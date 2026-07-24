The entire institutional apparatus has been trying to limit the scope and control the direction of debate, for decades now. I highly doubt that Ezra Klein wants to broaden the discourse until it reflects all of reality. I suspect that he and people like him are trying to ease the strictures in the recognition of their politically destructive effects - but, for them, there are still hard boundaries. There are facts that cannot be noticed and questions that cannot be asked.

In Horizontal Information Flow, I wrote about the boundaries around public discussion dissolving, and about an upwelling of new cultural data on social media which anyone who desires to can access.

I’ve interspersed controversial claims into my examples, trying to form a mix of inflammatory claims with conventional public attitudes. See if you can decipher which is which. These are all ‘yes/no’ questions (although the definition of certain terms and descriptors can be subjective or variable). I’m sure that I’m wrong concerning some, or even most, of my beliefs on these subjects. After all, I haven’t studied them at length, and even if I had information can change and sources proven unreliable. I don’t know the answers… but neither do you. No one does, because they’re off-limits entirely. The point is that these aren’t even questions which are allowed to be asked, within the traditional information distribution complex (IDC). We all act as if we know the answers to these questions (even though we don’t) and in each case the working answer which we’re taught to parrot is exactly the answer that the regime has determined is most convenient for the execution of its policies and the celebration of its values. The placement of these kinds of questions in the ‘out of bounds’ category was made in the name of decency or tolerance or politeness or science or credentials, but these are all covers. People won’t even discuss these things in private, and people who’ve been educated and credentialed have learned, as part of that process, which questions are acceptable to broach, and which opinions are acceptable to have. As time has gone on those questions have become ever more distant from everyday reality, and those opinions more distinct from the actual majority beliefs of citizens.

As reality has become ever more divergent from the institutional orthodoxy, the institutions have become more rigid and controlling. Even displaying national flags (the St. George’s Cross flag in England, the German flag in Germany) is now labelled offensive. What are the chances that such people can honestly grapple with the effects of multiculturalism or the social compromises necessary to sustain feminism?

This new data is discouraged and stigmatized by the older sources of information (universities, governments, legacy media outlets), and they often attempt to disprove them. But these attempts rarely go well, for the simply fact that these are real data points, which cannot be integrated into the structure of regime orthodoxy that we’ve been handed.

ALL of the stories below were “pre-bunked,” disputed, resisted, and denied by mainstream media and institutions. In each case (and some of them are ongoing), the organizations and individuals involved haven’t accounted for their errors and made corrections. They’ve simply moved on to the next information battles, bringing the same tone of smug certainty and moral superiority.

We’ve been trusting people like this to inform us about the world for decades now.

All of the stories below were studiously ignored by proponents of cultural orthodoxy. As I wrote in Horizontal Information Flow, the strictures around proper belief and discourse narrowed, while the ruling class became more dysfunctional and the institutions were captured. Now we exist in a state in which most social problems and their causes cannot be reported on my legacy media. Even basic statistics which reflect income crime, immigration, and government spending are hidden and suppressed. This policy of deliberate silence is apparent to anyone who makes an even cursory review, but it is the one thing that they cannot explicitly acknowledge or account for. This creates a schizophrenic break in our condition of hyper-reality: there are the people who continue to believe the cultural orthodoxy (mainly the old - subject to polluted information sources and indoctrinated by regular cable news viewing and newspaper/magazine reading - educated women, and the rich) and there are people (the working class, men, heterodox and original thinkers, and those who’ve had exposure to realities outside of the privileged urban bubble) who now believe a much different set of claims - claims which cannot ever be verbalized in mixed company. This restriction only goes in one direction, of course.