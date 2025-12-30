Subscribe
Fever Dreams
A Message for Angry and Bewildered Progressives
Jan 19
James M.
Substack Notes 15.4 - The Double Standard and Narrative Construction
Reviewing a Parade of Bad Ideas from 2025
Jan 11
December 2025
Kleptocracy
Migrant Fraud as a System Feature, Not a Bug
Dec 30, 2025
James M.
Equity as Outgroup Contempt
Forced Redistribution MUST Proceed Apace
Dec 24, 2025
James M.
We're Getting Weaker (Part 1)
And We're in Denial
Dec 20, 2025
James M.
Cryptic Evil & Word Spells
An Ancient Symbiosis Alive in the Modern World
Dec 15, 2025
James M.
Ad Astra
Our Destiny Takes Us Far Away
Dec 11, 2025
James M.
The Flaws of Democracy
They Shouldn't be News to Anyone
Dec 8, 2025
James M.
Feminism as Entitlement - Pt. 5
The World that Feminists Want
Dec 7, 2025
James M.
November 2025
Chicago Public Scams
Flagrant Rent-seeking is Everywhere
Nov 26, 2025
James M.
Our Ruling Class
Is Not Fit For Purpose
Nov 22, 2025
James M.
Substack Notes 15.3 - Ponerology
Aug. 3rd - Oct. 31st, 2025
Nov 21, 2025
James M.
