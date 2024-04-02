A Locked Room

A Locked Room

Michael A Alexander
Apr 24, 2024

An economy that shows growth in per capita GDP over time is a capitalist economy. This is because the only way you can grow an economy is by growing the amount of capital in the economy and that process IS capitalism (that's why it is called capitalism).

If the government owns the means of production this is state capitalism. So, yes the USSR was state capitalism, not socialism.

Socialism is when all the corporations are owned by the workers or the community. These can compete in a free market and it could look a lot like what we have now except there would be no stock market. I am not sure there has ever been a socialist economy.

As far as I can tell, communism is a bizarro system in which the economy is first organized as state capitalism. Somehow the state is then supposed to wither away (huh?) leaving some sort of socialism? It is as I said, bizzaro.

Even among private, free market capitalisms there are different kinds, depending on the rules and structures imposed by the state on the operation of that capitalism. For example, in Germany labor unions participate in corporate management (they have seats on the board). This is called Rhenish capitalism.

In America, tax and other policy affects the kind of capitalism one gets. America had "SC capitalism" focuses on growing non-financial capital operative in the decades after WW II and since around 1980 has had "SP capitalism" focused on building financial capital.

https://mikealexander.substack.com/p/how-economic-culture-evolves

Dave
Apr 24, 2024

The real question is not moving towards the stupidity of socialism but rather how to deal with those issues that capitalism by its very nature tends to ignore. For example how does a capitalist system protect the environment? Air and water pollution are real yet in the US every time the pro capitalist party is elected to lead the country one of its first steps is to cripple the very agencies that have been established to deal with the problem. What exactly is the Republican party’s strategy for dealing with issues like climate change other than to deny that it exists? Do you know that when Trump last ran the executive branch he installed a coal company executive as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency? Was that move anti-socialism or insanity? Where is the middle ground on these issues?

