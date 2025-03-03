A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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Juniorwheelhoss's avatar
Juniorwheelhoss
Apr 25, 2025

It seems the danger of this vile filth isn’t really being considered by the fools who perpetuate it. I have a feeling that the fools are going to find out just how much chaos ensues as the competent SWM’s simply sign off.

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1 reply by James M.
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Matt Pemberton
Mar 4, 2025

Thank you for continuing to highlight the malaise that comes with DEI.

I am still working on undoing the 'work' and detangling my thoughts from victimhood mentality. It was so ubiquitous that I didn't see it at the time. Your sober assessments are very grounding for me. Much apprceiated!

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1 reply by James M.
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