A Locked Room

A Locked Room

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Iain Watt's avatar
Iain Watt
Dec 30

Obviously the entire ideology of the left (and existing Western elite) is anti-white and anti-western to its core, that is why Afghans are brought to our countries and allowed to do damage, thats the point. The average liberal also genuinely believes 2 things. The blank state and that all problems are caused by poverty. They sincerely believe that an Afghan man is exactly the same genetically as a western man, that his culture is malleable and he will adopt "Western values" in a few years AND that the reason he is a rapist is because of poverty and government intervention (and higher taxes) will fix this. So he is an excuse to tax you more!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
Dec 30

I think 2026 will see a major Trump effort on migrant and welfare fraud. It’ll be politically popular and devastating to Democrats in several ways. The evidence will be too much to explain away. Their inevitable cries of “racism” will be unpersuasive. Trump can clear out all the corrupt bureaucracies that take federal funds and make common sense welfare reforms. People like Omar, Walz, and Ellison should be very, very worried that Trump likes being audacious and has the law on his side. Happy New Year!

Reply
Share
3 replies by James M. and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Mills · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture