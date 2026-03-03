Conspiracy Theories are derided (although much less than they used to be). They rely on the imputation of agency and coordination to large and far-flung power distributions. But forget the theories themselves; take a step back and try to view the entire picture. Not only is clear that there are malign conspiracies active in our world - it’s clear that the media often participates in hiding them and protecting the actors. What if all that is required for the existence of ‘conspiracy theories’ is an amoral, globalist culture and the operation of basic human incentives to gain and keep power and security and wealth and status?

The claims I’m making don’t require any speculation or tortured supposition. They only require that you look at the undeniable direction that our ruling institutions are moving in, and the role that is sometimes played by the media in concealing their mistakes and motives and crimes. This isn’t conspiracy theorizing. I’m not giddy or obsessed. It’s a worldview. I’m sad and I’m fearful. 5 years ago I was a normie too. And all that was required to change my mind was that I pay careful attention to current events.

The release of the Epstein Files has occasioned a flurry of anger and excitement - mostly spurious or distracted. Jeffrey Epstein was an avatar of a secret power structure, partially buried, which was located close to Israel and the world of finance and the world of politics. We will never understand the full scope and nature of this structure but the old reality - one which forbids discussions of elite cabals doing evil things and maneuvering in secret order to maintain their worldly power while they effectively control our institutions - is dead. Our elites are acquisitive, secretive, power-hungry, and terrified of losing what they have. And those attributes make them tolerant of and cooperative with evil.

Jeffrey Epstein was finally arrested by federal authorities on July 6, 2019, at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey (a popular choice for the private jet crowd flying into the Tri-State area). The charges were sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. He was booked in Manhattan and ended up in the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), a kind of skyscraper prison in downtown which would be the site of his death about a month later. Meanwhile, agents were executing search warrants on his seven-story, 40-room Manhattan townhouse at 9 East 71st Street.

A protective sweep confirmed the massive 19,000-square-foot mansion was empty. Over the evening of July 6 and into July 7, agents conducted a methodical search of all 40 rooms. They seized more than 30 electronic devices (hard drives, computers, CDs), binders full of photographs, and other items. A standout find was a large, freestanding safe on the third floor, in plain view in one of the rooms. Inside were: Stacks of cash Nearly 50 individually cut diamonds An expired foreign passport bearing Epstein’s photograph but a different name, listing his residence as Saudi Arabia (issued in the early 1980s) There was a notable complication in fully securing the evidence. Agents initially left the premises to obtain a more specific warrant for the safe or certain locked areas. When they returned approximately four days later, the safe’s contents had been removed.

In this video (above) Eric Weinstein discusses his understanding of Jeffrey Epstein and his personal experience with the man. It’s very interesting and I recommend that you watch it.

Years ago I was between places. I’d been staying with an older woman. Her granddaughter had been an airwoman killed in Iraq, during OIF, but she was - reluctantly - moving out of Florida to live with family and so I needed to find a new place. Her apartment was in an over-55 community in Greenacres (a kind of shabby, inland town along Florida’s Gold Coast, west of Lake Worth). Normally I would’ve couch-surfed or camped out or made other arrangements… but I had two guinea pigs in a large cage. So I sprang for a cheap motel room and paid the $60 per night to stay at the Treetops Motel.

Distance from Treetops Motel to Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion

It wasn’t until I read The Spider (by Barry Levine) that I learned that one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims had died of an overdose in that very motel - possibly not the first. It’s easy to forget how close I am to the locus of all of that evil.

Two of the high schools I explored openings at this summer were favorite recruiting sites for Epstein’s ephebophilic honeypot operation (including Royal Palm Beach High School). I’ve walked by Epstein’s old Palm Beach home many times, feeling the suffocating and watchful silence of insane wealth and observing the surveillance cameras everywhere. I think it’s possible, though, that many corners of America are now suffused with this kind of privileged, half-hidden (but untouchable) evil. If there is concentrated, international wealth in a place then there are secrets and there is corruption, and these things seem more pervasive and entrenched than ever.

It seems likely that multiple things were happening with Jeffrey Epstein. None of them were good, and each exposes some sordid aspect of our contemporary power structure. I have heard all of the speculation about cannibalism and slavery and satanic ritual and I’m agnostic as to the real details of those allegations. To me, those narratives are spurious, in that what we know to be true is bad enough. I’m less interested in lurid possibilities and far more concerned with the dynamics of our financial system and our media and our relationship with Israel and with foreign intelligence agencies. If (as seems likely) all of these social structures not only tolerated but cultivated and used Epstein’s dark web of power, what does that say about them? What does it say about the journalists who for years pooh-poohed any investigation into or concern with Epstein’s crimes, and only have now reluctantly jumped onboard with the possibility of wounding Donald Trump? What does that say about the institutions the media is supposed to watch and reveal?

We know that wealthy and well-connected people spent decades flitting around the world, treating the regular citizens of this and other countries like cattle, like snacks (even if they weren't actually eating children… and perhaps they were). We know that the government - at every level - knew what was going on for about twenty years (at least) and we’ve seen that their main concern seems to be narrowing the blast radius of this scandal’s fallout. It seems pretty certain to me that our intelligence agencies acquired all of Epstein’s private surveillance data (which would implicate almost everyone he ever met) and even if they didn’t I feel pretty sure that they have most of it anyway, or at least had access to it. When that reality is considered, how can you take the current Congressional hearings seriously? It all seems to be one giant game of pretend. Many of the legislators and journalists involved are sincere in their ignorance and indignation, of course, but that’s irrelevant. And that’s the point. When the entire power structure is corrupted the virtuous and earnest actions of individuals become impotent; such people are merely marginalized and separated from real power, replaced by more ambitious and quiescent actors. One can almost hear the levers of power groaning as well-connected men try to lean on government agencies and media companies and banks to redact and bury their names and the implicatory records of their crimes and their incriminating (disgusting, bizarre) conversations. A this point I suspect that many, if not most, of the most powerful people in our society have at least assented to - if not personally participated - in evil. I don’t think that a careful reading of the files can yield any other conclusion, and every other story or focus is really, in some sense, a distraction from that fundamental and tragic fact.

But I’m getting ahead of myself. Multiple things were happening with Jeffrey Epstein.

First, there were the West Palm Beach (WPB) girls (mostly underage - 12, 13, 14, 15, etc.), who seemed to be recruited to satisfy Epstein’s personal appetites. WPB is a lively, exurban neighborhood inland of Palm Beach, which is far wealthier and better guarded. WPB has a beautiful, cosmopolitan downtown and sprawling working class suburbs (the kind of places without HOA’s, with fishing boats and dirt bikes in great supply) and cookie-cutter housing developments. It is here that the pedestrian law enforcement failure really becomes glaring. It can almost be forgotten, in the avalanche of scandal, that the Palm Beach Police Department’s investigation happened more than 20 years ago (it began in 2005). This was after dozens of allegations had been made to the PBPD and Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Department (PBCSO) by victims and their parents. Many of the victims had described the interior of Epstein’s mansion, and the police had initiated surveillance, interviewed Epstein’s employees, and gone through his trash. It appears that they were sincerely seeking some species of justice, but the same cannot be said of the prosecutors, or whoever controlled them.

Barry Krischer was the State Attorney who handled the case. He treated the underage victims as prostitutes rather than victims of sexual assault and child rape. His office reportedly declined to interview many victims or their parents directly and viewed payments as negating coercion, which is a highly unusual position considering the circumstances.

Krischer presented the case to a grand jury and Epstein was indicted in 2006 on a single count of solicitation of prostitution (a misdemeanor), ignoring police recommendations for more serious child sex charges. Only ONE victim was presented, despite the fact that dozens had been interviewed. It strongly appears that the government was attempting to limit the number of charges and their seriousness. To this day, no one has accounted for this strange series of decisions and no one has been forced to, despite dozens of implicated professionals’ identities being matters of public record. The bureaucracy has the unfortunate effect of diffusing responsibility in this way. Every person can claim ignorance, error, and professional pressure, and if each person stays quiet (which almost everyone does) an enormous structure of evil can persist and flourish.

Police Chief Michael Reiter (who led the department during the probe) publicly criticized the handling as highly unusual and expressed frustration that prosecutors wouldn’t pursue charges for victims aged 16+ unless under “extraordinary circumstances” (e.g., involving rape). Reiter and multiple investigating detectives (who have gone on the record) felt the case was being undermined, so they escalated it to the FBI in mid-2006 due to dissatisfaction with the state-level response. I can’t imagine that this sort of thing happens very often in law enforcement. It seemed that even then, in 2006, the stink of corruption was hanging around the government’s response. They were doing just enough to avoid bigger scandals (probably being prodded and constrained by intelligence agents, I imagine) and flatly refusing to go any farther… to the dismay and frustration of hundreds of victims and dozens of police. But, you see, these victims and police are regular people. To the intelligence agents and the billionaires and perhaps even the senior bureaucrats regular people are cattle - livestock to get votes and taxes and profits and public acclaim from but not meaningful actors to whom responsibility or consideration is owed. We’ll return to that.

This FBI escalation led to a parallel federal investigation, but the ultimate outcome was a controversial 2008 non-prosecution agreement negotiated by U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta (Southern District of Florida), who was briefly nominated as Secretary of Labor. Epstein pleaded guilty to two state charges (solicitation of prostitution and procuring a minor for prostitution) connected to only one victim. Infamously, no co-conspirators are named and all are explicitly granted immunity by this shocking document. It’s impossible to overstate how unusual this is. Epstein received an 18 month sentence (he served 13, mostly on work release, which allowed him to spend workdays at his West Palm Beach office). Did Epstein have incredible wealth and an aggressive legal team? Certainly, but that’s not unusual for Palm Beach residents (it’s one of the wealthiest communities in the United States). But it’s possible that he also had other factors working on his behalf. Acosta was quoted by a journalist and coworkers as saying that he was told that Epstein “belonged to intelligence,” although he later denied making this statement. There is evidence that Epstein received training from either allied or Israeli intelligence, as did the father of Ghislaine Maxwell (Robert Maxwell), as did a number of other notable people in Epstein’s orbit (Adnan Khashoggi, Yoni Koren, Ehud Barak of course…).

This is already a sprawling essay, but if you doubt the artificiality of secrecy of Epstein’s wealth and social station, consider this: he was a college dropout (2 years at The Cooper Union), a disgraced educator (already hints of inappropriate relationships with young girls were swirling) - and then a friend of Ghislaine Maxwell. Through that friendship and the people she introduced him to Epstein became a financier (without clients), a currency trader (without any recorded trades), and a co-owner of Les Wexner’s fortune… apparently just because he seemed like a nice guy. The intelligence services are infamous for constructing cover identities. The really shocking thing in this case is how shoddy and ludicrous this one was. But it worked. It still works. Almost NO legacy media story about these circumstances points out the thin and contradictory nature of Epstein’s public biography. Do you think that a conservative politician or a Charlie Kirk figure or an anti-woke organizer would be given the same latitude? The credulity is a privilege, and it has been intentionally and consistently granted by media companies and government agencies. And it’s still in place.

Aside from the procurement of girls to satisfy what seems to be a kind of paraphilic addiction for Epstein (some dark, overwhelming fantasy about consent and control involving young girls, in which massages played a central part), there was the financial aspect of the Epstein enterprise. Nobody seems to fully understand what was happening here (or rather, the ones who understand are wealthy themselves and therefore secretive as well) but there’s a lot of vague indications that Epstein was involved in shadow banking and black market currency trading. Despite being a very wealthy man (despite owning a large townhouse in New York City’s richest neighborhood and a ranch in New Mexico and a U.S. Virgin Island - Little Saint James - there are no legally recorded currency trades or productive financial activity of any kind. There’s a massive thicket of unrecorded gifts, wealth transfers, and powers of attorney but basically no legitimate, publicly-known financial activity. Despite working as an “options trader” and an account executive at Bear Stearns for over a decade early on and representing himself as a currency trader, there are no recorded trades or regulatory submissions with the CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission). Al Capone was brought low through income tax evasion. Transferring even $10,000 in an American bank generates an automatic federal disclosure. Epstein amassed hundreds of millions of dollars and no one seems to be precisely sure how he did it. There are many messages which refer to gifts or transfers of millions of dollars without any corresponding government records. Such a thing is only accomplished with the active assent - if not the participation - of the federal government as a whole. What I’m saying is that Epstein must have had enough sway to commit a series of fairly obvious financial crimes (relating to disclosure requirements and taxes) on a massive scale and yet be granted a kind of immunity. He was prosecuted for solicitation of prostitution in Palm Beach County, of course but it was a curiously gentle and anti-invasive kind of prosecution. I suspect that the intelligence agencies were reacting to the new patterns of information flow of the internet age (and their growing liability) and trying to clean up what had become bit of a mess. They were trying to tie off loose ends without exposing any of the deeper players. This is something that they are still actively engaged in.

And Epstein knew that he had immunity. That much is clear from his behavior and his communications. He and his associates used some tradecraft in their communications (code words and protocols about what was suitable for email and what was not) but their tone is more the kind of thing you encounter in the world of drug deals - everyone is using euphemisms and code, but beyond that shallow layer of caution there’s an entire world of people communicating openly about exactly what they’re doing and where they’re going and with who. These are not people worried about federal investigation or prosecution.

The financial element of Epstein’s activities are perhaps even more damning for the government than the sex trafficking allegations, because they represent a clear and decades-long refusal to investigate or prosecute or even record the black market financial activity of an extremely wealthy man. It appears that Ghislaine Maxwell’s father (Robert Maxwell, who supposedly died under mysterious circumstances) was linked to British and Israeli intelligence. He was an associate of Alan Tesla, and they were suspected of being involved in a CIA-Mossad scheme to insert backdoors into global software products to ensure surreptitious penetration (the Promise Software Scandal). All of this is hinted at and indicated by the available evidence… but no one ever investigates these incidents and no one is ever culpable. Every name in this sinister web is saturated with dark intrigue, and clearly linked to dozens more. Robert Maxwell, for example, mysteriously owned tens of millions of dollars worth of magazines and newspapers. He died mysteriously in the early 90’s, falling off of his boat. Despite not being a citizen of Israel, he was given an Israeli state funeral at which no fewer than 6 Mossad officers were present. There are rumors that Maxwell was attempting to extort Mossad at the time of his death. Ghislaine Maxwell was born into this world, and Epstein was quickly initiated into it

JPMorgan was a primary financial transactor for Epstein (with an ardent Epstein advocate named Jes Staley in senior management at the financial firm). Ultimately, the company filed dozens of regulatory alerts regarding human trafficking and money laundering, but they never terminated their relationship with Epstein. The bank’s leaders overrode institutional suspicions at least 5 times. The total value of transactions between Epstein and JPMorgan totaled over $1 billion, and the company settled with alleged victims in 2023 for $290 million. I could write a million words of such details and barely put a dent in the total available information. We don’t know the entire public story, but we have a huge pile of suspicious and damning facts and connections. But the power structure pretends that they simply don’t exist - that there’s not enough evidence, despite the fact that it is the power structure itself committing the crimes.

What’s in the Files

One quickly realizes, when one begins reading about this world, that there is a dense web of powerful actors - rich people, intelligence agencies, politicians, celebrities - who essentially function as a unified social organism which is international, elite, and completely impenetrable. The uncomfortable truth sems to be that there is far more connection and loyalty between the CIA and Mossad, for example, or between French and British and American hedge fund managers than there is between any of those actors and their own countrymen or communities. They have no country. They have no community. This is the nightmare reality of the Jewish cabal (which I will clarify below) made manifest and given absolute global control, Do they control everything? No, not even most things. But they have decisive influence over political and economic decisions at the highest levels all across the world, and they owe their loyalty to each other and to their paymasters, not to any sense of public benefit or decency or patriotism.

There are dozens of shady events which could be categorized as financial transactions which also contain elements of serious crimes - kidnapping, money laundering, blackmail, etc. Here’s just one: Leslie Wexner’s tax attorney was killed in broad daylight, shot in the face. The police suspect that ‘organized crime’ is involved, and perhaps Wexner himself (that report has subsequently been destroyed). The day after the murder, the attorney is scheduled to meet with the IRS for an interview regarding foreign tax havens. Within a year, Epstein has full power of attorney over Les Wexner’s estate and buys multimillion dollar properties for $10, immediately reselling them for their market value. These kinds of sequences are everywhere. They occurred frequently in the lives of Epstein and his associates and none of them were ever sincerely investigated by the federal government. Beyond a certain reasonable amount of suspicious activity one has to conclude that a person is being actively protected by the most powerful people in society.

Epstein reportedly told people in multiple conversations and emails that he “represented the Rothschilds” (meaning the shadowy Rothschild dynasty, whose complete absence in legacy media reports says a great deal, considering that they are some of the most powerful financial actors on the planet). Epstein was certainly connected to dozens of global celebrities and powerbrokers, including Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Ehud Barak, Norwegian PM Thorbjørn Jagland, Larry Summers, Howard Lutnick, former Slovak foreign minister Miroslav Lajčák, British Labor Party Leader Peter Mandelson, French official Jack Lang, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, various Ukrainian and Mexican officials, etc.

These were mostly business relationships… but what, exactly, was the business? Obviously the government knows and it’s refusing to disclose any details, despite the potential political bonanza available. That is obviously because there are more powerful interests here than our elected federal government officials. This is the kind of thing which would have earned one the appellation of “conspiracy theorist” a decade ago, and is now obviously, self-evidently, true.

Aside from his personal sex crimes and his financial and biographical ‘irregularities,’ there was everything else. This is where the mists of concealment generated by the powerful become particularly thick. To me this indicates that this is where the real secrets lie.

A great deal of Epstein’s energy seemed to revolve around procuring older children to satisfy his warped and predatory fantasies. His “day job” (inasmuch as such a shadowy and prolific role can be called that) as as some kind of shadow financier or money launderer. But what else was happening? That’s where we depart from the obvious outlines of available evidence (patterns which have been discernable for more than 20 years, and yet never warranted a media expose or federal investigation) and step into the realm of speculation. It seems pretty likely that Epstein had some links to intelligence agencies. We could ask “which one?” but we needn’t bother, for they are, in a sense, all one intelligence agency (I’m referring to allied + American + Israeli intelligence agencies here). Imagine that an important Mossad operative with powerful corporate and political ties rapes a girl in Manhattan. There’s video evidence and a cooperating witness/victim. Would that individual really be arrested like you or I? Would he be processed by the NYPD and head to Riker’s Island to await trial? Or would the shadowy apparatus of power begin shifting in order to protect their asset? Many people probably believed in the former outcome before the release of the Epstein files, and now suspect the latter. I’ll put it another way: how many powerful men (hedge fund managers, intelligence case managers, national politicians) have been prosecuted for such crimes (or any crimes) in the past decade? For tax evasion, or money laundering, or murder? When it happens (Donald Trump, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, Benjamin Netanyahu) how often is there a political motivation? In every one of the exceptional cases I’ve listed or can recall, the prosecution was a move by a different faction of secret power to unseat or disadvantage a rival, rather than a sincere move towards justice. The sneaking suspicion that Americans began to have in 2008 - that we have an uber-managerial class (the “controlling class”) which has essentially been given immunity for most crimes - has been roundly confirmed by the Epstein files. That is perhaps its most damaging aspect and we shouldn’t be surprised that it’s one that the media has chosen to remain silent on. How many news stories are likely to dig into Epstein’s ties to the Rothschild’s, or Democratic political campaigns, or international currency speculation, or the intelligence agencies? Those kinds of inquiries would be the urgent task of a real media, and unfortunately that is not what we have.

There are a lot (as in, tens of thousands) of strange references to parties and to food and to various coded activities which are keeping people very busy and angry online. Was there cannibalism? Torture? Sexual enslavement? Murder? Maybe… maybe. There’s no chance that Jeffrey Epstein was deeply concerned with the contents of his cupboard and his refrigerator, and so all of the communicants involved were using a kind of casual, unbothered tradecraft speak, and so they were engaging in transgressive and illegal activities (which seemed to include, at the very least, sex parties and trafficked girls as young as 9 and drugs). The list of names involved is basically endless, and includes people from every powerful sector and institution in the Western world (and many outside of it). Despite the scoffing dismissal of ‘Pizzagate’ by the legacy media it now seems fairly clear that there were globally powerful and connected people trafficking children internationally for sex, using a series of code words that involved “pizza,” “cheese,” “grape soda,” etc. Obviously someone knew something of what was going on, and the rumors made their way into the mainstream and became linked with Hillary Clinton and John Podesta and a D. C. pizza shop. The media’s main role here (whether or not this was completely their intention) was to obfuscate and deflect, which is still the role that they are performing.

This (above) is a teasing photo attached to one of the Epstein emails. No one is exactly sure what these items represent in the Epstein lexicon (except for the hundreds of still-living people who used them in emails, none of whom have been asked to explain their meaning or account for their words) but cheese pizza has the same initials as ‘child pornography’ and rumors have swirled around this for over a decade now. Epstein’s circle obviously were aware of the rumors. Grape soda is a popular drink, especially and stereotypically among black people (I also love grape soda - it’s usually the sweetest drink on offer). ‘Grape’ is also the online transmutation of ‘rape,’ deployed to evade AI censors and content controls. Who knows? Besides all of the people involved, of course.

Les Wexner

Les Wexner still maintains that he was somehow bedazzled and duped by Jeffrey Epstein, which is another lie that is so transparently ridiculous that it needn’t even be addressed. As I’ve already indicated, it seems possible that Wexner was helped in some way by Epstein or by his intelligence agency connections, and they therefore developed a quid-pro-quo: Wexner would give Epstein total legal access to his wealth (as a convenient, ready-made cover story, to explain why a “financier” and currency trader without any record of trades or clients could afford to buy an island and a ranch and a hyper-expensive Manhattan home) and in return Epstein would enrich Wexner (with the money generated by blackmail and other government-sanctioned illegal activities) and protect him. It was an excellent deal for both men. Who knows whether Wexner ever participated in Epstein’s illegal, juvenile-oriented sexual schemes? There’s no real evidence to this effect but it really doesn’t matter. Wexner was an integral piece in the machinery, nearly as integral as Epstein himself.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates was the wealthiest man on Earth for many years. He still denies any wrongdoing associated with Epstein… but his ex-wife’s recent interview appears to quietly undermine his claims and it’s clear that he certainly lied about the scope and nature of their relationship. Is the message below a clumsy, pre-written blackmail attempt? Most blackmail involves a liability or a shared secret.

(Above) Draft message in Jeffrey Epstein’s email account

Ehud Barak

Ehud Barak appears in the Epstein files more than 4,000 times (Trump is featured more than 5,000, but most of those references were news stories or third person descriptions - not intimate interpersonal communications). He’s also indicative of the darker layers of the Epstein structure which we will probably never uncover, barring a revolution.

Some of these names are darker and more secretive (and more powerful) than others. They hint at profound power nodes, just barely exposed. Ehud Barak relied on Epstein as a kind of personal assistant/adviser (pretty good for a man who didn’t graduate college and spent his days partying and buying things). They are linked by a tangle of technology companies (Palantir, Anduril Industries, MF-Group, etc.) and socialite relationships, most of them Jewish. It is pretty clear (although never outright stated or investigated by the media) that Epstein had deep ties to Israel and a global network of powerful Jewish men. I’m not exactly sure what that means, but if Epstein himself is to be credited (all his musings on Jewish supremacy and the “goyim” and personal breeding programs) it means something. Many people suspect that Epstein had deep links to Israeli intelligence and I believe this to be true.

The question that keeps arising in my mind is: who are the notable Americans alive and active today who are filling the role that Epstein played for three decades? There must be many such people (since many Jewish people don’t consider Israel a true adversary). Again: how many people have been investigated or arrested for spying for Mossad? We know that Israel is totally dependent on the protection and favor of the United States and that they are extremely adept at espionage and manipulation. But no schemes or suspicions ever come to light. This is one case in which we can probably draw some conclusion without any specific evidence.

Howard Lutnick (Secretary of Commerce under President Trump)

Howard Lutnick was obviously fairly close with Epstein, even after his conviction for sex crimes (which shouldn’t be thought of as some horrible scandal in their world - I believe that all of these people knew exactly what was happening before and after Epstein’s perfunctory jail term). He seems to have lied more and more publicly than many of the people on this list. He’s still married, he’s still our Commerce Secretary, he still thinks the whole thing is rather funny based on his affect during Oval Office press conferences.

