We need to be aware of the expansion of bad and untested policy ideas (made in the name of various nice-sounding sentiments), and their interaction with the amoral and power-hungry dynamics of large organizations.

We still live in the shadow of a 20th-century understanding of ideologies and institutions, which presumes that belief systems are sincere and that large organizations are dedicated to their ostensible public functions. Ideologies want resources and power. Large organizations want resources and power. We should react accordingly.

I didn’t watch the Superbowl this year. I haven’t earnestly watched an NFL game since I got sober, but the aura around the event just felt wrong. Maybe it was the betting apps, profiting off the addiction and silent misery of millions of faceless young men, men who will live with ruined credit scores and never buy houses and perhaps not get married, whereas in the alternate reality (a virtuous and grounded America) they probably would do these things. Perhaps it was the obnoxious advertisement of a metrosexual Puerto Rican man who used the venue to fulminate against ICE and performed in a language that most viewers can’t understand. Are there no hip hop acts from the South or garage rock bands from Detroit that could animate a sporting event? In this age, where every public spectacle is accompanied by celebrity, is monetized (usually involving profitable addictions), and is submerged in ersatz controversy, I have more and more often decided to withdraw.

I find myself increasingly skeptical of academia, the medical system, the claims of public school administrators and politicians and media figures. They seem to only be honest incidentally (which isn’t really honesty at all, only happenstance accuracy) and they never account for their real motivations or the lies of yesterday.

I feel caught between a corporate and financial system which seems to be trying to bleed me dry of resources using AI and monetized addiction and enshittification, and a bureaucratic system which tries to erode my moral certainties and convince me of a cartoonish view of human nature and to implant doubt and pathology and dependency in myself and many other adults in order to expand their target demographics. I’m tired of knowing (or thinking I know) many things that can’t even be stated… and it seems that all of this fits together somehow. The unsayable things (all opposed by a smothering regime of institutional social desirability bias) seem to bolster and support the bureaucratic expansions and corporate-driven ideas of self-indulgence.

I’m tired of being treated like cattle.

I’m tired of watching faux sentimental or ludicrous aspirational advertising and feeling the manipulation. I’m tired of schools that don’t really care about education (or discipline/socialization) and prosecutors that don’t care about justice. Everyone has regarded politicians with a healthy dose of cynicism and disdain, since long before I was born, but we don’t hold such people at arm’s length because of their individual personalities or programs. We do it because we recognize that they operate in dishonest, ruthless systems and that they have traded their souls, in some sense, for power. Good people can rarely succeed in such a system. I propose that we should apply that reasoning to all major institutions and power centers in the United States.

We should regard institutional leaders with distrust, and treat institutions with skepticism and only conditional obedience.

To be clear, this is not necessarily a moral valence or a cultural position (although it often involves those things). It is the natural and unavoidable result of a society in which (1) large concerns are increasingly controlling our economy, despite the valiant efforts of insurgents in a number of cultural spaces and (2) the health and happiness of individuals and families and communities are disregarded, although lip service is constantly paid to those qualities. This tension - between the actual goals of money, status, and power and the stated goals (inclusivity, human flourishing, health, education, knowledge, fairness, justice… what in my Civics class we call ‘glittering generalities’) - runs all through our civilization. We live in an age of social desirability bias writ large and this isn’t a cultural accident. It is a creation of large organizations and of the power structure, done in order to manipulate the herd.

Priorities

The ethical rubber really meets the road when you start to discuss priorities, and willingness to sacrifice. Reality is full of incomplete information, constraints, and scarcity, and so pretending that we can have everything we want (a favorite approach of policymakers, and a depressingly popular attitude among voters) is immature, a sign of a person who’s never really faced the real character of the world. The world is full of violence and suffering, and pretending that this is not the case, or that these elements can be ignored or erased, is only possible if you’re insulated from them by layers of privilege.

Social desirability bias is all around us. It’s ratchet that has been primed to only turn in one direction: towards groups that are assumed to be disadvantaged in some way, but which are actually just convenient wedges for administrative state expansion. Women are especially prone to social desirability bias (since their status usually depends more heavily upon their agreement with pleasant social narratives).

Bryan Caplan defines social desirability bias thus:

When the truth sounds bad, people respond with lip service – especially where there’s a sizable audience. People occasionally voice ugly truths one-on-one, or with trusted friends. Normally, however, they sugarcoat. If “what sounds good” conflicts with “what works well,” we usually respond with hypocrisy; we say what sounds good, then do what works well.

Except that we don’t do what works well, because we are increasingly at the mercy of large organizations and “working well” is only a secondary concern for these structures. For private organizations, the primary incentives are centered around generating profit (in increasingly fraudulent and myopic ways). For nonprofits, the incentives are around securing donor or government funding. For government agencies they are centered around expanding their budgets… and so on. When the well-being of individuals and of the public conflict with these goals, as they do constantly, the result is that the organizations pursue their self-interest and then craft lies about why what they’re doing is best for all. Those lies seem to be increasingly numerous, and increasingly unbelievable.

The lies are everywhere, and they subtly interact with media ‘card-stacking’ (presentation of biased or incomplete information) and a general tendency towards ignorance, emotion, and comfortable assumptions among the public. In nearly every case there are immediate and crucial objections which are easily available to believers but they almost never have to confront them. It’s a kind of artificial consensus of misinformation. Maintaining these narratives can be seen as one of the primary functions of our major institutions in modern society.

Due to the range of social incentives, shaping narratives and managing compliant legacy media (which is now virtually an arm of the state) is now a primary function of the government. As opposed to building infrastructure, training police, maintaining rigorous legal and educational standards. Those functions are much less gratifying, so they’re quietly sidelined and ignored.

For an example of immediate and fairly obvious objections to a moral narrative, consider veganism. The West is now replete with vegans who avoid consuming animal products for (ostensibly) ethical reasons. If you credit what they say then they have predicated their dietary ideology upon ethical concerns: they don’t want to cause suffering to animals.

But this quickly breaks down upon inspection. Is dairy or butter or are chicken eggs necessarily cruel? What are chickens and dairy cows to do if humans aren’t using their offal for food? What about hunting? Shooting an animal might not be benevolent, but a head or a heart shot causes very little suffering - and the meat yielded (the calories and the spectrum of fats and amino acids, which are very difficult to replace in a vegan diet) can be substantial. Meanwhile, most vegans buy their food in grocery stores. This includes an array of expensive supplements and protein replacements, to substitute for the meat that humans evolved to eat and require, especially adult men or infants and children. But leave aside the supplements for now (accessible only to richer folks, many of whom ironically turn and complain about the ‘inequitable’ pricing of gym memberships or leafy greens). Consider only the basic staples of the vegan diet, purchased almost exclusively from groceries and specialty stores (and from restaurants who source their products from the same establishments): beans, soy, lentils, grains, etc. These products are all essentially produced in the same way: a wild field is cleared of all trees and undergrowth. It’s leveled and furrowed. And then it’s planted. Food for wild animals is grown on the land, using irrigation and fertilizers and protected from competitive species… and then, after a few months, a huge machine is driven over the land to harvest the food (and crush or shred any animals thereupon).

If you really care about the suffering of animals, and you oppose hunting (which is far more natural and humane than industrial agriculture) and egg-gathering and dairy, the choice is clear: grow your own food, or source your food from smaller producers who avoid (as much as possible) injuring or killing animals in the process.

But vegans don’t do this. The narrative is important to them. The ideas, the identity, the feeling of moral correctness are far more alluring than actually creating a viable anti-suffering lifestyle. And this example barely scratches the surface of the massive narratives of delusion and naivete extant in our society today.

Animals rights and veganism would have become huge on the left (it tracks their magnetic attraction to pleasing abstractions, and their indifference to real conditions and constraints perfectly) except for one thing: there’s very little political power to be had. Animals can’t vote. Cows and chickens can’t remake institutions, and deer can’t dismantle capitalism. So most of the foolish ideas which sound nice to silly and disconnected moderners must relate to people. Remember this as you consider the many articles of faith on the left and throughout our managing institutions.

There’s almost no area of policy which doesn’t now contain glaring examples of this kind of feminized manipulation:

Education: discipline is far less important for students than emotional support; making lessons fun and engaging (and avoiding boredom and difficulty) is the duty of educators; psychological diagnoses are important to carve out behavioral and testing accommodations for a growing list of conditions; a student should always feel safe and confident and competent and wonderful… because every student is! All of these are, to one extent or another, badly incorrect. Furthermore, they degrade the quality of student education (and discipline). But they sound nice and (more importantly) they support a bureaucratic structure desperate to create and justify jobs and rules and programs and functions.

Criminal justice: crime is caused by social conditions and structural factors, and so the best way to improve public safety is to pour money into the bureaucracy (mentorship programs, mental healthcare, afterschool programs, social workers, community outreach offices, etc.). Of course, there’s absolutely no relationship between these activities and crime. Furthermore, augmenting these resources while lessening or suspending criminal penalties will obviously (intuitively - intuition being a quality that is strenuously resisted in the world of modern social science) lead to an increase in crime… but no matter. It sounds good, and far too many people are emotionally primed to want to support afterschool programs for black schoolchildren (with other people’s money, of course). That urge is strong and growing in a society in which women have an increasing share of political and (especially) financial power - by design - and the countervailing urge, to assess policy claims and programs on a rigorous basis and apply understandings of human incentives and treat resources as scarce and precious, is much weaker. So the programs grow. And crime persists. If it wasn’t for our aging and less active population the problems would be getting worse at a dramatic rate. As it is, we only have a few thousand surplus murders each year because of these policy attitudes.

Healthcare: inequities are a huge problem in healthcare (no mention made of community values or individual habits or decisions) and resources are needed to address public health concerns (no mention made of scarcity or of the growing disaster of modern consumer lifestyle choices) and the poor/the old/the black & brown/mothers/the uninsurable/the mentally ill need help (no mention made of the rapidly ballooning costs thereby, or the terrible incentives established in subsidizing unhealthy or harmful or irresponsible behavior by lessening the real penalties for it). Stating that pregnant black women need more help and resources is a socially desirable opinion. Stating that this help should ideally be provided by friends and mates and community (or by voluntary donations) is not, nor is pointing out that the black maternal health outcome disparity probably has far more to do with the fact that women are choosing to be obese, unmarried, less responsive to doctors and clinicians, and less responsible with money before, during, and after pregnancy. No caption required here. All of these claims are labelled as racist in many elite circles, but a more important question might be: are they supportable and accurate? What should we do with policy realities that are pressing and empirically validated, and simultaneously considered to be racially uncouth by the managerial class? That might be the great question of our age. By discounting the impact of individual choices, we merely eliminate any possibility of individuals and communities being pushed to improve their lives. I chose this example because it is a kind of ur-text of social desirability bias. This is from The Economist (not exactly a far-right rag, especially on social issues). Misinformation about this is rife - just google “black maternal health disparity.” You won’t find a single honest accounting of the data. If you debate people on this issue you will find a curious phenomena: no one is willing to discuss complicating factors for black women that are unrelated to racism, or due to lifestyle or individual choices. It’s all structural/systemic, all the time… because it’s all social desirability bias. What groups are more sympathetic than sickly black babies and dying black mothers? The data has been available for decades (similar to the figures for the mythical “gender pay gap”) but they’re never fully addressed or integrated. Hispanic women have the best maternal health outcomes, after all, which would be a strange result for a system saturated in pro-white racism. Defenders of the bureaucracy will of course argue that more funding and more equity and more education around ‘white supremacy’ is required… but we’re at an all-time high in all of these things, and our health metrics have never (in the recent modern era) looked worse. Health is an important dimension of human life. Racism is a kind of holy grail of elite social desirability bias reasoning. Where the two factors intersect we see some truly powerful and socially deleterious effects. None of this can be honestly discussed in academic institutions or progressive thinktanks or media organizations, of course. The conversation cannot even be had, and that rigidly enforced silence a kind of the blaring alarm that social desirability bias is afoot. Medical schools and professional organizations and provider conferences vary in how crazy they get in embracing this kind of neo-Marxist craziness, of course. But none of them actively repudiate it, or endeavor to present a clear and fulsome picture of the medical and sociological reality. That would violate social desirability bias. Science Is Not The Answer “Racism” As An Expert Theory Health Crisis No need to look further. I have the answer to this provocative headline: “Hundreds of places in the US said racism was a public health crisis. What’s changed… Read more

Go down the list: mental healthcare, community development, environmental protection, immigration policy. In each of these areas, the feminine trends of enforced consensus (professional women and men unwilling to seek contrary data, and unwilling to discuss it once they have it) and social desirability bias drive the expansion of the bureaucracy.

And as we will see, the proposition that large organizations (bureaucracies or corporations or universities) are applying some ethical framework to their decisions or promoting people with integrity or humanitarian values is unfortunately unrealistic.

The very framing of this X post - that rent forgiveness hurts American voters - is one that is rarely acknowledged by policymakers. Our democratic discourse increasingly features a kind of sunny delusion, in which money can be pulled out of thin air and given to sympathetic groups, thereby creating instant positive social change. It never works like this in practice, of course, (it doesn’t even ultimately benefit the ostensible recipients) but stating that fact puts you in a minority of dissent against an oppressive regime of social desirability bias.

The relationship between these kinds of manipulable social fictions and the power acquisition of large organizations seems to rarely be commented upon, but they are inextricably linked. The fictions provide pretexts for organizational changes and funding grabs and legislated power and the ability to command and control others. Every law and regulation and rule makes an appeal to the public good. It shouldn’t be controversial to admit by now that none of these organizations (and few of the activists) actually care a whit for the public good.

The Banality of Evil

Larry Silverstein maintained a rigid schedule, which included breakfast at the Windows on the World restaurant on the 107th floor of the North Tower in the WTC. On the day of the terrorist attacks he was absent from work. He later claimed to have a dermatological appointment that morning which has wife had pestered him to make. But his son and his daughter (both executives in the building) were also not at work on that day, despite visiting the buildings every normal workday.

Silverstein had recently acquired the property from the Port Authority of New York, and he promptly insured it for $1 billion. Had the towers remained standing, his legal regulatory liability for asbestos abatement was estimated in the hundreds of millions. After they fell, Silverstein’s financial realty company (Silverstein Properties) successfully argued that the terrorist attacks actually constituted two insurable acts, and so he was paid out $2 billion in claims, and had generous help, in the form of subsidies and business backing and waived taxes from the city and state of New York, and from the federal government, in redeveloping the lots, which include 5 high-rise office buildings (most of which are only now finishing construction - 25 years later), a rebuilt subway terminal designed by Santiago Calatrava, and memorial architecture for the fallen towers.

In other words, the 9/11 attacks were a massive financial boon to Silverstein. They benefited him to the tune of several billion dollars, at least. This fact, plus his absence and the absence of his children from work on the morning of September 11th, 2001 (in addition to allegations of other Jewish and Israeli staff staying home en masse) has prompted skeptics and critics to speculate that perhaps he (George W. Bush, Israel, global finance, whatever) was somehow involved in the towers’ destruction.

Now I don’t really go in for all of that. I no longer dismiss such claims out of hand; I’ve been immunized from the condition of contempt prior to investigation and from over-reliance on institutional claims and official narratives by the past 6 years of American history. My purpose here is not to resurrect shadowy claims of alleged (and, as far as I know, unsubstantiated) Jewish turpitude. I want to instead raise a hypothetical. Let’s assume that (as I believe) we live in a world in which Larry Silverstein did not know the towers would come down on that sunny morning. But what if he’d been informed and he knew the full financial benefits that would accrue? What if he came across some reasonable intelligence as to some malign plot on his properties and he knew that by bringing it to light he would lose $4 billion dollars? Would he proceed? Would he do the ethical thing?

Ten years ago I would have said: almost certainly. He’s a human being after all, and most men who rise to such levels are psychologically normal (they are overall disproportionately psychopathic and narcissistic, probably, but most of them are still not either of these things). He would be unwilling to have the lives of thousands on his conscience. But I am no longer so sanguine.

And the situations are rarely that clear cut. Rather than discrete inflection points and clearly branching decision trees, people usually operate in a kind of haze of habit, rumor, self-justification, and incentives. In these conditions, institutional incentives (whose character never change, even as the psychologically fragile and easily replaceable humans scurry around and tell themselves nice stories) become much more decisive. We should attend to the institutional incentives at play in our society, and recognize that their unshakeable power is the real driving force of our institutions. It is not personalities (Sam Altman, President Donald Trump, Rep. Ilhan Omar) and it’s certainly not values.

I think that powerful men and women still deploy empathy and compassion and decency in interpersonal interactions (at least with those they care for) but I have a deep suspicion that the proliferation of large and complicated systems through our society has eroded our moral fibre. There are three ways this happens:

The administrative state and its private sector counterpart, the corporate world, really began to show their cracks during and after COVID.

This seems to be when financial parasitism became obvious and actually risky to the continuous functioning of the system (which was also the case during the 2008 housing bubble, also created by a nexus of bad government policies and terrible financial incentives). The debate around AI and Sam Altman and the possibility - which seems increasingly likely - of a vast new AI financing bubble reflects this new reality.

He’s mostly persuasive to journalists (who want a juicy story, and these days seem to know little about anything other than X) and, especially, to those whose incentives push them towards agreeing with his claims. Most observers are not fooled, but the financial system cannot absorb an AI crash at this point, so expect to see a continuous stream of exaggeration and manipulation around this issue.

Mitch Liester, MD describes the pharmaceutical industry thus:

Between 1991 and 2021, a total of 482 settlements were reached between federal and state governments and pharmaceutical manufacturers, for a combined total of $62.3 billion in penalties. This total amounts to a fraction of the $1.9 trillion in net income earned by the thirty-five largest drug companies over just nineteen of those years. The pattern isn’t one of an industry that occasionally crosses a line. It’s the record of an industry for which rule-breaking is a business model—one in which illegal promotion of drugs for unapproved uses, hiding safety data, and kickbacks to physicians generate revenues so large that the resulting fines are absorbed as a cost of doing business.

And this corrupt and acquisitive system was thrown into stark relief with COVID. In the same vein as our Larry Silverstein hypothetical, imagine the possible decisions and incentives of pharmaceutical executives. Were they honest about the risks of their untested RNA-based platform or the possible benefits of the treatment (not technically a vaccine, or less efficacious in preventing COVID infection than natural immunity) or did they push politicians and federal agencies to censor opponents, exaggerate benefits, minimize potential risks and harms, and make the application of their experimental treatments a virtual legal duty for many Americans, enforced by the heavy hand of the state, for years? Politicians and federal agencies certainly did all of these things (and have almost never apologized or accounted for them), and pharmaceutical companies benefitted. Is it possible that other industries are only less malevolent because they are less powerful and profitable, and so the opportunities for evil are more trivial? I suspect that this is the case.

