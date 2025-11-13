A Locked Room

Nov 13

I'm an older Australian male. Ex-military, conservative, buzzcut, shirt tucked in kinda guy. I would say Australia is far more conservative than the US anyway.

In my second career as an Engineer I was working in Texas...a conservative state, I thought...back in the early 2000s. I went out to bars and clubs a few times, and I was utterly shocked by the behaviour I saw on the dance floor. Young men and women, rather than dancing to the music, were dry humping each other in public. Men pressing up against women from behind and engaging in vigorous thrusting motions against the buttocks of partially bent over women. The sort of thing that would get a man arrested where I live was just a normal part of night life in America, and this was 20 years ago.

I thought at the time that if this was publically acceptable behaviour in conservative America then the rest of the country must be like late-stage Rome, and the whole society was going down the toilet.

Nothing I've seen in the subsequent 20 years has persuaded me that that latter opinion was correct, except that "was going" is now replaced with "has gone".

Whatever the hell is going on in American society is largely not for the benefit of anybody there, or anywhere else for that matter.

Nov 13

Underrated writing right here, best of luck to you!

Have you perchance read any of:

Feminism Against Progress (Mary Harrington)

Why Liberalism Failed (Patrick J. Deneen)

Against the Machine (Paul Kingsnorth)

They all talk about that missing concept of virtue

