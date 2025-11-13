Normalcy, virtue, standards, shame… all are deeply-rooted concepts in Western civilization. All are currently being eroded before our eyes.

The War Against the Concept of Normalcy

There are few cases where the radical wing of the progressive movement and the more pragmatic, gradualist partisans come as close to converging as the idea that ‘normalcy’ is somehow a suffocating, oppressive idea.

Outside of political discourse, I have heard this for decades, from teachers and from girls and women who bristle at the idea that there is such a thing as a ‘normal’ person, or an ‘abnormal’ one. There’s no bright line, of course, and it rather depends on what you’re talking about, but as a statistical reality there usually is such a thing as normal and abnormal. The more important element of the debate is cultural, though. The idea that ‘abnormal’ is somehow automatically pejorative is, I think, a feature of a feminine worldview in which separation from the crowd and the safety of social consensus feels dangerous or threatening. When viewing the world through this lens, conformity and acceptance become urgently necessary qualities, and so they must be extended to every person - which means that the concepts of normal, abnormal, typical, and outlying must be abolished.

There are the unwilling abnormal - those who want to conform or excel but struggle to. They are, for the moment, victims of a necessary social regime, but that regime gives them something to work towards and aspire to (and teaches acceptance and the implacability of life to those who cannot). Then there are the willing abnormal - those who choose to ignore or transgress or resist society because of their values or preferences or identities.

And here’s the thing: willfully abnormal people don’t want to be normal. Subcultures and weirdos and the transgressive don’t want the suffocating embrace of social approval. They want to be cryptic, disapproved of, marginal.

As Josh Slocum writes (referring to Mayflower Madam, the tell-all book by Sidney Biddle Barrows):

The lure was in the revelation of what was normally hidden. And while we could (and did) take vicarious guilty pleasure reading about this pretty slattern’s lucrative bedroom hijinks, it was nevertheless a guilty pleasure. It was fun because it was naughty. Naughtiness is containable. Naughtiness pops out of its box at nightclubs, in red-light districts, in private parties we swear we don’t remember and never attended. Naughtiness lives in strip clubs, not on Main street. Piggish gay men were naughty in the backroom of the Eagle with the lights off, not displaying their shaved anuses to families and children on 5th avenue during a parade. Today’s obscenity knows no chains and no containment; it doesn’t even drape a modesty veil over itself. It pushes itself into your face like the garish, saturated, enlarged-to-show-texture pictures of dripping cheeseburgers found on fast food drive-through menus.

Just as career criminals still want there to be a regime of law and order (to protect their kids and grandparents and pets while they’re inside) which they want to operate within with maximum freedom and minimum accountability, the freaks want there to be standards and norms. They just want to operate within them with maximum freedom and minimum accountability. In fact, their qualities or obsessions or unusual traits would be meaningless in a society in which there were no norms. Let’s use the well-worn example of drag subculture, the leviathan wedge that queer theorists and their dupes have been using for over a decade in order to erode certain social conventions. Do drag performers and gay cokeheads and sex workers and bar patrons want their activities to be normalized? Do they want children and suburban tourists and corporate sponsorships and bright interior lights? Of course they don’t. Excepting the queer theory missionaries (who hate the idea of normalcy, or want to dissolve it as a kind of religious commandment in order to redeem society and instantiate utopia) and the perverts (who simply want to quench their undying appetites), most people in the drag scene don’t desire that the subculture be incorporated into the multicultural-bureaucratic Blob. They want their spots to keep their liquor licenses and they want to make and spend cash without being hassled, but they don’t want ‘normal’ people or children or educators to be a part of their scene. Even the perverts, it must be said, often desire that a traditional (‘oppressive’) structure of normalcy exist, because it is only in the transgression of these norms that the player feels such a naughty thrill. This is all totally obvious, of course, and simply more evidence that the vast progressive project to ‘normalize’ certain marginal sexual groups has nothing to do with the welfare or interests or priorities of those groups (the Blob couldn’t care less) but is rather about shaping narratives to protect bureaucratic structures and funding.

We, as educated and philosophically mature citizens, should be able to draw a distinction between what we might want to do or see or be and what is best for society. Even when I was exploring the pleasures of methamphetamine and traipsing through the shadowy world of prostitutes and addicts and dealers there was no part of me that wanted these things to be mainstreamed. I should be able to gorge myself without wanting body positivity. I should be able to engage in compulsive gambling while also recognizing the utility of anti-gaming laws. I should be able to browse pornography while understanding the exorbitant utility of keeping such material far away from children. I don’t do any of these things - they’re hypotheticals only - but if I did I could now find a coalition of libertines online advocating for the ‘normalization’ of my preferred compulsion. Is there anything that’s now unacceptable? The conquest of ‘female publishing’ by increasingly explicit books? The ongoing (failing, thankfully) insurgency against fitness and beauty standards? The oblique attempts to decrease ‘stigma’ around adult attraction to children? Our culture has all of these and more, but they’re really just one thing: a war on the concept of norms, sometimes driven by resentment and hatred of the happy and well-balanced, sometimes driven by selfishness and addiction, sometimes driven by ideology. It’s all bad. It may not be bad for the individual but it’s bad for society.

We used to understand the distinction.

It’s hard to even decide which examples to select from - they’re simply too numerous. Consequently, I mut assume that the people who haven’t commented on this are (1) blind to it (lulled by the cultural and consumption-driven narcotics of modernity) or (2) selfishly in favor of this erosion, or parts of it or (3) ideologically in favor of it. Liza Libes and The Republic of Letters write:

I believe that we’ve gone way too far in normalizing kink in our society and that we should use literature instead to attempt to return to sanity. The literary establishment, unfortunately, replete with left-wing moral relativists, often elevates transgression for its own sake: the uglier, kinkier, and more disturbing the content, the more “serious” it must be. Such a line of thinking, however, has only led to an increasing number of people getting hurt. Take, for instance, the case of Neil Gaiman, whose obsession with BDSM culminated in an entire harem of women confused about whether or not they consented to have their pelvises brutally whipped. Similarly, the success of E.L. James’ steamy Fifty Shades of Grey, which has sold over 165 million copies as of 2021, has led not only to a decline in moral values but also to an increase in Fifty-Shades-of-Grey-inspired and BDSM-related injuries. Perhaps where I am going with this is that contemporary sex writing might just be an excuse for the normalization of harmful behaviors.

Don’t mistake my motivations here: I have no strong personal feeling about most of these social norms. I’ve been to drag shows and I’ve not always been chaste and honorable. I was, after all, raised in this culture too. This isn’t an essay driven by personal emotions or standards. I merely see the social trends as they’ve been developing, and I regard the fact that we’ve almost totally dispensed with the concept of ‘virtue’ (and are trying to do the same with shame) with profound worry. These are necessary attributes of a complex human society. Kindergartens, government-subsidized colleges, feminized workplaces, and the bureaucracy (and the rest of the appendages of the Longhouse) can’t be substitutes. In fact, they can barely function at all if people aren’t behaving or attending to the common good or ignoring their own character.

Some people claim that this stuff doesn’t happen, or that these books don’t exist. What they mean is that their happening or existence is less important than the urgent project to erode older norms around sex and gender and sexuality. And every norm shift much eventually reach children. It’s hard to imagine a reimagination of American sexuality that didn’t eventually influence the education of children and that is precisely the case with this project. The believers want people to regard sex differently, and that means exposing children to new ideas and materials.

Unfortunately, few of the believers are honest about this.

The War on Standards

…could also be called ‘the war on excellence.’ This is a mostly-hidden but incredibly widespread phenomena which (unlike many of the other cultural shifts identified here) is explicitly political. In the name of equity, all metrics which indicate superior performance, competence, intelligence, or employability (on average) across certain groups must be erased. Furthermore, the very concept of celebrating excellence (in any area) should be discouraged. Excellence still exists, and it still yields status and prizes, but the elites no longer celebrate it openly as they once did.

The equity-driven training and selection and promotion philosophy has been at least a moderate disaster wherever it’s been tried. California has been a notably enthusiastic laboratory for this and other varieties of pedagogical quackery (which are ideologically appealing and tend to make the jobs of lazy and stupid teachers easier). This hasn’t benefitted students or institutions or employers… but it has pleased many progressive reformers and it has made the lives of many school children and workers easier and less challenging. If you supposed that making the lives of students and workers easier and their standards less rigorous might be at the expense of social flourishing then you would be right. Social norms should not exist to flatter or validate or please individuals. They exist to structure and enrich society. These ‘reforms’ haven’t even succeeded in improving the performance of their supposed beneficiaries - quite the contrary.

Noah Smith writes of ‘detracking,’ a math ‘equity’ program which meant to flatten the curve of performers and thereby reduce the gaps between excellent (Asian) and abominable (black) students:

Not only did detracking not achieve its stated goals of advancing math equity in San Francisco, it actually harmed Black and brown students. By the end of 10th grade, Algebra 2 enrollments of Black and brown students declined, since their families were less likely to afford the expensive work arounds that white and Asian families pursued. Instead, most of the district’s Black and Latino students ended up in a diluted “compression” course that lacked about 75% of the state’s precalculus “+” standards, where the “+” standards are defined as “additional mathematics to prepare students for advanced courses,” making it difficult for students to pursue more advanced math in college. (Which is why, counter the claims of some detracking advocates, the UCs do not officially credit this compression course as “advanced math.”) The result? They’re grim. If you compare statewide results against SFUSD results on California’s Smarter Balanced tests, which assess student performance across the state, you see that between 2015 and 2019, at the state level, the eleventh-grade Black-White student gap grew by 11 points—from 94 to 105—while in SFUSD, the gap expanded by 15 points (from 143 to 158). The outcomes are even worse for Hispanic students. The Hispanic-White gap at the state level gap grew by only 5 points, but in SF, it grew by 31 points.

In other words, when you dumb down education it tends to hurt the mediocre students, while the ambitious and organized (many of whom are driven to seek tutoring or extracurricular resources) continue to strive to achieve some semblance of mastery.

That doesn’t even address the absolute levels of academic proficiency. They’re even worse. Here’s data from the San Francisco Unified School district, after they implemented new promotion (passing) criteria:

Does anyone believe that the kids responded to a much easier and more culturally sensitive curriculum by learning more, and that’s why so many more passed? Or were the students who would have failed just passed along? Every single person in this country knows the answer to that question already.

The examples are truly too numerous to count. Anything with ‘equity’ anywhere close to its name or program has seen a fall in standards and measured performance. But it’s not just about standards. Our society is increasingly stepping away from a celebration of excellence - in school or beauty or physical competition… or life. Just like shame, excellence makes many people feel uncomfortable, and the feelings of the many now outweigh the interests of society.

But this is more than just a struggle to dethrone and upend our standards of excellence and merit. It’s a jihad against courtesy, proper speech, formal dress, and (a favorite whipping boy of the left) ‘respectability politics’ (which often just amount to public requests for black people to not be obscene or belligerent). Even ‘respectability’ is suspect. Of course it is; all norms are suspect.

This is from a 2107 paper by J. B. Mayo:

The current national conversation, alone, makes it difficult for one to question the appropriateness of bringing sexuality and the lives of LGBTQ people to school as topics of classroom engagement. Indeed, one must consider the fact that sexuality is already a part of students’ everyday existence at school. Students are constantly bombarded by sexual images and themes in the media, both in print and on television, the music that many of them listen to is full of sexual imagery, and many students have open access to sexual materials or themes via the Internet. At any given moment, students’ chatting via text message or real‐time status updates on social networking sites have the potential to be sexual in nature. But one cannot simply look toward various media or technology as conduits for bringing sexuality to school because it is already located in the hallways, in the classrooms, at the lunch tables, and in the locker rooms at school even without the influence of these media. Though often unspoken, sexuality is found in students’ textbooks and openly displayed in the innocent interactions teachers have with their students daily—all part of the hidden curriculum (Kumashiro, 2009; Renold, 2000). When a teacher mentions how much she, her husband, and the children enjoyed a local concert or sporting event over the weekend, for example, her (hetero) sexuality is part of the unspoken conversation. When students come to school in anticipation of special events like the Valentine’s Day dance or the prom, sexuality is part of the excitement and anxiety they may be feeling as it pertains to potentially being asked to dance by an (un)willing partner. Even our social studies lessons are full of examples of unspoken, but fully realized messages about sexuality.

You see? “Society already has standards, but they often exclude the things that I find to be important or worthwhile, therefore the standards should be ignored.” Society’s standards evolved over centuries, and they reflect the moral wisdom and experience of generations… but modern people feel self-assured enough to wipe the slate clean and substitute their own, untested values. The promise of this project isn’t a different set of norms. It’s not a society in which sexual misadventures or selfishness or vice is punished differently. It’s a society in which all values are progressive values, and all standards are gone.

It is truly remarkable how deep this kind of thinking has seeped into elite institutions.

But we don’t have to mine the dense (and always vague) literature of queer theory in order to find examples. Just look at the way people dress and talk and act now, and compare it to our society 60 years ago.

The war on norms touches every aspect of our lives. It’s so pervasive that we are mostly blind to it. It’s only when we watch clips like this from 2-3 generations past that we’re struck by the change. These are (were) children, but they’re frank, articulate, and analytical in a way that has almost completely disappeared nowadays.

“[I]t is manly to keep your word.” Is it possible that a society could eliminate all vestiges of institutional racism and become enamored of the idea of promoting and assisting a race… while still hurting and enfeebling that race, by destroying important cultural norms around honesty, productivity, and education? Could such a thing ever happen?

Josh Slocum again:

American society has destroyed decorum. We have destroyed mores. We have destroyed standards. We have torn down the fence between public and private behavior.

The War on Shame

It’s a curious fact that our culture has almost completely erased the concept of ‘virtue’ from its collective psyche and it’s endeavoring to do the same with shame.

The ancient Greeks had a body of philosophical inquiry known as eudaimonia: the science of living a fulfilling or virtuous life. This is a subject that has almost entirely disappeared from our cultural landscape as far as I can tell. There are endless podcasts about increasing happiness or productivity or health but those are quite separate concerns. We can conceptualize those areas as the ‘means’; how will we achieve our goals and manage our time and enjoy or work and pastime? There is a deeper level of inquiry, though, that seems to be rarely treated in our collective dialogue. What are the ends?

Virtue, eudaemonia, shame - all of these are guidelines to direct our behavior and order our lives. We’ve hardly replaced them with any serviceable substitutes. Rather, the standard is, increasingly, do whatever you want to do as long as it’s not illegal or as long as it doesn’t violate the myriad invisible cultural commandments which have sprung up in the past 20 years. Most of those commandments center around being ‘nice’ or ‘inclusive,’ but even they are too specific for those to be the real goals. After all, niceness can include everyone, and inclusivity should be geared (if it’s a sincere goal) to including as many people as possible. Instead, niceness is only extended conditionally to certain groups and is applied through a distinctly political lens, and inclusivity has come to be a code word for yet more political enforcement.

If you’re one of the majority of people who want to protect English culture or enforce immigration law or protect women’s spaces then you’re not included, and so even these two paramount commandments (be nice, and be inclusive) are really just political priorities in disguise, placed to protect the bureaucratic system and sustain the project of wholesale progressive cultural reform. They’re not virtues at all. So virtue is out, eudaemonia has been superseded by impulse and consumption and the primacy of identity, and shame is under attack.

Shame is an exquisitely useful social emotion. It exists to make us aware of the opinions and perspectives of our fellows, and to enforce cultural expectations. It’s often a painful sensation, for the reason that humans are profoundly dependent upon the esteem and approval of their peers for survival, or they were in the environments which we developed. People need to secure the regard and cooperation of those around them, or they’re in danger of loss and death.

But that environment has faded away, to be replaced by a modern world in which communities are little more than faded map lines on the built landscape and individuals are less members of kin groups and cultures and hometowns then they are disposable economic units, each yielding its own production quota and being counted on for a commensurate level of consumption. In such conditions, shame means less and so the standards of behavior, decorum, virtue, and courtesy has begun to dissolve.

As Josh Slocum writes:

American adults need some reminders of what grown-ups used to know. Reminders about the nature of humans. Yes, the nature. The fundamental, hard-wired way we are. That nature is not going to change. It can’t be socially conditioned away. It’s part of the hardware. When a person gets to a certain level of deviation from the norm, humans are always, always going to notice and comment on it. Adults of two generations ago understood this. It is only Gen X on downward that has this stupid fantasy that human society can be “perfected” such that freaks won’t be treated as freaks.

Are the belligerently obese and the lazy and open perverts and Disney adults and the whiny individuals who advertise their mental health or developmental diagnoses on their social media profiles, are these people “freaks”? I’m not sure (some definitely are), but I know that all of these behaviors and dozens more would have met with harsh and immediate disapproval 50 years ago. Why? It’s not fitting, it’s degrading, it’s openly (almost proudly) weak, and it’s childlike. Childlike. The boundaries between adult and children’s behavior have been overwhelmed, and the expectations that adults will be strong and independent and will avoid self-pity have mostly vanished. These traits are still useful, but their absence is no longer met with disgust and opprobrium.

