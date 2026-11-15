If you’re a Republican, the recent elections will have been intensely depressing. I find it interesting that very few of the alarming predictions that progressives made in 2024 have come true (remember PROJECT 2025?), and yet the progressive worldview for the most part remains completely unaltered.

I also find it interesting to note the difference in discourse between conservatives in the aftermath of this election and progressives in the aftermath of the last one. Contemporary conservatives are generally angry at Trump - who is ultimately the main culprit for recent Democrat electoral success - and seem to agree the better policies and more honest politicking (remember that promise about avoiding foreign entanglements?) will be the solution. If you recall, progressives in 2024 were divided between denial, a kind of muted hysteria, and a frantic desire to find a culprit (racism, misogyny, etc.).

Read the essay above for a review of the conversations in 2024. All of this seems even more laughable now that Trump is playing with the idea of an immigration amnesty, after deporting a fraction of the illegal immigrants of Obama or Clinton.

Even Republicans can take some encouragement though. The good news behind this election is something that nether party likes to explore or emphasize, for it cuts against their alarmist, Manichean narratives: most Americans (especially the ones who vote in midterms, who tend to be more conscientious and productive than average) are flexible and decent and fair-minded. They’re not especially well informed, and their worldviews are rigidly constrained by the cultural conditioning they’ve been subject to since birth (racial and sexual egalitarianism, a sense that public spending will solve problems, a masochistic concern for the sensibilities of other cultures and a lingering sense of shame around America’s history, and now a kind of pop psychology-informed ideology of fragility) but they do react to major news events and their reactions are fairly rational. If you allow 20 million undocumented immigrants into the country and begin paying for their hotel rooms and ignoring the associated violence and human trafficking, you will lose. If you start an absurd and inscrutable war without any clear pretext on behalf of a small extremist country in the Middle East which has a mysteriously large degree of control over our policy, and that war results in higher energy prices and a complete illegitimization of your party’s leadership, you will lose. I am instantly suspicious of people who seek implausible alternative explanations for these kinds of electoral developments, just as I am suspicious of years of consistently warped polling and a media that is determined to avoid reporting on more than half of the violence and dysfunction in this country - all avoided because it might give people the “wrong” ideas.

So that might be be cheerful news for (small ‘D’) democrats. The voters are paying attention (even if it is very shallow and easily manipulated attention) and they are voting in accord with perceived national interest.

Unfortunately, that will not save our society. Voting isn’t going to get us out of this mess.

Before I go on, I should explain what “this mess” is. Already I have stepped into partisan territory. But I’m going to disregard that. If you cannot admit that public schools are, overall, a disaster and that our healthcare system is failing spectacularly (absorbing ever more money on behalf of the old and the sick, while the average American gets fatter and sicker and more neurotic every year) then you are either unaware of the statistics or you’re ideologically captured. All of our major institutions are groaning at the seams. Speak to a lawyer, a paramedic, a public schoolteacher at a struggling school, or a nurse and you will discover that the bureaucracy is growing in increasingly bizarre and unaccountable ways. No one is working on these problems. Our metrics regarding health, stability, connection, and financial stability continue to plummet. Clearly something is going on. That should not be a partisan claim. In a saner (earlier) era, it would not have been.

I can guarantee that the nearest police department to you has been weakened and demoralized by Civil Rights laws. There’s an excellent chance that the nearest big city has a female police commander with far less street experience than most of her officers, not because of merit or leadership but because of political priorities and because such people have proven to be reliable executors of the will of the administrative state. I can guarantee that the students at your nearest private college or university is experiencing the ideological blinkering and psychological symptoms that are epidemic across the Western world. I can guarantee that your nearest men’s prison employs dozens of female guards and a significant number of them engage in sex with inmates (which is technically nonconsensual, given the power dynamics). In many cases they probably charge the prisoners, making large amounts of cash. Both sexes of guards bring drugs into these facilities. In the wake of COVID lockdowns a huge number of federal corrections officer jobs went to recent immigrants (COVID forced guards to accept huge amounts of overtime and it made their jobs much busier due to changes in prison routine), who tend to be even more flexible in their ethical priorities. I can almost guarantee you that your nearest bottom-50% public school discriminates racially when it comes to disciplinary procedures and cycles students through mechanically (ignoring standards) and has grade-level literacy and math scores of below 35%. I can almost guarantee that your local EMS service spends huge amounts of their time caring for ignorant people trapped in lifestyle diseases, taking dozens of medications. Much of the rest of their time is devoted to addicts and the mentally ill, both problems which our society doesn’t even pretend to address. Why would it? All of this generates enormous activity for the bureaucracy, and the bureaucracy now represents probably 1/3rd of daily work activity, never mind that all of this is propped upon a growing mountain of debt and is contributing to horrible social pathologies that destroy millions of lives every year). Your nearest law school is probably captured by critical theory. Your nearest historical museum is probably bending towards anti-Western, exotic, moralizing that seems designed to demoralize our citizens rather than to inform the public about the past (indicated by the fact that huge stretches of the past are left buried, in service of the narrative). I could add a hundred more items to the list, but you get the idea.

