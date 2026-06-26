A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
4h

> We must adjust the starting line (the entire basis of equity) in order to equalize results and give administrators and medical providers more control over the outcome. This leads to a messy situation in which any student that has access to a doctor or a psychiatrist can essentially pay for a diagnosis (ADHD, ASD, anxiety disorders, etc.).

Gods, but this shit drives me nuts. As someone who definitively has ASD, and has at least the symptoms of ADHD and Major Depressive Disorder (though that could just be the ASD expressing itself as well) and gets... strangely obsessive about things at times, (though that's possibly just a learned behavior), I have spent my entire life fighting to *not* be defined by any of that. To actually *overcome* the ways in which that affects me. I had no special accommodations in high school, was in the Gifted program, took Honors classes, and graduated 13th in a class of some 400+ students. I made it into college, and back out of college -- with a degree, mind you -- without any extra help beyond going to the same tutoring sessions offered to all of the students.

I have a career in IT, though I've tried to leave IT on multiple occasions, having gone through four separate trades programs at the local community college. I could, if I were so inclined, go be a welder, or a machinist, or a truck driver again. I couldn't go be an EMT, despite having gone through that program as well, because I let my license lapse during my divorce. But I will probably just stick with IT at this point. I don't ask for any special treatment at work, beyond sometimes needing to spend a bit of extra time defining parameters for larger projects (so that I don't go down the OCD rabbit hole and focus on the wrong thing) and a bit of extra solitude in my office setup so I don't get distracted while I'm trying to work. Given that I have about twice the output of many of my teammates (that obsessive quality actually *can* be harnessed for good!) my PM and his boss find this to be a perfectly acceptable trade-off.

I am so tired of people claiming to be ASD as an excuse to be lazy, or to be assholes. Yes, I legitimately have a hard time picking up social cues sometimes, and there was a long time where I was not good at knowing when I should not say certain things, even if they were true, or when I should not act in certain ways. But I put effort into **learning how to not be that way**. A *lot* of effort. I can almost pass for a normal human being, these days.

And yes, there are obviously people who express a different flavor of ASD, some of whom are very severely disabled. And in some of those cases, they would likely benefit from special treatment in school, if only to learn how they need to compensate. It would make sense to give someone with ADHD extra time on a test... if they were given the test in two parts, with the first part being taken and graded at the same time as everyone else, and then an overall score given once the second portion was completed. No, I have no ideas about how that would be factored into an actual final grade or class standing, but it *is* helpful for a person to know how they actually compare on equal footing, even if they are capable of the same final output when given extra time, or a solitary room, or whatever. Nobody is doing people with ASD any favors at all when they shield them from knowing that they've done something socially unacceptable. They cannot *possibly* learn how to *not* do that, if people don't let them know.

There's a scene in "Wargames" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_lBFk-PDmbI that I consider to be the single best depiction of someone with ASD in any audiovisual media anywhere. For several reasons. First, because it's *absolutely* dead-nuts accurate. But second, because of what it actually depicts.

Jim: "Remember you told me to tell you when you were acting rudely and insensitively, remember that?"

Malvin: *nods vigorously*

Jim: "You're doing it right now."

Malvin: *looks at him rather blankly, but silently walks off with his head down to go do something else*

It... it implies that Malvin was *self-aware enough* to *realize* that he needed to learn how to *not be like that* to actually *ask for help*. It's been a long while since I actually watched the whole movie, but I get the impression that Jim and Malvin are probably in college, or possibly *were* in college and graduated and went to work *at* the college in the CS department -- which is a thing I have seen rather a lot of in the IT world -- and that's about the same age that I *also* actually realized that I needed that same sort of help. I was lucky enough that I had someone like Jim who was willing to provide that sort of correction as well. I was, admittedly, not as bad as Malvin is in that scene, but it was definitely noticeable and affected my life. It would not have improved the overall quality of my life if I'd been protected from learning those skills.

Sorry for the wall of text, but this is a thing I have... lots of opinions about. ;)

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York Luethje's avatar
York Luethje
15h

“ fiscally prolific” = constrained, perhaps?

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