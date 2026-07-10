A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
2d

A Lesson in Communism from our Two Earliest Colonies: https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/a-lesson-in-communism-from-our-two

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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
2d

Ugh, I'm doomscrolling again. Or as it's known these days, "reading the news".

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