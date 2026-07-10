This is an exploration of the seemingly unstoppable leftward drift of our intelligentsia.

“Nazi” is a commonly-deployed political slur these days. “Fascist” is even more common. Only the most marginal and unserious (or contrarian) thinkers would self-apply them. But “communist” (while rarely owned) is less frequently-used, and “socialist” is a label that many political leaders (Bernie Sanders, Zohran Mamdani, AOC) wear proudly. I think there’s a clue here.

There are two historical events that are prioritized above all others in Florida state history curricula (I know because I’m a history teacher in Florida): American slavery… and the Holocaust. The latter event is, in many ways, the ur-event of American legitimacy and Jewish/progressive victimhood. “Never again” is the promise that many liberals have publicly committed to, and they imagine that this means fighting “fascism” by any means necessary. This ignores the fact that in the 1930’s, it was social democratic ineffectiveness and Marxist cultural subversion and leftist street violence that largely brought the Nazis to power in the first place. If they truly wanted to ensure that no extremist rightwing coalition ever assumed power again, they would focus on sensible governance and democratic legitimacy. Instead, we see the opposite.

But where’s the emphasis on the Gulags or the Holodomor? Where is an even basic knowledge of the massacres of the Khmer Rouge? That Live Aid Concert, which was held in two venues (in England and the United States), with corresponding events in eight other countries, featured the biggest musicians and celebrities of the era: Queen, Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, Elton John, Bob Dylan, etc. Many of the performers gave quotes about “poverty in Africa” and bemoaned global wealth distribution. Almost nobody noted that the Ethiopian famine which had spurred the event was instigated by Marxist dictator Mengistu Haile Mariam, who had collectivized farming and cut off food distribution to Tigray-inhabited areas and Wollo province, among others while continuing to extract food harvests and taxes from those areas. In other words, socialism caused the famine in Ethiopia. Socialism caused the famine in China in 1960, in which at least 30 million people are estimated to have died. Socialism caused the Holodomor, circa 1930. Socialism caused the Russian famine of 1920-21. Socialism caused the Venezuelan economic collapse, which began in 2015 and is still ongoing. Socialism caused the total economic stagnation of Cuba for the past 70 years. Socialism caused the famine of North Korea, which lasted from 1994 to 1999 and caused the loss of perhaps 5% of the population.

Magatte Wade : highly recommended

In fact, it can fairly be said, that every time socialism is really tried (i.e., the capitalist system of free exchange and price controls and private ownership is abandoned), massive economic misery and severe political repression quickly follows. How could it be otherwise? Socialism makes it illegal to grow and sell your own crops, start your own business - even a fruit stand or a one-woman seamstress operation - or distill your own liquor (that last example reflects the fact that the United States has some limited and confused socialist aspects to our government as well). You can’t own your own house. In many instances you can’t even choose where you live, where you work, what you do.

Towards a Democratic Socialism James M. · April 2, 2024 Socialism doesn’t work. By burdening the most productive organizations and individuals in an economy and removing any incentive for innovation or initiative and destroying the price signals that help efficiently allocate resources across a market of millions of producers and consumers it creates an immense amount of waste, environmental damage, and repression. EVERY country which has ever tried socialism has impoverished itself and 99% of them have abandoned the experiment, usually after completely crippling their economy and political culture. The ones which remain dedicated to socialism (North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela to some extent) rely on sales of natural resources to the capitalist world to survive (or counterfeiting, drugs & weapons smuggling, etc.). There has never been a political experiment which has so completely failed. Even the ‘mixed economies’ (India, Scandinavia, Great Britain) have liberalized their economies and sold most their state-owned assets. Sweden and Finland ar… Read full story

Aside from the largely manufactured and never-dying outrage over the Holocaust - it was a tragedy, but only one of dozens, which happened in much more forgivable circumstances and according to a logic that many of the others lack - what negative features does “fascism” have that totalitarian socialism lacks? But one is considered to be the (never quite defined) bête noire of our political culture, a pejorative so extreme that no one will claim it. The other commands majority support on many private college campuses.

The fact that our elite class should be so enamored of socialism shouldn’t be too surprising to us. Socialism usually draws its most fervent energy from the educated, students, the children of large landowners or industrial concerns. Claudine Gay (the socialist former president of Harvard, reluctantly unseated - but still drawing a salary of $900,000 per year) is the trust fund child of a wealthy Haitian cement magnate. Friedrich Engels was the son of a successful industrialist. Fidel Castro’s father was a prosperous Cuban landowner (and how much of his revolutionary zeal was motivated by resentment towards his difficult father is impossible to know, but it wasn’t zero).

An Unbalanced Culture

“Socialism” in the minds of modern progressive believers, isn’t really an economic system. If it was it would seem shoddy and lacking in the extreme. Modern socialists and progressive activists generally know almost nothing about economics. Try explaining price elasticity or even market competition, in a condition of many firms operating independently, to such people. You’ll quickly see that it is not a concern with production or efficiency that drives these people. On these points they are constantly on the defensive, forced to ignore the basic realities of human economic behavior and vast swatches of history to maintain their intellectual commitments. The energy for their ideas come from a different place.

I suspect that, for them, socialism is a kind of theoretical application of moral principles, and the perfection of cultural commitments that are rooted in emotion rather than evidence. This explains why socialism is (still) so attractive to so many liberal Christians, and why socialists usually seem to be completely disinterested in discussing statistical realities and policymaking dynamics - they usually fire off their soundbites and their borrowed, pre-digested ideas and then lapse into silence or name-calling - of the groups that they supposedly want to help. For the believers, socialism is a championing and a kind of perfected empowerment for all of the cherished groups: blacks (who tend to be culturally conservative and usually want wealth, not managed equality), gays (who are diverse in every other way and often support free market policies and libertarian social initiatives), trans people (who suffer from mental illness and aren’t a large share of the population), indigenous people (who don’t want a socialist society run by white people in far-off capitals), immigrants (the more enterprising of which hate socialism), women, etc. Women are the one group in the West for whom socialism has an enduring appeal, and that is because the dream of ease and enforced equality and a paternal state is intensely emotionally resonant for many of them. They are also fairly unbothered by references to history or economics. Their desire to help their “adopted children” (these abstracted identity categories) is far more immediate and emotionally satisfying to them than some debate over tax incentives or Soviet grain production. So they are socialists.

Unfortunately, when a critical mass of such people emerges in a society and begins to grow, the normal functions of republican government become impossible. Conservatives and centrists and liberals have allowed the mass subsidization of a small army of anti-American and socialist professionals play-acting at activism (“play-activists”) for more than two generations now.

To understand the unbalanced culture it’s not sufficient to identify the groups that are championed or the emotional impulses behind the drive to artificially improve and empower them (even if they mostly don’t want it). We need to be specific about what modern socialists support and prefer, and what they oppose. You will find that this is a pro forma list of progressive causes. That is because these two circles of the Venn diagram are now nearly overlapping. Most progressives are at least friendly towards socialism. Most socialists consider themselves progressive. If socialism in its modern form was really an economic ideology we would not expect to see that. After all, what does single-payer healthcare have to do with decolonization? What does having state-owned industries have to do with reparations? A progressive will tell you that these are all expressions of social justice, but that’s just another way of saying “they gratify my sense of helping these reluctant groups for which I’ve appointed myself champion.” Keep in mind that the groups themselves aren’t asking for socialism. Socialism is mostly the preserve of educated, urban, white people. You might think they would want to convince their adopted groups and bring them over to their ideology before changing society in their name, but if you think this you probably don’t know many socialists. Radically changing society based on nothing more than abstraction and emotional impulse is their entire playbook. The favored causes of the modern socialist are familiar to everyone at this point: feminism, often veering towards frank misandry; mercy for criminals; open borders and generous support for recent migrants; “anti-racism",” often veering towards open contempt for or supremacy over white people; gender ideology, etc. One might notice that all of these causes weaken the host country, in the sense that they erode traditional family structures, result in fewer children, disincentivize production and incentivize (or reduces disincentives for) law-breaking, deprioritize the native population or the racial majority, and promote marginal sexual lifestyles and gender identities.

This is really the crux of the unbalanced society. The debate isn’t about history or economics. Those are simply subjects that must be suppressed or distorted in order to achieve victory for the real priorities of the socialist, which are cultural and subversive. Socialists will rarely refer to themselves as “subversive” (an example of the “elastic ideology” technique in action) but it’s true nonetheless. The division of society into oppressor and oppressed (the move that lies at the heart of all socialism and especially culturally Marxist socialism) and then the drive to uplift the oppressed at the cost of the oppressor is explicitly subversive. The language of this worldview reveals it: dismantle, decolonize, liberate, revolution, etc. This is a fantasy realm in which the old order is torn down to make way for new growth. Unfortunately, these activists are rather more enthusiastic about the tearing down than they are about the rebuilding.

So the unbalanced society isn’t just unbalanced in the things that the intelligentsia supports. The things that they oppose (disfavor, marginalize) are even more striking. Most of this cultural activity isn’t in the nature of open antagonism or a desire to eliminate; it’s often simply a strong tendency to prefer the other, the marginal, the oppressed, the favored and politically useful symbolic groups. The intelligentsia opposes heterosexual marriage, prolific natalism, white working class identity, pride in the traditions or history of Western nations, Christianity (not the bastardized progressive, feminized variety which began as a kind of elite psy-op, but older, traditional Christianity), meritocracy, the principle of keeping one’s pay or profits, personal automobiles, personal single-family homes, landlords, economic growth, patriotism, the concept of civic virtue, rigorous education, objective logic, etc. I could provide you with examples of all of these oppositions but it would take too long. If you doubt me, try to find a modern progressive (or one a progressive academia from 1980 until today) who explicitly supports any of the items in this latter group. If there’s not blanket opposition across the ideology it should be fairly easy: conservatives and libertarians and moderates and traditionalists (and a huge number of apolitical Americans) regard many of them warmly? How about the progressive socialists?

Socialism as Reflexive Elite Subversion

[P]rogressivism is… invested in its supposed position at the vanguard of cultural change, pressing boldly on to new frontiers. - Ross Douthat, The Decadent Society

What is really going on here? Can it really be the case that most private academic social science faculty and medical doctors and journalists and educated, urban voters and screenwriters and musicians have taken a hard look at natalism (for example) or well-secured borders or private property and decided that they’re invalid? No - this seems to be a case of class identity, which has become so deeply enmeshed with the concept of being subversive that it has eroded the very foundation of the worldview, leaving its subscribers with this thoroughly negative and anti-Western worldview. But most are not committed ideologues or activists. They’re simply ambitious midwits, trapped in social circles and advancing through institutions in which these are the prescribed values.

To understand how we got here, I will refer to Ross Douthat’s book The Decadent Society, in which he gives an overview of the last real explosion of cultural ferment in the United States (and across the West): the late 1960’s:

The boomers were the last rebellious generation to come of age not only with various traditional edifices still standing but also with a sense, in the Eisenhower fifties, that those edifices had actually been strengthened by the experiences of the Depression and World War II. This gave the rebel culture of the sixties a real adversary to struggle against: the old bourgeois norms refreshed by suburbanization and prosperity; a Christianity that had just experienced a sustained revival; a patriotic narrative of history that had been burnished by victory in the Second World War; a common culture that had become more binding through the influence of radio, television, mass-market periodicals, and movies. The old men of that world, the father figures to be wrestled with and overcome, were war heroes and giants - literally so in the cases of Lyndon Johnson and Charles de Gaulle. The old norms were still powerful and vital, and so to subvert or overthrow or replace them, the new norms had to be powerful as well.

Most elites and policymakers and cultural producers are not socialists. They would describe themselves as liberals. But their self-identity as crusaders against the old and the established mean that they cannot effectively resist subversion by actual socialists. We see that weakness apparent in modern Democratic Party politics, in films, in academia (where most active producers are socialists), and in the culture generally.

There’s nothing substantial left to subvert. The norms have all been eroded and the structures thrown down. But the project continues, as if on auto-pilot. Status signals and insecurity and ideological confirmation biases make it clear that it will not stop. If it was going to it would have already.

The Schism of the Elites James M. · February 19, 2025 Historically, this kind of intra-elite competition keeps escalating until things get violent and ugly. Those who’ve been dethroned won’t go into exile willingly. They already sold their souls to the devil for the power they think they’re owed, and there is nothing they won’t steal, kill, and destroy in order to get it back. Read full story

More importantly, the new things that have been created are insufficient. They are not fitting ingredients for a healthy, vital society. So we continue to rely on old norms (Christian morality, monogamy, meritocracy) while we suffer an elite class that deeply resents the successes of the past and cannot admit their own failures.

Ross Douthat again:

[T]he traditional roles and structures that once gave rebellion purpose and clarity persist only as inertial holdovers that nobody explicitly defends - or else as shadows of themselves in the unfashionable hinterland, their remaining strength a purely negative force that exists mostly to persuade the cultural elite that they haven’t won yet; that they’re still the same rebels they were in 1968.

And:

[I]f there is nothing but transgression, there is nothing to give acts of transgression the “purpose, substance, and meaning” that make them something more than just self-indulgence.

Cultural Inertia

This, I suspect, explains the inertial leftward movement of our politics and culture and study. Increasing radicalism is needed to give the feeling of resistance… but there’s nothing to resist. The liberals and the radicals won. Subversion is now the status quo.

The content begins as innocuous, reformist, championing the victories and identities of those politically-designated (abstract) groups. It’s not concerned with the groups or their members themselves - it wants to erode the social structure. But the critics are the social structure now.

When a narrative has to be adopted, it always tends towards the subversive, creating a pervasive and never-acknowledged bias .

The description of this attacker (and similar ones) are curiously never released.

Older events and struggles are repurposed, with heavy implications that are reflected in conditions today , without any evidence offered or dissent allowed.

The Six Triple Eight is errant propaganda …

..and so is Hidden Figures (even if if it a decent film).

Soon the content grows bizarre and extremist. The system has become more socialist in its cultural orientation (i.e., more progressive)… but the cultural producers can’t moderate or defend what they see as traditional (and therefore invalid) norms or structures. They’re caught in an epistemological doom loop, pretending that white supremacy is still a major danger for black Americans and that women are still institutionally disadvantaged .

The Woman King is pure historical fantasy, produced by a fawning elite white woman who visited West Africa and decided to write a script in which the Dahomey were anti-Western, anti-slavery, feminist warriors - rather than the patriarchal, slave-trading, human-sacrificing pit of barbarity that they actually were.

If your historical frame is valid, why not tell true stories?

PayPal her… or CashApp me (all white people are not racist - indeed we’re probably less racist than any other race that exists or has ever existed) instead: $jmills21xx

Honesty is not prioritized. Dishonesty is accepted and celebrated as a tool of cultural dominance. After all, honesty is a Christian virtue.

After one or two decades of this, the culture has moved into truly dark territory, especially on the margins. There is no feedback mechanism that ties these ideas to reality, and no forum in which believers can debate and amend their positions. They are locked in opposition against a set of power relationships that went extinct 40 years ago… and were replaced by themselves .

They have no norms or standards or ethical values, aside from subversion and a constant, background, hopeful reliance on the concept of utopian change. This obsession - plus the refusal to compromise or to admit their mistakes - turns them into monsters.

The horrific headlines are nearly endless at this point.

Socialism has become an enemy of the good. By obsessively pursuing advantage for the most malcontented and vocal (and therefore unbalanced) people in society, and by trapping our elites in reflexive opposition to virtue and tradition (the cultural practices which, unlike progressive ideas, have been shown to work through the generations) it has badly damaged our society. And liberal fence-sitting has played its part.

Thanks for reading. Take care of yourself.