2019 the state has allocated $37 billion of spending to homelessness (to say nothing of the hundreds of billions of adjacent social spending programs, from which the homeless disproportionately benefit). In that time, homelessness has increased by nearly 25%, and there are now concerns that the state is under-counting the homeless intentionally (and failing to account for related budget expenditures).

Helping the Unhoused James M. · February 2, 2024 God I wish some kind of basic economics education was widely instilled in our population. I guess I feel the same about history… and literature… and logic… But more than those, I wish my fellow citizens understood the basic principles of economics. Here are some FACTS about economics that seem to hold in pretty much every situation: Read full story

How about education, the crucible of young minds and the prerequisite for a vibrant democracy? Surely progressive policymakers endeavor to maintain some minimal standards of educational quality in the public schools? They do not. Just as with homelessness and income inequality and the environment (as with every issue, basically) progressive ideologues demonstrably care more about funding and teacher salaries and budget items and maintaining the iron grip of credentials (in other words, about their class power) than they do about educating students. Students from richer families are able to surmount the chaos and emerge mostly unscathed. Poor and working class students must marinate in these feminized, unaccountable, dysfunctional systems until they graduate. This does incredible harm, but the gentry (the class which Thomas Sowell called ‘the elect’) seem unconcerned. They receive wealth and power and status and the students are imprinted with the proper progressive assumptions (or some shadowy simulacra - as long as they’re not thinking critically or logically and coming to uncomfortable conclusions), and the people who shape and administer this system seem to regard every other objective - like the literacy of black 4th graders, or basic arithmetic skills for working class Latino students - as optional. On the 2024 NAEP, only 29% of California fourth-graders and 28% of eighth-graders were proficient in reading. Math proficiency rates were (respectively) 35% and 25% - consistently below the national averages (which are 39% and 28%). The differences aren’t always huge, but we should consider the fact that California spends more than $2,000 per student per year than the national average (which is around $17,500). In Los Angeles, the cost to educate one public school student for a year is now more than $35,000 per year. The test scores are absolutely abysmal, consistently among the worst in California. 78% of Los Angeles eighth graders read below their grade level. Florida (the state in which I teach) spends about $10,000 per pupil and struggles with all of the ambient social problems of American poverty and dysfunction, yet it “ranks much higher than California.” Yet Los Angeles parents overwhelmingly believe their kids are reading at or above grade level, according to EdPolicy Hub (one of the bureaucratized outlets which endeavors to burnish the operations of a system in crisis). “LA parents are also overwhelmingly likely to report their children are at or above grade level (85%), and are rather positive about the overall performance of the district (68% give an A or B grade).” Rather than being an encouraging sign, this is actually more likely a symptom of parental disconnection and neglect. When you live in a broken community and are ruled by managerial bureaucracies, is it really so important if your kids get a rigorous education? Many of them will just end up in wage jobs or as government dependents, after all. No one is too concerned with any of this.

Seen in the context of these figures, the devastating wildfire (set by a progressive extremist, and immediately blamed on climate change) in Los Angeles last year seems less like a decisive event and more like another hole in the damn, which is pouring water downstream and beginning to lose entire chunks of concrete.

A Few of Their Favorite Things James M. · January 10, 2025 Government policies have trade-offs and government actions are burdened with massive costs and inefficiencies and market distortions. The Left has generally ignored these realities but when we survey the policy-making around the L.A. wildfires we see the flaws in that approach. DEI weakens organizations. Environmental regulations make necessary building and maintenance harder and destroy insurance markets. A promotion of progressive values leads to a diminishment of basic institutional effectiveness. Pretending this is not the case is not viable. Read full story

The subsequent political responses to the fires have been predictably corrupt, disingenuous, and dysfunctional. It was this reality, more than anything, which incited the Pratt candidacy and his surge in popularity.

