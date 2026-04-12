A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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Paul Scudder's avatar
Paul Scudder
2h

Not sure I buy the argument about vegans - yes, they could do more, but the actions they take certainly reduce the amount of harm they are causing animals. That’s hardly lip service.

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Rick's avatar
Rick
3hEdited

I have a theory about why institutions have gotten so out of control. When I was a kid in the 1960s, there were 3 billion people on the planet. I could lay in a field in the late spring looking at the sky where migrating birds sometimes darkened the sky. Now there are 8+ billion people on the planet and those birds are literally gone. In my lifetime. Reflect on that for a moment. Human systems cannot absorb that much change that quickly. I'm not sure about the feminine thing, but I can tell you back then most women did not work and our neighborhood was rife with whiskey drinking, gambling addiction, domestic violence, and yes, incest. No one talked about those things back then. Theres a few pivotal moments that I saw back then. Globalism started under Reagan. Prior to him, our campgrounds, national Parks, green spaces were revered. Also the start of ugly ill-developed urban sprawl coast to coast that continues rampant to this day. The next was social media (anti-social media). That has been a 90% disaster to our society. Citizens United (yet another duplicitous term that really means United in Corruption. (Orwellian language seems to be on steroids these days. Libs of Tik Tok?...This duplicitous language is dangerous to our society as there is no integrity in it). Look at our government right now...its barely functioning due to the corruption. Socal disconnection creates addiction. Hopefully more people get into recovery and start connecting again. That is the only road I see out of this mess.

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