Do I think that Disney adults and wierdos and obese people are legitimate targets for anger? Not necessarily. I simply think that adulthood entails some responsibilities and a certain obligation to decorum and courtesy and self control. I find it odd that these requirements have almost vanished, without comment. It shouldn’t require anger or punitive reaction to compel standards of behavior. Frankly, that’s what shame is for… but shame has been overcome by a bland and smothering requirement for ‘tolerance,’ and a general sense that personal desires and impulses are inherently valid (somehow). So now the adults who ask why a 400-lbs woman insisted on taking up extra seats - or why adults are idle and silly enough to plan their year around trips to children’s theme parks - will be met with disapproval. And not the oddballs themselves, as it would have been a mere generation ago.

We’ve barely noticed this dramatic shift in standards and norms. As Aristole is quoted: “tolerance and apathy are the last virtues of a dying society.”

Nobody really knows what percentage of park revenue comes from childless visitors, but it’s steadily increasing. Even the ads now appeal to people of my generation (or older) and focus on nostalgia. They’re not intended to lure children. The world of Saturday morning cartoons, children’s toy stores, and busy parks has mostly disappeared - to be replaced by a world of grown people who act like and entertain themselves like children used to.

Remember monkeypox? I do. Dozens of NGO’s and government agencies and media organizations made deliberate efforts to suppress or distort the fact that this public health threat was almost entirely a function of gay male promiscuity. No doubt part of that concern was a discomfort with the idea of tying promiscuity to gay men (perish the thought - no supporting data could be found for that one), but also: there was a queer theory-inspired element of desiring that promiscuity itself should be normalized.

Or look at young women. Where’s the cultural energy going when it comes to shaping their sexual mores? Is there any enthusiasm among the elites for reinforcing the traditional cautions against impulsive sexual activity? Of course there is in private (those cautions have existed for millennia, for good reason) but the cultural narrative is much more driven by empowerment, equality, and the abolition of stigma and ‘double standards’ (which are suddenly acceptable again when the conversation turns to women assaulting or sexually harassing or parasitizing men).

Mostly because (I think) it’s still very objectionable to prospective male mates, and less so for prospective female mates. This involves the different sexual priorities and risks for each sex - it’s not entirely cultural.

You’re right. It’s not about health, or safety (or not entirely). It’s also about having an orderly, productive society where adults form lasting pair bonds that produce children.

It always amazes me how ALL of this feminist content completely assumes that individual needs and wants are the only consideration (and therefore, that the needs and wants of women are the only consideration). This is so obviously invalid that having to explain its falsity would have struck a person from any other culture as insane. OF COURSE norms and standards of shame are constituted for the good of society! They are social phenomena.

Double standards can seem abusive and unfair. So: let’s agree that promiscuity and sexual recklessness is gross and shameful when it’s done by men AND women. Let’s equalize the standards: instead of not judging women at all, lets’ judge the men more. Society already (I would argue) does. I find it very interesting that there is so much professional energy devoted to trying to normalize promiscuity and sexual selfishness for women.

If something ‘breeds shame’ then that’s probably an indication that it causes some kind of social harm, or at least risks it. It doesn’t disconnect you from your bodies (I don’t know what that means), and it shouldn’t ‘make healing harder,’ as long healing is oriented towards improving your character and your relationships (which all psychological healing should involve). Pretending that shame is illegitimate, that all judgement is invalid, and that impulses and mistakes are actually matters of pride won’t heal anyone. It will simply position the patient as a victim against a world which will never conform to her ideas and desires… because those desires are eternally selfish and personal. That’s not misogyny or systemic oppression. Those are called ‘social norms’ and they’re necessary for any society to function.

The buzzwords are simply too numerous, and the ideas are too fuzzy and slippery to address fully. Norms are important and useful. Personal desire must be subordinated to them.

Forget your feelings and your impulses … they’re part of the problem. Take a long and earnest look at the direction in which we’re trending, and then consider the causes. Can you really say that none of this is harmful, or that you’re certain that the harm isn’t justified by the benefits? I don’t think you can.

All of this - all of the progressive energy centered around ‘normalizing’ things (many of which are already normalized, and some of which are selfish and harmful) is part of ‘the war against shame.’ In this war, the individual’s priorities and self-conceptions and desires aren’t just paramount - they’re the only measure of goodness or validity. Naturally, this leads to a situation in which reckless and selfish and exploitative people can always justify their words and behaviors. Everyone wants norms to exist, but the selfish want them to be turned off in regards to their own actions, and dialed up in intensity in regards to those of others.

That is the outline of the modern online narcissist, whose influence can be seen across the feminist and therapy and educational worlds: always reasonable, always justified, always victimized, always brave.

Where’s it Coming From?

Like most of the things that I write about, this shift isn’t at its root political. It’s a fundamental cultural transition which is the byproduct of a technologized society in which communities have largely disintegrated and much of our interaction takes place online. The war on excellence, I believe, involves the feminization of our culture. Women are naturally uncomfortable (in my experience) with the habit of identifying ‘better’ or ‘worse’ students or candidates or workers. Even in romance, they usually shy way from viewing their prospects in a hierarchical context, instead preferring to imagine that everyone is simply swimming around a vast sea of possibilities responding to ‘chemistry’ and ‘combability.’ This ignores the fact that women are often ruthlessly selective when it comes to picking matches on dating apps, and frequently have strict standards (eliminating 90-95% of single men) for qualities like income or height (this isn’t all women of course - its’s just a very large number). That’s my point: women don’t see their strict standards as ranking, although of course it is. Every man alive has probably had the experience of throwing out a statistical generalization to a woman and being met with an anecdotal counterfactual, or a personal experience (which doesn’t invalidate the generalization of course). All of this leads to institutions which have gradually but increasingly obviously prioritized the feelings and mental health of employees, selected for conformist and committee-minded personnel, and reduced or eliminated standards of excellence (or failure). There’s a confluence of factors here: the emotional default settings of women, who now have greater power, plus the needs and priorities of the bureaucracy, which doesn’t want outstanding or competitive or independent operators - they’re a risk of disruption or embarrassment and a source of resentment from the ranks of mediocre peers and superiors. The bureaucracy prefers voiceless conformists, and women prefer to avoid judging people as better or worse across certain metrics or in certain activities, and so we end up with a piecemeal but very noticeable erosion of the sense of excellence.

‘The war against shame’ involves the deracination of modern people, and the increasing prominence of online activities. It was communities that defined and taught and enforced social norms, and it was communities which would pay the price if the norms were ignored or upended. But communities no longer exist in the same way. A town or a region or a culture will either thrive or it will slowly die based on the social standards it sets and enforces (this reality is apparent in many immigrant communities, where norms around marriage or modesty or schoolwork are strictly upheld) but in the native-born West those towns and regions have lost control of the system of social norms. Their influence has been swamped and diluted by the dictates of GloboHomo and by the increasingly rapid cultural change driven by economic and technological atomization.

We can see the distance that we’ve come when we survey the not-too-recent past. In Aporia, it reads:

Other norms from Old America, like all-male military academies and the belief that it’s good and natural for boys to get into fistfights, have disappeared and been forgotten. The idea of family honor, something that could be violated by disgraceful public behavior, or a daughter becoming a single mother, is largely alien to modern social conservatives.

One doesn’t have to love fistfights or purity culture (I don’t… for I was raised in this culture too) to understand that something has been lost.

Ultimately, the measure of a culture rests on two broad criteria:

The adaptability and aptitude of the culture to face outstanding and potential challenges. I would argue that our culture has largely replaced tradition and sense and cultural norms with the dictates of a series of managerial committees, guided by an educated (but rarely wise) expert class. On issue after issue they have proven to be wrong, brittle, unappreciative of criticism and input, and unwilling to acknowledge their own errors and lies. They are totally failing at their self-appointed roles, as arbiters of truth and dictators of policymaking. The impressiveness and resilience and virtue of the people the culture produces. You tell me: are entitled fat women on airplanes and promiscuous college girls and selfish, financially dependent single mothers and passive, feminine ‘Disney adult’ men impressive? Are they resilient? Are they virtuous, even by their own standards?

Or, is our culture creating the least resilient, least hardy generation the world has ever seen - a generation that has jettisoned the concept of virtue altogether? We can throw out standardized tests and expend mammoth cultural energy on both trying to push women into impulsive sexual patterns and trying to erase any judgment or romantic penalty. We can pretend that there is no such thing as admirable behavior, or virtue, or shame. If we pretend hard enough it’s possible that these qualities might even disappear. But I don’t think anyone would like the result. A society without decency and thrift and courtesy and work ethic is not a society which can sustain a republican form of government.

Maybe that’s the point.

Thanks for reading. Take care of yourself.