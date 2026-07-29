A Locked Room

A Locked Room

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William Schwartz's avatar
William Schwartz
17h

You're so close to getting it with that definition of Baizhou. That contemporary Chinese people are capable of having a negative conceptualization of the Red Guards in the Cultural Revolution so clearly defined they can mock the West over it should be a pretty strong clue that the China narrative in English doesn't have any internal consistency and hasn't for quite some time at this point.

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