Perhaps you disagree with the previous claims. Perhaps things feel stable, even prosperous, to you. Perhaps it appears that we live in a dynamic (correct) and growing (incorrect) society. If that’s the case, you’re probably somewhat ensconced in layers of privilege. You probably have a professional job and you’re a homeowner and your house is nested in a safe neighborhood. If you’re older then you are also benefitting from the grotesque subsidies that we pay to Boomers (more on this shortly) and you probably live in an area and inhabit organizations which are similarly fortunate and inflated. But let’s say that my claims don’t ring true to you. Imagine that I am correct. Play the hypothetical game with me for a moment.

Now, how might we fix these problems? Very quickly you confront the reality: the administrative state is completely immune to reform or redirection. If these problems were extant, and the fact that millions of powerful people promote these ideas should be some evidence that they are, how could they be discussed, addressed, moderated? You can’t discuss them openly in the professional world. The administrative state doesn’t care about ameliorating social problems (and solving them outright would be the worst possible outcome for it) and almost no one in the system has the ability to change policy. And if they do have that ability then they will not. The leaders of this system have grown and risen within it for more than a decade, and they have been selected largely on the basis of their conformity an their unwillingness to make principled or dramatic moves. Something like 2/3rds of black women work in a public sector job. Do you imagine that they are crusaders, willing to risk their salaries and status on bids to straighten out these bent structures? In the vast majority of cases, they are not. Will the professional white women risk accusations of racism or insensitivity (or ablism or Islamophobia, or anything really) to make a push for organizational effectiveness? Not in my experience. Our entire managerial apparatus has been co-opted by a new hierarchy: people who are content to go to work every day and be surrounded by mediocrity and failure, provided they collect their low six-figure salaries and aren’t troubled by demands for overwork or accountability. A republic demands a virtuous people. Our republic (or former republic) requires people with enough conviction and public spiritedness to rock the boat in the name of truth and justice. Where - universities, contractors, law firms, schools, prisons, police departments, hospitals, clinics, social service agencies - is this the case?

And as I already alluded to, it’s not just the character of the bureaucracy that needs to be addressed. It is its size. We take on more than $2 trillion of federal debt every year (~$6,100 for every man, woman, and child in the country). Slightly more than half goes directly to Boomers. None of it can easily be cut. This is the uncomfortable position we find ourselves in as a nation. As I briefly surveyed the pre-election discourse, I felt that I was watching some kind of bizarre stage play. Neither party talked about this looming, catastrophic issue, because neither party has any intention of correcting it. The growth of public debt has proceeded apace, regardless of which party is in office. If any politician made moves to correct it he or she would quickly be thrown out by a hefty majority of either Republican or Democratic voters. Democracy becomes a captive of the oligarchs and the rabble, and our rabble want their checks to continue.

This situation was predictable, and it was predicted.

How good is our education? If you don’t know, I will tell you: it’s almost unbelievably horrible - totally unproductive, without a glimmer of real cultural instruction or critical thinking. Imagine the waste and counterproductive policies and the institutional laziness of some abstracted urban public school. Now multiply it by 3.