Consider these:

The thorough profit and ideology-driven corruption of gender ‘medicine’:

Anti-white structural (secretly established and institutional) racism in academia:

This is illegal and socially deleterious, yet it continues and is co-signed by the media and the managerial class (who execute these policies). Why? Social desirability bias makes a logical treatment of the debate impossible.

The manipulations and radical political maneuverings of teacher’s unions:

The “nefarious activities” of the obscenely well-funded USAID, including $5 billion spent to instigate the Maidan protests and eventually dethrone Vladmir Putin (through a bizarrely indirect series of eventualities that obviously didn’t pan out, but which are all now a matter of public record):

What Sounds Good

We have a moral sense and a social intuition which is slowly being crammed and wrenched into a meaner, unhappier form. That’s because our institutional environment is now exceedingly disingenuous and corrupt. The old assumptions (of conscience and ethics and transparency) simply no longer apply and this transition is felt by individual observers as a kind of growing cynicism, a realization that the systems are broken, in that they no longer serve the public good and are no longer run by honest and accountable leaders. They still do things, of course. They hire people (more than ever) and they establish programs and they distribute funds, but little of this activity is centered around the stated aims. The last step in the emotional transformation of observers is a kind of hopeless nihilism, which is an acceptable (even a positive) outcome for the Blob.

I suspect this trend can be accounted for by the simple fact that more and more people consider the system (which includes both major political parties) is hopelessly corrupt.

I’m nearly done with my keystone essay on What Can Be Done (graphic below). It will be my next post on this platform.

This is the transition period of modernity. We stopped trusting politicians and media personalities first, because we suspected them all to be liars, and then we began to stop trusting doctors and academics and lawyers. It’s not because all of these people are bad. They are mostly good, decent people (by nature anyway - participating in these systems must be morally corrosive over the long-term). But they belong to large organizations which compel them to participate in various socially harmful and dishonest trends - and the organizations further compel the people who know the truth to say nothing.

A successful and ethically sound civilization should not be inducing most of its leadership class to lie about most important issues. The fact that we’re in this state should be alarming to everyone.

Thomas Sowell wrote in Is Reality Optional? that “[m]uch of the social history of the Western world over the past three decades has involved replacing what worked with what sounded good. In area after area – crime, education, housing, race relations – the situation has gotten worse after the bright new theories were put into operation. The amazing thing is that this history of failure and disaster has neither discouraged the social engineers nor discredited them.”

“Giving help to the homeless ” sounds good, even if it doesn’t work, even if the money is obviously being misspent, even if the state government is effectively embezzling funds (diverting it to supportive NGO’s and paid employees). All of those ‘obvious’ facts are only obvious to people who do a little research, which is unfortunately not most of them.

Moving forward, we should align our perceptions with the social reality. Leaders of large organizations are amoral - agents of the organization and therefore not especially concerned with honesty or compassion or public good. This goes for nearly all of them. Ideas which sound good (which deploy the vague, Orwellian Blob-speak of modernity: inclusivity, safety, inequities, disparities, marginalization) and which can be deployed to seize and hold power for the professional managerial class should be greeted with deep skepticism. This goes for nearly all of them. Social and cultural changes which strive to center the individual and validate his or her urges or dreams or beliefs or emotions should be treated with a kind of automatic suspicion. This goes for nearly all of them.

The powerful don’t care about us. Moreover, they don’t care about the things they claim to care about. The things they actually care about are things which every person in their social circle intuitively knows… but which none of them will openly state. If you speak out and try to puncture the consensus-based bubble of social desirability bias and false concern and delusion you will probably be dispatched with, even viciously. You’re not going to be killed of course (no need for that) but you’ll be neutralized as a threat in the context of the bureaucratic hierarchy. If you’re a node in the power network, you’ll be swapped out for a better-functioning one.

But there are other ways to make a living. There are now many other ways to communicate and spread ideas. Increasingly, it will become impossible to serve the public good inside of these large organizations, and that will deepen a cycle which has already begun: the most prescient and independent-minded members will leave or be forced out, and those who remain will increasingly be characterizable by their conformity and their acclimatization to bureaucratic evil (or just their blindness and greed). As the structures become more antisocial and more acquisitive and more unethical, don’t expect them to moderate. They will become more vicious and cruel in their defensiveness, and vastly more social energy will go towards concealing the harm and errors they cause. No one hates bravery like a coward. It’s difficult to be live decently in a time of spreading institutional hypocrisy and structural instability.

But it’s better than living as cattle and sustenance for people who disdain you.

Postscript: See No Evil

It’s not that any of these claims are disputed are contested, so much, as that they are ignored. Veganism and animal rights (my first example of social desirability bias) isn’t a very active area of public discourse. That’s not because people don’t care about animals or because feminine sympathy can’t be leveraged to change attitudes and policy around those issues - quite the contrary. It’s because they have limited utility for a bureaucracy that is always seeking to expand (in conjunction with its corporate counterpart). For the bureaucracy to expand people (or at least the claimed benefit to people) must be grist in the rhetorical and organizational mill.

For the other examples I’ve provided, the narratives keep right on spooling out. We need more money for education, especially public education! We need more money for healthcare for a dozen different groups, and the actions of criminals are obviously a reflection of social indicators (and not cultural values or fatherlessness or a system that rewards impulsivity and antisociality) and should be treated as such. More resources and attention and organizational energy must be applied to remedying the phantom (but ever-present) scourge of racism. How much more? Just more - lots more. The answer to the question will always be “more” because these proposed solutions have no demonstrated efficacy in addressing the problems, and therefore they will never work; it’s pure social desirability bias.

Note that I am not making an absolute claim. Progressives will name cases in which federal programs are helpful or social problems really are “systemic” or groups really are disadvantaged. I will save them the trouble: granted. There are plenty of such examples, but the problems I’m trying to illustrate here are structural (unlike anti-black racism) and the trends are as well. The administrative state is not working. The corporate promise of a better life through consumption and career advance is empty. The elite value system which (ultimately, quietly) prizes income and status above all other goods is toxic and misleading. I believe that all of these things are self-evident, nearly undeniable, and rarely ever argued with. So what is going on? How do the narratives continue to persist and expand?

The answer lies in the human tendency to avoid inconvenient facts, and the feminine strategy of punishing dissenters and truth-speakers in order to maintain what Nathalie Martinek PhD and Anuradha Pandey have written about extensively: artificial social consensus. The information is out there. All it takes is for a managerial class member to read a single heterodox news source (Matt Taibbi’s The Racket News, The Free Press, Glenn Greenwald, the examples are myriad and quite popular).

It is quite striking that in the face of this avalanche of counterfactual data, the narratives continue to sustain themselves. They are battered, certainly, and discredited among the 5-10% of independents and liberals and heterodox right-wingers who think carefully about such things. But on the left, in the institutions, and among female voters the dissents are a mere whisper. Ultimately I think this a reflection of the class interests and the personal incentives of the powerful. They don’t want to know. It’s much easier to maintain the operations of the managerial class when the participants have been programmed with a kind of psychological reflex. For every problem, there’s an approved solution: health failures? More funding. Educational collapse? More and better-paid teachers and administrators and programs. Rising crime? Address “economic factors” (i.e., if we create Chik Fil-A jobs, young men will stop robbing stores and shooting each other - when you state the claims of social desirability bias clearly and fully they often sound ridiculous)! And for every objection to these, every notation of the grave and increasing bureaucratic failures, there is a scapegoat: higher healthcare costs? Insurance companies and pharmaceutical manufacturers (ignoring the prominent role of the administrative state in creating these conditions). Rising rents? Landlords and real estate finance companies. More expensive groceries? Corporate greed, and economic concentrations.

These proposed solutions and these scapegoats are thoroughly insufficient to explain the shape of our problems, of course. They puncture and disappear as soon as they’re dug into for an hour or two. But very few people make that kind of effort. Meanwhile, corporations continue to leverage political and regulatory processes to improve their positions (the real cause of the economic concentration that progressives are so concerned about), and bureaucracies continue to leverage social desirability bias and public ignorance to shove fuel into the furnace, and that fuel is our collective wealth and social energy. Most people don’t care about some nebulous concept of the ‘public good,’ or disadvantaged groups, or social problems (unless they directly affect them) - not really. Professionals care about keeping their jobs. Corporations care about making a profit. Bureaucracies care about securing their positions and expanding.

Ultimately, it’s all about incentives - not reality. The first step in eroding the reign of social desirability bias and to usefully deal with our overgrown social structures is to recognize that fact.

If something sounds good we should be immediately suspicious. If some sympathetic group is displayed as a reason for a government program or an NGO contract or a new law, we should dig a little deeper. Which corporations benefit from the measure? What new powers or oversight duties are granted to the state? As soon as you penetrate the shiny exterior, the rot becomes apparent.

And it’s everywhere.

This was written more than 100 years ago. But it’s never been more true than it is today.

Thanks for reading. Please take care of yourself.

Essay:

Leviathan James M. · March 23, 2025 This is a long exploration of the bureaucratic super complex-’the Blob’-which long ago acquired a life of its own and gobbled up companies, institutions, sectors, and political parties. Now it seeks to digest the entire country. Read full story

Gaslighting James M. · August 19, 2025 The gaslighting and ideological derangement on display in the conversation around Washington D.C.’s crime problem, and Trump’s federalization of city law enforcement Read full story

We're Getting Weaker (Part 1) James M. · December 20, 2025 This is Part 1 of my essay about the declining levels of discipline and accountability in our society, and how they’re related to social status and manipulation and feminization. In Part 2 I will focus my lens on the upper class, where issues like obesity and financial irresponsibility are mostly replaced by neurosis, victimhood mentalities, and a kind of modern condition of fragility, characterized by depression and anxiety and an obsessive focus on one’s one thoughts and feelings and attitudes. These have all replaced the ethic of personal responsibility and the usefulness (and beauty) of self-improvement. Read full story

Androgenic Preference Cascade James M. · October 2, 2025 Could it be that a certain critical mass of implacable and courageous men is required for civilization to flourish? Could their absence be contributing to degeneracy and decay within our culture and institutions? Could these masculine traits be closely linked to testosterone? Read full story

Performative Compassion & Suicidal Empathy James M. · Mar 19 Performative compassion, or the often unconscious drive to display virtue and feel virtuous by applying absurd levels of forbearance and ‘understanding’ to different groups, is increasingly common in our civilization. While this development is closely linked to the institutional empowerment of women (and the feminization of powerful men) I want to explore the psychological origins and implications of this strange drive. As an irrational and compensatory urge it is no amenable to evidence or argument, and the more extreme and absurd the displays the more satisfying for the performers. We can only address this pathology by discussing it openly and directly. The first thing you must know is that this isn’t compassion (or empathy) at all. In many ways it’s the opposite. Suicidal empathy is rooted in very similar places. It is performed to gain social status and fill psychological and emotional voids… and it is not empathetic. Read full story

Jewish Cabal James M. · Mar 3 Conspiracy Theories are derided (although much less than they used to be). They rely on the imputation of agency and coordination to large and far-flung power distributions. But forget the theories themselves; take a step back and try to view the entire picture. Not only is clear that there are malign conspiracies active in our world - it’s clear that the media often participates in hiding them and protecting the actors. What if all that is required for the existence of ‘conspiracy theories’ is an amoral, globalist culture and the operation of basic human incentives to gain and keep power and security and wealth and status? Read full story