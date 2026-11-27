On this holiday, which celebrates gratitude and thanksgiving, I wanted to arrange my thoughts. While I rarely write about it, gratitude is probably the most important spiritual discipline for people living in confusing times and distracted societies. We should take a moment and ask ourselves: who doesn’t want us feel grateful at this moment? And then we should consider why that is.

Easy lives don’t require gratitude - but easy lives preclude great bravery and struggle and real accomplishment. Difficult lives do require gratitude. The only alternative to gratitude for the tested individual is a great deal of unnecessary pain.

The herd is a decent guide when a society is healthy and ascendent. During times of decadence and fragmentation it can easily lead one off of a cliff.

I don’t claim that there’s some pervasive conspiracy, some clique of controllers who are pulling the strings. But when it comes to cultural changes, the developments that are arising often seem to be directed top-down. They are useful for American finance and bureaucracy. They almost seem custom-made, calibrated to achieve their ends. Having women in the workforce (which directly generates economic value) instead of at home caring for their children (which does not) is far more fruitful for the interests that want maximum consumption, purchasing, and indebtedness - so the cultural messaging pivots to criticize and demean motherhood (and marriage, and heterosexual relationships) and paint a grueling vision of pregnancy. Having young people lonely, alienated, and neurotic is profoundly rewarding for therapists and for the American psychiatric complex - and so young people are flooded with messages of political pessimism, nihilism, and a dozen compulsive behaviors (maybe one of them will stick!). It’s not just these suspiciously-convenient waves of communication either. No message that runs counter to financializing and bureaucratic interests finds purchase in the mainstream. Do you see much content geared towards young women that promotes agreeable and cooperative relationship styles, or marriage? Do you see much content geared towards consumers that promotes saving, mindfulness, or spartan lifestyles? Do you see much content geared towards people struggling with mental health that emphasizes perspective and resilience over obsession with symptoms and cultivating diagnoses? I don’t.

I rather think that what is happening here is a reflection of the immense amount of biased and algorithmically-reinforced information that the average person is now exposed to every day, and a kind of organic evolution. The changes which promote emotional and financial dependency, or increase loneliness or neurosis, or cause customers to spend more to salve their insecurities or longings are simply some of the messages among thousands, but because they make money or prove important to bureaucrats and administrators they are signal-boosted, funded, sanctioned, and validated by gatekeepers and media producers. It can seem, as you scroll social media, that there are no messages promoting discipline or resilience or encouraging women to forego their own desires and whims in order to find husbands and nurture their children, or encouraging young men to ignore the siren call of social validation and status in order to seek strength and integrity. But there are messages like this. They’re everywhere. You’re They’re simply drowned out by the messages that are useful to progressives (grievance, ideological intolerance and close-mindedness) and political manipulators (dependency on elites and government agencies) and profit-driven companies (inadequacy or insecurity or longing can be solved by buying goods and services). It used to be that most cultural information that a person received was disseminated by parents and local leaders and fellow community members and religious authorities, or found in some piece of media selected from limited options. That is no longer the case. Instead, we exist with one foot planted in hyper-reality, where our ideas and impressions of the world are acquired from unsourced (and often anonymous) digital creators. We are developing a kind of vague fear of and awareness of AI, but how do we know that AI isn’t already manipulating our information intake en masse? Inded, when it comes to Claude results and search engine yields and YouTube suggestions we know that technology companies are trying to sway and massage our worldviews. When this manipulation becomes more flagrant and potent (assuming it hasn’t already) we probably won’t realize it.

