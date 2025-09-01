An essay about the growing social and cultural divide between young men and women, and its social implications.

Men and women each have their own perspectives and priorities but the collective social good is the ultimate standard for what’s ethical and adaptive - and what is not.

Negative Social Trends

There are few topics which make the professional class more nervous than discussions about negative social trends.

This makes sense. After all, the professional class are both the designers/administrators and the primary material beneficiaries of the current power arrangements. If education is steadily getting worse, if urban neighborhoods are slipping into sustained chaos and dysfunction, if people are getting lonelier and more mentally ill, then these trends reflect negatively upon their leadership and (more threateningly) upon their ideas.

It’s even worse than that, actually. The great promise of the progressive bureaucracy is that it will address and ameliorate social problems. It doesn’t define its success according to military strength (aside from the almost religious enthusiasm for Ukraine, and that’s more of a moral urge than a real concern for military capability). It’s wary of any notion of ‘public order’ and it regards discussions of national culture or demography as drifting somewhere close to fascism. The professional managerial class has created an identity that is almost completely based upon its own expertise and its capability to tackle outstanding social issues, and it has authored a cosmology solely based upon metrics of wealth, equality, health, and safety. It is aspiritual, anticultural, and profoundly materialistic. If these chosen metrics are trending downward (as they generally are), then those trends call the entire structure’s legitimacy into question. We’ve seen many attempts to erase or flatten or manipulate the data, for this reason, and we will see many more.

If it was the case that the bureaucratic superstructure was inept, or even counterproductive (by its own standards), then what would justify its existence?

When we dig into social problems, we usually find underlying causes. Those causes are not just unaddressed by the bureaucracy - they’re unacknowledged. They’re actively suppressed and distorted, because discussing them honestly would either threaten the bureaucracy’s organizational incentives (pulling funding and focus from its lucrative and employment-heavy preferred areas of concern, and its ideological projects) or would call the orthodoxies of the progressive-consumerist modern model into question. The issue which I will dive into here falls into the second category. Acknowledging and analyzing the growing cultural and ideological divergence between men and women (especially online) calls into question the deepest values of the professional-managerial class. The divergence is an indictment of feminism and materialism and the shallow, consumerist lifestyle which we’ve all been socialized to take for granted. It’s a symptom of a civilizational sickness which is progressively downgrading social goods like marriage, children, and community. That civilizational sickness is the primary byproduct of the operations of the professional managerial class (PMC).

A Problem of Teleology

Ultimately the progressive-consumerist project breaks down at its foundations. It contains a problem of teleology. What is all of this freedom and equality and money and privilege for? Older civilizations all contained deeper values, and inherent natural and social rewards. It was automatically considered to be a good thing for your culture to grow or flourish or triumph, and the accumulation of wealth or safety satisfied the biological concerns of providing for one’s offspring. But the current scheme frowns upon any pride in or concern with one’s native culture (actively discouraging and stigmatizing it in a dozen different ways: public education, advertising, academic culture, popular media, etc.) and the natural generational links to the future have, in many cases, been broken by solitude and childlessness. When generations live apart (in public schools or suburbs or nursing homes), and each pursues its own selfish and short-term aims, the sense of collective social good vanishes, and the culture sickens.

“Is this all there is?” modern people wonder. A parade of workdays and shopping trips and vacations and Instagram posts… until we’re placed in a nursing home to waste away, forgotten by the world. It is the case that patriotism, religion, marriage, and children have provided an enormous amount of civilizational energy for thousands of years. Those sources have been haphazardly downgraded and replaced by the PMC, but the replacements (restaurants! inclusivity! health insurance and HMO’s!) aren’t compelling. There’s a crisis of meaning growing behind our cultural facade.

The progressive-consumerist orthodoxy was erected in a piecemeal, reactionary fashion, in order to boost the status and privilege of favored groups and to erode traditional structures. The closest thing to a unified program that it has is critical theory, but critical theory is far too radical for most of the foot soldiers of the (professional-managerial class) PMC, and so there’s an awkward tension. The members of the PMC believe in feminism, but they don’t want to abolish marriage. They support DEI, but they shrink from declaring that punctuality and corporate email etiquette are artifacts of white supremacy. They might pay lip service to progressive ideas around criminal prosecution or rent control, but they certainly want safe streets and luxury apartments for themselves to enjoy. The deep, long-term plan of the critical theorists is to use the affectations and social insecurities of professional people to gain a critical mass of administrative and institutional control, and then to use repression and indoctrination and the threat of loss of career and reputation to carry them over the goal line. This is a religious outlook, which regards the past and human nature (as conceptualized by the mainstream) as sinful, and the future glorious utopia as both redeeming and inevitable. When you regard the contemporary hysteria and political violence and irrationality of zealous leftists you must understand that these are people that are watching their conception of heaven slip through their fingers. For them, this isn’t really about policy or income or human capital. It’s about redemption of the entire society. But as I say, these believers are a minority, even on the left. This division - between the zealots and the normal, consuming, ambitious progressive professionals (between unyielding, total revolution and luxury apartments and vacations) is the unspoken and glaring contradiction within their movement. But it is only one of many.

Thus far, most of the contradictions have been papered over by focusing on the other side. Progressives avoid confronting the inconsistencies and replete failures of their ideas by pouring emotional energy into hostility towards Donald Trump and his supporters. In this way, Trump has bled all reason and vitality from the left. Distracted from confronting their own shortcomings and their unpopularity and always hyper-focused on various media phantoms (fascism, Russiagate, Project 2025) the members of the PMC regularly tell themselves that their program might not be perfect, but it’s surely far better than that.

But of course politics is only binary on the surface, and all of the issues that we discuss every day are really just symptoms and expressions of deeper cultural changes. When those changes become openly toxic and undeniably harmful (as the mass migration project has begun to seem to the average Briton today, for example) the left becomes very nervous. That toxicity and harm is something that they have no answer for, for their program is openly shallow and materialistic. Certain ideologies can wave away crime or poverty or oppression as necessary moves towards some larger goal, but the progressive-consumerist project has no larger goal. Despite all of their talk of equity and decolonization, most of them are quite happy with the general shape of society as it is right now, and they certainly don’t want to lose their own status and privilege. Moreover, their worldview lacks any overt reference to spirituality (aside from the Christian heresy of social justice, which as I have said is not sincerely upheld by most of them) or religion or wisdom. Even virtue, or the concept of ‘eudaemonia’ (the well-lived life), are constructs which have almost completely disappeared from our society. The progressive-consumerist project exists to funnel money to college graduates, to protect their property values and careers and the quality of their children’s schools. Gestures are certainly made towards things like sustainability and ‘anti-racism’, but only if they’re not too costly. It might even be a mistake to call the progressive-consumerist program an ideology. It has an ideology which rides along, attached to its underbelly and enjoying nourishment and institutional protection, but the rank-and-file are materialist and exquisitely selfish. This kind of selfishness becomes grotesque and obvious when major social problems emerge, and such a problem is in the midst of being birthed right now. That is the growing psychological divide between young men and young women.

The Female Narrative

I detect an asymmetry between the disorder in the male and the female narrative. The female narrative seems to be increasingly sentimental and unrealistic, and in response the male narrative is becoming increasingly closed and hostile. There are hundreds of posts and think pieces complaining about online misogyny (which is a problem) but few that acknowledge that the misogyny might be reactive, ignited and fed by the cultural misapprehensions of young women.

The female narrative is concerned with career and freedom and life experience and travel. Every woman might not be able to do everything, but no online young woman these days will be satisfied with the idea that life involves serious limitations, and that priorities must be selected. More specifically, no young woman is openly willing to confront the possibility that she must choose between travel/degree/career or family/marriage/children, even as she moves into her thirties and becomes more constrained. This seems to be an instance of newer social pressures pushing women to aspire to a life of activity and excitement (and consumption), while older traditions and biological urges make them also desire the comfort and commitment and purpose of family-building. Young women are almost unanimous in their attitude that feminism (especially corporate feminism) is proper and useful, and that constraints on the opportunities or choices of women (even for the good of the larger society) are bad things. Women are still attracted to status (according to many studies the status or potential status of a prospective mate, in the form of confidence, assertiveness, industry, ambition, etc., is the largest single determinant of a man’s sexual marketplace value), but the old pressures to bend their preferences towards realism have faded. The traditional criterion of status still exists, but expectations for attractiveness and sensitivity and communicativeness have only increased.

From ‘Investigating the association between mating-relevant self-concepts and mate preferences through a data-driven analysis of online personal descriptions’

There is a very common sentiment, expressed among young women online today, that when it comes to dating they really can have everything they want, or nearly so. This is driven by a widespread attitude that ‘settling’ is a bad thing. There are very few pressures or arguments in women’s spaces urging them to be realistic, or to downgrade their standards. Almost every piece of media I have seen produced by young women on this topic pushes in the other direction.

I suspect that is because women have been mostly freed from their reliance upon men.

There is a wealth of social science work on social desirability bias, and the ways that it plays a role in male and female perspectives on society and on themselves. When speaking to women, it’s difficult to discern where personal values end and social desirability bias begins. The idea that social desirability bias is strongly shaping their ambitions or standards or preferences is often something that women (in my experience) resist, although it’s almost certainly true. The question is not ‘is social desirability bias shaping what you want?’ but instead it is ‘how is it shaping what you want?’

The central teleology of the modern female perspective on life and romance seems to be linked to experience and growth. It is rare to find a young woman now who doesn’t speak about her adulthood thusly: “I just want to travel and accumulate life experiences. Everything I’ve been through has made me stronger and taught me a lot, and I’m in a good place right now.” I’ve had many exchanges with young women who state that they “have no regrets.” Everything is about traveling, learning, growing, changing. But to what end? What is the point of all this living and growing? The traditional answer would be to serve society in its established roles, and especially to raise healthy and promising children. That answer has been almost entirely erased from our cultural narratives. In 30 years we have gone from a general sense that children are the point of life and the main concern of society to the widespread and defensive claim that children are not the point of life. The point of life is now to do whatever you want to do, as often as you can do it. It’s not that children and family are always denigrated (although sometimes they are). It’s that they are, as normal social goals, ignored and erased.

I also value mindfulness and maximizing the value of every moment… and I understand that tennis and yoga and travel and vibes have very little to do with either. Neither, for that matter, does long-term romantic connection. A marriage is a lifetime commitment, not a series of fun adventures or an extended vacation. This is a reality that seemed intuitive for our ancestors. In many circles that knowledge has now been lost.

This isn’t a worthless value system. It’s actually very close to my own. I think that the flaw within it is rather that it’s insincere, or post hoc. It’s very difficult to pursue growth. Growth can come from novelty and challenge, but it’s often unpleasant. Real growth usually must be pulled out of people and the cost of it is difficulty and pain. Life experiences are similar in that respect. The most worthwhile life experiences tend to be the most difficult, and so they are the ones that people shy away from. Real growth and real valuable life experience is often made out of necessity or compulsion. The problem with ‘traveling, learning, growing, changing’ as an ethos (aside from these qualities being difficult to attain) is that it’s fairly unfalsifiable. How do you know you are/were seeking growth? How do you know you weren’t seeking something else, and simply grew in the process? The reality, I suspect, is that many young women chase status, excitement, comfort, and validation (all things that - unlike growth - we are evolved to crave and to chase)… and then they call the journey ‘growth.’ Is engaging in a string of bad relationships a catalyst for growth? It can be, but only if you learn from your mistakes and change your approach - and this requires some level of disappointment or regret. You will find that there is nothing that women haven’t done or chosen or been that isn’t called a ‘learning experience.’ A life full of impulsiveness and recklessness and selfishness can be narrated as a ‘process of growth’ (believe me), and sometimes it is. But it only is that when you admit the times that you were wrong and embrace a new life path.

A completely unremarkable female dating app profile on a CHRISTIAN dating app…

But most of these women aren’t even tending towards reckless errors or danger or risk. They’re simply following the well-trodden paths of millions of their sisters, chasing attractive men and lucrative, fulfilling jobs and cute clothes and comfortable apartments. Whatever happens along the way is then called ‘growth,’ but it’s not - not really. This kind of path simply isn’t difficult or original enough to stimulate an inordinate amount of growth. Travel and growth and life experience are simply the terms that modern female social desirability bias uses (along with strength and independence) in order to justify and flatter whatever any woman might want to do at any particular time. If growth (or strength, or independence) were real life values, then they would be falsifiable. One would be able to look at the lifestyles or decisions of a particular person and say that they probably hadn’t experienced much growth, or hadn’t demonstrated much strength. After all, some people grow and some do not. Some experiences are worthwhile and educational, and some are not. Some people are strong and most are not. Some people become wise and some do not. There should be some recognition of the objective variations in growth, and some commentary around this. In brief, some people’s claims of growth should be questioned and rebutted. But women are not inclined to do this, ever. EVERY young woman is ‘strong',’ every one has ‘grown,’ every one is ‘brave.’ ‘Stunning and brave’ is now a meme when applied to women in the West, and there’s something to that. There’s a collective consensus that no woman’s personal claims can ever be questioned or criticized by other women. This is the implicit agreement that many young women mostly have with each other (at least online), and it makes their characterizations almost worthless. There are millions (perhaps billions) of strong women in the world, who’ve experienced a great deal of growth. But no woman is strong or brave simply because she describes herself this way. In fact, I think you’ll find, in life, that the people who talk endlessly about ‘respect’ are often selfish and discourteous. The people who post online about how beautiful they are generally are not (and they know that). And the women who tell themselves and everyone else a story of bravery and growth have often actually demonstrated little of either.

A completely unironic dating app self-description that I recently came across

Wanting to paint yourself in a flattering light doesn’t make you pathetic (no more than anyone else, at any rate). Wanting to tell a story of bravery and agency is perfectly normal. Every human on this planet wants those things. But if a young man goes around telling people about how brave he is or how much he’s grown, his friends and the rest of the world are liable to push back. ‘The world’ for these women increasingly consists of professional and educational settings which are endlessly, saccharinely affirming and online spaces full of other women, all reflecting their delusions back at one another. No one that they’re liable to encounter ever pushes back against these women, and so the narrative has grown out of control. Perhaps we should ask ourselves why growth (without wisdom), independence (without duty), and bravery (without risk) are such important values for young women today.

These values (and all values) are ultimately only worthy and useful if they get you to a good place. For most women that must (for civilizational, and also - I think - personal and psychological reasons) involve a family and children. The fact that we’re moving in the opposite direction should worry us all.

South Korea - the most urbanized, consumerist, well-educated country on Earth, has seen a sharper divergence and a lower birthrate than any other. If these are the fruits of progress then why are we rushing headlong towards it? Where are the policymakers and the cultural commentators pointing out the risks and the drawbacks? There are plenty of elites trying to change the outlooks of young MEN, but very few trying to amend those of young women. Men, the narrative seems to run, should be and think and vote more like women . Unsurprisingly, this is not a compelling idea for most young men.

The Male Narrative

I’m a man, and so I’m naturally biased. I have little interest in crystals or period pieces or dramatic romance or celebrities or astrology or psychological ‘safety.’ I look at the masculine corners of the internet and social media and I see a fair amount to interest me, but even I can see the toxic nature of vast online subcultures that are void of women. While I don’t really understand the more feminine patterns of thought and evaluation, I understand that women are essential for society (they’re actually more important than men, as individuals) and it troubles me that we seem to be drifting apart. Men and women have always had different approaches and impulses and expectations, of course, in every human society that has ever existed (probably). Yet in all of those societies, up until about 50 years ago, men and women were pair bonded by the time they left adolescence, and so they grew together, tempered and restrained by the daily companionship of the opposite sex.

The male subsection of the internet (as I perceive it) is easily mocked. Combat sports stoicism, irreverent comedy, long podcasts about archeology and current events, crypto investment advice, history, car enthusiast content, etc. It is a point that I’ve never heard made that, while men and women are certainly diverging politically (and in dozens of other respects), it is men who generally spend hours every week listening to political content. There are very few ‘female coded’ current events or politics or history shows or podcasts. They barely exist. Of course, that doesn’t mean that the more male opinions on these matters are necessarily correct, but it should probably give us pause.

Men and women have different interests. That much is plain. The great divergence has probably been driven by this more than any other factor. Men (on average) seem to be innately more focused on things/systems/competition and women (typically) seem to gravitate towards people/feelings/consensus. This disparity has even been observed in young non-human primates (see below).

From: Sex differences in response to children’s toys in nonhuman primates…

Contradicting the partisans of the ‘social construction’ dogma (the followers of the ‘blank slate’ ideology, which is a fallacy in its more absolutist forms), the more free and opportune societies become, the wider these disparities appear to grow.

It would require a pervasive and potent ideology to try to deny that there is such a thing as an archetypal and innate masculinity and femininity, and so the fact that many do deny these possibilities should be sufficient to understand the ideological corruption of academia and other cultural institutions. Yet my concern here is not with different interests per se, but rather with the different (and diverging) drives and values. Values (unlike interests) must be somewhat shared in order to anchor romantic relationships, and a gulf between the values of young men and women could become a serious and intractable social problem.

Self-improvement, and Its Opposite

There are a number of values unique to male spaces online. Objective logic (which can’t consider the feelings or perspectives of the people involved) and blind justice (and therefore punishment) and the importance of competition (and therefore failure) are all values that are exceedingly rare in female spaces, in my experience. The most prominent ideas that I see explored by men (and men only) are the values of self-improvement and self-discipline. There is endless content about building discipline in male spaces, and almost none (that I have seen) in female spaces. This is a huge discrepancy, which should be keeping entire academic faculties busy. Unfortunately, social science researchers are staying busy with other projects.

There is almost no problem that a young man cannot find himself in which isn’t understood in terms of his own decisions and tendencies, in male spaces. Therefore, there’s a corresponding emphasis on changing personal decisions and tendencies as solutions for problems or as paths to a better life. A massive amount of male-coded content focuses on this: how to dress better, become richer, become stronger, become more likeable and competent. Even when confronted by a victim of romantic abuse or theft or social victimization, the natural reflex of men seems to be to offer advice as to what the victim could and should have done differently.

The inverse is true in female spaces. Of course there are many young women offering advice on how to ‘level up’ in careers or education or budgeting, etc. But when it comes to serious challenges and dilemmas the impulse seems to be to comfort and validate and affirm. Even the female-centered budgeting and financial advice platforms that I’ve explored spend a great deal of time implying that women are somehow victims of vast social pressures and institutional boundaries which don’t constrain men. There’s a word for this: victim mentality. It’s harshly discouraged in male spaces, but not female ones. Try to find one major nonprofit or educational or social media resource geared towards women which doesn’t mention statistical disparities as if they’re prima facie cases for unfairness or mistreatment. There’s very little content about rigorous self-improvement or discipline in female spaces, and none (that I have seen) which doesn’t simultaneously attempt to establish a narrative of disadvantage or unfair challenge. The absence (for a male viewer) is quite striking.

There is almost no problem that a young man cannot find himself in which isn’t understood in terms of his own decisions and tendencies in male spaces. There is almost no problem that a young women cannot find herself in which is not understood as a failure of others. If you’re in an abusive relationship then your decisions and tendencies are not explored as contributing factors. If you’re having trouble finding romantic success then men are the problem (or ‘society’, which usually means ‘men’). You just have to find ‘the right one’ - not improve yourself or change your goals or your approach. If you’re struggling with career or leadership then you’re not being supported or respected or assisted in the right way, and the focus pivots on how to make other people conform to your wishes and values. This isn’t an exaggeration. It’s almost impossible (in my experience) to find a advice session for women purely focused on what she could or should change. Such sessions always involve a great deal of ‘cheerleading’ (as they say in the therapy world) and support and uplifting and validation. This isn’t a problem in itself. It’s quite possible that women seek comfort and support when sharing their problems more than men. I’ve heard this anecdotal stereotype throughout most of my life. If men were around to share their perspective (or if women were around to comfort and support struggling men) then this wouldn’t be pathological. But when entire microcosms spring up and expand in which these ideas ideas and approaches become the entire reality for viewers and users who are spending up to a dozen hours per day engaging with them, then we might have a problem.

Incidentally, this kind of approach is terrible for those who are actually interested in improving their situation. It should go without saying, but each person only has control over him- or herself. That’s why the entire progressive ethical structure of praising and rewarding (group) marginalization is such a psychologically poisonous phenomenon. It keeps people focused on defining themselves as victims, and it partly ties their social status to that victimization. It does nothing to improve people, or to push them to transcend their boundaries of comfort or habit. Focusing on self-improvement is not just a superior way to face life’s challenges. It’s the only way. All else if empty reassurance and flattery and commiseration. If we’re interested in the statistical disparities which disfavor women, perhaps we should discuss their collective approach to difficulties.

This echo chamber is closely linked to ‘the Hive’, the modern phenomenon of women using online spaces in order to express their emotions and consume the emotional displays of other women. These spaces become incubators of unreality and narcissism and self-indulgence, because the people who post are rarely ever countered or criticized or constructively advised. There’s a dearth of sobering facts, and so these echo chambers become incubators of emotional floridity and delusion. But the Hive is a female phenomenon, and the Great Divergence affects both men and women (in different ways). Women need the masculine perspective, and men need the feminine one.

A Growing Hostility

I vacillate on how much TikTok is a real-world indicator. I understand that the people posting and scrolling on the platform are their own peculiar social sample, and that their idiosyncrasies and issues aren’t shared by everyone. But it seems undeniable to me that TikTok is a young person’s platform, and so the quirks of its users will become more common as those users age and move upward through society. TikTok and SnapChat and Instagram are more feminine spaces. But the same warnings can be made about YouTube or Twitch or Rumble (which are male-centered). I suspect that many adults aren’t concerned by the messaging in these spaces only because they’re not seeing it. Never before has one generation created its own curated memetic laboratory of socialization, without much input or supervision from elders. Such a thing seems like a very bad idea.

I browse these spaces, in order to keep my finger on the pulse of Western civilization. Let me tell you what I see: a wave of profound and venomous (and possibly exaggerated) hostility between young men and young women. The hostility is frankly shocking. Some of the hatred is venting, and a bit might be affectionate, but there are now millions of videos of selfish, borderline women and angry and lonely men, which have been viewed billions of times. The comments are quite revealing:

These are comments pulled AT RANDOM off of a TikTok compilation video on YouTube, which are increasingly popular with young men. Thousands of these videos are posted each day. Some boys watch hours of this content each day - before they’ve even had their first date.

This - more than the divergence or the separate messaging - is the aspect of our situation that most troubles me. Males are portrayed as bumbling, inadequate, oblivious, dangerous, greedy, and abusive. Some of this messaging preceded the rise of TikTok, with the normal practice in advertisements and sitcoms of making the male leads out to be foolish and incompetent, corrected and carried by their smarter and more sensible female counterparts. Females are portrayed as selfish, emotional, grasping, manipulative, irrational, and parasitic. Men are only out for sex, always say the wrong thing, might stalk or strike you, and are nearly always disappointing as dates and companions. Women are shallow and mercenary creatures, constantly obsessed with the opinions of others and mainly concerned with their own status and prospects. Of course there is some truth to both of these stereotypes: men are less socially fluent and can be creepy and dangerous. Women really do tend to care about the opinions of others and have been socially incentivized (through no fault divorce and child support) to attract productive men, and then later bleed them dry. Millions of women have been immiserated and betrayed and beaten and killed by men. Millions of men have seen their businesses shuttered, their kids estranged, and their reputations ruined by the fickle wishes or manipulations of women.

Now: imagine that these messages were all (or nearly all) you heard about the other sex. Imagine that you’re a young women on a dating app, navigating a culture that rushes to validate every selfish and shallow decision you make. Or imagine that you’re a teenage girl, already wary of and sometimes disgusted by the boys you see, consuming hours of misandrist content posted by adult women, encouraging you to treat men with contempt and acquisitiveness. Imagine that you’re a young man who’s never been on a date with a woman, and (thanks to hours of MGTOW content) only harbors a growing bitterness towards the sex. If my suspicions are correct, these descriptions now apply (to some extent) to something like 30-50% of adolescents, and the number doesn’t seem to be shrinking.

The Way Forward

There’s a natural corrective to all of this, of course: reality. Most men and women are reasonable and decent people. But if women are pushed towards tendencies to manipulate or exploit men (or are never criticized by other women for these tendencies, which is basically the same thing) then men won’t engage with women as often. There are feedback loops in so many dynamics of the male-female symbiosis. If men treat women worse, women will be less trusting and kind towards men, which will cause men to further lash out or withdraw, which will cause women… and so on. Take hypergamy: if women are pushed (by dating apps and rising expectations and social/financial independence) towards hypergamy and the consideration of only the top 10-20% of men, then men will withdraw from romance and intersexual spaces further, which will only deepen their isolation from women (pushing women farther in the direction of hypergamy). If men with sexual opportunities are incentivized (by dating apps and hypergamy) to avoid commitment and to engage in a series of shallow and selfish connections (‘situationships,’ in the modern female parlance) then women will find themselves confused and unhappy, and will turn away from and against men.

The truth is that both sexes need to change. It’s simply a mathematical fact that the standards of many (perhaps most) women are too high. They aren’t too high as personal standards (there’s no such thing - personal standards are a personal matter). They’re too high to realistically form lifetime bonds with available men. This isn’t a matter of feelings or personal choice or individual judgement. This is an urgent problem for our society and its demographic future. If you speak to women (as I have) and you ask them what they’re looking for, you realize that there are simply not enough qualifying men to go around. Decency, honesty, charisma, attractiveness, financial resources, fitness, curiosity, sensitiveness, chemistry. On which 3-5 of those would a college-educated woman in her thirties be willing to seriously negotiate in order to find a husband? The answers should vary depending on the person, of course, but the typical modern answer is: none. The conviction of most every decently attractive professional woman in the dating market seems to be that they will fall in love. You might doubt me but the numbers don’t lie.

If we were living in the society of 30 years ago these women would more often be correct. There are many decent and interesting single men out there. But these men are often not considered on dating apps (in which only the top 2-5% of men regularly receive matches).

The changing selection standards for romance are mostly being driven by women, who are innately more selective and careful with their sexual choices, on average. The blue + green sections show the dating app candidates on which women have ‘swiped right.’ 96% percent of men are eliminated from further consideration on the biggest (by far) romantic forum our society has, based on factors like height and photogeneity. Is it any wonder the sexes are growing apart?

We have a world in which a large group of women keep trying to secure the attention of a very small group of men, and so the men have little incentive to honor any one of those women with sustained and sincere commitment. “Where are all the good men?” women wonder, as they swipe left on 95% of the options on the dating apps they use. As a kind of reassurance and consolation, women are offered magical ideas of fate and love and soulmate connections, but these things aren’t real. If they were real they wouldn’t only apply to the top 10% of men in the world. Soulmates, by definition, must be paired one-to-one. As with so many things in the modern world, there’s an element of fanciful self-deception going on here. One cannot consider only a small share of men, selected based on superficial characteristics, and claim that personality-based connections and communication and honesty are what one is looking for. Or, rather, only the top tier of single women can realistically select men on this basis (while still attending to communication style and honesty and sincerity), and the rest cannot. They’re not attractive enough. This is the plain mathematical reality that eludes many young women, and infuriates many young men. Most women can win dates and short-term connections (‘situationships’, again) with high-status men, but these men will not commit to them. The women end up frustrated and confused. The men (depending on their place on the scale) either end up cycling through women, engaging in promiscuity and half-truths or (far more often) they end up with no romantic opportunities whatsoever. Neither possibility builds a mature and healthy view of women.

Our culture used to push people towards monogamous commitment and young pair-bonding, and used to provide a standardized forum to find and express interest in and court other single people. Those mechanisms have frayed or disappeared entirely, to be replaced by the shallow and pathological world of dating apps. Dating apps feed female entitlement and delusion, and they feed male disgust and resentment.

And men need to step up their game. While the narrative that men consumer already revolved around self-improvement actually putting those ideas into practice is very difficult. Men need to square their finances and fitness and emotional and mental health away before seeking the attention of women, and they need to understand that they live in a society in which they’re disadvantaged in a number of ways. Average testosterone levels for adult men continue to fall. Fitness is far from a universal project. Porn and video games and impulsive spending are still catastrophically popular.

The Battle of the Sexes

The battle lines are being drawn. The Tea App provided women (some of whom were bitter and disappointed) a forum to air grievances about male dates.

Sexism is okay as long as it’s directed against men.

‘Men are trash!’ women proclaim, and men complain about ‘monkey-branching’ (the alleged female tendency to cynically trade up for better romantic or sexual options). In male spaces, the new mantra is ‘no simping,’ which means no showering promiscuous women with gifts or attention or resources. All of this friction and hostility creates more of the same, in a continuous cycle of resentment.

We still live in a monogamish society, in which marriage and children are the norm. I suspect that this is changing, though. The first generation raised with smartphones for their entire lives are just now becoming adults, and we will see a rapid cultural change away from stable pairings and towards increasing animosity and incomprehension between the sexes. Some women will settle into lives of singlehood - career, hobbies, travel - while others will continue to pursue a mathematically implausible population of men. For nearly every one of these women, there will be man out there who ends up alone. For every realistic pair there will be children never born - an entire promising generation that will never exist. This is what a rich and educated society looks like when everyone makes their own decisions, guided by impulse and conditioning and unconstrained by powerful norms around marriage and duty. This is the Great Divergence.

Thanks for reading. Take care of yourself.

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