What if the persistent feeling of unreality around the Iran war and criminal justice policy and education and the media environment is now a fixed aspect of our civilization? And what if this sense of illogic and emotional reactivity and play-acting was being weaponized in order to inflate and sustain the largest financial bubble (in absolute terms) in human history? This may be what’s happening right now when it comes to AI hype. Something strange is certainly going on…

Attitudes and Attention in the Age of Hyper-reality

Last year, Henry Nowak (a British teenager) was allegedly stabbed to death by Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year old British Sikh. The cell phone of the murder victim was found in Digwa’s pocket, and his mother allegedly tried to hide to murder weapon, an 8-inch knife that has been called a Sikh religious item. This is probably incorrect: Sikh men wear a much smaller blade, called a Kirpan, on their person at all times - usually under their clothing. This appears to be a routine act of criminal aggression and theft.

The reason I, and millions of people around the world, know about an impulsive murder which happened last year in Britain has more to do with the police reaction than the act itself. When the Metropolitan Police arrived on the scene, Digwa alleged that Nowak had made racist comments to him, so Nowak was handcuffed (and Digwa was not) and Nowak bled out from his four stab wounds in police custody. The stabbing victim was handcuffed, because the perpetrator alleged, without any evidence, that the victim had committed first degree racism. This is not a statutory crime in Britain, but at this point it might as well be.

This case has re-appeared in the news (and more saliently, in the vast and teeming aisles of social media discourse) because the trial is now occurring in London.

The interesting thing about the case to me isn’t the murder itself, or even the perverse police standard operating procedure of systematically marginalizing and focusing upon white people as targets and perpetrators (the legacy of decades of administrative pressure on the police chain of command by activists and bureaucrats). The interesting thing has been, as is so often the case these days, the public response. Go on Instagram or Facebook and read the comments appended to posts about this incident, which tend to focus on the anti-white policing revealed therein: “I’ve known many Sikhs, they’re good and patriotic people and very peaceful”; “There must be more to the story”; “This doesn’t sound right.”

In other words, a strange but undeniable news event is simply dismissed or reframed by viewers, whose cultural preconceptions make accepting the details of the event difficult or uncomfortable. The point of this example has nothing to do with whether the killer was actually a Sikh or what his motive was or the legality of the murder weapon. This is an instance of hyper-reality, of cultural conditioning and media constructs overriding clear data about reality.

This is a bit of a messy example, of course, for in this instance the data itself is a news story. But simply speak to the residents of Portland, Oregon, whose town has grown noticeably dingier and more chaotic over the past decade. A huge share of the voting public (homeowners, educated professionals, school administrators) will simply deny that the changes have occurred, or that obvious policy shifts in policing or bail policies are at all responsible. Speak to the inhabitants of North Carolina, who have suffered dozens of murders committed by violent recidivists released by unreasonably clement or corrupt (mostly female) judges, and who now require extra police patrols on public transports.

The symptoms of hyper-reality are everywhere. How many voters are more concerned with protecting the residency of illegal aliens than they are with upholding law and order in their own communities? This kind of disordered thinking is unique to our time and our civilization. It’s not a natural human sentiment .

…stabbed by a repeat predicate offender, who’d been released dozens of times, in Charlotte, NC.

One of the most notable aspects of hyper-reality is the imposition of obviously reframed and unbalanced messaging intended to skew the viewer’s attitudes or emotional reactions. This kind of thing used to be rare (or at least subtle); now it’s everywhere.

These inhabitants still generally vote for the same suicidally empathetic slate of municipal candidates, unaware or unbothered by their inaction in the face of this slaughter.

This is a real article

Speak to the inhabitants of London, who have seen the numbers of rapes nearly quadruple in the past 20 years (from 2,398 in 2005/2006 to 8,800 last year). 3 in 100 young women in London reported a sexual assault incident last year… yet young women in London overwhelmingly favor the Labor and Green parties, who are unwilling to discuss the overwhelming cultural and ethnic component of these crimes.

The Age of Hyper-reality

Do you remember 2020? Do you recall the the death of George Floyd and the BLM protests and riots, when an extremely rare and statistically proportionate event (the killing of black suspects in ambiguous circumstances by white police officers) was whipped into a cultural firestorm by activists and journalists and millions of overzealous members of the public? Do you remember the moral panic around #MeToo? Do you remember the rapid ascent (and subsequently, the more gradual descent) of the fortunes of gender ideologues and trans activists? It’s hardly an exaggeration to say that these destructive and disordered characters literally captured every professional association and publishing house and legacy newsroom and museum board across the Western world. In each of these cases logic and rational policy analysis wasn’t brought to bear. Emotions were important, as were the ever-compelling influence of social conformity and status signals, but the beliefs themselves were pure hyper-reality: the construction of a cultural abstraction which is a flattened version of some aspect of the real world, and the substitution of that structure in place of real data and experience and moral sense. Obviously such movements are only possible in an era when we’re deluged by information and that information shows a clear tendency towards moral outrage and is sorted and presented algorithmically.

Hyper-reality isn’t just a feature of our political discourse. Retired Navy Seals and hardened cons get on podcasts and gossip and backbite like teenage girls. Celebrities seem to be widely committed to a series of bizarrely inauthentic personas and the entire concept of celebrity has been warped and diluted such that a new horde of uninteresting, profoundly self-indulgent people with personality disorders now absorb the attention of hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide (variously known as streamers or influencers or E-celebrities). Politicians seem almost as confused by the new landscape as we are, alternately creating (or having their staff create) embarrassing TikTok reels and switching accents depending on the audience and the political circumstances. Bizarre new attitudes towards dating and mental health and decision-making and motherhood are suddenly everywhere online, pushing people towards self-indulgence and unconstraint and intuition (i.e., emotional decision-making). The scattered remnants of psy-ops are everywhere: women who believe that “everyone needs therapy,” American voters (mostly older, white progressives) who believe that black people are still badly disadvantaged in America solely due to their race, women who believe in the gender pay gap, adolescents who believe that the planet is slowly cooking and that they live in an irredeemable civilization. None of these strange new developments is really covered by legacy media, at least not honestly, and so we end up in a situation in which everything feels false - its feels off - and there’s a persistent sense of surreality and powerlessness. Rather than addressing or resolving these feelings, the sense-making institutions seem to get roped into the crazy-making dynamic, like a therapist telling her schizophrenic patient that he really is in danger from a malign conspiracy… and that she can save him if only he’ll sign the deed to his house over to her.

