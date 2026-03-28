The only way one can be a progressive (which means to hold values consistent with our ruling institutions and managerial class) or a centrist or a moderate conservative today is to believe that things are working - that our society is getting along well enough.

I no longer believe that is the case. This is part of a series of essays I am working on (focusing on childhood education, eldercare and the Western approach to aging, street culture, and the poisonous ideas of the cultural mainstream, i.e., CNN10 and Disney and academia, etc.) in which I lay out a case for the possibility that our culture is actually much sicker than we might believe, especially if we live in the midst of white suburbia or commute to a symbolic capitalist workplace every day. Things are bad there… but they’re far worse on the margins. And there’s no condition more marginal (spiritually, socially, financially) than addiction. We know of methamphetamine and fentanyl deaths and we understand that kids spend a lot of time on their phones these days, but I would argue that addiction has become a central feature of American life. Food, entertainment, spending, medicine and mental healthcare, fitness, dating - all show signs of pathology and spiritual emptiness and compulsion. All are being used and developed in addictive directions. This is only possible in a profoundly empty and amoral society. If we are collectively struggling with addiction, then this means that our connection with each other and with God is in terrible shape. This is not a possibility that the culture or corporations or the bureaucracy would have us consider (they would rather we stay sick and grasping for distraction and external blame and momentary relief) but if we are in an addiction-saturated civilization then this is the only possible solution. There is no other. No pill or social program or educational campaign or lifestyle hack can heal addiction. I have learned that for myself, and the knowledge was extremely hard-won.

I generally look askance at claims of expertise. These days they’re rarely valid, and even when they are they’re often made in areas where expertise has shown to be of limited value in predicting future outcomes and meaningfully addressing problems. ‘Understanding’ systems cannot be a final measure of expertise, for it allows fake epistemologies to grow, based on shaky or false assumptions (Islamic or Christian theology, Freudian psychology, much of climate science, Critical Race Theory, a huge share of modern sociology, etc.). If a field of knowledge cannot predict future states of system or predictably intervene in that system then it’s not real.

But there are valid areas of expertise… and I claim almost none of them. I studied economics in college and have read a lot of Thomas Sowell and Ludwig Von Mises, but I wouldn’t claim to be an expert in economics (one of the areas where socially credited experts have shown a distinct unreliability when it mattered). I have pursued combat sports for two decades now - wrestling, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, boxing, grappling/combatives, but I would never claim to be an expert in combat sports. I have been a bibliophile for nearly my entire life and a kind of low-level graphomaniac for part of it, but I would never claim to be an expert writer. I’ve spent a about a year doing basic training and equivalent military induction and I have some experience of battle and infantry deployment, but I would never claim to be a military expert or an expert soldier.

But I am an expert in addiction.

Moving through life has given me a deep appreciation for the irreplaceable and often fairly indescribable value of experience. I wish more sociologists had an experience of poverty (and the same applied for economists!). I wish more legislators had an experience of combat: the confusion, the boredom, the soul-killing pettiness of actual ground war, plus the enervating camaraderie which is so profound as to change a man forever. Legislators are the people constitutionally bound to declare war, after all, although that rarely happens anymore - yet we’re at war most of the time. The operation of our policymaking machinery (including foreign policy and defense) seems to suffer from a profound lack of wisdom and real experience, and a surfeit of status games and social desirability bias and manipulation.

In the world of addiction treatment it’s hardly required that a person be in recovery to be effective. Yet, having passed through the fire oneself and come out on the other side teaches you things about yourself and about life (and, these days, about society) that are simply not accessible otherwise. It shouldn’t set you apart from society - on the contrary: addiction is a profound condition of disconnection (from oneself, others, God) and so recovering from it should bring you much closer to the people in your life. And for me, it has.

But it has also made me feel strangely apart from huge chunks of society. In fact, other than certain suburban households, some particularly wise and sensible working class people, and many older people, I perceive addiction all around me now. And in those refuges from excess and compulsion and distraction I also perceive a denial of what is happening to us. Middle America seems to be moving forward with the attitude that things are fundamentally okay: most people are decent, the majority have jobs, society still runs. All of those things are undeniably true, but they can remain true while millions of people are swallowed by monetized addictions, both mild and serious. Addiction is a chronic, progressive illness - it can linger and grow, invisible, for many years, before disaster strikes. As they say in recovery “it only gets worse - never better.” If our society is falling prey to addiction, if it has become a fundamental part of our social model and our economy, then only a sharp break with the strategies and habits that brought us here will succeed in healing us. I see little evidence of such a break right now.

