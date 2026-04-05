A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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Will Whitman's avatar
Will Whitman
15hEdited

My father was an artillery officer in Korea. This made him partly deaf and gave him a stiff walk the rest of his life. My grandfather a Sargent in WW 1, and a Sargent Major in WW 2. Both had a college education, neither spoke of (nor regurgitated) their experiences. My namesake was a General in WW 1. My mother was from a Virginia family and what that means is each side of the family killed each other in our own great civil war. As for me, no one ever, can take away the gift of a man's last breath as you hold him in battle. This is granted to us by God and t is sacred. Vets need to be quiet and proud in a world which "Thanks us for our service" but does so without a clue. And then disregards us.

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Eric Sowers's avatar
Eric Sowers
16h

In less than 50 years the legal profession, including judges, has gone from almost zero women to about 70% female. It has changed accordingly, as any casual news consumer readily notes.

It has not changed for the better.

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