Could the fantastic and surreal lens of hyper-reality be applied to and used for war? Foreign policy? Economics and financial decisions? Investment strategies?

Why couldn’t it?

In fact, if millions of people can be led through emotion and card-stacking and a systemic abuse of professional credibility to believe untrue and destructive things, and if people can be so discombobulated and distracted by the churn of celebrities and public figures endlessly vying for status and credibility and attention that their concerted rage about abuses or failures can effectively be neutralized, it seems inevitable that hyper-reality would come to be weaponized and exploited for these ends.

It’s important to remember that the old dichotomy of mainstream thought versus “conspiracy theories” has died. BLM wasn’t a conspiracy. Sure, there were malign actors and many people knew they were lying and activists milked the situation for all the subversion and chaos it was worth, but each of these people was operating in his or her narrow field of vision, telling lies that felt trivial for some greater moral duty or shaping his or her behavior in order to conform to elite status incentives. We have ample examples of what are essentially organic psy-ops, promoted by manipulators but carried and amplified by millions and millions of people who believe (on some level) most of the things they’re saying, and shepherded by institutions that are merely acting in their own collective self-interest. It’s a depressing possibility to consider that we might be susceptible to these kinds of decentralized, civilizational outbursts on a regular basis as long as our society retains its current form. They might simply be a symptom of human social psychology and elite status hierarchies at scale, combined with social media. However, if AI hype and the associated financial bubble are an example of this kind of self-sustaining mass delusion (all moral panics are a kind of psychological bubble, after all, and all financial bubbles hack the same conformist and cues-based brain circuits that BLM did) then it might prove to be the most consequential and expensive one that we’ve yet seen.

Many people will reject the claim of hyper-reality outright, of course. They will say that these are cultural and political debates, sure, and maybe progressives have tended to embrace subsequently discredited ideas a suspiciously high percentage of the time, but that’s all that’s happening here. Hyper-real discourse should be clarified and described. Here are some basic features:

Hyper-real discourse is perpetuated by ruling institutions or the cultural mainstream (which is why so many of the recent historical examples have a progressive political valence), and the narratives organize themselves into a status hierarchy. In other words, if you uphold and transmit the hyper-real ideas you preserve and possibly gain status. If you question or confront them you lose it.

It’s usually tied to cultural orthodoxies or sanctimonies (often involving “marginalized” groups, about which frank discussion can’t easily be had) and it has an element of moral outrage. This isn’t always the case - there are hyper-real constructs about climate and romance and travel and trauma and education. But they usually contain a moral valence. People aren’t just correct or incorrect about the claims, according to the hyper-real narratives - they’re ethically suspect and their motives are immediately in question if they take the “wrong” position. These are inherently emotional appeals with a moral valence. What could go wrong?

Hyper-real discourse involves experts, and so the narratives acquire both the sheen of institutional credibility and must therefore be defended as avatars for institutional credibility. This further diminishes the possibility of frank and open discussion.

Hyper-real discourse revels in abstraction, moral simplification, flattening, and theory. This, plus it’s involvement with social status, probably helps to explain why the hyper-real claims are so often attractive to credentialed experts.

Because hyper-real cultural structures are essentially a kind of social contagion (sincerely believed by many, certainly, but really adopted by most proponents because of status signals or social pressure) they follow the same viral growth pattern as financial bubbles. An idea or a value or a policy proposal or a lexical item or an accent or an affectation can go from unknown (nonexistent, even) to marginal to popular to almost ubiquitous in the space of a year, and it can disappear from view just as quickly. Where hyper-reality involves actual political policy and affects the lives of millions, this kind of silent but massive reversal can seem disingenuous, even cruel. Can you imagine now being the parent of a (then) 12-year old who negatively affected his IQ and bone density and sexual health and maturity by adopting a heavy course of hormone treatments for gender dysphoria in 2018? There are many such people out there, and most of them will never fully face the errors of discernment and judgement that they made, even if they were led astray by experts and a captive media. This goes for the journalists who essentially took institutions hostage in and around 2020 and the doctors who urged their adolescent, male patients to get the COVID vaccine and the voters who decided to vote for Joe Biden in 2020, hoping for gestures of policy sense and moderation (of which I’m one). People are disinclined to revisit their errors, especially when they were caught up in a wave of social enthusiasm, especially especially when they were vicious or morally outraged or persecutory at the time. Quietly Correcting... James M. · January 4, 2025 If you wanted to be skeptical of abolishing the police, for a few years that was considered completely, completely an inappropriate opinion to have in a mainstream American liberal institution. Read full story But this kind of quiet, embarrassed mass pivot won’t be possible when it comes to the AI hype train, and all of the consequences to follow. Financial bubbles don’t just crater financial markets. They crater societies. They lead to tens of thousands of excess deaths and they change the attitudes of the people towards social power and the status quo forever. Such a downward shift already occurred in 2008-2009, and again during the COVID aftermath. I don’t know how much more exposed our financial system can grow or how much more discredited our political and managerial classes can become before an inflection point is reached.

Example of Hyper-reality in News Stories and Public Debates

Here are some examples of hyper-reality in the discourse, in the event that you remain unconvinced:

William M Briggs:

…we reject all calls to panic over routine disease. Which is what Experts who know only the minutiae of H5N1 want us to do. “Panic like it’s 2020!” they ask us. They are tiring of asking us politely. Remember Wenn? A physician who during the covid panic demanded the unvaccinated be welded into their homes. It’s tempting to suppose Wenn drew upon her Chinese heritage for this authoritative notion. But expecting deference because of her credentialed and awarded expertise explains her attitude better. She hit upon the idea of home imprisonment, and therefore, to her, the idea was justified because she was an Expert speaking ex cathedra. Wenn is back and insisting on a new panic. “Bird flu,” she told the handful of viewers on Face the Nation, “is becoming a major threat”. By this becoming she asked us to imply that it is already a major threat.

eugyppius:

Germany has spent the years since 2011 systematically shutting down its own nuclear reactors and also lobbying other European nations to do the same. Thanks to this very dumb policy which von der Leyen openly supported, our power has gotten a lot more expensive, and our industry a lot less competitive. Today, von der Leyen is President of the European Commission, and she has decided that maybe the phase-out wasn’t such a great idea after all. Far from abandoning nuclear energy, she now wants the EU to be become a world-leading “pioneer in nuclear technology”: While in 1990 one-third of Europe’s energy came from nuclear, today it’s only close to fifteen percent. This reduction in the share of nuclear was a choice. And in hindsight, it was as strategic mistake for Europe to turn its back on a reliable, affordable source of low-emission power. This should change … Nuclear energy is reliable, providing electricity all year around the clock … Europe has been a pioneer in nuclear technology and could once against lead the world in it . … This of course doesn’t mean Germany will re-embrace nuclear power. That will never happen; the damage von der Leyen helped work is wrought. Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that while he agrees with von der Leyen’s views, “This has no implications for Germany, because the German federal government has already decided to phase out nuclear energy” and “that decision is irreversible.”

Kevin Bass PhD MS:

Leviathan. Cathedral. The ur-power. In 2020, it wore a lab coat. You felt it. You obeyed. Sometimes you had no choice. Sometimes you didn’t know. Maybe it was during COVID that you first grasped its power. Maybe before. Maybe only after. Science slid melodiously from its forked tongue. Hidden behind: power. Why? It was—and is—a secular faith.

Power entirely explains the dysfunction of the pandemic response. And everything grotesquely dysfunctional in the political and scientific scene happening today.

You will recall from earlier that Fauci had downplayed masking for COVID-19 on March 8th, 2020, even stating, as the Surgeon General had, that masking could cause “unintended consequences”. Take note, my friends. For this is quite remarkable. Because after this, Fauci was asked by one reporter from The Street on June 12th, 2020 why he changed his advice. He claimed that he had been lying to save masks for healthcare workers. That he could so casually admit that he was lying is itself disturbing. But if he lied masking science for instrumental reasons, what else was he lying about? None of this seemed to bother him. Or his interviewer, who nodded along. Forbidden Science is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. But it gets so much worse. Let us examine the next piece of evidence. On June 1st, 2021, a year after The Street interview, a FOIA’d email by Fauci was published. It caused an uproar. On February 5th, 2020, former HHS Secretary Sylvia Burwell had asked Fauci whether she should wear a mask. Fauci responded that masking would not help. This email means that Fauci was forcing masks on hundreds of millions of people when, privately, he did not believe the recommendation was scientific. Fauci had all along privately believed masks did not work and was lying when he promoted them, and then lied again about saving PPE to hide the first lie. Just think about that. Fauci lied to cover up a lie. This email also implies that he didn’t believe that PPE for healthcare workers really worked either, and was lying to them too.

Echo Chamberlain:

Beginning in 2020, cultural establishment approval of J.K. Rowling collapsed. This is the track of the media, academia and the arts, the people who define reputational legitimacy: editors, literary critics, festival organizers. But here’s the important distinction: outside of that cultural establishment, among the broader public, J.K Rowling’s approval largely held firm. According to Morning Consult, Rowling’s net favourability among U.S. adults in 2018 vs 2022 fell by 23 points. Among millennials, her net favourability was down 31 points, and among Gen Z, 36 points. However, even at this low point, she still retained a net favourability. A follow-up Morning Consult piece in April 2023 found that, among self-identified Harry Potter fans, the share with a very favourable opinion of Rowling rose from 34 percent to 40 percent in about a year.

The instances of elite institution dishonesty, false sincerity, and self-serving manipulation are now too numerous to list: BLM, the gender pay gap, the Canadian residential schools mass graves hoax, a dozen discrete COVID-era policies, the effects of rent controls, dietary guidelines by the USDA, medical guidelines by the CDC and the FDA, educational studies and policy recommendations by the (now defunct) Department of Education.

And though many of those narratives were deliberate and narrowly tailored in order to increase the scope and resources of the bureaucracy (or to help the left seize political power) they have left a residual film of misperception and prejudice.

But while all of these examples have a political valence (the left side of political spectrum now being almost solely dedicated to increasing the power and credibility of the administrative state) this is not a fundamentally partisan or political development.

Are we still at war with Iran? I honestly am not sure, and I stay pretty current with the news. How is it that a war (undeclared, but so are most of the others in the modern era) can seem like a smaller matter than a celebrity distraction in the public consciousness and a minor news story, notable only for its ongoing influence on American fuel prices?

What’s happening with the Epstein files? Obviously I know: no progress is being made. The deliberate and transparently corrupt drip-feeding strategy has been executed and is now a success. The moral rot that was exposed will be concealed a bit more by the passing of every new day… until the entire structure comes crashing down upon their heads and ours.

What’s the story on climate change? I became convinced that a large share of the media focus and the academic energy spent ‘studying’ the matter was the same bureaucratic-nonprofit pipeline that we see with Monkeypox initiatives or expressions of concern about the manosphere in Great Britain, an organized effort to drum up artificial public concern and sympathy in order to generate more funding for entities which require some pressing social problem in order to justify their staff salaries (in this case grants and research funding and salaries for researchers).