I began writing an essay which I titled The Widening Gyre, about the fragmenting margin of our culture and the ways that these fractures are fairly invisible if you’re prosperous or older or live in an orderly suburb.

If you don’t know what the ‘fetty lean’ is, count yourself fortunate, but also understand that you might be fairly oblivious to some potent currents of addiction running through our society, which are disproportionately pulling the poor and the young into their depths. Suburbia is not reality. It is one facet of our society that is built on the lower tiers, and those lower tiers are thoroughly infected with addiction, in ways that might surprise you.

I set it aside (it spun off in too many directions) but suffice it to say that I sincerely believe that our old conception of virtue has effectively gone extinct among huge swathes of American society and in the cultural mainstream, and that this change has gone almost totally unremarked upon. Modesty and frugality simply don’t exist as positive virtues in most poor communities any more. They used to, but they have dissipated completely. Temperance and prudence have similarly disappeared among the young. People now feel a kind of implicit permission to spend lavishly (taking on crippling, life-changing loads of debt), eat gluttonously, and behave impulsively and promiscuously. This applies just as much to parents, to older people (folks in their 30’s or 40’s, or older), and to people who appear to be stable and productive (i.e., those with careers or home- or business-owners, etc.). Not only is there no sanction or warning in the culture against any of this, but if you express disapproval or alarm then you are often regarded as somehow uptight, or judgmental (‘judgy,’ in the parlance of female social media users). This definitely seems to be a case of “tolerance and apathy” being “the last virtues of a dying society.”

Well I’m not uptight. I score maximally in trait openness on the MMPI (it is my most extreme personality feature). I’ve been assessed as being on the edges of having anti-social personality disorder. I have drunk deeply from most of the wells listed above: lavish spending, intemperance, impulsivity, immodesty, etc. I don’t judge people harshly for falling to temptation but I set my personal attitudes and inclinations aside and recognize the absolute necessity of living in a society which promotes virtue. Even when I was consorting with gang members and living with professional criminals and lost in a world of opiates and amphetamines, I still wanted to live in an orderly society. Everyone wants this, whether they realize it or not. The Minnesota fraudsters want to live in a society in which there’s abundant wealth (every parasite desires the health of its host). Aggressive criminals want their children and parents to be safe from people exactly like themselves while they’re incarcerated. We all want order and norms because without them all is poverty and desperation. But those things require some socialized personal discipline and, more importantly, they require a society which upholds norms for the good of the collective, and doesn’t defer to the whims and impulses of the individual as a default cultural mode.

But we seem to have placed personal fulfillment and comfort and stimulation and pleasure above all social goods and communal standards in a way that would be shocking to our forebears. When I examine the patterns of this change my suspicions are validated: this is a coordinated cultural change to ensconce individualism and individual happiness as the driving forces in every American’s life. This isn’t because this leads to maximum happiness for these people (it doesn’t) or because it’s what everyone wants (I imagine that most people would rather live in healthy communities and be surrounded by friends and family than live shallow, materialistic lives driven by a series of biological and psychological urges). This change is happening because it is useful for increasing production and consumption (much of which consumption is fueled by an ever-increasing American addiction to financial debt). Employees can be incentivized to chase money, status, rank, and wealth by a shallow and comparison-driven mindset. It’s no exaggeration to say that these considerations are now the primary factors for young and middle-aged people when they make important life decisions and career choices. And those value are being passed down (and intensified) for the children now in grade school. Consumers will consume ever more if: (1) they are lonely, insecure, unhealthy, distracted, immature and (2) they believe that they can buy products and services to either address these shortcomings or to salve the pain of their existence and (3) if they have been programmed to spend at and beyond their means by a society which never seems to get wealthier in the ways that matter.

Put another way: they are salving their hopelessness and their ennui with impulse purchases and silly preoccupations. Are they heroin addicts? No… but they approach life and happiness in the same way. Happiness should come from service to others and gratitude and purpose, not “gut-healthy juices”.

We’re about twice as wealthy in real terms as we were in 1985 on a per capita basis. You can argue about the consumer price index and the economic details of the ‘real’ and ‘nominal’ GDP metrics. I sure do. But there seems little doubt that we are significantly wealthier than we were… and yet we’re more financially insecure than we were then. Households are smaller, marriages are rarer (especially among the poor and the working class), childbirth is more infrequent. Also, communities are far sicker than they were. Meanwhile, we have an entirely new host of extras and baubles and distractions intended to suck the wealth from our citizens. Many of them leverage our tendency towards laziness (DoorDash), vanity (makeup, clothes, jewelry, hair), distraction (streaming services), gluttony (fast food plus an ever-increasing plethora or coffee shops and restaurants and bars and smoothie shops where people who can barely afford it waste hundreds of dollars per month, and feel culturally entitled and encouraged to do so). Then there are the more directly addictive products.

The preferred vices change according to demographic. Young men tend to be wrapped up in online gambling and gaming to an extent that would be unfathomable to older people. Pornography is also a devastatingly popular addiction among young men. It was for me for many years. As an antisocial, impulsive and high openness person I am predisposed to addiction; it took me 3 decades to surmount the obstacles of my nature and it’s a battle that’s never really won. The disease is only ever in remission. As I go through these various addictive activities and goods and services, and the groups that favor them, ask yourself: what is the cultural attitude towards this? In other words, are we educating children about the dangers? Do films or television shows ever feature these habits and their degenerative effects, or is there a curious conspiracy of silence? Ask yourself whether cultural creators and authority figures have largely yielded the field to impulse- and indulgence-driven social media platforms and the personal whims of the individual, and then ask yourself why this might be. Parents remain concerned, of course, but rarely enough to actually find out what their kids are doing or exploring (which is essentially impossible in the smart phone era) and almost never concerned enough to actually seize a minor’s smartphone. Why is that, with all of the risks and liabilities? The answer is simple: the culture has effectively told parents that smart phones are important for kids (and for their own addict-like pathological sense of hovering anxiety)… so the phones remain, and with them all of the brutal algorithmic conditioning, which is ultimately far more influential than parental lectures or questions. Young women are wrapped up in vanity (which is closely related to eating disorders, or ED), social media addiction, and shopping addiction. Again: are there any clear and productive cultural messages relating to any of these? ED’s can be fatal (and are treated by professionals, unlike the majority of these addictions) and so there does seem to be some healthy signaling in this area. But for the rest, is anyone pushing back against young women spending lavishly on makeup and clothes and restaurants and vacations, or spending 5-6 hours per day scrolling Instagram or TikTok?

The old (mostly protected by having grown up in a different era, and benefitting from the solid families acquired before this cultural wildfire really got going) chase the preservation of youth (procedures, diets, medications) and they amuse themselves with vacations and impulse purchases. Is this sinful in the deepest sense of the word? perhaps not, but it reveals how deeply rooted our individualistic and consumerist cultural drives are. The old (who used to be rare, and now represent a majority of home purchases) are intended to be fixtures of wisdom and experience, stewards of recent history who trade their hard-won knowledge and guidance to the young in return for protection and material provision. But that contract has been breached, and now the old are simply American adults, just a bit richer than average. They might care for their children and grandchildren, but this care doesn’t structure their lives or constrain their decisions. They live as the rest of us do: lives dedicated to their own happiness, disconnected agents navigating a landscape of travel and purchases and creature comforts. And they are undoubtedly the least affected by these social pathologies. They will extract their exorbitant benefits from the modern economy… and then they will die and leave us to clean up the mess they helped to create. They are mostly decent and productive people. Their greatest failing is not understanding the condition of their grandchildren, of thinking that their quiet suburbs and their lavish cruises reflect a happy and stable society. But I think that even the old have some idea of what’s going on.

Vassal of the Boomer Regime James M. · April 10, 2025 It's an Aesop's Fables moment. The Boomers were born with it all, and not content with their riches, they squandered their parents' achievements. Not content with that, they destroyed their children's and grand-children's inheritance too. Once the land had been laid to waste, they turned to Narcissus' pool and preened: "wow, we were Read full story

As for the rest of us, we’re mostly lost in our own private worlds of commodified compulsion. For the poor, there’s marijuana, luxury brands, automobile leasing and debt, cigarettes, alcohol. For the better off there’s an even greater propensity for debt (the familiar tendency of ‘lifestyle creep,’ which is a purely cultural phenomenon generated by the shallow and unhappy nature of American life) and a greater attachment to status. For single people this revolves around social outings, clothes, plastic surgery, vacations. For parents this tends to center around their children: expensive lessons, private schools, dance recitals, traveling athletic leagues… eventually expensive private colleges. For both there are the near constant urges toward sloth and obesity.

