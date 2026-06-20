A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
2dEdited

If Juneteenth has been celebrated by black Americans all along, one wonders why it was instated as a federal holiday, especially in 2020, during the communist efforts otherwise known as "racial reckoning."

Cut to 2001 or so at an artists' colony during Christmas, a woman says in that sort of morally superior incredulity, You've never heard of Kwanza?

She was older than I am, but no, I came of age in a more unified United States in the 60s and 70s, when black culture was pretty much its own thing apart from the music. But blacks were also part of the collective.

Anyway, we all love a collective day off. Who celebrates Labor Day as intended? Veterans Day? We are increasingly separated into groups and THERE lies MY grievance. It began in earnest in the 90s and there is only one telos for this, I'm afraid. To create separate warring factions.

I've been privy to the black activist class claiming that black Americans can't relate to the 4th of July. Therein lies the issue. That is a collective holiday. We should all be nationalists in this regard. (I've heard that the NYC mayor has canceled 4th of July celebrations/parades? I'm not sure, one never knows these days).

Anyway, any move on behalf of black activists to separate blacks from the rest of Americans with separate holidays and so on is merely perpetuating their so-called "marginalization" problem.

And I have noticed that this strident illogic courses through black narratives across the board.

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David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
2d

Thanks for your essay. I find it interesting that you related these recently-manufactured holidays to the "non-binary" phonemonon without really discussing much about the common underlying thread, which is the Democratic Party. To truly understand all these things, we must grasp the political motivations of the people behind them. In its quest for power, the Democrat Party decades ago adopted a coalition strategy to stitch together non-White voters in order to overcome the Republican-leaning White majority, still the only well-defined majority bloc in the USA. But it's not enough: to win consistently, Democrats must fragment the White bloc. To do this, they use Marxist ideology to attract mostly-White fringe groups. More than that, they use their diabolical propagandists at every level of academia to convince vulnerable students that they are members of those groups; hence (for example) we now have 5% of all youth in the USA reporting themselves as "non-binary", a concept so formerly odd that essentially nobody had heard of it just a couple decades ago. To gain power, the Democrats will engage in literally anything to destroy our rational social fabric; one need only look at the constantly insane behaviors of their voters (say, in Minne-hopeless) to understand this. I describe the Democrats' deconstruction process fully in an article. It's long, but if you really want to understand how the Democrats are systematically destroying us, it'll be worth your time: READ: "There's nothing crazy about the Democrats' agenda"

https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/theres-nothing-crazy-about-the-democrats

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