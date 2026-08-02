A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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Kathleen Tremblay's avatar
Kathleen Tremblay
1d

"The modern Democratic Party includes business owners, black people of upright character, faithful and devoted wives and mothers, disciplinarian and excellence-seeking educators, and risk-taking innovators within it."

I know many such people. I am flummoxed at this point that they can't see it for what it is, that is, the hijacking that has taken place on their side of the political spectrum. It appears that TDS is an actual disorder preventing people from seeing clearly the ruination of their party.

Every week (every day) there is a new crazy development in leftist thinking. It's reached the point of self parody.

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PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
21h

I agree, but I believe Trump really is an existential threat to Democrats and the left, and the top people know it. Maybe they figured it out before I did, when Trump 2.0 began with ending USAID, unleashing DOGE, and the rest. I also see Trump intentionally inflaming his enemies to get them upset, reveal themselves as radicals, and look bad to moderates. They might make new mistakes, in addition to the old ones in retrieved FBI burn bags and DOGE databases.

Trump is set up for a large and decisive win. He can bust his political enemies just by enforcing straight federal law. No bogus lawfare needed. He’ll be cleaning up government and saving tax money to the cheers of the majority. There’s no way Trump passes up this chance for vindication and glory.

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