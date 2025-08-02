A Locked Room

A Locked Room

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
Aug 2Edited

👏👏👏 A tour de force, James that ought to win the Pulitzer Prize! This is great writing! That was one of the best articles I’ve read in my time on Substack! There is so much truth in this piece! The left loves to demonize Europeans and the West while igniting the sins of other peoples and cultures and romanticizing Indigenous peoples and acting like they were angels. As a history major and history buff, I can tell you both of these items are utter ahistorical nonsense. We’re all human beings capable of good and bad. Genghis Khan and the Mongols conquered most of the known world and murdered and raped millions and sacked and burned too many villages, towns and cities to count. The Japanese committed horrific atrocities against the Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Koreans, Filipinos, Malaysians, and Indonesians during World War II. Not to mention their brutal treatment of Allied POWs. African tribes fought each other in wars all the time, enslaved members of rival tribes and sold them either to European and Arab slave traders or kept them for themselves. Pakistan committed unspeakable atrocities in Bangladesh during the 1973 Indo-Pakistan War. The Hutus slaughtered the Tutsis in the Rwandan Genocide in 1994. Ba’athist Iraq under Saddam Hussein gassed the Iranians, Kurds and their own people in the 1980s and 1990s. The Aboriginal Australians practiced infanticide and cannibalism and abused their women long before the English came around. I could go on and on. These are just a FEW examples of the evils done by cultures other than the West.

The West largely is responsible for building the modern world. This is an undeniable fact. This is not to say other cultures didn’t make contributions to it as well they most certainly did. But the West invented most of the ideas and institutions we treasure today and that have brought freedoms to minions around the world. You can’t blame the West exclusively for things like conquest, colonialism, migration, violence, and slavery which are universal human things. You are being disingenuous if you argue otherwise. People are ignorant of or ignore the fact that the Native Americans practiced conquest, cannibalism, human sacrifice, chattel slavery, sexual slavery, head hunting, torturing captives, scalping, and environmental destruction. They had traditional gender roles, owned private property and fought inter-tribal wars long before the white man ever showed up on the continent.

Liberals and leftists believe that capitalism and white supremacy were the causes of war, patriarchy, genocide, and slavery. But a cursory glance at any history book will tell you that is just plain nonsense. I could give example after example after example of how this isn’t true. For instance, the Arab nations didn’t invade Israel in 1948 because of capitalism or white supremacy but because they sought to wipe the Jewish state off the map. Non-Western and non-Capitalist societies all had and have traditional gender roles. Name one women who ever ascended to become Premier of the Soviet Union or President of China. The Rwandan, Bosnian and Rohingya Muslims had diddly squat to do with capitalism or white supremacy. Rather they were motivated by ethnic and/or religious hatred. The Barbary Pirates who came out North Africa enslaved millions of white men, women, children, babies, and elderly people from the United States and Western Europe. The Arabs enslaved millions of white Europeans and black Africans, as well. Capitalism didn’t drive that and white racism certainly didn’t.

On another note, what exactly is wrong with European colonialism? Why is this something that’s so condemned? European colonialism to be sure could be brutal and came with paternalistic racism, discrimination, atrocities, injustices, and exploitation. I don’t dispute this, European colonialism had its flaws no doubt. But it did so much more good for the native people it brought under its rule than bad. The benefits of colonialism were many: expanded education, improved public health, the abolition of slavery, widened employment opportunities, improved administration, the creation of basic infrastructure, female rights, enfranchisement of untouchable or historically excluded communities, fair taxation, access to capital, the generation of historical and cultural knowledge, and national identity formation just to name a few. Colonial peoples in Asia, the Middle East and Africa made significant social, economic and political gains under European colonialism.

Guess who praised British and Belgian colonialism respectively before they “went native?” Mahatma Gandhi and Patrice Lumumba. For example, Gandhi once said “India would be nowhere without Englishmen.” Another example, Lumumba in his autobiography of 1962 thanked the Belgians for “restoring our human dignity and turning us into free, happy, vigorous, and civilized men.” Lastly, let’s take a long at what the Germans accomplished in their colonies in East Africa. In 1904, a policy in German East Africa decreed that all children of slaves were to be free by 1906. Move over, between 1891 and 1912, more than 50,000 slaves in the colony were freed by legal, social and financial means. By 1920, slavery was virtually eradicated from the region.

The Germans also codified laws against unlicensed elephant hunting and established the first game reserves. It promoted education of the native peoples. By 1910, there more than 4,000 students enrolled in state schools. “The Germans have accomplished marvels”, noted a 1924 British report on local education initiatives. Students were instructed in local histories, cultures and geographies as well as technical subjects. The Germans transformed Swahili from a coastal language spoken only by the Muslim elites into the lingua franca of the nation of Tanzania. The Germans provided free and accessible medical care to the population. A German scientist developed a vaccine that saved native cattle from a catastrophic illness. They built a railway that stretched 1,250 kilometers from Lake Tanganyika to Dar el Salaam which to this day remains the lifeblood of Tanzania’s economy and of Zambia’s trans-shipment traffic. Economies previously based on slavery transitioned to bring based on coffee.

As to the Comanches, you brilliantly document in this article with the help of S.C. Gwynne’s classic and invaluable book on this topic, the cruelty and barbarity of the Comanches, Mr. Mill! The Aztecs were similar, they brutally conquered and enslaved members of other tribes and used them for human sacrifice and cannibalism. You think Cortes defeated and conquered the Aztecs with 500 Conquistadors? No! He had help from hundreds of thousands of angry enemy tribes who had it up to here with Aztec oppression! The same applies to how the Spanish defeated the mighty Inca Empire. They had the help of other tribes who the Inca massacred, dispossessed of their land and enslaved. The Noble Savage trope needs to die! We need to stop thinking the Native Americans and people in the third world lived in the Garden of Eden before the Europeans arrived. The historical record shows the truth is it was far from it.

Reply
Share
2 replies
James R. Green's avatar
James R. Green
Aug 2

The bureaucracy only knows how to solve the problems it created with more bureaucracy.

My only question is what alternative do we have to a bureaucracy? The warrior band mindset, where group loyalty sets the objective function and acts to coordinate behavior as well as the ideological one, are alternatives, but these also have nasty failure modes. Perhaps the only real cure is decentralization, but centralization does tend to reduce low-level warfare and violence, so perhaps, as in all things, there are trade-offs.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Mills · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture