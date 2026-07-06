A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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Swami's avatar
Swami
3d

I can’t understand why we continue to supply various welfare programs to immigrants, let alone illegal ones. It just makes no sense at all.

The low hanging fruit of addressing illegal immigration (and welfare abuse) is to let it be known that ICE will demand a list of every non-citizen getting a penny of aid from every single agency and will actively work to capture and deport them.

And this is from a person who is broadly in favor of rational immigration!

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1 reply by James M.
LSWCHP's avatar
LSWCHP
2d

50% of the world's population is of below average intelligence. That one concept explains almost everything we see around us.

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