A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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Anuradha Pandey's avatar
Anuradha Pandey
7d

Idk if you have come across Christopher Lasch in your travels but his book Culture of Narcissism is totally relevant to all this. When I see the extent to which “South Asian” crimes are covered up I’m reminded how easily eastern patriarchy is morally washed by white guilt. That shit kills.

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JasonWickBatStroke's avatar
JasonWickBatStroke
7d

Another absolutely ingenious article. You hit this one out of the ballpark!

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