But I hear noticeably less of this nonsense these days. One can expect CNN or ABC or the New York Times (or CNN10, the profoundly propagandistic youth-oriented news program shown to the students at my school, which is thoroughly saturated with identity politics and leftist policy agendas) to come out from time to time with predictable stories blaming wildfires or hurricanes on climate change (even wildfires which turn out to be set by disaffected leftists, or hurricanes which haven’t happened yet). But overall the temperature around this issue (pun intended) seems to have gone down quite a bit. One wonders if the looming energy requirements of all those planned AI data centers have caused the managerial class to execute a sudden and awkward pivot? That wouldn’t affect the very real and sincere attitudes of millions of progressive believers of course, but this is a perfect illustration: ultimately people like that are simply pawns, whose attention and concern can easily be manipulated in a different and more useful direction as has now happened dozens of times. The truly striking thing is that most of them haven’t caught on yet.

Rumors of Evil

There are persistent rumors (mostly ignored by major media organizations, of course) that the “AI boom” isn’t at all what has been advertised. OpenAI recently announced it acquired TBPN, a finance/technology podcast which generates millions of dollars of revenue every year. OpenAI reportedly paid an amount in the "low hundreds of millions of dollars." The popular speculation is that this is a vehicle for one of the forefronting AI companies to continue to burnish its reputation and feed the narrative inferno required to keep uninformed investors buying stocks and uninformed journalists writing sensationalistic and deliciously ominous news stories. Are Yuval Noah Harari and Eliezer Yudkowsky and Sam Harris part of some kind of psy-op to generate fear about AI’s prospects, and therefore belief in its power? I doubt it, but someone probably is.

Freddie deBoer writes that, “in general, I’m quite confident that the impact of these systems [AI models] will fall vastly short of the relentless hype that our media simply will not stop engaging in, we will not see any of the repetitively-predicted major revolutions in human existence (whether good or bad), and in the long run this type of AI technology will have significantly less impact on human life than the rise of the internet, which itself has not prompted anything like the change to ordinary human life that we’ve seen with advances like electrification, the internal combustion engine, or germ theory.”

I believe that our problems aren’t fundamentally technological or even economic, but are instead cultural, and must be addressed on that level, but there is a vast structure of investors and VC’s and journalists and futurists who have made heavy wagers on the revolutionary potential of AI. There are hundreds of CIO’s and board members and presidents that have decreed that their organizations will adopt AI systems wholesale, even when this threatens their customer relationships or their information security protocols, and while they’ve stayed pretty mum on the question it seems pretty clear that these adoptions are having a profoundly depressive affect on new hire rates across a number of sectors. And still experts debate whether AI has produced any measurable increase in productivity or efficiency in the corporate world.

News stories have emerged that allege that Sam Altman is a sociopath. Rumors swirl around the Anthropic fallout with the Department of Defense.

There’s even a (deeply suspicious and facially credible) murder allegation of a former OpenAI engineer. Suchir Balaji was found by the San Francisco police department and coroner’s office to have killed himself, despite the fact that he was ordering food around the time that he died by gunshot, the security cameras in his building were mysteriously defunct and showed evidence of tampering, there was blood splatter and signs of struggle in multiple rooms of his apartment (an odd feature of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head), there was GHB (a sedative) found in his system, and the gunshot angle is apparently improbable for a suicide. His mother has hired her own investigators and forensic pathologists and they have expressed surprise and concern that the medical examiner and police department closed the case so quickly. Sam Altman thinks the death is a suicide (he said so in an interview with Tucker Carlson, whereupon the host responded incredulously) but according to his friends and colleagues he may very well be a sociopath.

In all honesty, at this point it is probably best to regard every powerful person in our civilization as a sociopath, inasmuch as he or she would be unwilling to risk reputational damage or organizational harm or financial stability in order to do the right thing. The days of Andrew Carnegie or John D. Rockefeller weren’t some kind of utopia; it would be naive to think that powerful men weren’t doing viciously unethical things to gain wealth and power in that era and every other for centuries in both directions, but there was such a thing as masculine honor. Men did keep their words and attend church and were bound by some code of behavior and virtue. All of that has disappeared. In the place of virtue we now have a kind of smothering, feminine social desirability bias. Every executive and spokesperson and tycoon is deeply concerned about inclusivity and sustainability and synergy and female empowerment and whatever other buzzwords are popular at any given time on LinkedIn, and deep down none of them are. Even the corporate women (who are certainly convicted feminists) use their beliefs and their values as a kind of shield and as a weapon against their opponents. Everything is done inauthentically, for advantage, without regard for the truth or for goodness. At some point in the past 50 years we eased ourselves into this cynical and amoral world, and now we’re stuck here. We all know we’re here, and yet no journalist or podcaster or interviewer will raise the matter with any of the powerful people involved. More hyper-reality: the persistence of the pleasing and useful media fiction and its partial substitution for the plain reality that we can all perceive.

Rumors of a Bubble

Credible allegations of a murder plot against a former OpenAI engineer and outspoken critic of the company (Sam Altman described him as “a friend,” which I find to be absurd, even as a lie), and horrible allegations of years of incestuous sexual assault by Sam Altman against his sister, and common suspicions of friends and coworkers that the man is a sociopath might be uncompelling to our culture. They certainly have proven to be.