The intentional erasure of social stigma around obesity (food and eating addiction) is a perfectly perverse example of the social shift I’m describing. We all know this is horrible for the sufferers and harmful for society and deeply pathological, yet we’re all encouraged to allow the addict to kill themselves, so that medical providers can be nice and social desirability bias can be maintained, and so that they can continue to spend money on their disease. Note the outcry when 13 states banned nutrition-less snack foods and sodas from being paid for by EBT…

Shopping addiction is a huge problem for women of every class. Fitness addiction (including steroid use) is an issue for many men (and some women). Gaming is a strongly masculine compulsion, which can quickly become pathological, such that the gamer begins to live for his gaming activities, rather than treating it as an engaging (and intermittent) supplement to a healthy life. All of this is to say nothing of the more niche (and more stimulating) neurological traps: pornography, sex workers, methamphetamine, fentanyl, benzodiazepines.

You might notice by now that there are practically too many American addictions to name. Many of these factors existed two generations ago… but all of them have worsened. Work can become an addiction. Psychiatric medication can easily develop physical and psychological dependencies. There are more varieties of compulsive behavior that is used to regulate emotions and is engaged in despite the accumulation of negative consequences (which is the functional definition of an addiction), but you get the idea. All of these are profitable for certain interests. Some are profitable for the healthcare system (plastic surgery, prescription drug addiction) and a huge number generate secondary gains for mental health professionals (who have proven to be generally incapable of solving them). What does all of this mostly unremarked-upon change say about our society?

The drug/alcohol addiction treatment industry is estimated to be worth $2.5 billion, but that’s probably a drastic underestimation (not counting the costs of medication maintenance therapy programs, halfway houses, and more unorthodox approaches). This complex also handles some cases of ED and gambling addiction, but very few others - I’ve never known a shopping addict or a food addict or a sex addict to seek treatment for their disease, despite being in touch with the addiction treatment world for years now. Keep in mind, the statistics above only describe the percentage of programs that OFFER free treatment. That means that a program with 100 patients in which ONE is being treated for ‘free’ (usually using grant money or scholarships or private donors to pay the costs) qualifies. These are extensively advertised but extremely rare in my experience. The addiction treatment complex is allowed to function, but no policymakers or parents or educators want it to impinge on the more pedestrian and socially approved addictions: food, smartphones, pornography, spending. These invariably remain untreated and while individuals can overcome them the society as a whole continues to grow sicker.

I want to make a comment on the treatment of addiction. You will find a lot of encouraging and vague language about the efficacy of therapy (or any other medical option) in treating addiction. This is almost entirely a case of social science distortion and unreliable self-report data, or a confusion of terms. Therapy alone is extremely ineffective in treating addiction. Therapy combined with MMT is better (much better), but MMT usually involves the regular administration of drugs which replace the feeling of the addictive substance or its activity in the brain (although there are treatments, like naloxone, that merely block the activity of some chemical stimulus). I’ve spent years looking at data in this area, and it mostly seems to be useless. Sample sizes are too small, or the variables aren’t well-defined (“some improvement”?), or the follow-up periods are too short, or the data is inadequately validated (through drug testing, for example). And keep in mind, the addictions in question here are invariably the most harshly stigmatized. They never include the more sustainable and more common varieties that millions upon millions of Americans suffer from

Addiction is a disease of lying - to yourself and to others - and asking addicts whether or not they’re struggling with addiction is like asking paranoid schizophrenics whether their fears are well-founded. The truth is that I don’t really need the data, though. I have spoken at and chaired meetings at dozens of inpatient and outpatient facilities (as a part of an anonymous recovery network) and every single one prominently used the Twelve Step program, which is a spiritual program centered around replacing one’s drive for personal control and satisfaction with the will of a ‘higher power.’ There’s a profound wisdom here: addiction is the elevation of some external good (money, fame, status, food, sex, alcohol, drugs) as the purpose for much of life’s activity. Due to the nature of the reward pathways of the human brain and the processes of learning and reinforcement, that external good tends to become ever more important, while the other (truly good, but less neurologically stimulating) things in life begin to recede into the background. This is an unconscious process, taking place deep in the dopamine circuits (the nucleus accumbens and ventral tegmental area) and in the reptilian brain. This accounts for the tendency of the addict to begin to delude himself and to lie to the people around him: the prefrontal cortex has literally been captured by deeper and more powerful areas in the brain, and is being used to create stories and justify risks and tell lies in a thoroughly irrational fashion. The lies, the neurological slavery, and the unconscious operation of all of this means that talking about it or planning or reasoning with oneself or thinking about consequences or long-term effects tend to be completely ineffectual - these are attempts to use language and higher-order reasoning to control primitive parts of the brain. Can reasoning and reminders and introspection cure you of hunger or fear or anxiety? Of course not. Nor can they cure addiction. The Twelve Step program involves setting all of your plans and goals and drives to one side. They are unreliable, they are diseased, they will kill you. The program is based around replacing your desires with the desires of some external locus of wisdom and authority (your higher power - plus your sponsor, and the recovery group, and later other people). In other words, true addiction recovery cannot be individualistic. It can’t be based on symptom management or goal-setting or talk therapy. The brain of the addict will always place the utmost value on satisfying his addiction, and no amount of learning or thinking or talking can change that.

Are most people addicts in the true sense of the word? Definitely not - that’s not my claim here. Instead, we have created an addictive society by eroding the primacy of marriage and family and virtue and community… and substituting them with progressive platitudes and the impulses of the individual. Those impulses generally revolve around the satisfaction of biological urges or the amelioration of some psychological/emotional anxiety., and they are easily exploited by profit-seeking organizations. The addictive slide of our civilization has three main drivers: (1) the erosion of traditional meaning (2) the commodification of compulsive appetites and behaviors (3) the complete unwillingness of our public-facing bureaucracies and social services to recognize (1) and (2), and instead their determination to offer MORE ineffective treatments, to solidify their own social power. If the problems were cured the bureaucracies would have to shrink . That is, I believe, why public schools never talk about any of these factors, nor do medical providers, nor even do therapists. Instead, they focus on redefining social problems (autism, ADHD, bullying, inequity, gender disparities, crime as social symptom, the “male loneliness epidemic,” mankeeping, misogyny , DID, toxic masculinity) and making treatments ever more vague and unfalsifiable. The changes I’m describing have essentially been invisible, because every major interest is benefitting from them… except for the individual , who continues (on average) to grow sicker and lonelier and more bewildered.

And virtually every inpatient credible recovery program in the United States uses this approach (the Higher Power-centered, spiritually disciplined approach) as a foundational component. Sure, there are marginal exceptions (SMART recovery, which I have some experience with, focuses on symptom management and self-talk and gradual amendment of habits and coping strategies) but they are generally ineffective in the long-term. I have found them to be completely unable to generate real, long-term recovery in serious addicts. That means that our entire healthcare/psychology/rehab/individual outpatient (IOP) complex, its entire vast and multibillion dollar expanse, has been effectively upstaged by a simple, profitless, community-based model based on a mysterious reliance on God and a devotion to community and service. I’m quite sure the medical and psychological professionals would rather have themselves be the healers, and the effective experts and the gatekeepers of recovery, but they’re not. And I would posit (although I’m on shakier ground here, admittedly) that we can find a similar perverse weakness at the core of many other bureaucratic nodes:

pedagogical researchers and teacher’s college faculty members and school administrators (with their 6-figure incomes and cornucopia of degrees) aren’t ‘experts’ in childhood education, in the sense that they cannot fix what ails urban schools. Instead, discipline, stable parenting, and character development (the spiritual equivalents of God and meetings in recovery) are the paths towards redemption. The experts lack the control they pretend to have and they only pretend to have it in order to preserve their careers and status. Everyone knows that their theories and prescriptions have utterly failed.

medical providers (doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners) and researchers aren’t ‘experts’ in health, in the sense that they cannot improve the health of the American population. They’re trying, and spending ever-more money and researching drugs and constantly reassessing standards of care… and the population continues to get sicker and feebler and more degenerate. They are utterly unable to fix or even moderately ameliorate this problem. Their ministrations often have the quality of treating the bedsores of a 600-pounds shut-in: useful, certainly, and better than nothing, but irrelevant to the deeper issues. Instead, activity, sunshine, social interactions, and basic nutrition (the medical equivalents of prayer and meditation and regular AA meting attendance) are the routes to health. They lack the control they pretend to have and they only pretend to have it in order to preserve their careers and status, and because patient care is important to them. But they never confront obese people about their obvious food addictions. They never forego medication in favor of sleep or outdoor work (I have spent years in the VA system and I can attest that this is certainly true, sadly, in veteran-centered medical care). They stay in their regional mega-hospitals and lavish, richly-appointed clinics, making money off of treating the symptoms of a vast and malignant illness which is more an illness of lifestyle and modern despair than it is some microbe, or purely physiological flaw. Incidentally, for those who wonder if obesity or compulsive spending or social media vanity are true addictions (if they would remain in the company of serious adverse consequences) just speak to a doctor. How many people begin taking dietary advice, even after being diagnosed with a serious condition like diabetes? If you cannot regulate your consumption of sugar, even in the face of organ damage and amputations, then you are an addict. The same applies for spenders who ruin their lives and credit scores to finance $80,000 trucks (after already declaring bankruptcy) or the absolute epidemic of people (mostly young women) losing jobs and educational careers because they cannot stop seeking emotional validation online. The persistent engagement in pleasure-generating behavior despite the accumulation of negative consequences is the classic functional definition of addiction.

therapists and psychologists and psychiatrists aren’t ‘experts’ in the mind, in the sense that they cannot reliably offer solutions to suffering patients. In many cases all they can do is speak to patients and offer perspective and support (essentially taking over a role that organic communities used to provide for free), or they can prescribe medications, whose mechanism of action are poorly understood or not understood at all, and which entail brutal side effects and the likelihood of physical dependence. The Value of Therapy - Part 1 (of 2) James M. · April 22, 2024 When debating some it’s useful to first establish terms, and make sure you’re both talking about the same thing and that you understand each other’s claims. After that it’s often helpful to state your areas of agreement with your opponent, and to be honest about your areas of uncertainty. Read full story

These, ladies and gentlemen, are our experts.

As I said at the opening of this essay, you can only comfortably be a moderate or a progressive or a Boomer conservative (or a contented doctor or educator or therapist) if you look around and you perceive that things are moving along nicely.

You tell me: does this society feel healthy? Do things feel stable? Are our bureaucratic and medical and educational institutions making happy, healthy, connected, strong individuals, or are they salving the most dramatic symptoms of a population which is slowly being led (by marketing and social pressure and education and human appetite) into a lonely maze of addiction?

Would anyone claim that we lived in a grounded and healthy society? I doubt it. But it’s not a question that progressives and medical professionals and educators and Boomer conservatives want to consider too carefully… for they don’t have a solution to the problem. ‘More of the same’ is essentially what they offer: more therapy, more medication, more credentials and spending and status games.

Impulsive spending, pornography, gaming, fast food, gambling, commodity consumption, dating apps, luxurious vacations, social media, digital narcissism, body and lifestyle obsession, drugs, prescription drugs, alcohol, vapes, supplements… the profit-driven addictions that have been created and sold by our economic ‘producers’ have slowly eaten into every area of our life, such that it is difficult to now think of some area of American activity that is not constrained by the ruthless and hungry logic of buying, distraction, vanity, compulsion.

I was started on my current psychological and ideological path after I returned from a combat tour in Afghanistan. I’ve always been an outsider, in my perspective and identity, but returning to the plastic hollowness of American life felt jarring and unhealthy after the simple pleasures of camaraderie and masculine purpose. It took some time for me to accustom myself to sober living before I realized what I still believe to be the truth: veterans aren’t killing themselves because of combat stress or PTSD or nightmares (or at least those aren’t the main reasons).

Suicides of despair are almost unknown in certain cultures. In the modern West, they have become organized and validated to the point where victims and failures and the mentally ill can use state resources to accomplish the act. This is cheaper for the Blob, and it considered to be merciful. The fact that it is seen as such is a quiet admission of the bewilderment and hopelessness afflicting many modern people, for which medicine and education and mental healthcare has no answer.

This is the new pressure valve and cost-saving measure for societies, and an implicit admission that the bureaucracy cannot save or heal people. It couldn’t even protect Noelia from being gang-raped by immigrants in a state-run facility. But it can end people’s lives, and the numbers are climbing rapidly, in Spain and the Netherlands and Canada.

Veterans are killing themselves because they are returning to a sick society, whose residents have marinated in the disease for so long (and indeed most have never left) that it’s invisible to them. But everyone sees the signs. Like the addict who’s always jumpy and asking to borrow money and sending garbled and impulsive texts, the outward symptoms of our civilizational illness are clear: obesity, loneliness, diagnosed addiction, inactivity, consumer debt, and a kind of malaise that feels even more bizarre for occurring in a context of media insanity and cultural hyper-reality.

The fraying of our cultural consensus and the increasingly florid displays of bizarre behavior online are part of an addictive feedback loop: as norms erode and people become more aimless and dissatisfied they seek utility in online validation, spending, chemical stimulus, digital distraction, etc. with growing urgency… which causes norms (structures created for the good of society and frequent obstacles to the impulses and appetites of the individual) to fray even further.

When social norms and individual urges come into conflict now, and no one is being directly harmed (and even sometimes when they are), which one generally wins out? Where are the mechanisms that constrained behavior and generated shame around gluttony and vanity and promiscuity and profligacy and irresponsibility and pettiness and waste? They have begun to disappear, en masse . The strangest thing about this shift is how unremarked upon it has been.

People generally become addicts because they contain some deep psychological void, some trauma or some gnawing emotional need or some profound insecurity. Our society could only become so fixated on addictive and compulsive products and behaviors and activities if it was deficient in some essential areas. Those areas, I believe, are the bedrock structures of traditional society: family, community, virtue, discipline. “Discipline is freedom” is a mantra that I have carried with me for some time. It’s as true for our society as it has been for me.

Discipline is freedom. When I began making decisions mindful of the will of God, and tried to dedicate myself to my community and to those around me I found a deeper happiness that no amount of social media use or pornography or amphetamines could offer. If this is a fundamental human truth (which I believe it is) then why is so much of our culture seemingly determined to obscure and suppress it?

Without discipline (which necessitates facing the truth, dedicating oneself to incremental improvement, and living according to an ancient moral code) our sickness will continue to progress. Addiction is a lifetime condition: it is chronic, irreversible, and eventually fatal. It will, as a very wise man once said to me, lead you to do things that you never imagined you would do and it will lead you to wound the people closest to you. It will turn you into a twisted, Gollum-like creature. And then it will kill you.

Our psychologists, our hospitals, our schools, and our churches have proven to be thoroughly incapable of addressing our civilizational condition. By refusing to address the actual addictive behaviors (spending, eating, scrolling, narcotizing, self-obsessing, comparing, consuming) and their origins (legal rot, community decay, institutional failures) they have essentially acted as codependents to our collective addict. They solve our little problems, boost our health marginally, give us emotional support, and help provide us with resources… so that we can go on using. And why wouldn’t they? They are in the grips of the same disease as we are. None of them (certainly few of them) preach the message of discipline, virtue, self-improvement. And even if they do: do they shame people who don’t? Or do they hold to the same syrupy ethic of tolerance that blankets so much of the West today, in which anyone is free to destroy their lives and the lives of their communities, and the only real crime is punishment and judgement? Shame is absolutely required for the preservation of norms, and that’s an uncomfortable reality for modern people who wish to resurrect our society.

Confronting the compulsive character of so much of modern life is uncomfortable for religious leaders and medical providers and psychologists and educators - partly because they’re caught in compulsions themselves (in many cases) and partly because we have been trained to an individualistic, subjectivistic, hedonistic mindset in which the only sin (apart from serious crime or political unorthodoxy) is to transgress the boundaries of modern tolerance: this means no criticism of obesity or narcissism or weakness or profligacy in others, even in the context of policy debates. This seems uncomfortably similar to the co-signing that addicts and their enablers do to each other, allowing them to sustain the delusion and avoid the reckoning for a little longer. Is this healthy? Is it working? Then why the hell won’t they say so?

Such a message would be unpalatable for them, for it would require an honest examination of the situation (“a searching and fearless moral inventory,” in the language of the 12 Steps) and it would require judgement. And it would require them to be strong, to spurn the sick but delicious comforts that lure us away from ultimate happiness.

Parents don’t think that hovering is good. They are simply anxious and preoccupied with social expectations. Those same expectations lead them to offer smartphones (tiny, potent, electronic addiction consoles) to their young children, even when those children begin to show signs of political obsessions or ED or pornography addiction. Parents have been led to pursue status and social conformity above what they understand (on a deep level) to be in the best interests of their children’s minds and souls. Parents are weak, parents are distracted, parents are cowardly. So are we all, but “the first step to solving a problem is admitting there is a problem,” as they say in AA.

They have never been enough, and we’ve known this for many years. But solving this problem would require parents to do the harder right instead of the easier wrong, and it would require us to collectively dedicate ourselves to revitalizing our communities and resisting our own selfish urges. So expect more reports, more PSA’s, more friendly cartoon messages to be played before elementary school students, and more gentle, pop-psychology infused content about “the problem” on social media. In other words, expect us all to continue hurtling downwards, gripping our children as we fall.

Even nonpolitical commentators notice the trends. Carissa Estreller analyzes Super Bowl ads in one recent essay (tech companies, fast food, weight loss drugs) and her conclusion is that: ”[t]he Super Bowl ad lineup was holding up a mirror to what we’ve already become. And maybe that’s why it felt so off.” Without a communal center, without a firm moral code, without purpose, all of this spending and amusement and cultural activity doesn’t just feel empty. It begins to feel sinister.

The day after the SuperBowl, the Substack Post titled its periodical “There must be something like the opposite of suicide, whereby a person radically and abruptly decides to start living”.

Indeed.

I took a good, long look at myself and I didn’t like what I saw, so I embarked on a years-long journey to fix it. Let me be clear: this was not by choice. I was intervened upon by family, and it took months of intense group therapy and personal reflection to even admit the reality, and then years to finally begin addressing it. Addictions are always deeply insulated by delusions and self-justification and there’s no reason to think it is different for entire societies. This will be a long, hard battle.

I have tried to be a better man, and to “clean up my side of the street.” It’s not too late (it’s never too late) to change, as long as you’re breathing. And we are, as a society, still breathing. There is hope. Everywhere there are small indications of a cultural shift, as more and more people realize that the vision of life we’ve been taught to pursue is empty and malignant, that we are essentially cattle for large organizations to milk… sedated and confused pawns whose daily labor is harvested for the empowerment and enrichment of our superiors and for the functional energy of our networks of social control. That’s the real falsehood of addiction: it doesn’t work. It’s not a viable way to live. It promises happiness but slowly leads you farther towards misery, towards a narrowing of purpose and pleasure until there’s only one thing left that motivates you - and then there’s nothing.

Anti-social behavior in individuals can result from character traits (low conscientiousness, high impulsivity, anti-social personality disorder or ASPD) OR it can result from addiction. If our collective character has become measurably more antisocial in the past 5 years then it is probably the second factor at work (ASPD being a lifetime condition, and psychological profiles generally remaining fairly stable through adulthood). This is yet one more dark development that our managerial class would like to elide, apparently hoping that something will magically arrive to save us from ourselves. Only addicts and children think like this.

The other thing is that the bill always comes due. You can pamper and distract and stimulate yourself for awhile, but the addict lives on borrowed time. He must heal - he must turn his will over to God and begin to live for something bigger than his own selfish desires and concerns - or he will devolve and then he will die. I imagine that the same could be said for our society. If we do not “admit there is a problem” and begin to make cultural moves back towards the deeper values of human life we will fall. And it won’t be anything as merciful as the unconscious, blissful respiratory depression of an opiate overdose (“d[ying] in a heroin sunrise”). It will be messy and drawn-out and confusing and bleak. It always is. It will be what we are experiencing now, and much worse. If I’m correct the signs will become ever more apparent and the dysfunction ever more profound.

We’ve only just begun our slide into civilizational active addiction. It’s a long road out of hell, and the sooner you turn back and begin climbing, the better.

If this graphic is an allegorical depiction of modernity, then there should be a third tier, above and being held up by the man and his wife: a cluster of indebted, overweight, immature citizens (professional and working class), each transfixed by his or her personal pleasure-giver: smartphones, restaurant meals, prescription bottles, Amazon deliveries.

Thanks for reading. Please take care of yourself.

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