Christopher F. Rufo writes:

Last year, in the aftermath of Los Angeles’s devastating wildfires, California Governor Gavin Newsom promised to speed up “critical” wildfire-prevention projects. Newsom issued an emergency proclamation to “cut bureaucratic red tape” and “fast-track critical projects,” including brush clearance, forest thinning, prescribed burning, and other forms of fuels reduction. … As of last month, the Newsom administration had fast-tracked fuels-reduction work on roughly 87,000 acres of land. But internal records we obtained from state fire authorities indicate that state-approved organizations had completed projects totaling about 781 acres—less than 1 percent. These numbers are disastrous. The governor’s office insisted that these projects, which are part of the state’s larger wildfire-prevention efforts, were “critical” and would help “protect communities from catastrophic wildfire.” The documents we obtained, which concern the fast-tracked projects, reveal that the Newsom administration has failed to protect the state. What has put so much of California at risk to burn? In part, the state’s environmental rules. In California, fuels-reduction projects typically require environmental review under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Under standard CEQA review, a vegetation-management project typically requires an initial study, an Environmental Impact Report, a public comment period, alternatives analysis, and agency certification. That process can take several months for simple projects and a year or more for complex ones. Newsom’s emergency proclamation provided a way for certain projects to bypass this CEQA process but limited the exemption to small projects of no more than 3,000 acres. The application window expired last month. Now, despite the governor’s declaration of war against “red tape,” it seems that the red tape won. The same story is unfolding around the state. In the San Ramon Valley, east of San Francisco, the local fire district recently sought to conduct wildfire mitigation work on California State Parks land in areas that the state itself classifies as “Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones.” The local district had developed a mitigation plan, secured local funding, and was ready to start working. But according to the district, California State Parks imposed “regulatory and procedural barriers” that slowed and narrowed the project, including restrictions on treating protected manzanita species, mandatory cultural and habitat monitoring, and oversight fees. As a result, the district says that it was able to complete wildfire mitigation work on only 22 of the 300 acres planned—and wasted about 75 percent of the project budget on state-mandated compliance costs.

Los Angeles’ “Democracy”

It’s probably pointless to bemoan the erosion of American civics norms in Los Angeles. Los Angeles is no longer an American city, and this has happened by design.

Los Angeles: large, dynamic, crumbling, multiracial… but not American. In the deepest essence of its city government it is very explicitly anti- American.

The vision of a progressive, bureaucratized, multicultural political power base has been the avowed dream of leftist organizers for decades now. Any talk of assimilation, of improving individuals through hard work or communities through enforcement of norms, or of stabilizing society by supporting the family (and discouraging its alternatives, such as single motherhood) have been explicitly rejected by the administrative state and its intellectual auteurs for the better part of a century. Simply pick any California government- or university-produced policy paper on social problems in Los Angeles county (here are a few examples).

The managerial class lives in its own exquisitely-constructed fantasy world, in which equity is far more important than law and order, and in which things like queer sexual awakenings and indigenous ways of knowing are innately good… not because they’re actually good, but because they represent directional shifts away from logical, communitarian, traditional government.

Sounds like a lot of work for managerial bureaucracies! How about just reducing regulations on homebuilding, lowering people’s taxes, and reducing incentives for single motherhood? There is absolutely no evidence that any of these recommendations would produce a net social good. They only seem helpful, given the ideological lens of the academics who wrote the report. But these are precisely the type of people that have been running California into the ground.

Try to find a single reference to individual behavior or community values or family structure as a primary driver of social problems. These are undeniable factors, but they are deliberately occluded by the bureaucracy, for they are outside of its control. Addressing them in measurable ways simply wouldn’t feed the Blob, so researchers and policymakers simply pretend as if they don’t exist.

I have no idea what this man’s story is (I am not going to pay to read content from the New York Times ) but I would bet every dollar I have that if an objective list of his problems and the complicating factors of his life were assembled, “L.A.’s Legacy of Racism” wouldn’t make the top three. It probably wouldn’t make the top twenty. The problems that do burden the homeless (bloated and unresponsive social services, an indulgent policy towards petty crime and drug use, artificially high housing costs) will not find their way into the pages of the Times .

