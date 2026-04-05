Reflections on the obstacles that modern masculinity - along with concepts of honor and personal responsibility - pose to the project of bureaucratic expansion and progressive cultural homogenization.

I was recently reminded of a man I served in Afghanistan with, CPT Will Swenson. After I left the country, he was embroiled in a fierce battle in a place that we had travelled to many times (and resided about 30 miles away from). Based on his conduct in that battle, he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

It would be a lie to say that I knew CPT Swenson well, or spent more than a few weeks with him. CPT Bertran, our CO, seemed to know him pretty well. I think they went through pre-mobilization training together. The entire organizational structure was a strange mishmash, since the traditional military hierarchy (squads > platoons > companies > battalions / squadrons > regiments, etc.) was poorly suited to the fragmented and impassable landscape of Afghanistan and the peculiar demands of low-intensity counter-insurgency warfare. Bertran was with the 101st Airborne Division, I think, and Swenson was with the 10th Mountain Division, but both of them had gone to Fort Riley, KS (home of the 1st Infantry Division, “Big Red One”) for pre-deployment training. Meanwhile, I (along with about half of our two rifle squads) was in the New York National Guard, and had done my pre-mob at Fort Bragg, NC.

So I didn’t know Swenson well. We rode along together on some missions. He was around for about 2 weeks. It’s funny to look back at that time, because he didn’t have a lot to do. We first picked him up at a massive DynCorp compound - recently constructed - which was empty and mostly serving as a monument to the lavish and tragic waste of contractor dollars. Hundreds of barracks buildings, enclosed in a wall with training fields and rifle ranges and a flagpole/parade ground, and the wall dotted with guard towers… and barely a dozen people in the entire facility. The landscape around Kabul was dotted with these kinds of boondoggles. It might have made for an interesting story for a journalist, but this was during the period when journalists stopped entering the real world and speaking to real people, and began to become internet archeologists of a kind, gleaning their stories from Reddit and Twitter and withdrawing into their own elitist bubbles of hyper-reality, never to emerge.

It’s amusing to remember Swenson’s complaints of idleness, for months later he would have plenty to do (as the CMoH commendation makes clear). Aside from his restlessness, I remember his cynicism. He was profoundly disenchanted with the military mission in Afghanistan. We all were, to some extent. The Afghans didn’t possess the cultural inclinations or human material to build the modern military and mini-administrative state that ISAF was trying to assemble, and that was obvious to all who worked with them. But he was especially grim about our purpose and our prospects, and he was very outspoken. Living at a huge, empty, Potemkin village contractor-built base certainly didn’t help. Even his haircut seemed to me then and still seems now to be a kind of self-conscious rejection of the infantry conventions (shaved heads and high-and-tights).

Apparently CPT Swenson maintained his cynical, prickly attitude. He left the army shortly after returning. I have heard rumors that he has persisted in deep criticism of the military and the VA in the ~15 years since his return from deployment. I won’t speak to that. Ultimately it’s irrelevant to my purpose here anyway. I can’t even say for certain whether Swenson is an avatar of the archetype I’m about to describe, but I suspect that he is. Swenson seems like a good candidate for a man that will not bend. Cynicism and sarcastic diffidence might seem to be unusually qualities for a hero, upon first inspection. But I don’t think that’s necessarily apt. A man who knows what is right and sensible and is unwilling to moderate his criticisms (at least while in the company of peers and subordinates) might very well be the same man who sees his buddies pinned down and, knowing his duty, is unwilling to let his hysterical internal drive for self-preservation interfere. He knows what is right and he says it. He knows what is right and believes it. He knows what is right and does it - no matter the cost.

Alongside that psychological tendency, there usually exist many contingent values and norms. Such men work hard and expect others to do so. They have internalized a strict system of personal responsibility, and they judge the decisions and behaviors of others by those standards. They believe in a kind of natural justice, wherein bad and predatory people are punished harshly. All of those ideas are now on the wane, under assault from a culture that is increasingly feminized and self-indulgent. We haven’t so much objected to and amended those norms as we have abashedly tried to forget them altogether. When they’re brought up, their sense and usefulness is acknowledged, but there are fewer and fewer people who actively subscribe to them. Single mothers demanding government help (either direct spending, or the hand of the state to take resources from individual men who may or not be their children’s fathers), the epidemic of young people blithely falling into credit card debt, the near total reign of IEP’s and disabilities and notions of psychological safety and comfort in the world of education, the routine release of violent recidivists (“mercy to the guilty is cruelty to the innocent”), etc. There is some embarrassment on the part of the people pushing these changes because they recognize that these older norms are actually better for human flourishing, i.e., they promote better behavior among individuals. But they are difficult, and we don’t like difficult things, and they are not consistent with the aims of the Blob, which wants promiscuity and single motherhood and credit card debt and neurosis and complicated administrative codes and ubiquitous diagnoses for students.

Leviathan James M. · March 23, 2025 This is a long exploration of the bureaucratic super complex-’the Blob’-which long ago acquired a life of its own and gobbled up companies, institutions, sectors, and political parties. Now it seeks to digest the entire country. Read full story

The Blob might not want crime, necessarily, but it wants a society in which we’re all pretending that mentorship programs and mental healthcare and probation and social services are sufficient to address crime and predation (for those are the only things that the Blob can offer, for the problem of crime or for any problem). The men who will not bend care deeply about the individual and their community, and the Blob cares only for metrics and budgets and the size of its programs and the extent of its reach. In other words, this is yet another frontier in the war against dehumanization, and the values that such men struggle to uphold (honor, virtue, personal responsibility) are embarrassing to and harmful for the operations of the Blob. We are all being enjoined to quietly forget them.

We have always had men who will not bend, and we still do now, but their role and social status has changed markedly. Inasmuch as they are exemplars of uncompromising bravery and quiet, masculine competence they are tied to the concept of a ‘warrior caste’ as well.

I would like to propose two additional facts about the men who will not bend. They are closely connected:

This is a type which is profoundly risky and deleterious for the administrative state and the Longhouse. Men who will not bend introduce serious friction into the operations of bureaucratic and corrupt structures (as all of ours are now, to some extent). Moreover, they are aways among the seedlings for systemic change. Brave, principled, implacable, formidable men are characters that we naturally revere… and they are highly discouraged by our civilization at this point in time. They will not be able to find employment in universities, media companies, large corporations, and (increasingly) police & fire departments and militaries. All of these organizations have been feminized and bureaucratized. Those who are unwilling to see the quality and mission of their brotherhoods diluted (the men who truly would not bend) have had to leave. The only people remaining in these hierarchies are compromisers, politicians, cowards, and idiots. Many are still brave and capable, of course, but they have had to tell themselves a story about how they can still do some good by conforming to the new expectations or how the new drives for inclusivity or mediocrity aren’t really that bad. In other words, they’ve had to bend. Bands of BROTHERS James M. · May 27, 2025 In which I describe the dynamics and the social incentives of teams of men tasked with difficult and dangerous work. There’s a cultural effort to push inclusion in this area, but it’s shallow and disingenuous, and so it can be extremely damaging to organizational morale and effectiveness. Read full story The men who will not bend are rarer than ever. Let’s look at a few examples: The wholesale institutional discrimination against young, white men at the entry level. How many senior men (even - or especially - white ones) said anything? Nearly all went along with this pervasive conspiracy, despite their certain misgivings. The enforced application of DEI in police and fire departments and militaries, at the behest of progressive and feminist bureaucrats. As Janice Fiamengo, lays out, this has resulted in a wholesale lowering of standards, dilution of training regimens, a huge surge in lawsuits against the agencies, and the explosion of sexual assault allegations, sometimes used as instruments to put pressure on leadership or to win accommodations (chances are every man who’s served in a newly-integrated organization has some anecdote about a young, female peer who sleeps with a higher-ranked individual for career benefit. It’s that common). In her essay, Janice Fiamengo writes: As [LAFD] Captain Frank Lima commented in interview for that essay, “It is hard to go into a fire with someone when you know from drilling she can’t lift the ladder.” Work-arounds to accommodate weaker women often involved men doing double-duty, making the fire teams less efficient. Captains who documented female trainees’ lack of strength or pushed them to be better found themselves facing lawsuits for sexual harassment, sex discrimination, or hostile working environments. [One commenter] detailed a plethora of injury suits and harassment claims, noting that while less than 3 percent of Los Angeles city fire personnel were women at the time of her investigation, “that tiny group accounted for 56 percent of the often multimillion-dollar lawsuits against the LAFD between 1996 and 2005.” The wholesale dilution of organizational quality and the demoralization in DEI-infused police and fire departments and male prisons and militaries has, of course, not been reported on by the legacy media. But how many senior men publicly criticized these moves? I’m sure there were a few, and I’m equally sure they’re no longer serving. The Longhouse cannot abide resistance, or even disagreement. The wholesale surrender of academia, not just to progressive utopianism but to bureaucracy and administrative expansion and financial greed. Granted, academia is hardly the domain of men’s men, but understanding the ways that the academic superstructure has changed (from a world dominated by men and masculine attitudes, to one dominated by women and feminine ones) is instructive. As John Carter explained brilliantly, masculine and proactive men prefer to compete against other men in status hierarchies. When a career becomes mostly composed of women, the men (especially the masculine men) tend to begin to leave and to avoid entering. Across the myriad competitive arenas that men have invented, there is one common element shared by all of them, which both men and women are exquisitely sensitive to: An arena cannot be dominated by women. The reason for this is obvious. The purpose of the arena, from the male point of view, is to demonstrate his worth relative to other men. To enter an arena filled with women is to engage in a lose/lose proposition: if one does poorly, one has been beaten (up) by girls; if one does well, one has beaten (up) girls. Neither outcome is going to impress the girls. Or, for that matter, the guys. Across all programs, at all academic levels, American universities recently reached the threshold of 60% of the student body being female. This will be a disaster for academia. Indeed, it’s already a disaster. About a year ago, I analyzed a Gallup poll which revealed that the confidence of the American public in the trustworthiness and overall value of the academic sector had declined precipitously over the course of the 2010s. In that article I examined several factors contributing to this DIEing confidence in the academy: the explosive growth in tuition fees, even as continuous relaxation of academic standards dilutes the actual value of a degree; the deplorable state of scholarship, with endless revelations of fraud, a seemingly irresolvable replication crisis, and the torrent of psychotic nonsense that passes for ‘research’; the increasingly frigid social environment enforced by the armies of overpaid, sour-faced administrators. Almost all of these, however, are related in some way or another to the feminization of academia. This is, indeed, the trend we see everywhere: an increasing sentiment of egalitarian mediocrity, a greater emphasis placed on feelings and on emotional and psychological support, an increasingly poor-quality product encumbered by increasingly baroque administrative encrustations and political agendas and inclusivity drives. Whether or not this is due to feminization, the fact is that it has happened (to all of our institutions, to some extent) and it has been the product of not just cultural changes but discrete organizational decisions. Did men stand up and object when those decisions were being considered? When academics were being hounded for wrong-think? When ridiculous racism hoaxes or Longhouse-style witch hunts set Harvard University or Google’s women alight with righteous moral indignation? In every case that I know of, men did not stand up and object. And now there are no courageous, masculine men in these organizations. They have been more or less purged entirely, or they have been made to bend the knee in order to protect careers and status. This is the great moral challenge of our age, and it is completely invisible in the mainstream. Even acknowledging the dilemma is forbidden.

All of this should be sufficient to indicate an uncomfortable proposition: in the modern world there is a direct tension between success and honor. That is, any person who rises high enough in a modern organization will be selected because they are not unbendable men, and the leaders can now be presumed to, in most cases, not be masculine or courageous.

In Leadership, I drew an anachronistic comparison between an academic leader in the nineteenth century (Col. Joshua Chamberlain) and one in the modern world (Claudine Gay).

Joshua Chamberlain was a Maine college professor who volunteered to serve in the Union army because of his anti-slavery and humanist ideals and his profound patriotism. After Gettysburg he had a distinguished military service record which saw him attain the rank of Brigadier General. He was wounded six times. After the war he was placed by society as the president of an outstanding Northeast private Liberal Arts college, Bowdoin University. He was a 19th-century academic leader. Claudine Gay is a petty and unoriginal administrator who has chiefly made her mark by reducing merit-based application and selection processes in favor of racial and sexual quotas. She has published 11 academic papers total in her career (A decent annual output for many professors), about half of which are now exposed as including instances of flagrant plagiarism. After an embarrassing and divisive appearance before Congress she has refused to step down to help Harvard or its application pipeline and has positioned any criticism of her as equivalent to racism. Claudine Gay never went to war, led people in a urgent and coordinated project, or (to my knowledge) sacrificed anything for her beliefs. Largely because of her race and sex (and some shallow academic and administrative experience) she became the president of an outstanding Northeast private Liberal Arts college. She is a 21st-century academic leader.

Incidentally, Gay might not be the president of Harvard University any longer, but she’s still firmly ensconced in the ruling class. Her membership belongs to her conformity and her progressive orthodoxy and her identity characteristics.

This is a point which can hardly be over-exaggerated: we have replaced leadership and decisive authority (in which wisdom and moral courage are virtues) with management, in which the ‘leaders’ are nothing more than unusually-powerful bureaucrats. If they had original ideas or a little grit they could make changes, but such people are never picked for these roles now. They’re too difficult to control. We have, in thousands of important leadership roles, replaced principled men with conformist women (and feminized men). This is a drive that still continues in most areas of the professional world, and it is ubiquitous in the culture (as we will see).

Here, for instance, are some of the cities which have had female police chiefs in the past few years (despite women rarely getting to do the more active and dangerous parts of policing, due to physical and psychological constraints). Their leadership has been dogged by scandals. many of these roles are filled or have recently been filled by black women:

New York City

Charlotte, NC

Memphis, TN

Washington, D.C.

Philadelphia, PA

Louisville, KY

Seattle, WA

Atlanta, GA

Portland, OR

Police can be seen as a kind of civically useful, public facing species of the warrior caste: men who carry weapons and patrol the streets in order to uphold the law. They must be willing to chase down and brawl with and sometime shoot criminals, who tend to be male. Women cannot do this.

From the theft at the Louvre last year (under a new female head of security, who was new in the job and profoundly unqualified) to the allegations of doctored crime statistics in Washington D.C. (under CPT Pamela Smith) to the Brown University shooting and its bungled aftermath (under President Christina Paxson) to the Los Angeles Fires under Mayor Karen Bass to the crash of Delta Flight 4819 in Toronto (under the control of the female FO, who received a special FAA waiver allowing her to pilot due to college coursework and DEI programs), we are increasingly seeing the ill effects of managerial leadership and the dilution of male status hierarchies. Some of these examples are pure irresponsibility, or incompetence, or bad luck. And men are just as susceptible to these factors. But where leadership is involved, you can be sure that, in most instances, no accountability has been taken (or asked for). These aren’t individual changes. They are complete organizational overhauls, the replacement of older priorities with newer ones. And the new priorities guarantee that these institutions will be weaker, more disorganized, and more prone to groupthink and false consensus.

Don’t become preoccupied by this list of female-connected failures. Women aren’t the deeper problem here. The real issue is the erosion of male status hierarchies. Women are merely the instrument for this. If you want to change an organization from a fiercely-independent, hierarchical, meritocratic, principled team to a grey, administration-heavy, mediocre, egalitarian blob, women will be your primary instrument, unfortunately. Introduce women, and make the men assent to and publicly support the change, and you will dilute the physical competence and appetite for risk in the members. By mandating trainings and, at the upper ends, public agreement, you will dissuade other brave and active men from joining. By pushing women into leadership roles (despite their relatively limited experience) you will institutionalize these changes and demoralize the remaining men.

Within a decade, you can move from an androgenic, mission-focused, adrenalized workhorse to a kind of public elementary school with sidearms or trucks and ladders. There’s a bit of exaggeration there, certainly, but look around at our culture: the dozens of Hollywood franchises which have retired or humiliated or deprioritized their male leads in order to promote new, young female characters who often just so happen to also be nonwhite; the news stories I must show my students nearly every day about girls playing football or training to be firefighters or working with power tools in a special program meant to erase gender stereotypes (all real recent news stories on CNN10, which is a program created for K-12 students).

Female Egyptian wrestlers…

Female Palestinian skateboarders…

Female (black) swimmers…

“Many [b]lack communities in Britain and the US do not have safe access to swimming lessons and public pools due to historic racism and segregation, a problem that is especially alarming given...”

Historic racism and segregation haven’t been issues for 60 years. Lots of Americans and Britons don’t have access to “safe” swimming lessons (I’m not sure what unsafe public pools or swimming lessons would be). In any case, in every medium-sized to large community I have ever lived in there have been swimming facilities available for people of any race. Black people tend to use pools at lower rates, in my experience, because they’re worse swimmers on average because they aren’t put in swim lessons as children. I don’t have any data to support that, but neither (you can be sure) does CNN10.

Female sailboaters…

“The all-female crew…”

(African) female fisherwomen…

“Brandina Mundimba joined the first all-women fishing cooperative on the Zambezi River and thought her life was set on a more prosperous path. But extreme weather, warming climates and overfishing is putting it all at risk.”

Et cetera. Can anyone doubt that this is a pervasive and coordinated attempt to push culture in a gynocentric direction - away from masculinity, white excellence, bravery, and institutional quality, and towards something else?

Now consider the converse. Where, in the culture, is the celebration of male heroism, or of courage of any kind? Is there any message that portrays male bravery or risk-taking or aggression positively? Are there messages of anyone standing against social consensus or conformity or groupthink in order to defend their principles or their society? If there are I have not seen them.

This is a total program of cultural change: ethical, institutional, cinematic, mimetic, educational. Girls and women are being used to infiltrate and destroy most of the remaining bastions of male excellence. This is promoted as a path to achievement and status for the girls and women, but what if it is also a way to shut the men who will not bend out of any opportunity for fulfilling work and social acclaim and sexual status? If that is not an ulterior motive for these sweeping changes then it is certainly their effect. Brave and implacable men can still be prison guards or firefighters or police… but they must perform under mediocre conditions, in bureaucracies which demand that they publicly agree to things which they know to be nonsense. The modern world (the Blob) demands that they bend, or that they leave the weakened remnants of the warrior caste altogether. The Blob has mostly eaten the warrior caste, as it has eaten mental health and education and the corporate world and many parts of the criminal justice system.

The Warrior Caste

Every major human society has had some variation of the warrior caste. Even in relatively nonviolent (isolated, sparsely populated, non-resource constrained) societies, young men train and compete and engage in performative ‘warfare.’ It’s something quite a bit more dangerous than your average NFL match… but hardly the gruesome bloodletting of a Mongol sack or an American Civil War battle.

Young men largely exist to fight. They fight each other when there’s no one else around, and in situations where a neighboring group threatens them or competes with them (or offers the opportunity for easy loot and rapine) they fight others. Their hormonal constitution, their impulsiveness, their relatively muted frontal lobe activity and inhibitions and their tendency to physical aggression all seem to paint a very clear picture: women exist in human societies (all human societies, including ours) primarily to make babies. Children exist to ensure the future of the group. The old exist to lend wisdom and perspective, and to form a connection with a corpus of collective memory that would otherwise be lost in the mists of time. Parents exist to raise children (working together). Young men exist to compete and to fight (and to hunt, and to do any other physically risky but necessary task that must be done). If young men are skilled (or lucky) and canny enough they might survive, and produce children themselves. They might even live to see those children grow old.

These are the facts of our species, written in blood across 100 generations.

The Anthropological Framing James M. · September 28, 2025 It is only by exploring the norms and ideas of traditional cultures (including the long-gone ones of which we have a historical record) that we can truly understand the quality and direction of our own civilization. It’s pretensions of uniqueness and progressive inevitability are just those. If we don’t attend to the cultural basics (reward, punishment, marriage, children) Read full story

As we’ve seen, there are few opportunities for warriors these days. Even the military has been hopelessly consumed by progressivism in many countries. The U.S. infantry is still male-only (despite the sincere desires of many female army officers and politicians to integrate it) but it’s a kind of Masada of the warrior ethos. Most soldiers (non-infantry enlistees) will arrive at basic training to find young women in formation on the parade ground, and they will contend with the drastically lowered standards, the greater emphasis given to emotional support and safety, and the luxurious (by Ft. Benning standards) accommodations: cell phones, mess hall desserts, weekly PX runs. I have known many brave and fit women who have served in the U.S. military, so this is not a criticism of individuals. But it is simply a fact that when you force women into purposeful masculine environments the standards and atmosphere and team dynamics change… and they never change for the better. No masculine teams become more formidable, more tough, more singular in their focus with the introduction of women. No organization becomes more meritocratic or responsible or effective with the imposition of progressive bureaucracy. Toughness and efficacy are not the points. Social power and maximizing resource consumption are the points, and the modern managerial class are perfectly willing to sacrifice one for the other.

And the changes hardly apply only to certain military and law enforcement and firefighting jobs. These are metacultural shifts. Public schools (bastions of the Longhouse) have erased any messaging that promotes specifically male bravery or competitiveness. They no longer deliver stories or lessons about victory or warfare, and if they do you can be almost certain there is a nonwhite person or a woman involved. The implicit assumption here is that male heroism or accomplishment or courage, on its own, is not a fitting subject for celebration or modelling. The same extensive re-editing is visible in television franchises (The Lord of the Rings, Vikings, Fallout, Star Trek, Batman, Doctor Who, The Equalizer, Matlock, Battlestar Galactica, Star Wars… even He-Man! are all recent shows in which the male protagonist has been traded for a newer, more diverse female replacement, plus dozens - hundreds - more). It’s visible in film franchises (Peter Pan, Terminator, Doctor Strange, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Thor, Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park, the Marvel Cinematic Universe). The new James Bond and Fast & the Furious films will also feature female protagonists (yes - James Bond will effectively now be a woman). I could go on and on. These cultural changes are hugely unpopular and unprofitable for entertainment companies, and they provoke cynicism and resentment and alienation among male students and they badly damage the effectiveness and morale of some of our most important social institutions. But they are still being operationalized, because Hollywood has also been consumed (and totally digested) by the Blob, and it can do nothing other than promote its modern, dehumanizing, resentful brand of feminism (in which masculine status and competence is a prize to be captured by women in order to empower feminists). It’s hard to claim that the changes aren’t happening, or that those who are advocating for them are being open or direct about the risks and the losses.

Perhaps we should ask why they are happening. Perhaps we should wonder if the erosion of masculinity as a social good is linked to the managed decline of our societies, or to the disappearance of principle and courage as celebrated virtues.

Perhaps we should think twice before we seek to dilute or undo the long and useful practice of the warrior caste. Eventually we’re going to need warriors, and I suspect we will need them sooner than we might think.

Thanks for reading. Take care of yourself.

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