That is why I have come to believe that access to cultural works (literature, films, art) from the pre-AI era is increasingly important. Here’s another example of the kind of organic cultural shift I am describing:

It is easier for the bureaucracy and for large companies to indoctrinate and mesmerize young people who have no grounding in solid faith tradition or knowledge of great literature or training in spiritual discipline. As that interest has grown, public schools (especially those serving the poor and working classes - there are other modes of programming and indoctrination that are used on upper class young) have retreated from offering rigorous instruction in fiction and literature, and have come to embrace a kind of faux-tolerant, self-centered, pop psychology-informed perspective on human life and striving. Are these schools being controlled? In some cases the teachers and administrators have absorbed their ideas and messages from teacher’s colleges, which are certainly full of people who want to abolish the quality of wisdom and resilience and who want to abolish the concept of virtue. But mostly I think we are floating along on cultural currents, which are bearing all of us in the same general directions.

There are many important spiritual ideas that are consequently neglected and suppressed by our modern education and information distribution complexes. The importance of sometimes resisting the herd doesn’t coexist easily with a feminine drive to install the same moral and cultural sensibilities in all students, and to punish and ostracize those who dissent (most curious boys who spend their childhoods in the public school systems now have a story about being chastised or punished for wrong-think). The lessons of personal responsibility - while they are important for school discipline and academic work - become unfashionable to the point of suppression when they are applied to the broader society. You can’t really teach schoolkids about the glories of Western culture without spotlighting the scarce offerings from other groups. Which is to be expected - cultures vary in fecundity and complexity, just as they vary in aggression and egalitarianism and strictness. Anyone with a mature and layered view of the world should be able to admit that some cultures are better, wiser, more ethical (by our standards) than others. Modern educational programmers generally do not have a mature and layered view of the world. Their view is an assortment of borrowed beliefs and sensibilities. You can’t really teach schoolkids the value of strength without stigmatizing weakness. You can’t really teach students the tools of critical thinking without exposing the weaknesses and incoherencies of the modern progressive ideological program (which is perhaps, in total, the most incoherent worldview humanity has ever generated). And an emphasis on the importance of emotional self-reliance and perspective and gratitude would, if successfully imparted, lead to the existence of more students who didn’t need or want the services of school psychologists and therapists (save for acute circumstances, and that’s insufficient for the modern bureaucracy’s ambitions) and to students who were driven to go out into the world and seek novelty and truth and satisfying work and lives of integrity, rather than staying on the beaten track, amongst the herd.

Our educational system must drive students towards credential programs where income and status are the rewards, and which will generate many tens of thousands of dollars in student loans for each student without teaching them complete or useful realities about the world. These degrees will be useful for finding work (in most cases) but they will not generate the kind of critical mindset or psychological self-sufficiency that would threaten - if they were present in large enough numbers - the social structure. What we need (what the system is built to generate) is millions of young women (and some men) who will go into careers in education and medicine and law and business without ever questioning the assumptions behind their employers’ operations or digging into their overall effectiveness. They must go to work every day and follow the rules and strive to generate activity for their organization and gather the data and see the clients/patients/students without questioning the underlying logic of their workplaces. Women (especially agreeable, status-oriented women) seem particularly well-suited for this, which is probably why women are quickly replacing men in salaried jobs all across the West.

Much of the data actually seems to indicate that the imbalance is even more dramatic. Women are less likely to be heads of households, and they are far less likely to be builders, technologists, engineers, farmers, and factory workers.

Obviously, few media outlets will explore to ominous implications of this disparity. The feminist drive for female integration (into everything ) must proceed apace until the wheels come off.

It’s even more important that these people avoid digging into the logic of their society; the perverse operations of local public schools and jails and courts and hospitals must not be interrogated.

To be clear, these employees and citizens are not bad people. They are mostly good people whose desire for social approval and whose good intentions can be manipulated to create a mindset that perpetuates and supports and defends an increasingly unequal, dysfunctional, malignant status quo. These isn’t really a sex-based strategy as much as I’ve made it out to be here. Most men can easily be enjoined to go along with these structures as well, but they tend to find it less satisfying and they’re more likely to begin asking questions and to object.

This is especially true for self-assured, high-testosterone men):

Androgenic Preference Cascade James M. · October 2, 2025 Could it be that a certain critical mass of implacable and courageous men is required for civilization to flourish? Could their absence be contributing to degeneracy and decay within our culture and institutions? Could these masculine traits be closely linked to testosterone? Read full story

These people (“bugmen” in the parlance of rightwing online discourse, “new men” or people with “critical consciousness” in Marxist and Critical Theorist parlance, “last men” in the writings of Friedrich Nietzsche) cannot be gifted with resilience, critical thinking, or gratitude.

We are undoubtedly in the era of “the last man.” How remarkable that it was predicted in detail more than 150 years ago!

Resilience would make them independent and less susceptible to social pressure, the threat of reputational harm, or the offer of career advance or social validation. Critical thinking would impel them to consider the many hollow and contradictory aspects of the society in which they participate. Gratitude would sever their happiness (and the promise of happiness) from the empty, glittering inducements of the modern world. A resilient and grateful person cannot so easily be made to assent to horrible conditions inside a DCF agency or the lowering of standards in a public high school or the fabrication of data in a police department or human rights abuses in a prison or a political witch-hunt in a college academic department. But it’s not just in the interest of institutional and workplace obedience that gratitude is minimized.

A lack of courage could be called “fearfulness.” If people understood the value of everything they have and weighed these blessings appropriately they would be much less fearful.

Gratitude isn’t just a passing thought of thanks or a recitation of a short list of blessings. It is, properly executed, a discipline that changes the entire outlook on one’s life by restoring perspective. Like many elements of deep wisdom, it probably requires considerable suffering and misfortune to achieve. At least it did for me. Gratitude implies an appropriate pricing of blessings and risks. Career, income, and status experience a devaluation in priority. Family, integrity, and personal freedom increase in importance. For someone who is actively grateful for the most important things in his or her life every day, how important then will cosmetic beauty and gym fitness and social media validation and transactional relationships seem? That is the real danger of gratitude to the social order. It makes all of the things that we are constantly pushed to chase and covet seem almost (not quite) worthless. We actually begin making decisions with our true, long-term happiness in sight… and we realize that this happiness is almost completely unaffected by almost everything that we can rent and buy and win. We begin to realize that much of the media discourse is a facade, full of obvious distractions. We begin to achieve psychological freedom, and psychological freedom is incompatible with the smooth operation of our schools, universities, hospitals, courts, and large corporations. These institutions require participation, conformity, and obedience.

These kinds of scandals seem to be increasing - in academia and elsewhere - a sure sign of both laziness and shallow thinking and the desperate desire for achievement and status common among people who don’t understand the value of gratitude or integrity.

Apply gratitude to the political realm for a moment. The United States is one of the richest, freest, most dynamic countries on Earth. I write strident criticisms of our system because I see a general weakening of our people and because I can see a time in the foreseeable future in which people are losing their freedom to finance and the technoplex and online monitoring and controls, but I will freely admit that all of that (or at least most of it) could be averted if Americans were more discerning and virtuous and stoic. I realize that criticism and alarm can only be a part of my message, if I want it to be balanced and complete. We have much to be grateful for, and that undeniable fact should make us intensely suspicious of those actors and activists that want to focus on imaginary injustices and irrelevant power imbalances and a made-up despotism.

The United States has rapidly become more progressive, and as this has happened progressives have become more pessimistic, nihilistic, and anti-patriotic. If pragmatic reforms and incremental improvements were their true aim, they would celebrate their victories. Rather, they act like abusers who finally achieve submission from their broken partners: they become more abusive.

No matter how progressive our society becomes, progressives will never celebrate it. It’s time to realize that, and to ignore them. It’s also time to understand the true aim of the progressive program. While the activists and the centrist voters and the Democratic-registered Boomer polling place volunteers might want better public schools or Medicare-for-all, the political ideology seeks the erasure of American traditions, laws, and norms -entirely.

To cite one example, look at the progressive rhetoric on race (systemic racism, white supremacy) and womanhood (misogyny, patriarchy). Compare it to the reality:

Despite the existence of large racial disparities in many social and economic metrics generally our society now regards racism with the utmost abhorrence. Large black immigrant groups routinely outperform white Americans and the status quo now is one of complete equality before the law, plus a number of generous credits and bonuses available to prospective black employees and students. You can take a number of views of race in the U.S. but I don’t think it’s easy to avoid the realization that it’s better to be black in this country than in almost any other. Millions of black Africans immigrate to the U.S., or want to. I’ve almost never heard of a single black American moving to Africa to leave racism behind and improve his or her life. Women now have complete legal equality before the law and dominate many lucrative and professional fields. Their freedoms and opportunities are simply not constrained by their sex whatsoever. Compared with their sisters in Iran or Pakistan or Afghanistan their situation is downright utopian. The Left never makes these comparisons. It’s not because they disagree with them (they’re difficult to dispute) but because they don’t want to imbue their fellows with gratitude or perspective. Nor do they really want to help black people… or their program would include fixes for the massive problem of contemporary African slavery. (Or the adoption of some basic hiring/funding reforms to improve disastrous black public school student metrics). Nor do they really want to help women… or they wouldn’t stay silent on the issue of misogynist oppression in Iran (and even refuse to be associated with organization’s fighting for Iranian women’s rights). Rather, they imagine that the only real path to a better society is through radical change. Grateful and contented people do not as a rule become revolutionaries. Remember: this utopian path only exists in their minds and it is based purely on vague theory and faith. NONE of their most important proposed changes have ever been tried before. The many historical precedents of the implementation of their program and values strongly indicate that a dismantling of hierarchies and institutions in the US would lead to the death of a significant percentage of our population, the collapse of our economy, the ceasing of all technological progress, and the widespread emergence of inter-group suspicion and violence and the deployment of brutal force against huge categories of ‘enemies’ by whoever ends up in control of the tattered remnants of our state apparatus. Ironically this program is almost exclusively supported by some of the wealthiest and best educated people in our already wealthy society. How much better our society would be if the Left advocated reform without fantasies of nihilist institutional erasure and acknowledged the progress and blessings of American life? How much more effective would their program be if it included a sense of history, and perspective, and gratitude? They would be much happier as well. Instead they nurture their unhappiness and envy and imagine that these are worthy catalyzing agents for the great upheaval upon which they pin all their hopes (but which they oddly cannot describe or explain). Gratitude is a mature moral attitude which notes the ways which things might be worse. Like honesty or clarity, it is a prerequisite for wisdom and for making effective change in the world. Anyone consistently leading you away from it likely doesn’t want you to be happy-they want to use your unhappiness to fuel their movement.

We can add this to the list of reasons why gratitude is marginalized in mass communications and on social media: it is absolutely corrosive to the mindset of grievance and victimization and bitterness which revolutionary movements require. If people were to focus on the blessings and promises of their life, they would become more grounded, more discerning, more content. They would gain insight into what is truly important in life, and they would stop cherishing their neuroses and taking their polydrug psychiatric cocktails and fearfully following the dictates of managers and human resources departments (which are sprinkled with psychopaths and chock full of mediocre intellects). They would understand that the media confabulations they see online are fictions, created by biased messaging and suppression of information and extensive card-stacking, and they would focus on the big picture and the affairs of their workplaces and communities and regions instead. They would gain wisdom and a kind of deep satisfaction and, because of that, they would be less moldable and nudge-able into the characters that our over-socialized society generally wants them to be.

In short, it would be a disaster. Every effort must be made to prevent this outcome.

Thanks for reading. Please take care of yourself. Try to maintain your open-mindedness and your perceptiveness in the age of witch hunts and deepfakes. I’m doing my best to do exactly that. NONE OF MY WRITING HAS BEEN GENERATED BY AI, IN THIS ESSAY OR IN ANY ESSAY THAT I HAVE EVER POSTED.

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