But if OpenAI cannot pay its debts or if it releases its full financial records (which are widely considered to be dodgy and insanely wasteful), or significantly downgrades its projections for expansion, then our society will take notice. Leave aside what that says about the real priorities of our civilization. The Jeffrey Epstein affair should have made those plain for anyone to see. Let’s focus on the real numbers involved, and the growing likelihood that we’re witnessing the expansion of the biggest financial bubble in nearly two decades and the potential ignitor of the first economic depression of the Western world, which has used debt inflationary spending and and black magic to stave off inevitable disaster for years. This may well be the first bubble of the age of hyper-reality… and the last. If the system is as brittle and hollow as I believe it to be then a profound economic shock at this time might be the generative spark for the longed-for “cleansing fire” of our civilization, when government dependency and DEI and alimony and child support and bullshit jobs and nonprofit funding and bureaucratic waste and covert political kleptocracy all collapse under their own expensive weights and society experiences a reset, back to a more solid footing - back to a situation in which people must create social value in order to make money, and in which money can only be gained from those who’ve earned it through generosity and persuasion and free exchange. Such a dramatic shift would leave many credentialed professionals and nonprofit executives and school administrators and single mothers and welfare dependents and immigrants and morbidly obese people (and their government funded caretakers and diets) and mentally ill people and drug addicts and fraudsters significantly worse off, but the scale of this loss says a great deal about the deep systems of moral hazard which we have created and lovingly fed for decades now. All of it - the programs and the bureaucracy and the credentials and the theft and the waste - is a drag on our economic output, and (more importantly) it’s cultural poison. And it now seems possible that a different species of fraudulent wealth extraction has been occurring at the highest levels, and that the breathlessly-reported activity is currently driving the lion’s share of stock market increases and reported economic “growth” in the Western world.

AI statistics, generated by AI

Global AI investment reached $350 billion in 2025 but analysts estimate that $2 trillion will be required in the next 4 years (and possibly the next 2) simply to sustain the industry’s voracious demand for computing power. And that’s simply a variable cost (inevitable, but somewhat scaled to AI’s output). Total revenue will have to be considerably more than that in order for these companies to finance their debt, to expand, to invest, and to continue to pour money into the AI research & development arms race.

Ed Zitron is a kind of AI iconoclast, a writer who can be found more or less every day on some tech podcast or another poking holes in the arithmetic of AI financing. He’s a passionate interviewee and a colorful writer who seems to having cornered a growing niche of AI skepticism. The picture he paints isn’t pretty.

While Sam Altman might not be contracting former covert operations personnel to erase Ed from the world of the living (then again, he may be) he would’’t be disappointed if Ed just quietly went away somewhere. The same could probably be said of the leadership of Anthropic (barring their in-house “philosopher” and ethical shrub pruner, of course), and the leadership of Google, and Microsoft (which has featured probably the messiest and most incompetent AI rollout of any of the tech giants), and dozens of other firms. All of them would much prefer that skeptics like Ed Zitron and Patrick Boyle and Mo Bitar silence themselves, and the sooner the better. Hyper-reality abhors directness and perceptivity.

Picking an overeducated, sheltered, neurotic progressive to align the most powerful cognitive technology in 20 years… what could go wrong?

This is a verbose, privileged, childless woman (married to a man who took her last name, which is never a good sign) who’s been given the grave responsibility of creating a conscience for Anthropic’s AI: “Amanda Askell, a 37-year-old philosopher at Anthropic's San Francisco headquarters, is tasked with building a moral compass for the Claude AI chatbot. By treating the model's development similar to raising a child, she recently authored a 30,000-word instruction manual designed to teach Claude emotional intelligence, empathy, and how to resist user manipulation.” Children don’t need 30,000-word instruction manuals, but they do tend to need a grounding in evolutionary psychology and sociobiological reality, something that this woman probably lacks.



It’s important to keep in mind that the AI hype train doesn’t just seat the heads of AI development companies. Dozens of corporate boards and CIO’s and upper management tiers have essentially bet their careers on AI having a positive (nay, impressive) return on investment (ROI). They’ve rolled out expensive platforms which are likely to get a lot more expensive before long (in a moment, I promise). They’ve revolutionized customer service and inventory systems and software development. Gravest of all, they’ve revolutionized hiring (by which I mean they’ve slashed entry-level onboarding for some pretty important roles). If AI doesn’t yield major efficiency gains and thereby profit some currently very confident-sounding professionals will be out of a job. Semiconductor manufacturers (the only entity which has benefitted from the hype in an immediate and unambiguous fashion) would prefer that the hype train continue rolling and even picking up steam. But it doesn’t stop there: hedge funds and venture capitalists and banks and financial giants also want the AI hype train to maintain momentum, for it’s generating a surfeit of market activity and investor excitement. In fact, most of the stock market gains in the past two years might be directly or indirectly tied to AI. In 2025, AI hit 50% of all VC funding globally. The industry is sucking up all of the financing and the cash reserves and the speculative funding available.

But this is only a good thing if the industry is fundamentally sound. For it to be clearly that we would have to understand the technology and its potential upsides. We would have to understand its limitations, which no one really does, and which a lot of AI engineers seem to be alarmingly bearish about. There’s really one major metric of a sound industry: is there a clear way for the economic sector to generate inherent value far above its costs? Without this path forward all of the hype and the investment and the breathless, boosterish news articles begin to look a lot like a market bubble, which is a psychological phenomenon whereupon investors’ enthusiasm for a new opportunity generates so much capital inflows that a positive feedback loop is established: the more people who pour money into the thing, the greater its perceived value becomes, and the more negligible the risks of investing appear. Such a process requires a constant inflow of new money, for the cycle is the value and if expectations dip or excitement cools the entire hysterical structure is liable to topple over. That doesn’t happen when real money is being made, commensurate with the investment gains, but there is no one who seriously makes that claim about AI right now. Instead, we’re given semi-supernatural narratives about singularities and AGI and existential risk. These are fascinating stories, and I’ve enjoyed considering them for years. But they shouldn’t be factoring into investment decisions or guiding the entire development of our energy infrastructure.

It’s quite possible that, in these elite spaces, in each man’s (in a few cases, woman’s) secret heart there’s a growing fear about the numbers involved along with a desperate, unfounded hope that somehow (no one is quite sure how) the output of AI will suddenly become much more impressive (and profitable) and justify all of these circular, absurdly-large financing deals

This isn’t 2008: social media allows considerably more information to be shared than was then the case (although we rarely think of that) and unlike that era of the housing market and associated global financial bubble, there are now millions of experts and intelligent critics looking for holes in these narratives - even if their work often leaves the attitudes and sentiments of the wider and largely uninformed public untouched. When even the AI boosters are warning of a bubble, we might want to take notice.

Citrini and Alap Shah wrote, in February, that:

The unemployment rate printed 10.2% this morning, a 0.3% upside surprise. The market sold off 2% on the number, bringing the cumulative drawdown in the S&P to 38% from its October 2026 highs. Traders have grown numb. Six months ago, a print like this would have triggered a circuit breaker. Two years. That’s all it took to get from “contained” and “sector-specific” to an economy that no longer resembles the one any of us grew up in. This quarter’s macro memo is our attempt to reconstruct the sequence - a post-mortem on the pre-crisis economy. The euphoria was palpable. By October 2026, the S&P 500 flirted with 8000, the Nasdaq broke above 30k. The initial wave of layoffs due to human obsolescence began in early 2026, and they did exactly what layoffs are supposed to. Margins expanded, earnings beat, stocks rallied. Record-setting corporate profits were funneled right back into AI compute. The headline numbers were still great. Nominal GDP repeatedly printed mid-to-high single-digit annualized growth. Productivity was booming. Real output per hour rose at rates not seen since the 1950s, driven by AI agents that don’t sleep, take sick days or require health insurance. The owners of compute saw their wealth explode as labor costs vanished. Meanwhile, real wage growth collapsed. Despite the administration’s repeated boasts of record productivity, white-collar workers lost jobs to machines and were forced into lower-paying roles. When cracks began appearing in the consumer economy, economic pundits popularized the phrase “Ghost GDP“: output that shows up in the national accounts but never circulates through the real economy. In every way AI was exceeding expectations, and the market was AI. The only problem…the economy was not.

The essay above is replete with the kind of speculative (often worthless) suppositions that now dominate the field of AI journalism. A technology that struggles to demonstrate 5% organization-wide efficiency gains is somehow on the verge of replacing entire professions, causing the first-ever unemployment crisis uniquely targeted at the managerial class. One quickly discerns three general camps in the AI narrative wars currently raging:

Utopians - these are the people who believe (or pretend to believe in order to keep the investment flowing) that AI is on the verge of revolutionizing society and the economy. The productivity gains will create bounty for all, although the difficulty of distributing that bounty to millions of now-superfluous information professionals is a tricky one. This is the dilemma (which is as of yet purely notional) that inspired the idea of “universal basic income” (UBI). Cautionaries - these are the people who believe that AI is on the verge of revolutionizing society, and these changes will be painful and destabilizing and probably depressive for the global economy. The article above is written in the language of this group. Skeptics - these are the people who think that there are unresolved issues around AI performance that won’t be sorted out in the short term, and those who look at the frankly insane mathematics of data center construction (which we will dive into shortly) and marginal productivity gains and urge caution for everyone. They cannot help but notice that the claims of the first two groups are fanciful at best and that the investment which has been dedicated to these projects seem to be based upon nothing but conjecture and fantasy. They also notice that there seems to be a number of serious challenges when it comes to the infrastructure of the AI boom (namely, power-generation and cooling and data center construction and grid connection) and that instead of discussing these challenges in a sober and transparent manner the largest AI developers seem to be running a kind of psy-op to convince the world that data centers are either operational or on the cusp of coming online. This almost never proves to be accurate.

The Hyper-reality of the Data Center Boom

The market fundamentals of the AI data center explosion are shaky, to be sure.

Tens of millions of dollars must be sunk into purchasing hardware (servers, mostly) which will all be obsolete in five years. The servers are organized in “racks”, which are housed in essentially climate-controlled warehouses. Each rack consumes an equivalent amount of electricity as 50-100 single-family homes. There seems to be a very pronounced pattern of companies announcing impending data center projects, including costs and capacities and energy requirements (all of which sound very impressive to be sure) only for nothing to happen. In some cases (10%? Less?) ground is actually broken and some new computing capacity is established, but it’s often (invariably, in my reading) much less than the initial promise.

“Stargate” (the name of which is peak PR manipulation) plans to introduce a connected series of 5 campuses, which will require 10 gigawatts of electricity. Keep in mind, a gigawatt is roughly the annual output of a full-size nuclear power plant (which the U.S. hasn’t built any of in more than 30 years). Stargate actually has server racks up and running (unlike 95% of the projects announced in 2025) but it’s only using 600 megawatts (or 6% of the announced total) at its sole operating location in Abilene, Texas.

10 GW of electricity = the annual power consumption of 29,000,000 American homes

Meta announced a hyperscale data center (Hyperion) in Louisiana, eventually running to 5 gigawatts of electricity (=5 nuclear power stations). The entire state of Louisiana currently can produce, at maximum summer levels, 24 GW. Meta is also rushing to complete another, much more realistic, data center project in Ohio (called Prometheus) which might eventually reach 1 gigawatt of electricity usage. The servers are being placed in modular, easy-to-erect “tents” to accelerate construction, and a 200-MW generation facility is also being built onsite. Of course, that means that 800 megawatts of electricity will be sucked out of the region, the rough annual usage of 1 million Ohians. This will raise local electricity prices enormously. At hyperscale data centers it is not unusual to see 50 to 150 diesel generators, which taken together can constitute a “major source” of emissions, triggering stricter EPA permitting. This is already causing problems for these companies (with barely 2% of the planned power usage in effect).

Colossus, Project Rainier, Fairwater, etc. The story is similar with all of these projects: public announcements of ambitious (actually, absurd) scale, without any firm plans on how these projects will be financed or end up profitable. Technology companies ink huge multi-ten billion dollars deals, which allows them to transfer some money amongst them and causes their share price to surge. But the problems are enormous. Even current computing capacity often goes unused, meaning that the economics of data center rental are extremely shaky. Many of these projects are specialized, requiring specific kinds of chips (which aren’t always extant). There’s a 5-year waiting list for new facilities to get hooked up to the power grid… and every server rack in a data center is obsolete after a maximum of 6 years.

Interestingly, this narrow window of chip usability is a primary reason why banks are unwilling to finance data centers: offering a 30-year loan on an asset that will be almost completely worthless in half a decade simply makes no sense. That is why you see tech giants rushing to ink deals with each other, goaded on by TMSC and NVIDIA and other semiconductor manufacturers (the only entities who are unambiguously benefitting from all of this activity).

There seem to be two possibilities. I’m not sure which is worse, but I think I know which is more likely.

These data centers do get built and achieve some magnitude of scale comparable to what is being claimed. According to Claude (AI): “As of early 2026, 190 GW of hyperscale data center capacity has been announced across 777 projects globally —- roughly 148 GW planned, 21 GW under construction, and 12 GW already operational. Global data center electricity consumption is projected to more than double by 2030. The single biggest bottleneck isn't money — [< note: these triple dashes are always an indication that you’re reading an AI product] data centers can be built in 12–18 months, but connecting them to the power grid currently takes five to seven years.” There’s no way that we are on track to see 190 gigawatts of data center usage anytime soon. The entire United States has a generation capacity of around 1,200 GW. But let’s say that some fraction of this does come online: 3 GW in Texas and 1 GW in Ohio and 700 MW in Washington, and 2 GW in India, etc. This would mean that the residents of these regions will simultaneously pay more for electricity (basically forever) and that the utilities will, within the medium-term, build multiple new power generation facilities (dozens, probably). What better and more florid demonstration could there be of the profound corruption of our system? Residents and towns and small and medium-sized businesses long for better infrastructure and cheaper electricity for the better part of a century, and policymakers are unwilling to deliver. Then, when global finance and tech giants start agitating for development, it suddenly appears. Combined with the higher energy prices I can only see this pushing residents towards radicalism and active resistance to the power structure (which is probably inevitable anyway - with every Boomer that dies the complacency and the faith in the essential validity of our system diminishes, by just a little). What Can Be Done James M. · May 4 I’m still in the process of editing and tightening this essay. There were reasons that compelled me to post it sooner rather than later. It will be corrected and expanded in time. Your input is greatly appreciated. Read full story The second (and more likely) possibility is that these data centers are never built. Some are, but the difficulties are serious and the returns low enough that the scale of the projects never reach multi-GW levels, and most of them quietly disappear without a design firm even generating drawings. If that happens, then all of this AI hype will expire, choked by the bleak constraints of reality, and the lavish sums of wealth that the global elite have been throwing around (which are mostly imaginary) will quickly disappear. What is the frontier for financial growth, when AI disappoints? What engine can be revved up to support all of the wealth redistribution and rent-seeking that now defines our economic system? Without growth, we don’t get stagnation - we get a long, slow collapse that will eat up the lives of millions for years.

I want to give some details of a recent, much-publicized tech deal, in order to illustrate the Kafkaesque quality of all of this and the paper-thin credibility of boosters’ claims. One expects that there are financial experts out there who perceive everything I’ve written (x100) and that there are discerning journalists and honest policymakers helping to steer our ship of state. But there were social scientists and journalists and city councilors and governors during BLM who overwhelmingly succumbed to what was essentially a transient emotional outburst, without ever availing themselves of the facts or prioritizing intelligent and beneficial policymaking (police are sometimes of low quality and are undertrained > slash police budgets and scapegoat them for unsolved social problems). And for most of those actors there was little profit motive. Obviously there was for the foreign agents and the BLM activists but they represented a tiny share of the total public focus on the issue of police reform. So what if our financial experts work for organizations which want to keep the party going? What if the AI developers are similarly incentivized, or at least bound by NDA’s? What if the journalists are silly and privileged and uniformed in that way that modern professionals often are, with a thin veneer of facts and theories that are totally unable to answer searching objections or connect with the reality of the situation? And what if those journalists are essentially guided by editors and seeking X.com engagement and article clicks, rather than seeking to mount a challenge upon the power structure (ha… the notion that modern journalists still pretend that this is their actual role is both sad and remarkable; they have very little self-awareness)? What if the policymakers are being guided by people taking money from the CCP (Bernie Sanders) or from AI developers (Donald Trump)? What if there are no public-spirited and serious adults in the room… or at least not enough to change the tenor of the conversation?

Well, then you end up in a situation in which the confusion and constant distraction and cynicism of the hyper-real age can be leveraged to essentially construct a bubble intentionally. Charitably, many of the movers and shakers leading the big AI firms (Sam Altmann, Mark Zuckerberg, Dario Amodei) have some deep and religious hope for an imminent transformation in the technology. But even if that’s the case they are all lying about the circumstances right now, and given that these are intensely ambitious managerial class scions (most of whom have a tech background but all of whom are essentially managers now) who seem to also be sociopathic dorks, I see no reason to infer a charitable interpretation. It seems more likely that all of these individuals - and more importantly, the vast organisms that they ‘lead’ and also follow - are simply manipulating the information landscape and the media ecosystem in order to position their firms advantageously when it comes to sucking up all of the (again, mostly imaginary) liquidity that is flying around.

And when we peer behind the curtain, even briefly, we see that the situation is so much sillier than we expected.

Sam Altman recently wrote a bog post/essay/manifesto called The Intelligence Age which put forward the modest proposal that $7 trillion (which is fully 3x the GDP of the entire continent of Africa) should be devoted to building and powering data centers and developing new chips post haste.

This is a rather startling exhortation, coming as it does from a man leading a company that can barely scrape together $9 billion to service its supply chain.

The finances of OpenAI are pretty obviously a mess, full of fantasy and creative accounting and fuzzy valuations, Soon it will have to start servicing debts to TSMC and Oracle and Microsoft, and the awkward (small) detail is that it simply doesn’t have the revenue to do this. For the entirety of 2025, OpenAI made approximately $20 billion, and that is with artificially cheap services (paid for by debt) and artificially high user engagement (pushed by hundreds of managers and executives who are essentially forcing their customers and employees to use AI tools, often against their will). All of the data centers and niche chips and semiconductor projects (Nexus, Jalapeno, etc.) revolve around two different kinds of computing processes: training (which is up-front and one-time) and inference (which occurs every time a user interacts with the model and is therefore a variable cost, tied to the volume and intensity of use). As it stands right now, inference is simply far too expensive. Even the corporations which now use AI for most of their daily operations aren’t paying the full cost of this use. In fact, they’re paying a small fraction.

When the cost of AI is fully borne by the user - which will have to happen, and soon, for the industry to start generating a profit - will these users still want the tools? Would you pay $40 a month for AI tools? Would corporations pay $1,200 per user annually? These are the kinds of figures we’re talking about, and considering them makes the entire situation seem far bleaker.

“You are watching the greatest financial charade of our generation…”

OpenAI was recently caught forging memos and lying about contracts with other major companies (Microsoft), which is probably not the kind of gambit they’d play if we had a vigorous and watchful legacy media.

Here’s the story: OpenAI was trying to develop and build its new Jalapeno chip data centers, but due to the financing difficulties we’ve already discussed, it must put up fully half of the total data center cost upfront just to get the chip manufacturers onboard. In this case, that comes out to $9 billion. OpenAI has a market valuation of $852 billion, but when you actually examine their balance sheet (inasmuch as this is possible for such a secretive company) you realize that they can’t access 99% of those funds - they are held in escrow against construction project costs or they are purely notional deals with other tech companies (which make deals with others, which then make deals with OpenAI - the AI tech bullshit carousel). Or they are like the $30 billion “given” to OpenAI by Amazon… which can only be accessed by OpenAI if they massively expand their IPO offerings and profitability, or if they achieve AGI (artificial general intelligence, which no one can even exactly define). Most of OpenAI’s recent unprecedented funding round (which raised $122 billion) was comprised of deals like this: contingency deals, non-cash swaps, etc. Very little of that is actually usable by the company for whatever they choose.

So when asked for a $9 billion deposit, OpenAI had to turn to Microsoft, which reportedly cosigned and agreed to buy 40% of the promised chips in the event that OpenAI was unable to. It’s doubtful that Microsoft could even use the Jalapeno chips (they’re niche and proprietary) but there seems to be a sense that all of the big tech and finance entities are willing to subsidize and forgive AI developers - not because they see solid opportunities for near-term profit, but because not doing so would bring the entire fanciful structure crashing down on everyone’s head. But it gets worse: Microsoft actually never signed the agreement. OpenAI doctored contracts and confabulated memos to put pressure on Microsoft, and released them to the public. “Fake it ‘til you make it” can be a valid strategy when it comes to recovery or salesmanship or personal confidence. but there are very defined mechanisms built into our society which are supposed to make things like this impossible. It’s time to understand the reality: the mechanisms are broken. The car is careening down the hill without working brakes. And we’re all in it, or we’re standing in its way.

Everywhere you turn in this space you find the same pattern: farcical development plans, vague partnerships, mammoth financing deals with billions of dollars of debt sloshing back and forth.

Meanwhile, xAI tentatively valued itself at $1.25 trillion after combining with SpaceX (which then climbed to $1.75 - 2 trillion within a month). That is, SpaceX - with approximately $16 billion in revenue in 2025 - plus xAI (which SpaceX acquired for approximately $5 billion in February, 2026) have a combined valuation of $1.75 trillion, or so SpaceX would have us believe.

Keep in mind, xAI’s revenue for all of 2025 (not counting X.com, which is the new incarnation of Twitter and is essentially a different company and product) was less than $500 million. xAI lost $6.4 billion in 2025.

But the reality is even more ludicrous than these figures would lead to assume. xAI has been forced to rent out its flagship data center (Colossus) to Anthropic (its second-biggest competitor). And not some of it - all of its servers are now running Anthropic models. The ~5$ billion that xAI receives in its role as a landlord goes directly to Goldman Sachs, which financed the xAI - SpaceX merger. Grok, the most popular product of xAI, has few profitable growth avenues, and simply cannot justify this kind of valuation. As a possible dodge or pretext, xAI secured options to buy the AI startup Cursor for $60 billion (or to be a primary partner for $10 billion). Cursor was portrayed in this new, surreal information landscape as a cutting edge suite of AI models, possibly revolutionary!

Instead, it was quickly found to be running an open model based in China, with improved user interfaces. This is an ongoing story, but this is the world we live in now: financial stories involving tens of billions (trillions? ha) of dollars appear on the horizon like mirages, and vanish just as quickly. No one is exactly sure what is going on, but everyone can see that there’s an inordinate amount of dodgy financing and arithmetic absurdity.

And yet the hype train rolls along still. Am I missing something? Is there some way for these models to suddenly become profitable, for companies to develop scores of gigawatts worth of processing capacity without deforming the energy grids of half of the continental United States? Is there any way this is not a bubble? Possibly - I’m not an expert. I’m a schoolteacher.

But I no longer believe that adults are in charge. I no longer put my trust in the professional managerial class, and I no longer think that human agency (with its logic and integrity and possible goodwill) is driving these decisions. Perhaps we already live in a world in which AI is running things behind the scenes. But if that’s not the case (and I’ve seen no compelling evidence that it is) then the alternative is equally frightening: we live in a confused and terminally distracted society unmoored from its deepest values and driven by huge faceless and impersonal structures, bureaucracies and finance giants and tech behemoths. We’re all in this civilizational car together and it is certainly moving. Indeed, it appears to be accelerating. But no one is behind the wheel.

Thanks for reading. Take care of yourself. If you’re curious about this issue and other related ones and you’d like to explore what can be done, read on…