A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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VS's avatar
VS
2d

" (and none of them even knows that J.D. Vance is president)"

Do you know something that I don't know?

"no academic training in education"

That might be an actual benefit to you. You don't have to un-learn misguided ed-school notions.

"So my students hit it out of the park"

Those are fantastic results. It's funny how invested one gets in the students' success.

Some of those test questions are tougher than I would have expected for sixth grade.

Overall a very enjoyable read.

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1 reply by James M.
George Bredestege's avatar
George Bredestege
1d

You’re doing the Lord’s work. I won’t know where to begin and I would likely jump off a bridge. I’m occasionally tasked with working with 20-30 year old co workers, and most of the time is spent trying to get them to do anything at all. They got the job because they showed up for the interview. Working with them is like working alone, only harder.

My own children took to honors in school without much difficulty, obviously because there was just not much competition. You can change the world in junior high, but I don’t think it can be fixed in college. Keep it up!

By the way, this is the most interesting subject matter I’ve seen in some time on Substack, or anywhere for that matter.

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