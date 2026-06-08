Are the global conflicts breathlessly reported on by legacy media organizations what they appear to be? Or are they something else? And at what point do we begin to admit that possibility?

Actually, as Winston well knew, it was only four years since Oceania had been at war with Eastasia and in alliance with Eurasia. But that was merely a piece of furtive knowledge which he happened to possess because his memory was not satisfactorily under control. Officially the change of partners had never happened. Oceania was at war with Eurasia: therefore Oceania had always been at war with Eurasia. The enemy of the moment always represented absolute evil, and it followed that any past or future agreement with him was impossible. -George Orwell, 1984

The past was alterable. The past never had been altered. Oceania was at war with Eastasia. Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia. -George Orwell, 1984

In George Orwell’s 1984 the three great world powers (Oceania, Eurasia, and Eastasia) maintain a constant state of warfare. This serves two purposes: surplus wealth is burned away and technology is monomaniacally focused on bellicosity, and there’s always a common enemy to unite the population in hatred. But these enmities aren’t stable. Alliances are constantly formed and broken, and redirecting the rage of the populace demands memory-holing all recent official references to the ally/enemy of yesterday (which is Winston’s official function in the Ministry of Truth) and it demands the use of “doublethink.” Early on in the novel, Winston contemplates:

“…the labyrinthine world of doublethink. To know and not to know, to be conscious of complete truthfulness while telling carefully constructed lies, to hold simultaneously two opinions which cancelled out, knowing them to be contradictory and believing in both of them, to use logic against logic, to repudiate morality while laying claim to it, to believe that democracy was impossible and that the Party was the guardian of democracy, to forget whatever it was necessary to forget, then to draw it back into memory again at the moment when it was needed, and then promptly to forget it again: and above all, to apply the same process to the process itself. That was the ultimate subtlety: consciously to induce unconsciousness, and then, once again, to become unconscious of the act of hypnosis you had just performed. Even to understand the word 'doublethink' involved the use of doublethink.”

We live in a very strange time, informationally-speaking. There’s no doubt that doublethink is now a regular discipline among many Western citizens. Certain groups are given the benefit of transfer payments, job selection and university application preferential consideration, and institutional support - yet we’re supposed to believe (and most educated people do believe) that these groups are overall disadvantaged. “Trusting the science” is still of utmost importance - even in circumstances when scientists have demonstrated that they’re not just wrong (fair enough) but corrupt, cowed, and/or lying. Parts of our administrative state continue to descend into profound waste and dysfunction, and it seems reasonable to believe that entire departments (like the former Department of Education) could be done away with altogether with no great loss - yet it’s a majority opinion among the professional managerial class that these organs are important and (if anything) underfunded. Leniency for criminals risks the lives and safety of populations (of disproportionately poor and working class people) - yet this leniency is an operating feature of many courts and criminal justice procedures, and is moreover perceived as being virtuous. The birth rate, working class marriage rates, and testosterone levels among American men continue their long, negative trend - yet there’s silence in the mainstream about these reproductive emergencies. What mainstream discourse there is around a world in which adult women are increasingly unmarried, childless, and unhappy is often celebratory; corporate drudgery and a life of selfish, empty consumption is actually feminist liberation. And these are merely a handful of examples, out of dozens: electoral integrity, public education, government debt (federal and municipal), the social friction and incoherencies of multiculturalism, safetyism and the oppressive organizational weight of civil liability, bullshit jobs, addiction and technology-related cognitive atrophy, etc. In all of these areas the dominant narratives aren’t just invalid. They’re completely absurd. They force their proponents to actively ignore huge swathes of social data and experiences and observations, and by intentionally ignoring this information they are implicitly acknowledging that they exist. Doublethink.

Strangest of all, perhaps, are the wars of our time.

I have Muslim friends who earnestly believe that the war in Gaza (for which a comprehensive peace plan was proposed in January of this year, but which continues on interminably, never quite ending) was begun by Palestinians with the collusion of Benjamin Netanyahu, as a move to cement his political leadership of the country, which was threatened by institutional resistance, court decisions, and corruption investigations.

When it comes to military strikes in Iran, I tend to believe that some kind of cryptic Israeli pressure instigated our current war. There simply - as far as I can tell - is no other decent explanation. The “nuclear threat” pretext is so thin and poorly supported that it’s actually insulting that it was offered by the Trump administration.

First, we endured weeks of spurious Trumpian tweets about vengeance, destruction, victory.

And I thought that they were “destroyed” in 2025…

And now the war with Iran has now entered a surreal phase, full of near-daily Truth Social posts by Trump about impending peace deals, conditions, co-signatories, and other fantastic musings. If there was a week of this sort of material, observers might be hopeful. But this has now been going on for months. Many critics speculate that Trump and his inner circle are profiting from these constant media provocations (and I don’t think that there’s any doubt of this). What better label can be applied to this constant stream of “announcements” (without any acknowledgment of the dozens of recent, invalid, and totally identical announcements) than Orwellian?

And now there are lingering rumors that the administration is considering establishing a $300 billion reconstruction fund (which definitely isn’t reparations!), enriching a generation of global contractors and raising share prices of the same oil service supply companies that profited so handsomely from the GWOT and the occupations of Iraq and Afghanistan.

The entire affair is a mess. Nobody believes the administration’s casus belli, but most people seem indifferent, benumbed. Maybe that’s the intent? In any case, the war is shrouded in bad incentives and Machiavellian speculations, in a way that would have been unimaginable 30 years ago. It’s as if our fragmented, hyper-real media environment has deluged us with information to the point where we become not informed, but easily and predictably manipulated.

The First Bubble of the Age of Hyper-reality James M. · May 29 What if the persistent feeling of unreality around the Iran war and criminal justice policy and education and the media environment is now a fixed aspect of our civilization? And what if this sense of illogic and emotional reactivity and play-acting was being weaponized in order to inflate and sustain the largest financial bubble (in absolute terms) in human history? This may be what’s happening right now when it comes to AI hype. Something strange is certainly going on… Read full story

Or perhaps, as with the ongoing Epstein conspiracy scandal or the lies and mismanagement around the Los Angeles fires in 2025, we’ve all simply been conditioned to remain mired in apathy. That would probably be a preferable outcome for many policymakers.

If you don’t believe that elites and their pliant media organs manipulate national governments to send young men to war in order to financially and politically benefit as a class just “remember the Maine.” This confabulated news narrative was spread in response to the explosion of the USS Maine in Havana Harbor in 1898. Modern researchers believe that the explosion was actually due to a coal-fired boiler failure, but it was the driving force behind our declaring war against Spain, and the beginning of the Spanish-American War. Newspapers owned by William Randolph Hearst printed hundreds of inflammatory, anti-Spanish headlines. Within a decade the United States was occupying the previous Spanish territories of Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Philippines, and Guam.

This (above) was posted by Trump himself.

The Russia-Ukraine war follows this pattern of murky, contested media details, interminable “fighting,” and persistent accusations of corruption. Supposedly Russia is running out of young men (or is it Ukraine?). But they’ve been scraping the bottom of the military personnel barrel for going on two years now, which rather invalidates the metaphor.

Was the Bucha massacre perpetrated by Russian special forces? Russian regulars? Ukrainian volunteers? Or was it a psy-op, staged by Ukrainian intelligence using bodies from local morgues with their hands dramatically tied behind their backs? I’ve heard each account made as if it was a positive claim. Are the casualties 5 Ukrainians (or 10, as Pete Blaber - not a man given to exaggeration or deceit - has supposed) for every 1 Russian? Or is it the reverse? Why does the front line seem to move back and forth over the same tired ground? Modern, combined-arms-capable militaries aren’t really supposed to get bogged down like this. What happened to the hundreds of billions of Western aid given to Ukraine? There seems little doubt that a lot of it went to enrich European political organizations and Ukrainian oligarchs… but what of the rest? Where’s the battlefield effect of that enormous, poorly-accounted for sum of money?

And now the U.S. Department of Defense has been gifted a budget increase of 42-44%, year over year (a truly unprecedented amount during the past half-century)… without a single media comment or news story, that I’ve seen.

☭ Slavlander☭ (formerly Rurik) writes, of controversy around performative and allegedly harmless deployments of the new Russian Oreshnik missile system:

In the wake of the Kremlin’s many supposed hard-hitting strikes on the UAF, I have always expressed EXTREME skepticism about what is really going on. There has never been any good evidence to show that Putin has been hitting actual military targets. In fact, I have always referred to these missile strikes as “expensive fireworks” or in other pejorative terms. There are too many examples of empty fields or garbage dumps or old factories being bombed, of drones diving into lakes, and phantom reports that list colossal losses for the UAF that have never materialized on the battlefield. Actually, I have made the same claims about the Iranian strikes that supposedly obliterated Israel, but ended up doing literally nothing and hitting nothing of any importance.

Apparently Putin spoke very frankly at the Russian World Economic Forum in St. Petersburg about Oreshnik deployments, and stated that in fact recent strikes only hit test targets (including a shed) in Donetsk (which is allied with Russia). This was done, according to the Russian president, in order to “[observe] how the deployable pods were deployed… This is important for us in order to make future decisions on the full-scale use of the Oreshnik missile against designated targets, including in urban areas.”

Meanwhile, Scott Ritter came out and lied to his listeners that the recent Oreshnik strike was on a valuable, highly important target… …Meanwhile, the UAF has started destroying the Baltic Sea fleet, with impunity. Blowing up a shed in Donbass with an expensive missile didn’t deter them the first time Putin did it, and it isn’t deterring them now. Russia’s so-called “Red Lines” are non-existent. We’ve known this for many years now here at Slavland Chronicles which is why it is hard to muster up outrage when the next red line is predictably crossed. I could be racking up correct prediction points by simply reminding everyone that Putin will do nothing, like he always does, and be proven right every time.

All that these fake strikes do is placate the “radicals” who think Putin works for the CIA and is deliberately losing this war on purpose and that the Kremlin’s goal is to get back into Washington’s good graces, not to re-establish Russian sovereignty or anything like that. But to assuage any doubts that Putin’s government might be in bed with the West, their special negotiations envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, came out the other day and announced that Washington had approved a plan to build a goodwill tunnel between Chukotka and Alaska to transport Russian energy to American refineries and markets. Here: And here’s the materialization of the spirit of Anchorage: Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), an American agent, declared: “Russia and the United States will sign an agreement tomorrow on the design of a tunnel between Chukotka and Alaska.” And this is against the backdrop of daily news about drone terror against our civilians in the border region and elsewhere—even though all UAV guidance and control is carried out through the American Starlink system, the American Palantir system (let alone the military on LBS, who are effectively immobile and simply survive, suffering enormous losses, under the complete control of the enemy’s small skies, achieved thanks to the same American technologies—it’s simply dangerous to even mention that now). Against the backdrop of the fuel blockade of Crimea and Sevastopol, where free gasoline sales have been suspended as of today (and restrictions have been imposed in 14 other regions, including the capitals) due to strikes on fuel tankers by American Hornet drones and the terror attacks on our oil storage facilities by drones guided via that same Starlink! Against the backdrop of today’s revelations by the American Rubio and the fits of the entire Western “coalition of the willing.” Against the backdrop of attempts to disrupt the SPIEF, finally. And we respond to them with an $8 billion tunnel under the Bering Strait, funded by Russian taxpayers! Apparently, to make it easier for the occupation forces to occupy our territories. And we, meaning Dmitriev and his ilk, will greet them with flowers and “Mother Earth,” like some idiots greeted American pornography dealer Tate in Moscow when he arrived for the SPIEF. Poor Russia... The average observer of this conflict probably thinks that Washington and Moscow are enemies. But, actually, the Kremlin goes to great lengths to show just how friendly and compliant they are with Washington’s demands.

What is Going On?

Do I believe that the Hamas-organized (Iran-supported) Gaza incursion was done at the behest of with the foreknowledge of Israel? Do I believe that Vladimir Putin is somehow coordinating his plans with the West, arranging a kind of Potemkin village-style war to preserve his power or extract resources in some cryptic fashion? I don’t. Do I believe that the Iran war was launched to satisfy the secret priorities of Israeli hawks, or to manipulate the global economy? There the case seems more plausible. But when viewing all of these events, it may be time to recognize that we no longer live in a world of patriotic, self-interested nation states. We may now be in (or be heading towards) a world in which elites in large global cities - the kinds of people who move markets and extract great wealth and make decisions concerning war and policy - now have more in common in terms of culture and interests than they do with the citizens of their own countries. Bail reform seems to have been a policy implemented nationwide at the behest of the Open Society Foundation and secretive progressive elites, without any real public debate or transparency. The immigration policy of the first half of the Biden administration likewise seems to have been implemented for secretive purposes and then effectively hidden and lied about (with the enthusiastic participation of the legacy media). Those facts are no longer in question. We tend to think of wars as especially urgent, ethically-speaking, and as operations that are prosecuted to advance obvious aims of national interest or defense. But what if that’s no longer the case?

The fictional citizens of Oceania mostly didn’t understand that they were being intentionally and systematically manipulated. Do we? Will we gain some kind of deeper knowledge about what’s happening behind the scenes? And, with the way that power is structured in the modern, globalized world, will it even matter?

Thanks for reading. Take care of yourself.

If you want to read what I think can be done about these issues, please read this: