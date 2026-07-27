A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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Michaël Vincent's avatar
Michaël Vincent
8h

You've spent an incredible amount of time on this article. Thanks for sharing it.

As someone with an interest about the liberal side of anti-humanism, racism and society destruction, i'd like to see those informations more widespread. I appreciate how detail oriented you are, cheers.

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William Schwartz's avatar
William Schwartz
9h

What's the source for that women's suffrage graph? Decline in piracy causing global warming logic notwithstanding, the representation of birth rates falling in the 20s intrigues me, because to hear modern feminists tell the story, it's only thanks to the birth control pill that women were freed from mandatory childbearing. I've never found this explanation satisfying, as hormonal birth control even today, let alone in its cruder form sixty years ago, is only marginally more effective than other forms of pregnancy prevention. This is especially true if you're tracking how these techniques are used in practice, where people in general aren't very good about taking their meds.

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