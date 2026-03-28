A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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functional hypocrite's avatar
functional hypocrite
Mar 28

Responsibility without authority is slavery, and authority without responsibility is tyranny.

Interpersonally and communally, we demand from others the authority to enact our own wills and whims, but refuse responsibility for the consequences. Likewise, we demand others take responsibility for us, but grant them no authority to compel our behavior.

We wish to be royalty and to hold others as our slaves. We want to be god.

There is no law in the universe that foreswears every one of us ending our existences in maximum fear and maximum pain.

I do not ascribe metaphysical personality to it (but I’m willing to admit if I’m wrong), I see it more as the constraints of evolved human nature interacting with the finite world, but the consequences are coming.

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Will Whitman's avatar
Will Whitman
8d

The greatest kindness one can render to anyone consists in leading them from error to truth.

Thomas Aquinas

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