It’s interesting that the people who worked so hard to empower marginalized groups then went to work weakening these groups, creating set-asides, and discriminating against the capable . I’m not saying it was a master plan, but it hardly could have been better executed if it was…

Our system was originally designed to empower propertied white men, because such citizens had already made their fortunes and because they had an inordinate share in the collective good of society and an inordinate responsibility for building it. We gave these men power over all other people in the society, and then we erected a system of honor and public virtue (often transgressed and mocked, to be sure) in order to guide and restrain them. This was a natural filter for the productive, the intelligent, and the pro-social. It is an almost religious lesson that our society is better off now that women and black people and commoners have the vote, but these groups are collectively driving our society into accelerated bankruptcy and have proven to be completely inept (collectively) when it comes to understanding basic economics or displaying concern for foreign policy. We still have an eite class, but it’s no longer bound by a sense of social responsibility or honor or public honesty, and so while it is much more diverse it’s also more mediocre, feminized, cowardly, and indecisive. It hides from accountability (observe the Los Angeles Wildfires, the Maui fire, the response to hurricane Helene, the new leadership class of our private universities, etc.). Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton fought a mortal duel over public rumors. Our modern managerial and leadership class would rather see 1,000 of their charges die than risk their own career.

This danger of widespread ignorance and apathy - which we all feel - and the leveraging of the ignorant masses was the cautionary feature of democracy, and the reason why nearly every political thinker for 3,000 years considered it to be a dangerous and unstable form of government. Oligarchs and operators maintain a huge share of daily control over our system, and they use emotion and bribery to win the assent of the mob. When you add a vast and complicated administrative state, the situation becomes even more absurd. No one can keep informed on all of the “political” issues that our government now attends to, so we uphold the fiction of elections. During the midterms more than 60% of voters were 50 years old and older; nearly every campaign ad I saw in the run-up centered benefits and payments for seniors, although a few also mentioned scandals and voting records. Nevertheless, it is a fact: our electoral system is mostly comprised of able-bodied adults who want to extract wealth from the government. And now we have the added factor of electoral fraud, which has proven to probably be decisive in a number of recent races.

Convinced by Captain K James M. · February 7, 2025 Here I want to restate a crazy theory that I’ve aired now and again. This is that our highly manipulative media environment enjoys some success in suppressing dissent, but at considerable costs that our rulers don’t fully understand. Trump’s success would be inconceivable were it not for the media manipulators… Read full story

The system is managed by professionals (chosen, again, for their pliability and conformity). There are ways to institute entitlement programs which can help those in need, and yet can easily be cut: award them only in pressing and acute circumstances, make them expire automatically after one year unless there’s a 75% renewal vote (for example) in Congress. Doubtless our Founding Fathers could have designed a system like this but they never intended the federal government to maintain vast entitlements. They never designed a political system in which millions of people would vote largely in order to keep their Medicare benefits or Section 8 vouchers or salaries intact. They understood that such a system is anathema to their conception of a well-ordered society: a virtuous and independent people for whom liberty and truth are more important than a check from a federal agency. Even stating their vision explicitly seems quaint and laughable at this point. That’s not a measure of our greater wisdom or sophistication. It’s a sign of our degeneracy.

As for the administrative state, that was never foreseen by the framers of our Constitution. They believed that social problems could be solved by communities and individuals and churches and, if necessary, state governments. They were right, of course. The Blob doesn’t exist because we benefit from it. It exists because it was created by people with alien conceptions of social organization and it grows regardless of electoral outcome. This is not a problem which can be solved by voting. Structurally this is impossible.

But even if it could be solved by voting, it wouldn’t. That is the next layer of inevitability to our decline: we are no longer one people. We now contain a large cohort of people who imagine the good and the just society differently. Their ideas are frankly incompatible with the Founders’ vision. Their social placements and their voting priorities accord almost perfectly with the administrative state (that is, most of them are members of the professional managerial class, most of them learned these ideas in the strange world of post-secondary education, and most of them want precisely the things that will benefit the Blob and oppose the things that would harm it) but this isn’t just a matter of self interest or incentives. It is a profound ideological problem to have tens of millions of people who do not want ancient constructs like duty or public virtue or the sex binary or personal responsibility to be enshrined in our governing institutions. These people tend towards the utopian, and they nurture impulses that are both transgressive (celebrating the destruction of older hierarchies and values) and progressive (seeing the near-future paradise as a kind of materialistic matriarchy where lives are constrained by the bureaucracy and every ill or harm is attended to by it). These ideas are often scorned in open discussion and for this reason the believers shy away from open discussion. But they are wildly popular (especially with educated women) and they have captured many of our powerful institutions. Because the believers position themselves on the side of progress and use shaming language to attack obstacles and dissenters, modern people (both most women and most feminized men) are unwilling to resist them, and so the ideas are instituted almost by default in the mainstream. It is jarring to realize how much our society has changed culturally in the last 20 years. Whether you see these changes as driven by the ideas or the ideas as symptoms of the changes is irrelevant. When entire newsrooms and agencies and universities and corporations are compelled to question the necessity of police or to withdraw support for the enforcement of border laws, a stable and libertarian republic becomes an impossibility. In those countries which don’t have the same masculine and libertarian impulses as the United States these changes have proceeded much faster. Those countries are rapidly becoming policymaking disasters. Comfortable and safe and managed (for now), yes. But they are fully under the control of progressive utopians, and the end point is even now visible: societies driven into penury by entitlement spending, fractured by the admission of vast, unproductive, hostile alien groups, crushed by police ad administrative organizations with the power of violence on their side and which are totally uncaring of public needs and desires. Free speech doesn’t exist in these places. Mental illness climbs. The economies are mired in regulation and subsidy. Trying to open a school or start a business or buy a house in increasingly difficult, and the entire social apparatus increasingly use a kind of reverse hierarchy in which group members are penalized or disadvantaged in increasing degrees of severity according to their respective identities: the law-abiding citizens, men, white people, the outspoken. In the progressive mind these is all a kind of righteous rebalancing. They will also tell you - while they explain that it’s a good thing - that none of it is happening, although the people who believe in the project and want it to happen occupy virtually all positions of power and there’s nothing to question or discuss.

This new condition is incompatible with the old Christian emphasis on personal liberty and responsibility. A society that sorts people according to their identity groups cannot be one in which people re treated fairly, or one in which people are rewarded for virtue and punished for vice. 20 years ago progressives could pretend that there was no incompatibility here, and that conflict between the two visions of human existence wouldn’t conflict. Anyone who has attended to events in Great Britain and Ireland and Germany and Canada and Australia can no longer plausibly make that assertion.

Keep in mind: American progressives would do the same here if they had the requisite social power. And the Blob is firmly against personal responsibility and liberty, and supportive of dependency and categorization. Not because of principles or convictions (the Blob is an organic structure - it has no beliefs or values, only incentives) but because this conception of human life is the one wherein it flourishes, even as we individuals and communities shrink and atrophy.

Aside from the radical, violent, anti-government elements of this teacher’s statements what he believes is often reflected in modern administrative structures, at least passively. The cultural initiatives, the activism, the leftist spending are all familiar to modern educators, if they dig deep enough. I’ve seen a number of examples in my school, which is far more politicized overall. There is no corresponding activity on the right in education.

Then there’s the factor of multiculturalism. It has been known for over a century that newcomers and alien groups will vote for their compatriots, regardless of the benefit for the entire nation. Sometimes they are invested participants in that national life, sometimes they remain outsiders and malcontents (giving people free housing and corralling their children in terrible public schools doesn’t win their loyalty - it fires their contempt and hostility). Sometimes these newcoming cultures are somewhat able to be integrated with that of the host country, sometimes not. Of course, the existence of this problem as a possibility is completely denied by multiculturalists altogether. But so was the organized and government-facilitated ethnic rape of tens of thousands of white British girls over the span of decades. I cannot attribute intellectual honesty to anyone who would deny or deflect when confronted with such horror, so we can safely disregard the cries of the multiculturalists (although not their power - they are one faction in the coalition of utopian progressive mentioned before, who are determined to remake the concept of the nation state and erase the traditions and hegemony of native cultures within their own lands). We can proceed on the basis of undeniable reality, which tells us that inviting millions of alien people into your country will create social friction and hostility and that this will be accompanied by a huge financial cost when these newcomers are offered free housing and medical care and education. A large population of these aliens (regardless of who or what they are) will pervert and deform elections by introducing entirely new and incompatible concerns into the public discourse.

Modern multicultural discourse, even inside universities and government agencies, is often little different from anti-white hostility and open advocacy for comprehensive subversion.

When that problem is combined with loose election laws (and the United States has - in places - the shoddiest and most insecure electoral policies in the Western world), we come to our next layer of democratic dysfunction. This is the final factor and the last, because it is by far the least consequential of the variables listed. Without a bloated and unaccountable entitlement system, the waves of immigrants would be more manageable and their presence would be, in many ways, more useful. The fatal difference between immigration now and the oft-celebrated Ellis Island era lies in the incentives which exist and drive migration. If our society was different, different migrants would arrive: those who wanted to pursue the American dream and start businesses and buy homes (which still represent the majority, I believe, but no longer the totality). If our society was still confident and intolerant of hostility and fracture - if a newcomer would have to embrace or at least assent to our values to come here and thrive - we would receive less in the way of violence and bigotry and hostility. Those aren’t actually huge problems in the United States but they certainly are in Britain and Germany and France - and they are completely unaddressed by the managerial governing classes of those countries.

In the United States we do have large groups now content to remain on the public dole and steal from our generous social welfare agencies. This fairly aptly describes many Somalian immigrants, and many more besides. Without educated progressive professionals their presence wouldn’t contribute to insane discussion in which enforcing immigration law (detaining and deporting illegal immigrants) is painted as a gross human rights abuse (although only when a Republican is president). Without a thoroughly financialized society in which nativism and patriotism has been totally bled from the elite classes we wouldn’t have something like 1.3 H1B visa holders and dependents. It has been conclusively demonstrated that most of those workers aren’t experts or needed professionals - rather they are simply cheaper labor than hiring Americans, and easier to repress and manipulate (not having even the limited employment leverage of citizens in the job market). These kinds of policies are deeply unpopular among American citizens - but they result in significant labor cost savings by large corporations and so they are embraced by leaders in both parties.

My last point is not so much a structural defect of our democracy as much as it is a mirror to its corruption. The media is often called “the fourth estate” but the days of open, centrist, productive information transmission are long gone. Beware the profusion of inane, feel-good pieces in the coming few years!

This was a news story on my feed today. Beware the slow news days! There is far too much of importance and urgent concern for informed people. These kinds of stories simply shouldn’t exist in the era of assassinations, disappearances, elite human trafficking, and institutional rot.

Ask yourself: how many of the issues that I have quickly sketched here have been touched on by the media? The degeneration of the administrative state, the horrible social effects of public entitlements and their rising cost (the most newsworthy item in American life today, and rarely reported on), the radical and nihilistic impulses of progressives and radicals and their hatred of our historical commonalties, the insularity and opacity of immigrant communities and the predictable rise in electoral fraud… how many of those matters are openly reported on by the media?

The absurdity of American election laws only become apparent if you really dive into the details (which the media will not do), and if you compare then to the policies in other developed countries. The United States now has the weakest and most corrupt voting regime in the Western world, by far . Nearly all of that corruption has occurred in the past 20 years. Michigan isn’t even close to the most compromised state when it comes to voting. That honor probably goes to California, or Washington state. Progressives aren’t concerned about this. As long as they win, the process is working… even if that requires hundreds of thousands of duplicate, fraudulent, paid-for ballots.

The institutional power of the Democratic Party and the bureaucracy simply overwhelmed Trump’s agenda when it came to electoral reform and immigration enforcement. The “will of the people” was irrelevant. The progressive agenda had to be executed. And it was.

I think you will find, if you pay close attention, that on each of these points the strategy of the media is either silence or card-stacking. ICE has assaulted and killed people. Illegal immigrants have done the same, only at 100x the rate. Which has captured your news feed in the last two years? How reluctant were legacy media to report on historic levels of benefits fraud (not that they should have worried - for progressives this is irrelevant, or even something to celebrate)? How zealously do they explore ballot fraud or public school performance collapse or the cultural take-over of hundreds of universities or the dark influence that Israel has clearly had over our politics and our foreign policy for decades now? Not zealously, is the answer - in fact, these issues are barely covered at all. There was a distinct reluctance to acknowledge the reality, as there is across dozens of issues (Biden’s senescence, totalitarian interventions in academia, false accusations against men, child support payment slavery, workplace discrimination and its associated distortions in the job market, urban crime, sexual abuse by staff in public schools, the unconstitutional oppression of Jan. 6th suspects, secretive foreign funding of progressive protests and political campaigns, etc.). The world that the media tries to represent is not the real world. In most ways it’s almost a deliberate mockery of the real world. But if you only consume legacy media you never discover that, and that emotion you feel when you come across hints of reality on Substack or in news stories (aggravation, anxiety) might feel like righteous indignation. But it’s really cognitive dissonance - an indication that your beliefs and preconceptions are incoherent. When pressed to disclaim by events, legacy media will sometimes give coverage to these issues, but even then their bias is clear. If you cannot see that in the aftermath of the Biden presidency then I encourage you to open your mind. Perhaps read more Substack. The stories are out there, and they grow in number every day. This is the augury of a dying civilization, and it is tempting to throw up one’s hands and retreat into a kind of diffident relativism: who knows what the truth is? We’ll just have to agree to disagree. We could agree to disagree, but first you would have to grant me what I want: a free society. That is, one in which 40% of one’s income isn’t taken by the government for unconstitutional schemes, one in which a doctor opening a small practice isn’t forbidden (as it now is in practice) or a teacher starting a school isn’t illegal, one in which we are not surveilled and controlled in every more elaborate ways by people who desire to remake our society and control our lives.

I think we will return to this condition again. And it will be a return - this what our state for the first century and a half of our nation’s existence; it’s always what was intended by the politico-spiritual geniuses and bold visionaries that were our nation’s founders. But voting won’t get us there.

I’m not claiming that there was definitely significant voter fraud in Texas. I’m claiming that anyone who discounts the very possibility prior to investigation is not a person that should be taken seriously. Ask yourself: would most Democrats be willing to tolerate fraud on the margins in order to win? A society in which partisan affiliation and electoral victory matters more than norms and laws cannot long exist as a republic. It will quickly become something else - and so we have.

I believe that voter fraud has proven decisive in recent elections. I was convinced by Capt. Seth Keshel’s data regarding the 2020 election. The Los Angeles general mayoral election seemed warped, and reports are pouring in of irregularities and similar distortions apparent last week. But I don’t invest much time in considering such questions. I dismiss outright those millions who deny the possibility of any illegality, based purely on emotional desire and ideological affiliation, as should you. No one knows the deeper reality here, and those who rest on borrowed certainty and then try to silence or shame those of us willing to explore the facts are agents of evil.

If ‘democracy’ was our guiding principle, then both parties would endeavor to protect electoral integrity and build systems without (as much as possible) error or fraud. If ‘democracy’ was a cover for manipulation and control by a managerial class that only desires the preservation of its own power and the execution of its agenda (regardless of legal and public obstacles) then we would have shoddy, divided, inefficient voting system full of redundancy and suspicion.

(Above) States with credible indications of fraud and electoral error during the past year.

But the plain fact is that we have far larger challenges when it comes to protecting American liberty and trying to restore the Constitution than 500,000 invalid ballots cast. There are deep structural impediments to creating a society in which people can make choices, form families, buy houses, and do all of this without the constant and warping influence of the administrative state. Until Americans desire liberty more than they desire social security checks and subsidized healthcare they won’t get it. Liberty must be earned, and the price is public virtue, personal responsibility, and eternal vigilance. We have abandoned, en masse, all of these features. There are still large pockets of responsible and independent citizens distributed across the landscape, but they are dwarfed in number by the professionals who don’t really care about the Constitution and want the power to intervene in and manage the lives of others and by the hordes of government dependents, who will never prioritize some abstract principle like “liberty” over their place at the trough.

We’re not voting our way out of this.

How many of those women would place protecting the Constitution over helping immigrants or funding public schools… or winning their elections? THAT is the fatal pathology at the heart of our system.

Postscript: The Renaissance of Liberty

There is some good news on the horizon for American patriots and constitutionalists. Our model is profoundly unsustainable. $40 trillion in debt and climbing plus a political class which has committed to ignoring our most flagrant social problems in order to protect their own position plus a media which has wandered so far off the path of reality that it couldn’t find its way back if it tried plus a society that becomes weaker and dependent every year. The seeds have been sown for calamity. Unless there is some master plan that I’m unaware of (AI? some new macroeconomic intervention that’s never been employed before?) our federal government will drive our civilizational vehicle into the ditch of economic depression within a decade. It’s been 18 years since we had an official recession - just about the longest stretch in modern times. If you think that’s due to solid economic indicators and real growth then you’re looking at different metrics than I am. Recessions can’t be avoided, only managed, and the longer they are delayed the worse they tend to be. If that pattern holds then the coming collapse (“the cleansing fire”) will be historic in its severity. But the reality for those who desire stability and growth is even worse than that. In economic contractions during years past we had an intact society: insular, functional communities, relatively low rates of wastage and illness and addiction, solid family structures. None of that is the case now. To correct all of this symptoms, government debt and the excess wealth must be wiped away. Car loans, electronics, jewelry, lifting supplements, cosmetic surgeries, psychiatric medications, mortgages on ludicrously large homes - all of these are the features of a society with too much wealth and far too little wisdom and connection. To correct our course the wealth must disappear Fortunately, it is mostly artificial, an artifact of debt and financialization. When government programs end, older people will be forced to move back in with their families (or, in most cases, the reverse since it is overwhelmingly the generously subsidize Boomers who own homes rather than young parents and working men). Women will be forced to stay with their husbands. Communities will have to come together, and the epidemic of commodity consumption and compulsive spending to fill the voids of spiritual emptiness will no longer be possible.

The United States has solid bones. As I drive through rural Virginia and central Florida and upstate New York and coastal Delaware I see a kind and decent and productive people, willing to invite immigrants in and share our wealth and willing to spend trillions of dollars on the healing and educating of others. The will of these people has been captured and manipulated by a professional class that cares only for its own wealth and status, and by a financial system that cares only for short-term profit. The electoral tools that these entities use are government dependents and media manipulation and targeted ballot fraud. But the entire rotten structure really depends on money. When the debt stops accumulating and the payments stop coming, the edifice will come crashing down.

And then we can be a republic again.

I don’t want a country of people who feel allegiance to other countries or maintain radically different value systems or live at the expense of the toil of others. I want a country that respects the Constitution, regardless of what it looks like. It’s not a normal human impulse to limit the national government or to prize personal responsibility. These are learned, cultural elements. They must be taught. As schoolteacher I can report with certainty that we have almost completely abandoned that project.

The administrative state and the professional managerial class doesn’t care about immigrants or natives. They care only for their own power and social position. And they aren’t inclined to make compromises. They hold all of the power. They will continue to trap citizens in dependency because that is how they flourish. They will fight to keep foreigners in the United States because that is advantageous to them, and to the interests of the financial elite. The fact that this weakens families and erodes communities and bankrupts the nation is irrelevant to them - not just here but in Britain and Canada and Australia and Germany and France, etc.

Thanks for reading. Please take care of yourself. Try to maintain your open-mindedness and your perceptiveness in the age of witch hunts and deepfakes. I’m doing my best to do exactly that. NONE OF MY WRITING HAS BEEN GENERATED BY AI, IN THIS ESSAY OR IN ANY ESSAY THAT I HAVE EVER POSTED.

Similar essays:

The First Bubble of the Age of Hyper-reality James M. · May 29 What if the persistent feeling of unreality around the Iran war and criminal justice policy and education and the media environment is now a fixed aspect of our civilization? And what if this sense of illogic and emotional reactivity and play-acting was being weaponized in order to inflate and sustain the largest financial bubble (in absolute terms) in human history? This may be what’s happening right now when it comes to AI hype. Something strange is certainly going on… Read full story

The Blind Spot James M. · August 30, 2024 One Party Dominating Most of our Institutions (and Scapegoating the Other) is a Terrible Condition for the Maintenance of Civic Rectitude & Transparency Read full story

The Men Who Will Not Bend James M. · Apr 5 Reflections on the obstacles that modern masculinity - along with concepts of honor and personal responsibility - pose to the project of bureaucratic expansion and progressive cultural homogenization. Read full story

My thoughts concerning the solutions to these and other problems: