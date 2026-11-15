A Locked Room

A Locked Room

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine's avatar
Christine
17h

I'm a GenX. Been paying into Social Security since 1984. Every single paycheck. Nobody asked me if they could borrow the money I was forced to invest in the system. They just took it, out of my paycheck and out of the system. It's not our fault the government blew the money. It's not correct to call it an entitlement. WE PAID FOR IT OUR WHOLE WORKING LIFE. Unlike the freeloading illegal aliens who get WAY MORE than I ever will. Stop pretending we are trying to get something for nothing. We earned those checks.

Reply
Share
Antisocialistbehavior's avatar
Antisocialistbehavior
19h

A few points: I am a Boomer( tail end 1959).

Generation X et al. Seem to be Targeting us. Let me just say this about GenX:

The only thing Gen X has been successful in doing is to co-op my childhood which was exactly like theirs. As far as all this “boomers broke everything we’re being left with nothing” “They’re getting more than they deserve” I say Hush up. All I can say is is that I follow the rules. I paid the taxes into the programs that I am now benefiting from.These are not just benefits from thin air. They were paid for by my sweat and toil. Not only am glad that they are there, I deserve them. That was the deal. You pay the taxes you get the benefit. That somewhere in between Congress decided that that all that money sitting there had to be used, that had nothing to do with me and I had absolutely no control over it. Nor did anyone else in my generation who played by the rules. Keep complaining, assholes. What might happen is all the money that we have (and it is substantial ) that would eventually go to our next generations might be repurposed for other things because the whiny bitches behind us won’t get up and do what we had to do. So kiss my ass. Generational division is just the latest chip off the freedoms that hold us together. Envy is the thie of joy. Find another hobby

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Mills · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.