White Liberals are the Problem

Although there’s a tremendous amount of activist energy and a great weight of bureaucratic incentives pushing this chaotic, corrupt, third worldist train forward, the ultimate gatekeepers of financial and economic power in Los Angeles have been nice white liberal people, and they must accept their share of the blame for this state of affairs. You know the kind I mean: million-dollar suburban homes, soccer practices and tutors, Master’s degrees, office jobs. Ultimately none of this could have happened without their assent and, in many cases, their active - if performative - collusion. The entire city budget is built on their collective economic activity, after all (theirs, and that of Asian-Americans). The problem, which we see in nearly every corner of the contemporary United States, has been the erosion of vital communities (and their norms and interests) and their replacement with an emptier, more inauthentic and status-conscious, ersatz substitute: this is the modern urban white Democratic voting bloc.

A Letter to the Nice White Ladies James M. · October 21, 2025 I’ve had many exchanges with ‘No Kings’ protesters, so I thought I’d write a kind of general address. If you’re NOT a rich(er) older white lady, I apologize. It’s just that every person I’ve communicated with regarding the protests has been. Perhaps some introspection as to why that is is warranted? Read full story

However, these people do attend to the metrics which directly affect them (housing prices being atop the list, local school quality being right afterwards). They want fast police responses to their homes, if necessary, and they fear unemployment and social embarrassment with an ardency that lower-class people would find incomprehensible. But this selfish orientation and this essential psychological fragility has had a perverse second-order effect: it has made these people intensely status-conscious, and therefore they are generally willing to pursue and support policies which are disastrous for their city, provided they make them look (and feel) good.

Consider illegal immigration. A huge number of Angelinos are here illegally. According to a study from the Equity Rights Initiative, by USC-Dornside:

40% of Hispanic Angelinos don’t have legal permission to be here

As a case study of the kind of simpering, ideologically-driven mindset that I’m describing, this is from the forward to that study:

The recent attacks on immigrants have harmed communities and sown fear. People are being taken in unmarked vehicles and disappeared without their right to due process. People are not going to work, businesses and restaurants are shutting down, food prices are on the rise, schools, hospitals, and churches are no longer safe. These raids are devastating our economy, with statewide losses under a scenario of deporting all undocumented workers hovering around $275 billion, caused by labor shortages, delays, increased prices, and decreased business activity. A single raid can destabilize a neighborhood’s entire economy and can have resounding effects to disrupt entire industries. Unable to afford missing work, some force themselves to work in an atmosphere of fear that extends to the families and friends of undocumented Angelenos. The immigration raids ripple through every aspect of our lives and make communities less safe for everyone, not just undocumented immigrants. These raids uproot lives, tear families apart, endanger our communities, and take away our rights. To secure thriving communities, a fair economy, and the kind of country we want to live in, we must pay attention and take action to ensure that our immigrant communities can flourish and feel secure. We hope this data on our impacted immigrant communities support the ongoing efforts happening in the movement to fight for justice and make our communities safer.

In other words, millions of illegal arrivals is not a problem. The problem comes when we try to enforce immigration law. The “fight for justice” doesn’t involve upholding statutes on the books - that would be unjust.

But the arrivals are a problem. Their arrival creates a vast underclass of under-policed and undertaxed residents. It creates a shadow caste of fearful residents who are not citizens, and thus cannot fully participate in American law or society (much as progressives try to make that a reality). How could that not be a problem? Regardless of what you think the solution is, having tens of millions of people in the country illegally must - almost by definition - be an urgent policy challenge.

The answer for progressives, of course, (which is rarely verbalized) is to get rid of the concept of citizenship altogether. To make the United States a kind of post-national, multicultural, equitarian chunk of land - no longer a nation with borders and rational laws. The activists want this (while never explaining how the massive policy challenges it would entail could be addressed) because that would move us closer to their conception of utopia. The mainstream follows the activists, because they’re mostly nice, educated white people - more afraid of saying things that sound harsh or mean (like: we should have an effective and pro-American border policy) then they are of avoiding nudging their city towards crisis. They imagine that they can have both things, but they’re wrong.

Graham Cunningham writes:

The rampant spread of parasitic victim-culture and Western impotence… - these are both particular symptoms of a deeper psychological malaise. The deeper malaise is a wierd mentality of sublimated cultural self-hate that has come to be the prevalent social psychology amongst the white, university-educated professiona middle class; and especially those in public administration, academia and media. The people, in other words, with a disproportionately powerful ‘opinion forming’ voice in society at large. The roots of the malaise are deep in modern intellectual history….. they have, in various forms, afflicted the European intelligentsia since the time of Rousseau and his ‘noble savage’. I first became aware of these strange mind games at university in the 1970’s. It is a mindset that did then (and still does) dominate academic life. Students and their tutors alike - mostly the beneficiaries of upward striving family backgrounds - were consumed with a phony and entirely self- absorbed infatuation with something they called ‘the working class struggle’.

In the obsessive struggle to subvert the perceived social hierarchy, a new politically correct hierarchy is rammed down your throat. At its apex would be someone like a Red Indian lesbian; at the bottom of the heap would be a middle class, Southern English male. In the latter half of the last century this mentality spread through all professions and institutions and so has become self-perpetuating. By the time the influence filters down to the population at large it is so diluted as to be just a vague lack of confidence in Western civilisation and a linguistic fog of moral relativism which disorientates people and makes them doubt their own common sense instincts about right and wrong. Of all institutions the most powerful in this respect is the mass media, on account of its insidious ability to drip-drip its influence on every aspect of the way you perceive the world beyond your own direct experience. Everything you know - or think you know - about, Iraq or ‘global warming’ or ‘the latest social research’ on this or that subject, you probably got via the media. The great media conjuring trick is the illusion that it is merely a transparent window whereas in reality it is a window, richly decorated with mythology. It breathes into your ear things like this:- All people in the Third World are shouldering with dignity a burden imposed upon them by the West in general and America in particular....All businesses are probably trying to screw you....You as a consumer have plenty to whinge about....Politicians should do something about each and every one of the problems you encounter in life....And if you are making a mess of your life it’s because someone else should have given you more information or more help.

That last one is particularly pernicious, and deeply rooted. As Graham Cunningham observes, in his brilliant essay, this attitude is essentially a class-based ideology. It was created by privileged academics, infiltrated powerful cultural institutions (the news media, Hollywood, academia), and became a status symbol among the wealthy and powerful, who then set about trying to erase and suppress all vestiges of logical opposition or traditional stability. As these institutions have become infected with anti-Western pessimism and inappropriate (insincere, counterfactual) egalitarianism, they naturally began to select against people who hold opposing views, which only deepened the pattern. This is the ideological operating system of the contemporary ruling class.

And when a large group of rich and influential people become enamored with the idea of “helping” (which only ever means establishing disincentives for achievement and production, or creating managerial bureaucracies to control the lives of the poor and the working class - never actually lending individual aid or support) the poor or black folks or illegal immigrants, the entire social structure becomes dangerously unstable. If your main concern is with rewarding failure in the black community (by granting subsidies to those who are failing or making poor decisions) how can you promote responsibility or achievement? If your main concern is with granting clemency to criminals or protecting criminal offenders from incarceration, how can you punish predators and antisocial personalities harshly enough to deter crime? If your main concern is with “helping” (again, never personally and never meaningfully; this is purely a symbolic political gesture which gums up the work of the state and dramatically expands entitlement) illegal immigrants, how can you enforce immigration law? How can you maintain a border, or a preference for citizens? Obviously you can’t. So Los Angeles no longer does any of these things.

If your main concern is with demonstrating sympathy for those groups and individuals too disorganized to acquire a ballot and submit it legally, how can you maintain election integrity? You cannot. Millions of Californians have fought to erase its election security and identification mechanisms, not because of some defensible opinion or a concern about the polity itself, but merely because those were the positions that made them feel “nice” and made them appear politically fashionable. And now many of those same people, desperate as their city slides into anarcho-tyranny and their burnt-out properties remain unbuilt and mired in city and state regulations and their taxes climb and their local public schools become horrific failure factories, want to have both things: they want to be liberals or moderates and they want the benefits of an orderly and productive and rational society operating under a Western system of law and achievement. Those days are gone. You must pick one or the other. This election has probably opened many people’s eyes to this civic emergency… but the house is already half-consumed by flames. There’s no saving it. We must wait for it to burn down, and then focus on rebuilding.

It’s important to note: these problems exist in every major Blue city - not just in California but all across the United States. More generally, they exist in every major city in the Western world. Doesn’t anyone find it strange that these new, status-seeking, highly disingenuous ideas spread across dozens of countries within a decade? Doesn’t anyone find it strange that, in every place, they’re strongly associated with the managerial class (the very social set which benefits most directly from their execution)? Doesn’t anyone notice that they’re not working?

Yuri Bezmenov writes, about the World Cup hosting cities:

Boston, Maskachussetts has fallen from The Departed to The Retarded with a CCP Mayor and LGBTQ+ Governor. NY/NJ is price gouging fans who have been forced to use public transit ($100 for a 15-minute train ride). They will spend hours crushed into dangerous bottlenecks in the bowels of Secaucus and Penn Station, where a repeat stabber knifed 5 people last week. Philadelphia features the fentanyl zombies of Kensington Avenue and recently a young man was shot dead after “thugs” stole his phone. Miami is the capital of Latin America and the home of Messi, so it will easily be the most safe and festive venue. … Experts consider this to be the group of death. All four cities are run by socialists. Homeless die on the streets every day amongst drugs, needles, and tortured dogs. Seattle’s mayor never held a real job and was reliant on her parents’ subsidies before getting elected last year. Now she is speedrunning massive taxes with rampant crime to the point where neighborhoods are building barricades. LA is run by a Castro communist who burned half the city down and will likely get re-elected because it takes several weeks to count the votes until her fellow socialist can steal Spencer Pratt’s spot in the run-off.

The examples seem endless and these glaring failures are studiously ignored by the news media. Of course the isolated events - the crimes, the grade inflation, the budget increases, the business relocations - are reported on, but the systemic trend that is evident here cannot be named or analyzed (curious, for people who love to point to systemic or “structural” factors for so many social problems). Acknowledging it would put their ideology, and the welfare and social identity of their class, in jeopardy.

The sad reality seems to be that Los Angeles is not at its breaking point. It may not even be close. None of the trends that I have named here have shifted liberals away from party loyalty, or towards skepticism of bureaucratization. Almost by reflex, millions of Los Angeles and California voters still pretend that the social emergency of “unhoused” people only demands more funding. Perhaps another $24 billion? If current trends are indicative, that would only make the problem worse. Los Angeles is trapped in a policymaking death spiral: the bureaucracy has insulated itself from public scrutiny and accountability. The courts are a joke. The schools are a disaster. The state and city governments are greedy behemoths, whose appetites grow each year (and the change is now perceptible - budgets rising by hundreds of millions or billions of dollars, year on year). And none of these problems can be meaningfully addressed by the body of citizens, because their worldviews often don’t allow for them even existing (and when they do they must be blamed on Donald Trump, or billionaires… somehow). The voting public has been diluted and warped by intentionally terrible electoral laws, and white liberals have supported all of this. They will continue to do so, until some drastic misfortune befalls them (like the Los Angeles wildfires, which were horribly destructive but limited in their effect). This is the orientation of class prejudice and selfishness. This is modern American politics.

Debunking the Debunkers

There’s some confusion (much of it deliberate manipulation, I suspect) online about this election. “Why would Karen Bass throw the election? She wants to face Spencer Pratt! Look at the poll numbers…”

For one example of this, Jonah Goldberg writes:

Both the incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and left-wing firebrand Nithya Raman would have much preferred a runoff with Pratt than another Democrat. The conspiracy theories about how “they” stole the election gloss over this point. So who is “they”? If it’s the establishment controlled by Bass, “they” screwed up. If it was Raman, “they” had to have done it without the help of the people running the city government—or the state government (Steve Hilton, the GOP candidate for governor, made the runoff).

This (perhaps intentionally) misunderstands the locus of power. Karen Bass is not orchestrating a ballot harvesting campaign (and there certainly was one).

She’s not orchestrating anything. The power behind the Democratic Party lies - as media observers very well understand - in a shadowy network of donors and activists and militantly self-interested nonprofits, who care that the mayor’s office remain in progressive hands above all other aims.

Capt. Seth Keshel writes:

Remember, California runs the unholy trifecta of Automatic Voter Registration, Universal Mail-In Voting, and legalized ballot harvesting. Then you have to deal with the party registration in Los Angeles County, which is even more favorable than the figures Pratt would have to deal with running for the top position in the city… All of those things made it unlikely Pratt could prevail against Bass in November; however, the risk was too great and stood to disrupt the future California’s elite planners have envisioned. He had to go down now… Pratt has garnered a lot of attention in recent weeks with masterfully produced, Artificial Intelligence-driven advertisements showing him mocking the elites, solving problems, and enjoying a healthy Los Angeles with a diverse coalition of voters.

Trying to conceptualize this race as Bass versus Pratt or Pratt versus Raman misses the point. This is about the increasingly detached managerial elite of California - which is naturally well-represented and closely enmeshed with the city government in Los Angeles - fighting a kind of immune response against a potentially dangerous (to them) invader. Capt. Seth Keshel (again):

…imagine if five months of Pratt using cutting edge technology and outreach woke up hundreds of thousands of Angelenos. They will never go back to sleep, and with current political tides suggesting working-class Latinos moving rightward, a Pratt performance giving Bass a run for the money causes long-term damage and forces their fraudulent system to work that much harder to stay upright.

This kind of center-right, pragmatic, results-focused political awakening is the great danger to them, and it is this possibility that will be resisted by every tendril of the Blob: ballot harvesters, legacy media outlets, academics, politicians, screenwriters, lawyers. This is a class war. The fact that Pratt’s reforms might have helped the working class of Los Angeles considerably is completely beside the point. It would hurt the governing class.

Certainly many of thousands of Angelinos were rudely awoken by the policy failures of the past half-decade. Thousands more were brought to reality by the bracing impact of the wildfire, and thousands will be joining them after the brazen disorganization of this election (it takes more than two weeks for Los Angeles to count its ballots, in the age of wifi and AI). But those numbers are not nearly enough. That growing but still outnumbered cadre of dissidents is swamped by the ranks of the homeless and illegal immigrants and government dependents, who on net contribute nothing to the city but whose voices can drown out entire neighborhoods of active and educated voters and who can be “mobilized” (paid for ballots) by a network of progressive organizations. That is exactly how the system was designed to function. This isn’t the breaking point, unfortunately. That will only come when Los Angeles faces years of additional crises and failures. I rather hope that Raman wins, simply to hasten the slide of the city into chaos and thereby speed up its eventual (I hope) resurrection, just as I hope for a Mamdani victory in New York City and a Wilson victory in Seattle for the same reason (and behold: both wishes were fulfilled). You simply cannot have election laws that are this broken and politically-active citizens that are this status-conscious and disconnected, and maintain a functional civic democracy long term.

The breaking point for Los Angeles will not happen until the city collapses into a ruin far worse than what we’ve already seen. And that’s a somber thought.

If I lived there I would probably be making plans to move right now.

Thanks for reading. Please take care of yourself.

If you’re interested in reading my thoughts about what can be done about all of this, please click on this link: