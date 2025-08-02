This essay features striking passages from the book Empire of the Summer Moon, by S. C. Gwynne, and explores what it might teach us about human cruelty, history, and civilization.

People are people. They’re sometimes good, sometimes bad, mostly short-sighted and selfish. Social structures can enhance the good, and certain societies have created what are essentially new varieties of humanity: people that are socialized from very young to be punctual, conscientious, considerate, sophisticated, and productive. Unfortunately, it seems that such groups have a tendency to begin to believe that all people are inherently like this, after a generation or two. In short, they lose touch with the brutal and savage nature of uncivilized or proto-civilized people, and wonder why the fishermen of Madagascar or the Amazonian tribes or the peasants of Haiti don’t display much in the way of elite human capital. Colonialism, they think, or exploitation - these must be the reasons. Instead the difference is largely a matter of culture. They are the oddities, not the farmers and hunters and herders that they wonder about.

This incomprehension can congeal into a kind of disingenuous convention, in which it’s considered uncouth to notice that certain cultures are more compassionate or productive or orderly than others. No one wants to live in Afghanistan or Liberia, but commenting on why a person might not want to live in these places with any reference to the culture or the behavior of the people in those places is taken to be inappropriate. This kind of orthodoxy of enforced naivete extends even to the immigration debate, in which it’s widely considered to be taboo to question whether people from other parts of the world might bring their prejudices and cultural hangups and favorite vices with them. People raised in backward (another word that is strictly forbidden to use, despite the fact that everyone knows what it communicates and no one disagrees) provinces of Pakistan, the thinking goes, will become British citizens similar to Welshmen and Englishmen whose ancestors have been in the country for 8,000 years. What is culture, really, besides food and holidays?

A great deal, as it turns out. Culture isn’t just the lens through which we understand ourselves and the world and society (giving us minor notions like “right” and “wrong,” and “law and order,” and “achievement”). It’s the source of all of our values, and the fount from which we derive our meaning. Fundamentally this might be a problem of empathy. Perhaps London School of Economics students struggle to grasp the fact that people truly do not mind the rape of children (under certain circumstances), or that they favor the execution of apostates or consider their manhood to be a prized sign of status which excuses them from work and gives the right to strike women and children and force themselves upon their wives… because they’ve never met such people. Worse, the existence of such people (and there have been billions of them) flies in the face of their picture of the world, and so new concepts must be created and awkwardly superimposed over the people or cultures who challenge their biases in these ways.

This superimposition leads to an attitude that isn’t very relativist, of course. A true cultural relativist would understand that cultures prize cannibalism and slavery and female genital mutilation, and would regard such practices with a kind of detached acceptance. The very act of struggling to justify or explain culture practices implies that you’re making some judgment about them, but of course modern Westerners are almost never real cultural relativists. That’s just a guise that they wear in order to seem fashionable and worldly, and to create a vantage point from which Western civilization (their civilization) can be criticized. Criticizing Western civilization, unfortunately, is the driving force behind so many of these people’s attitudes and beliefs.

There are many absurd ideas which are popular among the elite class. The concept of ‘luxury beliefs’ is quite applicable and will instantly be recognizable to anyone who moves through elite spaces. For the purpose of this essay, though, all of the nonsense must be distilled into a single overarching claim. Gender ideology, equity, multiculturalism, forth-wave feminism, Critical Theory, climate alarmism-they must be united around a central proposition. That proposition is the idea that the West is an invalid and pathological social model. That’s it. If you believe this then you are a member in good standing of the elite orthodoxy… Almost no one who is a member of ‘the orthodox’ isn’t elite. There’s simply no widespread subscription to this view among the laboring classes. If you believe that the West is the best social model which has ever been created (a belief that often correlates with respect for tradition, market dynamic, the sex binary, science and skepticism, Judeo-Christian ethics, Western philosophy) then you are in the opposing camp.

It might sound outlandish, but this reflexive drive to minimize and relativize the distinguishing features of the West stretches back into our historical narratives as well. This takes two main forms:

Emphasizing the rapaciousness and brutality and coercive apparatus of European societies from centuries ago (and their subsequent white colonies). Again, this isn’t consistent with a culturally relativist outlook, for these are different cultures (much different than the differences between India and Germany, for instance, today) and they dealt with the challenges of reality as they saw best. To a cultural relativist the forced labor of Pueblos and the mass rape of Tainos and the bustling trade in human flesh from West Africa to the Caribbean would all be valid (successful!) measures for achieving personal and collective ends. They could only be evaluated according to the success they achieved in meeting those ends. Think about it: if the trans-Atlantic slave trade was wrong because it contradicts our ideas around violence and racial equality, then surely the recent genocide of white farmers in Zimbabwe or the enslavement of Sudanese peasants in the homes of rich Arabs is as well. But we never hear about those crimes. They don’t exist in the progressive mind. I don’t know anybody who takes the strictly culturally relativist approach (and regards the trans-Atlantic slave trade with equanimity). Rather, they rhapsodize about the horrors of (historical) chattel slavery, and completely ignore the current (endogenous, or Arab Muslim) trade in slaves which persists in Africa. If the current practice is ever noted, there’s an excellent likelihood it will be linked to colonialism, somehow. Obviously that’s an insufficient explanation. Korea, Vietnam, Ireland were colonies for centuries - no one is buying slaves there. The only frequent incidence of slavery occurs in North Korea’s kwan li so’s, or ‘reeducation’ camps, but if colonialism must be an explanation for human slavery, socialism definitely can’t be. It just can’t! The only prominent instances of slavery in North Korea are a direct result of socialism… and nothing else. Glossing over (and more often ignoring) the rapaciousness and brutality and coercive apparatus of non-European societies, especially indigenous ones. If capitalism and white supremacy are the generating factors for slavery and genocide and war and patriarchy (yes, people truly believe this) then what accounts for all of the slavery and genocide and war and patriarchy in indigenous societies, stretching back for millennia?

If we admit that rape and murder and cruelty and brutality are innate and unevenly repressed features of human social psychology, then we reach an uncomfortable conclusion: eliminating Western civilization (‘dismantling’ it, as they say) and undoing capitalism and heteronormativity and ‘respectability politics’ (a term I’ve been hearing often lately) and the rest of those supposedly rotten structures won’t get us to utopia. Perhaps nothing will, and we’d be better served in attending to our families and communities and businesses and faiths? Heresy.

Could it be that Western civilization is actually the explanation for the historically low incidence of all of those things (rape and murder and cruelty and brutality) during the past few centuries, especially in the West? War hasn’t exactly been uncommon in the modern world but even with all of those conflicts men and women are still much safer than people were in the neolithic period (which extended well into the second millennium in many places).

Graph from Stephen Pinker’s The Better Angels of our Nature , showing the historical decline of deaths in war relative to total population

Rape is still regrettably frequent, but it’s nowhere near as frequent as it used to be. It’s not even nearly as frequent as it is in many parts of the world! (Although countries like Great Britain and Germany are making an admirable, concerted effort to equalize the figures of sexual assault between their countries and, for example, Pakistan). I think that a comprehensive examination of comparative anthropology leads one to an inescapable conclusion: the Western world has been a vast project of orderliness and civilization, which has benefitted more people than any cultural development in human history. We’re unbelievably lucky to live under its aegis.

Naturally, many people disagree. But I never see them reference the voluminous histories of indigenous brutality, in order to give their own accounts. Instead, they seem to cherry-pick from the historical accounts that are available. The longer I’ve been reading world history the more striking this tendency has appeared to me. It’s a kind of moral fixation, to focus on the evils of the British Empire (for example), while overlooking or staying silent regarding the Mughals or the kingdom of Dahomey… or the Comanche.

The logic of the Comanche raids was straightforward: All the men were killed, and any men who were captured alive were tortured to death as a matter of course, some more slowly than others…

This was common across North America, from the Huron and the Iriquois, to the Seminoles to the Sioux and the Pueblo. Children were often encouraged to burn captives or shove sharpened sticks into their eyes as a kind of warrior training. Women would sometimes join in, and they often went along on Comanche raids to tie and whip the young female captives. In the camp, all former Comanche captives - several of whom wrote books about their experiences - agreed that it was the women who were especially cruel and abusive to their female captives. In one case decades later, a young girl was returned to the Texans badly burned, her entire nose eaten away by hot coals. The sight of this girl (who’d been a captive for around 15 months) plus the fact that the Comanche still had over a dozen women and children in their possession, ignited an attempted hostage taking, which turned into a slaughter (when the Comanche resisted). When the Comanche who’d visited the whites didn’t return and word came back that they’d been killed in town, the tribes tortured the captive women and children by roasting them alive over fires.

…the captive women were gang-raped. Some were killed, some tortured. But a portion of them, particularly if they were young, would be spared… Babies were invariably killed, while preadolescents were often adopted by Comanches and other tribes. This treatment was not reserved for whites or Mexicans; it was practiced just as energetically on rival Indian tribes.

It should be emphasized that all of these behaviors long predated the arrival of Europeans on the continent. The torture of captives and the rape of women and the skewering of infants was simply considered fair play - everyone knew the ‘rules.’

Nevertheless, while girls and women were often slaves (used as laborers, and bought and sold within Comanche communities and to outsiders) there were opportunities to be ‘adopted’ into the tribe (especially for children) and those newcomers were treated as well as people who’d been born into the tribe. Two girls who were adopted (after being captured from white settler families, which meant seeing their mothers and aunts gang-raped and killed) and then turned back over to the whites after a year or two reported that their “squaw mothers” treated them as lovingly and protectively as they would their own children, and the girls always spoke with fondness of the Comanche thereafter… notwithstanding the murders. People are complicated.

Genocide is the murder or extermination of an entire people (however that might be defined). Were the Native Americans victims of genocide?

Not really. Illness took most of them. As I wrote elsewhere:

The ‘genocide’ of the native Americans was really (in the United States and its territories and frontier areas) more a matter of very different and mutually-incomprehensible cultures meeting: one was stricken by illness (which transmitted in both directions but certainly devastated the natives to a much greater degree, being introduced into the human vector by various animals alongside which Europeans had been living closely for millennia) and those primitive cultures were therefore depopulated. The newly arrived culture was growing, surging, developing at an unprecedented pace. One was often nomadic and always neolithic in terms of its technology and lifestyle. The other was on the cusp of the greatest technological and wealth accumulation ever experienced in human history until that point. One was scattered, demoralized, living at a subsistence level, and it lacked cultural mechanisms to deal with such an onslaught of frightening novelty. The other was the novel force. There could never be a lasting accommodation or a meeting as equals between two such groups, and there wasn’t. From the 15th until well into the 19th centuries the Europeans and their descendants pushed the natives back through a long iterative process of pioneering, settlement, development, treaty, war, and slaughter. However, there was never any concerted effort to kill all indigenous people (the pressing issues were regional and local, spread out amongst hundreds of federations and tribes and clans) and both sides exhibited real themes of humanitarianism and compassion and bursts of wisdom, even if they usually yielded to the pragmatic human need for land and resources and opportunity. The awkward fact for modern progressives is that their current activities and decisions evidence no less brutal prioritization of money and power than did the wagon train settlers of the 18th century.

The French strategy of New World colonization was a system of charters and mercantile projects and trading outposts, which were extremely effective at winning the partnership of Native Americans. The Spanish took a more organized, authoritarian approach, founding missions and presidios staffed by priests and soldiers, with colonists and encomienderos following. In both cases, the arrival of the Europeans simply complicated an already brutally intricate series of feuds and rivalries, with plenty of genocidal wars of extermination. After the ‘discovery’ of the New World, whenever one tribe was getting the worse of these conflicts they would often run to the Europeans, looking for shelter and military alliance. Incidentally, this pre-existing set of bloody fault lines is how the Spanish so easily and quickly dispatched the mighty Aztec and far mightier Inca empires - they offered a new partner to huge groups of people who’d been raped and tortured and enslaved by other indigenous people for centuries.

Let’s look a little closer at the kinds of men (protestant early Texans, in this case) who brought the frontier westward in western North America:

As a breed they were completely alien to the Plains Indians’ experience of Europeans. [They were] simple farmers imbued with a fierce Calvinist work ethic, steely optimism, and a cold-eyed aggressiveness that made them refuse to yield even in the face of extreme danger. They were said to fear God so much that there was no fear left over for anything or anyone else. They habitually declined to honor government treaties with Native Americans, believing in their hearts that the land belonged to them… Government in all its forms lagged behind such frontier folk, often showing up much later and often reluctantly.

This is an important point: the history of American - indigenous interactions isn’t one littered with broken treaties just because of the perfidy and wiles of the whites. The politicians and military officers and (occasional) diplomats who drew up the treaties often fully intended to honor them… but they couldn’t enforce them. They simply couldn’t stop the westward movement of settlers and traders and farmers and builders. Realistically, nothing could. This wasn’t genocide - it was a mass migration. Of course progressives hate mass migrations. The idea of millions of people crossing a border in order to settle in the lands of another group is detestable to them. They resist the notion at every turn. We all know this.

The Comanche (sticking with our example) might not have had surveyors and property lines (or even roads and writing - they were culturally the most primitive of primitive Native American tribes; all they seemed to care about was horses and combat and buffalo and rape, in roughly that order) but they did have a nation. Called Comancheria, it had clearly delineated borders and interlopers understood that they could only pass into it with the leave of the tribes. It was also all stolen from other, previous owners - Tonkawas and Kiowas and Apaches and Utes (etc.). The many thousands of killed warriors and raped women and bludgeoned infants who were created in those conflicts had mostly never seen a European. These were purely internecine struggles from the point of views of the whites. From the perspective of the Natives, they were (depending on the circumstances, and the vengeance required) deeply personal wars of attrition and land conquest. Or wars of genocide. In either case they were worthy and important. There were no humanitarians (as we understand the term) in the Americas before the arrival of the Europeans.

It’s comforting to sort reality into neat boxes… and what’s neater than a binary? Good versus evil, victim versus victimizer - these are wonderful heuristics for flattering the simply psychological circuits that we’ve developed for processing group affiliation and moral judgement and disgust. They’re less useful in constructing an accurate picture of reality.

The New World, right from the start, was an ethical casserole, full of impulsive, violent, sensitive, damaged men (for it was men who made this history, in most cases). Groups of hunter gatherers who travelled 300 miles in a year and never planted a crop met syphilitic traders and devoted (or fearful) missionaries and explorers, the likes of whom rarely exist these days. Everyone had their own values and motivations but, as always, these motivations were generally for the safety and enrichment (and sometimes glory) of themselves and their families and their social group. There was little left over for other sources of inspiration. Greed and religion and prejudice all fitted neatly into this incentive structure. Hatred and suspicion of rivals and enemies was common but it would be highly inaccurate to say that conflicts were instigated exclusively by Europeans, or that Europeans were somehow more brutal or rapacious than Native Americans. Neither was better or worse; they were just different. Ultimately, the biggest difference lay in the levels of technological advancement between the two sides, and their respective degrees of fecundity. One side had agriculture (sometimes) and hunting and nomadic existence. The other side had metallurgy and gunpowder and writing and, eventually, the steam engine and the howitzer. One side had spent millennia in North America (5-12,000 years, estimated - perhaps much longer, according to newer paleoanthropological findings). That group had a population of perhaps 1 million people, spread across the entire continent, when the Europeans arrived. The European population reached a million inhabitants by the early eighteenth century. That’s barely more than a century after the founding of Jamestown.

When you start reading the actual stories of these people, the narratives break down. You realize that this world was just as confusing and layered as our own - in many respects more so. Just as people use shallow and 2-dimensional narratives to try to flatten and influence reality nowadays (black men shot by police are righteous victims; trans-identifying male athletes and prisoners are suffering heroes and brave trailblazers; federal employees are selfless workhorses, blindsided by partisan viciousness; single mothers are blameless and entitled to generous assistance), the same happens in our retrospective understanding of reality. The ‘flatteners’ are profoundly uninterested in complicating variables and tricky details, because understanding reality as it is and was is not their primary goal. The narratives break down when you peer closely at the situations being described, and the same is equally true (more so, probably) when we’re dealing with history.

The book I’ve excerpted here is built around the story of Cynthia Ann Parker, a settler girl who has kidnapped from her homestead in East Texas (along with several relatives - all available men and babies been tortured and killed outright in the attack) at age 9.

…more than one hundred captives were carried off [by the Comanches in a two-year period]. Most, like little nine-year-old Cynthia Ann Parker, were simply, heartbreakingly gone. There was no appeal to the government, no redress, just wrenching, empty grief for hundreds of families who could not know the fate of their loved ones in the high, windy plains of Comancheria.

While she was ridden for days without food and beaten and watched her cousin and aunt being gang-raped and tortured, she was soon adopted by the tribe, and was treated fairly well. She ended up marrying a war chief and having several children. One of her sons (Quanah), a tall, powerful, half-white man became the preeminent war chief in the latter days of the Comanche empire, launching dozens or hundreds of raids on defenseless white settlements (including a country named for his mother’s family) and killing hundreds of prostrate civilians.

Quanah himself raided along the frontier for years, becoming a preeminent war chief. As he became more isolated and desperate - pursued by 3 cavalry and infantry regiments of US Army and increasingly bereft of their old life source, the buffalo - he sensed the direction of his world. He turned himself in, settled on the reservation in Oklahoma with his eight wives and twenty-five children, and turned to commerce and ranching and land rental and political advocacy. He was the first and last man recognized as the Chief of the Comanches (who’d been divided into something like five main groups around 1800, none of which had what we would call organized, central executive leadership) and he became, in a word, a Republican. He remained brave, admired, curious, and generous, nearly bankrupting himself to feed and shelter his tribesmen and building an impressive ranch house to house his enormous family.

The house that Quanah Parker built for his family is known as the ‘Star House’. It exists today in small-town Oklahoma, having been moved several times.

The first complicating detail of the historical narrative is of course the brutality of the Comanche, which as we’ve already noted wasn’t limited to raids on whites. The Comanche annihilated or nearly annihilated several tribes in the years of American expansion into the West, and that means the murder or captivity of thousands of women and children.

Rachel Plummer was Cynthia’s aunt, who was captured in the raid in which she was taken, but who was older and was therefore not adopted into the tribe. Rather, she was a sexual plaything, an object of horrific abuse (fire, whipping cutting, especially by gleeful Comanche women), and then a slave used to process buffalo hides. After some time she was sold to Mexican traders, who eventually returned her to her family. She wrote an autobiographical account of her travails.

It is impossible to read Rachel Plummer’s memoir without making moral judgments about the Comanches. The torture-killing of a defenseless seven-week-old infant, by committee decision no less [Rachel’s baby wouldn’t stay quiet, so a group of men pinned her down and strangled her son - when the baby revived himself they tied him to a horse and dragged him through a field of brambles until there was nothing left of the child] is an act of almost demonic immorality by any modern standard. The systematic gang rape of women captives seems to border on criminal perversion, if not some very advanced form of evil. The vast majority of Anglo-European settlers in the American West would have agreed with those assessments. To them, Comanches were thugs and killers, devoid of ordinary decency, sympathy, or mercy. Not only did they inflict horrible suffering, but from all evidence they enjoyed it.

The rape, the torture, and the killing of infants certainly makes the Native Americans (on this score, at least) more deranged than the Americans and Europeans. Western culture also had humanitarians, pacifists (Quakers), and utopians who worked in the federal government and in Eastern newspapers, who even then were overwhelmingly sympathetic to the indigenous people. They believed that the settlers were the instigators of all violence, and they simply refused to acknowledge or address the bountiful evidence that these cruel cultural practices were deeply-ingrained norms which had nothing specifically to do with the white man.

Even then, 150 years ago, the educated Westerners tended toward a kind of naive compassion, utopianism, and an ethical oversimplification. These were luxuries afforded to them, far from the bleeding frontier. Just as today, wealthy progressives reassure themselves with cheap gestures and opinions (supporting green energy initiatives, or buying fair trade coffee) while they ignore the slavery and brutality that they personally benefit from, so it was in the nineteenth century. It’s a very comfortable position, to be defended by a growing and hungry civilization and to benefit from it and shelter within it… while making silly, self-justifying criticisms of it. It’s absurd, and hypocritical, but it’s (materially and psychologically) comfortable and so we always find large numbers of people occupying this cultural niche. Observe the modern practices of ‘land acknowledgements.’ If you feel that the land is being occupied unjustly, then leave. If you don’t, then shut up and play hockey or start your commencement ceremony.

Enemies… were enemies, and the rules for dealing with them had come down through a thousand years. A Comanche brave who captured a live Ute would torture him to death without question. It was what everyone had always done, what the Sioux did to the Assiniboine, what the Crow did to the Blackfeet.

There were many complicated stories on the Western frontier. The collection of tribes who’d ended up in Oklahoma (after many years of back and forth raids and broken treaties and American expansion), for example, contained pro- and anti-slavery tribes and tribal factions, who carried on a kind of guerilla campaign against each other during the Civil War.

…a former slave named Britt Johnson… made five trips into the wilderness starting in 1864 searching for his wife and children, who were also captured by Comanches.

Any person who bothered to read the history of this period or any other would quickly understand that there were no ‘good’ sides, but the whites were certainly better by modern standards - for the obvious reason that our civilization grew out of theirs. Nevertheless, the Comanche were brave, loyal, loving, and free. As S. C. Gwynne notes, a Comanche brave in the tribe’s heyday might have been among the freest humans to ever live. He was mobile, dangerous, and subject to no man. He could court whom he chose, travel where he pleased, and participate (or not) in any raid or horse hunt that he chose to. Naturally, he usually stuck with his tribe (the boundaries and membership of which were constantly fluctuating). To him, as to most every person who’s ever existed, his group was the right group, for the simple reason that he belonged to it. The idea of questioning his tribal loyalty on the basis of abstract political conceptions would have been as alien and perverse to him as the prospect of picking another woman as one’s mother because she was a better storyteller. He didn’t need abstraction or ideas to direct his life or to order his attachments. Deep and intuitive love and loyalty were sufficient for him.

This is far from a screed against the Comanche, or any other indigenous group. My point is not that the Comanche were wicked or deranged. They were a culture of humans, raised to believe that their ways were proper and adaptive, just like every other culture. They were little different, ethically, from the Mongols, or the Normans, or the bronze age Celts. They only become disappointing - remarkable - when they’re held up against a ludicrous foil, created by modern educated progressives. This foil has nothing to do with the Comanche or American settlers or history. It’s simply an effort to structure and justify an intuitive feeling that Western civilization is bad, somehow. It’s certainly bad. It’s full of evil and depravity and exploitation. It just has far less of those things (on a per person basis) than almost any other culture or civilization in history. There’s also the slightly inconvenient detail (for progressives) that every value and ideal they cherish - feminism, political egalitarianism, universal suffrage, the comprehensive social safety net, environmentalism, gay civil rights, trans (not any particular agenda related to trans; rather the very concept of trans), academia, the prerogatives of experts, ‘social justice’, class consciousness, socialism, communism, national democracy (and the nation state itself), etc. - was birthed and developed in the West, almost exclusively.

The really ironic thing is that the psychological assumptions and policy prerogatives of the modern bureaucratic state (and of progressives, two categories which are nearly indistinguishable) are endeavoring to remove us, as quickly and universally as possible, from the reality of the the Comanche, and of every other indigenous group. When progressives think of ‘indigenous’ people, they think of white guilt and Western territorial expansion (what they call genocide), but they also think of activists (select ‘indigenous’ people who’ve been invited to partake in the affairs of the Blob, and to benefit from its largesse), and of bureaucracy (like the Bureau of Indian Affairs in the United States). Indigenous people are not only completely uninterested in these constructs, but the constructs themselves are poisonous to their very existence. Indigenous people want to live independently and prosperously in their ancestral lands, observe their traditions, and rebuild their cultures. That means businesses (which progressives ardently want to regulate and tax), and education (which progressives want to control), and traditional sex roles (which progressives want to abolish, or at least erode), and hunting and fishing and burning and building (which progressives mostly want to forbid). If the progressive vision was accomplished, indigenous areas would be the only free patches of land on earth, and they wouldn’t stay that way for long. The sad fact is that alcohol and other modern addictions (fast food, promiscuity, drugs) have decimated indigenous cultures, and the progressive regimes of economic dependence have done almost as much damage. To people who believe that housing assistance and guaranteed nutrition and monthly stipends and community-based policing and federal government assistance will solve society’s social problems, I say: go to any Native American reservation in the United States. See the destruction, which doesn’t merely exist alongside public housing and lavishly-financed schools and a generous social safety net. The destruction has been partly caused by these things. And progressives have no solution for the damage that their bureaucratic model has wrought on these communities. Progressives don’t want to free or empower indigenous tribes. They want to subordinate everyone else to the same vassalage and subject us to the same social dysfunction as has been inflicted upon them. Their dream is one of management and bureaucracy and abstraction and material obsession. In a sense it’s the opposite lifestyle of the 18th-century Comanche.

What are the solutions for those modern problems in indigenous communities? They don’t seem to lie within the bureaucracy, or the bureaucracy would’ve ameliorated conditions by now. If you asked a 19th-century Comanche or and 18th-century Iroquois or Athabascan they would give you a very clear answer: male political leadership. Strong families. Young people who are taught clear norms and molded in the fires of love and resilience. A connection to the land (which is completely unimaginable to modern progressives, but is still practiced by modern hunters and ranchers and fishermen) and a respect for traditions. The Comanche gave their boys their first horse around age 5, and by age 7 they were already practicing mounted combat and learning to break wild mustangs (which would be accomplished by lassoing a young wild horse, bringing it down, and choking it with the rope until it was nearly dead - and then releasing the noose and petting the now docile animal, before mounting it). The girls focused on processing buffalo hides and cooking and catching the eye of some high-status brave. Do you notice anything about this way of life? Everything about it - the risky and active childhood activities, the rigid but fruitful family arrangements, the emphasis on ‘patriarchal’ values - is completely forbidden in modern progressivism.

It’s an interesting fact that there were progressives even in 19th-century America, who tended to romanticize the tribes and blame the settlers for all of the violence and who advocated for peace and unconditional generosity in the young nation’s indigenous dealings. Naturally, this was a flawed strategy in dealing with stone age marauders whose entire existence was based upon rape and enslavement of their more sedentary neighbors. The reservations in Oklahoma were placed under the control of these factions around the middle of the century (Quakers being especially prominent among them). They failed, miserably. The reservations became depots and shelters for groups of men on the war path. Comanches and Kiowas and Utes and Apaches would go rest there in the winter time, and begin burning and raiding come spring, protected from reprisals and from justice by the federal government. Native Americans were referred to as ‘Quaker pets’ by frustrated (and in those cases genocidal) Texans.

Just like modern progressives this earlier breed of manager and meddler was completely detached from reality. They were operating under a fanciful and ideologically simplistic conception of human nature and tribal dynamics and because they never had to bear the cost of their mistakes they continued to make them. It was an early example of Rob Henderson’s concept of ‘luxury beliefs.’ Of course, those earlier progressives would be horrified to encounter the beliefs of their modern brethren (they believed in religion and marriage and modesty and public order, for example). That seems to be how the progressive worldview evolves - as things become more and more comfortable and social structures become more and more complex and secure (and hierarchical and status-centered), the illusions that certain people are able to sustain become more and more detached and flamboyant. No one who has a connection to reality - no one who must hunt for their food, or operate a small business, or make war in a foreign land, or travel to dangerous parts of the world - can afford to maintain such silly ideas. But there’s a growing critical mass of people who are protected from the necessity of engaging of any of these activities. They can persist in the belief that police are unnecessary, that all goods and services can be supplied by a benevolent central authority, that nature is a gentle and pure environment. Such people are living with an entire cosmology that exists only in their heads (and online). The opposite of that is the lifestyle of the 19th-century indigenous people, or the settlers: a life in constant contact with the brutality and struggle and magic of reality.

The truth is that progressives don’t love indigenous cultures. They would be horrified if they encountered them in their heyday. When the Oscars ceremony begins with a land acknowledgment, or New Zealand legislators perform a haka in open session in their capitol, or when universities load their courses or their websites with saccharine drivel about ‘indigenous’ people, we can more or less ignore these gestures. At least we can be sure that they’re not sincere. ‘Indigenous ways’ and ‘identities’ in these contexts are really just ammunition to undercut and criticize the West, the civilization which gave all of these people and organizations everything they have. If you really want to imitate the Comanche, then stick to your people. Defend your borders. Focus on creating family and community wealth, and finding a healthy mate, and producing a lot of children. Anything else would be nonsensical to basically any indigenous culture in history. I suspect that if indigenous Aztecs or Zulus or Seminoles had the modern progressive worldview explained to them they would label it strange, and destructive. A person in their culture with those kinds of ideas would be seen as a kind of madman, an antisocial and mentally ill malcontent who simply could not participate in the life of the community, for everyone’s sake. A Comanche who encountered ideas of forced redistribution or the subsidization of laziness or the erosion of the sex binary would struggle to comprehend such nonsense. He would scoff, and he would ride away. If he lived in our world he might find that there were few places left to ride to. You can have the freedom and danger and natural sublimity of indigenous life, or you can have the neurosis and managed safety of progressivism. You can’t have both.

