A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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Alfred's avatar
Alfred
7h

The depth of your piece for the return to community impressed me before you even mentioned Jacobs, who also had an impact on me in college. I had not appreciated her reach into broader social issues and these are insightful: "poverty has no causes. Only prosperity has causes” and “We expect too much of new buildings, and too little of ourselves."

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James R. Green's avatar
James R. Green
3h

Excellent compendium.

Have you ever read Iain McGilchrist? He starts in a very different place than you do but has similar conclusions about what the modern West, in his view, left hemisphere psychotic as a whole, needs: local community, art, body (against gnosticism), and God.

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