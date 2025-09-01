A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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Will Whitman's avatar
Will Whitman
Sep 3, 2025

This is a trenchant and useful essay with two pink hippos in the background.

"Now that women don’t need men to reproduce and refinance, the question is, will we keep you around? And the answer is — you’ll be more ornamental, or we'll just have you like an occasional bowl of ice cream." Maureen Dowd of the NYT. The quote is witty, of the type which many enjoy. It is also misandrist.

The first pink hippo is that women may need men emotionally, but society has enabled women to replace men almost entirely. Women can and do support themselves which is a good thing. Mothers can now fully raise, educate and protect their offspring with state help.

In the legal realm there comes a point where the state is more or less displacing men from the home if divorce occurs in a household, the courts tend to naturally favor the biological mother while a father's needs and emotions will be, at best, secondary. And one needn't explain how a sperm bank functions for promising mothers.

So, there's the second pink hippo: fatherhood is the last handhold men have on meaning in life that is characteristically male and distinctive. To be a father is to be worthy of private and public respect. But what if fatherhood is relegated to "assistant motherhood"? What if single motherhood is championed as "brave"? Or men are to be thought of as "ornamental" or altogether expendable when starting a family?

This indicates that half the population and all of its children are being asked to try what is in truth a truly radical experiment on our humanity. Or perhaps that what we are actually being requested is to drink a particular kind of Kool-Aid.

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Philip Malter's avatar
Philip Malter
Sep 1, 2025

Let me run this by you: What if prostitution were decriminalized- - so that women no longer had the dating monopoly on sex. I think that would remove the lower half of the male demographic off the dating apps and reset the relationships. What are your thoughts?

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