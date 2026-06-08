A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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Skaidon's avatar
Skaidon
3dEdited

Very post-liberal.

The culture war is the class war, and whether it's the PMC (see; foreign aid NGOs) or the "Epstein Class" (who hold the shares of military contracting companies) both sides benefit at the expense of the everyman.

As you point out, both sides believe they are opposed to the other, Orwellian doublethink at it's finest.

Or...I'm psyoping myself, and that doubt, that distrust of any information I read online, is the worst part of it all.

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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
4d

All I can say is that it does not inspire me to hate the supposed "enemies of my state" so much as it does to just set all of the elites pushing this crap on *fire*.

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