Peter Mandelson

The mastermind behind the neoliberal-bureaucratic “New Labor” Labor Party transition in Great Britain (which was a precursor to the current open borders and soft totalitarian policies of the regime) has now been arrested, for providing Epstein with official state secrets. There’s some circumstantial evidence that Mandelson was implicated in Epstein’s crimes (including the sexual ones). They were very close.

Peter Attia

Celebrity doctor, investor, CBS contributor, etc. - Peter Attia was a busy man. He was particularly busy with Epstein as well. More than most names on this list, Attia could be said to be close with Epstein, even intimate. His name appears more than 2,000 times in the files that were recently released. Attia said in messages that time away from Epstein caused him to go into ”withdrawal.” They used the same obviously coded language, which Attia hasn’t been pressed to illuminate or explain.

Dr. Attia confessed (privately in emails) that he avoided going home for ten days after his infant son had a heart attack, preferring instead to continue his existence of exotic business meetings and luxurious parties and Epstein-related sin. It seems pretty clear that Peter Attia is not a good man (which is something that people close with him probably knew, in the limited and private way that such character assessments are often made these days) but the public would’ve never suspected that he was evil without the release of the files.

Can’t tell us what?

Peter Attia has issued many denials: he claimed that he told Epstein to pay for therapy for his victims (imagine being a therapist hired under those conditions), he was nauseated when he discovered the reality of the crimes, he cut off contact. All of these claims are obviously lies.

This is a point that deserves to be repeated: many of the images and message details from the exchanges between Jeffrey Epstein and Peter Attia (plus hundreds of others) are redacted, but obviously Peter Attia and the other individuals in question know the details and have the photos. Yet none of them have been pressed to come forward or account for their messages or illuminate the redactions. The legacy media has been satisfied with reporting their denials (and then retreats, and then further denials) and with publicizing the farcical Congressional hearings - along with an unhealthy dollop of curiously monomaniacal focus on Donald Trump - but very few reporters have actually tried to find the details of these messages or what they refer to. We know they exist (we have them). We know they’ve been hidden and might be deeply incriminating - not just for the people directly involved but for an entire web of powerful people and institutions. And the media, from the beginning, has endeavored to ignore these realities and pretend that the circle of recrimination isn’t vast and elite. If - after COVID and the last 6 months of the Biden presidency and Russiagate and the summer of 2020 - you think this is incidental or by accident I urge you to really reflect on what’s going on here. Dozens of global media companies are essentially helping to hide possible evidence of powerful guilt absent any possible concern for national security or victims’ safety.

It is situations like this which have contributed to a growing cynicism as to the benevolence of our ruling institutions, and a cratering faith as to the motives and honesty of the legacy media.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world. Like everyone else on this list, he lied about his relationship with Epstein. He never rejected any invitations to Little Saint James (LSJ) Island (the site of Epstein’s private Caribbean island villa, the provenance of which has been almost totally obscured).

There are hundreds of bizarre photos of and details about LSJ Island that have been released, if you care to look. None of them make much sense but as Eric Weinstein says in an interview with Chris Williamson , the entire Epstein reality seemed to be constructed to be intentionally bizarre and perverse and to feel dangerous - like a kind of sinister Disneyworld for exorbitantly privileged adults.

In fact, Musk begged for invitations, on multiple occasions. Like all the others, there’s little chance of him suffering more than some very slight embarrassment. Perhaps he’s not guilty of any criminal charges. That’s not my primary concern. My concern is that the system of which Musk is a notable part is a corrupt, amoral, international organism which will corrode all cultures and values and transmogrify humanity into something unrecognizable within a generation, simply by leveraging our appetites and our reward circuits and the incentives of the free market. Based on what I know I don’t think Musk should be in prison. But I don’t want him building and running my life or my school or my community, and this kind of power is the thing for which all of these people, to some extent, lust. If there are effective counterweights and constraining mechanisms they haven’t made themselves apparent.

This message (above) was sent by Musk months after Epstein’s release from his jail sentence in Palm Beach County.

“There’s no one over 25 and they’re all very cute.” -Jeffrey Epstein in an email to Elon Musk.

Woody Allen

Appears in the files 7,000 times.

An insight into the web of favors and connections that really knits together the world of power. Working class communities have been devastated, denuded by addiction and technological atomization and deindustrialization… but the ‘Epstein class’ is more connected than ever. They save money, they speculate on properties, they get married, and they have children. They are unsurprisingly resistant to many of the ills of modernity (all save superficiality and materialism).

Jean-Luc Brunel

A fashion titan who reportedly supplied hundreds of girls to Epstein…

…Shortly after being arrested, he was found hanged in his prison cell at La Santé Prison in Paris in 2022.

[Author’s note: this is why it’s taken me weeks to finish this essay. The avalanche of details leave me feeling sad and weary. These are truly dispiriting insights into the status quo… but I believe that they are necessary. The power structure flourishes alongside distraction and complacency and selfishness. It’s probably no longer morally acceptable to look away and to play pretend, which is something that a lot of older people (in particular) seem to be trying to do.]

Kathy Ruemmler

…was the top legal professional in Goldman Sachs and Former White House Legal Counsel under President Obama. She happily received expensive gifts and sent ‘kissy face’ emojis and gave Epstein legal advice and set up meetings with top government officials.

She no longer works for Goldman Sachs, now that the files are publicly available.

Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Donald Trump, Larry Summers, Sarah Ferguson, Peter Thiel, Reid Hoffman… etc.

There are hundreds of people like this, nearly all of them highly placed in the most elite strata of our society. PayPal, Google, Apple, Microsoft, university math and physics departments, think tanks, Hollywood, international diplomacy, government. These are the people who control our society. It should go without saying that any stated concern for the safety or wellbeing of lower-class girls and boys is fraudulent, but so is their stated concern for the poor or the environment or democracy or human rights. These people have values, sure. But before and atop any of those concerns (really more like gratifying hobbies than anything else) they care about their own status and power and wealth.

Epstein’s influence was even more potent in the poorer parts of the world, and so his invincibility was commensurately enhanced.

Who would’ve guessed that billionaires were so fixated on delivery pizza?

One slice isn’t very much to go around. A “Jim Jones Kool-Aid event”?

Chinese cookie. Pizza. Grape soda. “No one else can understand.” And many professionals are furiously endeavoring right now to make sure that we never do.

The Implications

I don’t have to believe that hundreds of references to “beef jerky” are glimpses of cannibalism in order to be struck and disgusted by the Epstein files. The first impression I gain is that these people were idle, bored, and endlessly hedonistic. They are not enviable people - they strike me as people who have everything they want and can do almost anything they want, but who are deeply, pathologically bored. Alongside all of the orgies and references to teen pussy and probable hints of drug use there are thousands of more pedestrian messages: gynecological appointments for “the girls” (why haven’t Epstein’s numerous personal assistants been deposed?) and invitations to brunch. The “dentist” (which must be some kind of code) is mentioned more than 2,000 times. The sex parties with participants dressed as Red Riding Hood (which seemed to include Jes Staley and was alleged by female participants to involve forcible rape) don’t seem lighthearted or exciting (even aside from the rape or the minor participants). They seem demonic, the pastimes of people who are grimly, busily trying to suck the juice out of life but who’ve lost their sense of taste. Even if many of the food references in the Epstein files are merely that, this is still a monument to decadence. I wake up at 5:30am every morning (7am on the weekends) and I go to school early and come home and walk my dog and hit the gym (perhaps doing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) and then I come home and read and write on my computer for 1-2 hours and then I read a book and fall asleep and repeat. It seems that I, an on-paper unremarkable rookie schoolteacher, am much busier than the most wealthy and powerful people in our society. Epstein’s email address was “JEEVacation@gmail.com” and the man’s life seemed to be one long vacation, financed and arranged by a complicated pyramid of wealth and intelligence agency fiat. But is a lifetime vacation really a vacation, or is it just a long, slow degeneration?

That leads me to the first implication of the Epstein files: the elites are, largely, parasites. Any group of people who were really involved with the projects and goings on that Epstein and his friends were would simply be too busy for vacations or sex parties or daily brunch dates. Certainly the people building these companies are, and so we can gather that the people at the top - the people who extract the most financial value from the system - are parasites. They have latched onto the undercarriage of our global financial system (aided by sinister secrets and intelligence agencies) and they are slowly bleeding it. We had a clear view of all of this during the 2008 financial crash, but it seems to have gotten much, much worse since then. This applies to the thousands of notable names in the Epstein files but also millions of other, unnamed people in this class. Many of the members of this social set are producers or inventors or lawyers or film directors but even these people seem to have arrived at a place of such privilege that wealth and power simply surrounds them. They can make more money during a casual conversation at lunch than every parent of every child at my school (about 800 students total) will make this year. All of these people could probably be dispensed with entirely without any disruption to the system. That will never happen of course.

But if this class cannot be overthrown and erased from existence (which the demands of justice impel us to do), what can be done? The system that nourishes them must be starved. The corporations that sell us a dream of bought happiness and the credit card companies that finance it and the gambling apps and pornographers and pharmaceutical companies who leverage human addiction to make money must be starved, and that means extricating ourselves from the global financial system. There is no way to read the Epstein files and not become suspicious of BlackRock or Hollywood or the Superbowl. Withdraw your time and attention and resources from the corruption. There’s no way that enough Americans will do this to cause real reform - we are simply too compulsive, too soft, too deluded at this point. Comfort and easy credit and gluttony and cultural validation are in our national DNA. But at some point the system will grind to a halt, and then the people who avoided indebtedness and addiction and indoctrination will be there, the seed corn of a new status quo which will hopefully be more decent (and decentralized) then the former one.

There are the implications for the intelligence agencies, which I’ve already described. The CIA and Mossad and MI6 and the DGSE are, in some fundamental ways, part of a vast and international organism which has grown into intimacy with entertainment and finance and politics. The lure and influence of truly secret power is unbelievably potent in the modern world. This dilemma isn’t new. The CIA operated brothels in San Francisco in the 1960’s which damaged hundreds of unsuspecting victims, and ‘The Finders’ were a CIA-linked group of men who were stopped in Florida with children in their possession, and child pornography:

The Finders were an intentional community founded in Washington, D.C. in the early 1970s by former United States Air Force Master Sergeant Marion Pettie (1920–2003). 1987 arrest case The Finders came to wider public attention when two members of the movement were arrested in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1987 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse of the six children accompanying them – the two men having remained silent when, in a public park, the police inquired as to their identity and relationship to the children. The men were Douglas Ammerman and James Michael Holwell, both described as “well-dressed men in suits.” They used a van to transport “six scruffy, hungry children” of varying ages between 2 and 11. According to U.S. District Court records in Washington, a confidential police source had previously told authorities that the Finders were “a cult” that conducted “brainwashing” techniques at a warehouse and a Glover Park duplex raided by law enforcement. This source told of being recruited by the Finders with promises of “financial reward and sexual gratification” and of being invited by one member to “explore” satanism with them, according to the documents. Police sources said some of the items seized showed pictures of children engaged in what appeared to be “cult rituals.” Officials of the U.S. Customs Service said that the material seized included photos showing children involved in bloodletting ceremonies of animals and one photograph of a child in chains…. The men were released six weeks later, with the state of Florida dropping all charges against them. Federal authorities concluded that there was no evidence of criminal activity. The authorities contacted the mothers of the children, who came to Tallahassee and retrieved them. Allegations against the Finders Despite this resolution, the issue was brought to wider attention in 1993 when Henry T. “Skip” Clements, an officer in private-sector consulting and a resident of Stuart, Florida, obtained a copy of the 1987 report which stated that the DC Police Department investigation into the Finders had been dropped as a “CIA internal matter.” Clements alleged that the Central Intelligence Agency had compelled the U.S. Customs Service to cease the investigation, supposedly because the commune was used as a front to train agents. Clements’ allegations drew the interest of two United States Congress members Tom Lewis and Charlie Rose, leading to an investigation by the Department of Justice into the Finders and the 1987 investigation. CIA spokesman David Christian asserted that the charges were a misunderstanding stemming from a company by the name of Future Enterprises Inc. being used to train agents, with one member of the Finders working as a part-time accountant there.

It appears that secret power inevitably becomes corrupt and pervasive I conclude from the Epstein files (and the recent revelations about spying on the Trump campaign, plus my sneaking suspicion that intelligence agencies have not just been illegally and consistently absorbing our personal data but have also been manipulating and controlling legacy media narratives and technology companies and foreign policy decisions) that we should abolish or radically reform the intelligence agencies. In A Legacy of Ashes, by Tim Weiner, it becomes very clear that president after president tried to reign in or redirect or radically refocus the intelligence agencies (Eisenhower, Nixon, infamously John F. Kennedy) and each failed. They would appoint a new CIA director, and the organism would freeze the newcomer out, or absorb him, or manipulate him, and continue on its inexorable and expansionary course.

Finally, there is the element of Jewishness, and Israeli association, in the files. You won’t find many news stories about it, but Epstein and his interlocutors used the terms goyim or goy hundreds of times, and openly spoke of Jewish supremacy. They enlisted women to bear children and performed millions of dollars of research into fertility and senescence, all with the apparent goal of extending their lives and proliferating their offspring. Can you imagine if white supremacists had done all of this in the modern world? Or any of it?

There’s something disingenuous about the entire forbidden conversation about ‘Jewish conspiracies” in the aftermath of the Epstein files release. Take the screeching leftists who proclaim the contemporary United States as the Fourth Reich, with the Republicans playing the part of the National Socialists. Forget the fact that they’re been saying this for 20 years (they said it about George W. Bush, with nearly equal fervor). Their behavior and the decisions of their leaders don’t reflect this kind of conviction. If you truly believe that you’re confronting the Nazis, you don’t boldly antagonize their government agents while recording yourself. Furthermore, you don’t repeat the disastrous mistakes of Weimar-era communists, whose pitched battles and urban takeovers convinced many middle class Germans that the Nazis were a necessary evil. If you’re a politician, you don’t wait until a more fortuitous (later) election to run. You’re running against Adolf Hitler.

But in every case the left does the opposite. Therefore I conclude that their rhetoric (or at least the rhetoric of the people creating the narratives) is insincere.

The Epstein Files have been awkwardly forced into various narratives, but we shouldn’t get bogged down in partisan nonsense. The point is that the entire structure is rotten. Ilhan Omar’s vineyard (“The Devil’s Lie” being one notable wine produced there) is an example of institutional corruption, as is Nancy Pelosi’s fortune, as are Trump’s sexual habits. Empowering the Democrats (even at the expense of Trump) can only worsen this problem and it’s discouraging that so many people are predictably falling into partisan line.

Elites often profess skepticism of “conspiracy theories.” The idea that the Chinese Communist Party is funding activism and protest in America, the idea that the trans movement and gender ideology captured most of the medical complex in the absence of much solid science, the idea that the media has perpetuated a (probably) false narrative about the Canadian residential School mass graves (which don’t seem to actually exist), the idea that the entire public discourse around COVID was shaped by powerful interests to the detriment of millions of credulous or outspoken people - these are possibilities that the elite mind is usually reluctant to admit. The media doesn’t address and debunk (‘prebunk’) these notions as much as it nervously ignores them altogether. These are firmly, in the minds of the PMC, in the category of “forbidden” possibilities. Discussing them or acknowledging them is embarrassing… therefore they are false.

Gaslighting James M. · August 19, 2025 The gaslighting and ideological derangement on display in the conversation around Washington D.C.’s crime problem, and Trump’s federalization of city law enforcement Read full story

But these aren’t really conspiracy theories. They’re simply power structures, often involving many different hierarchies and organizations, in which every person follows their own incentives and obeys their own cowardly spirit. THAT is why educated people don’t want to entertain the notion that they might be part of vast, organized evil - because usually, to some extent, they are. It’s simply a matter of how evil the organization is. Does the good outweigh the bad? Are there any egregious legal or ethical violations taking place near one’s own role? Is anyone attending to the value of truth?

That last question is one which modern people have almost completely abandoned. If you work for a school with awful education metrics and poor quality teachers and perverse disciplinary policies, will you say something? If you work for a medical insurance company that routinely denies claims or incentivizes doctors to prescribe addictive or complicated antidepressants or a pharmaceutical company that biases safety trials to advantage their pipelined drugs or a police department that suppresses and distorts crime statistics or a DA’s office that releases predicate violent offenders routinely… will you say something? Will you do something?

Now, one might say: these examples don’t regard the abuse of children! If the safety of minor girls was on the line, I would certainly say something. But that appears to be a kind of comforting self-deception, a pleasing lie that people tell themselves (until they no longer can). Biological men in women’s prisons? Schoolgirls getting sexually abused, while the administration conceals the events and protects the perpetrators? Children placed in the foster care system in the United States have a 27% lifetime rate of serious sexual abuse. How many social workers or judges know and admit (even to themselves) that they work for broken, evil systems? That’s not to say that there’s a heavy personal responsibility to act in all of these cases. But that’s the point: responsibility is diffused. The real lesson from all of these examples is that when people’s money or status is in jeopardy and all that’s required is inaction or silence they will give it in 99% of cases. The evil of Epstein is the evil of the modern world. And it’s everywhere around us. We have a world so disconnected and complicated by large organizations that evil can flourish. In fact, courage and masculine implacability (always the best final defenses against evil) are being routinely downgraded and discouraged. The individual is no longer taught or expected to be forthright, scrupulously honest, and courageous in the face of public anger or loss. That’s because these are difficult and harmful qualities for a bureaucratized population to have. But the Epstein files how us the truth: these qualities are the only bulwark against evil, especially in a world of fabulous wealth and faceless structures.

The Partisan Fray

Donald Trump’s critics have endeavored mightily to hang as much Epstein-related culpability upon him as possible, mostly without success. I’m agnostic as to Trump’s specific guilt in this matter. I think it’s very possible that he has abused underage girls and I think it’s likely that he has led a life of sexual greed and depravity. But I voted for him because I believe that law and order is important for a society like ours, and because I began to perceive the bloated and increasingly insane administrative state apparatus (which includes consultancies and media companies and universities… what Curtis Yarvin has called “the Cathedral”) as an existential threat to America’s future, especially in the context of a ballooning federal debt.

None of that would change if Trump was discovered to be guilty. Many of Trump’s current supporters only support him because he opposes harmful progressive policy commitments. If the left really wanted to win those voters it would jettison the policy commitments, and stop trying to craft damaging narratives about President Trump. But they can’t jettison the policy commitments - they are no longer a political party in the traditional American sense, but are instead a blended organization: half utopian would-be dismantlers, half elite class privilege and status protectors. Those goals make it impossible for them to take a sensible and popular position on immigration or urban criminal justice or public education, and the only thing that would change that is something that they’ve been working on for many years: the wholesale ideological indoctrination of the American public.

But their goals also make it impossible for them to truly care about Epstein’s victims… or anything outside of their agenda. I’ve called this ‘tactical morality,’ and it is not a real morality at all. The agenda is not just important - it is paramount. Most of the people implicated by the Epstein files are Democrats, and many are powerful coordinating progressives. The Biden administration had the files for four years, and did nothing. Basically every person now trying to use the files against Trump would’ve scoffed at their mention and dismissed such a lurid “conspiracy theory.” Now they’re crusaders for justice! The lesson here is not that Donald Trump is a scumbag (although he probably is). The lesson is that the entire structure is rotten - rotted by hypocrisy and greed and rent-seeking and deceit. It would be nonsensical to admit that the structure is rotten but then to pivot and pretend that universities and entertainment companies and financial firms and federal agencies are worthy and should be given more power and money, but that is precisely what these people are doing. They are holding these contradictory positions because their entire worldview (and in most cases their careers) depends on it. They depend on an ill and lonely but managed society, where their controlling institutions encourage debt and divorce and single motherhood and obesity and academic mediocrity and low-level crime and then step in to ameliorate and continue to encourage these social problems.

People Suck James M. · February 14, 2025 We all recognize on some level that people suck. The idea that structural factors are weightier causes on outcomes than personal beliefs and behaviors is simply not true. Poor people are poor mostly because of how they act (how they work and spend). Prisoners are mostly in jail because of the decisions they make. Fat people are mostly fat because of their habits. This isn’t a harsh claim-it’s actually liberatory. The important thing to note is that it’s true, though, and pretending that it’s not (in order to shield people from ‘blame’ or ‘stigma’) does no good to anyone. I’ve seen this reality in my personal life a thousand times. It’s time to imprint it upon the culture. Read full story

But powerful, managed hierarchies are magnets for secrecy and evil, especially in the absence of virtue or courage. That is the key takeaway of the Epstein files, but it would be disadvantageous for most professional-managerial class (PMC) members to recognize it. So they won’t. Just as they would have cultivated their ignorance if they’d risen high enough to join Epstein’s social circle. That is the destination towards which they’ve been pushed their entire adult lives, the destination that high schools and colleges and internships try to push our most brilliant or diverse students towards. The depravity of Jeffrey Epstein is the depravity of their entire world, just magnified and sensationalized.

Epilogue: The “ Jewish Cabal”

I began writing this essay two weeks ago, shortly after the Epstein files were released. As I dove further into the files and the information surrounding them, I was struck by one consistent omission from legacy media coverage: Epstein’s Jewishness, and his Israeli ties.

I don’t think being Jewish is particularly pertinent to anything… most of the time. The difference here is that Epstein seemed to see himself as a Jewish man, perhaps even before an American, and he clearly had a deep and cryptic relationship to Israel. This got me thinking: what if the old tropes about Jewish conspiracies and blood rituals and some shadowy semitic elite weren’t being stigmatized and forbidden to protect Jews, but to protect elites?

This kind of ‘identity shied’ maneuver is incredibly common in the modern world. Progressives used ‘immigrants’ as shield in order to justify and protect de facto open borders policies (which were deeply unpopular with immigrants in the United States). Anyone who criticized their policies could be called ‘xenophobic,’ and the policies themselves could be framed as compassionate, and fueled by concern for the marginalized. Even while they contributed to urban disorder, took resources from poor Americans, and enriched nonprofits and churches and well-placed Democratic contractors (to the tune of billions).

Kleptocracy James M. · December 30, 2025 During my time in the provinces of Eastern Afghanistan, I was exposed to two heretofore alien cultural modes, one good and one bad. The first (benign) one was the condition of living with a group of men as a team, with minimal (by modern standards) comforts, and maximal purpose. We were light infantrymen, fighting a strange kind of counter-insurgency - although I suppose they’re all strange. Our life was lifting weights, maintaining our vehicles and weapons, engaging in the odd firefight, and sometimes visiting the large bases to reload and refit and to plug ourselves into the strange digital world of Facebook and make calls home. Read full story

The Democratic Party - which up until around 2015 had been completely in support of deportations and effective border security - now claimed that the people who advocated those things were full of hate, precisely at the same time that the clarifying demographic trends made it clear that they would begin to lose swing states without exogenous infusions of Blue-voting biomass. Activists used gender confused children and the small number of extant trans people (who were more mentally disordered on the average, but mostly lived their lives quietly and contentedly within the sex binary) to drive policies that caused chaos and disaster: partially desegregating men’s and women’s prisons and locker rooms and bathrooms. These policies still haven’t been fully reversed and no one (that I know of) ever asked real trans people (not chronically-online 14 year old girls, but adults who’d been living as the opposite sex for many years) what they thought of all this. What they thought and wanted was irrelevant - the activists had a utopian vision of a post-sex binary future. Some of them embraced the tenets of Queer Theory, which held that all established meanings and norms and categories were arbitrary and oppressive, and that we should transition to a glorious state of constant revolutionary upheaval (which I can’t believe that anyone really wants; it’s easier for me to just speculate that many of these people are nihilists who hate order and happiness for being). The activists were able to use real trans people (their felt safety, their happiness, their interests) as a shield to forward and defend these insane policies. And, for about 5 years, it worked.

Whenever you see the ‘identity shield’ deployed, it pays to be cynical. Especially when the people deploying it don’t say anything about their own power interests or their own social class or incentives. Not only are open borders progressives not immigrants, but they often know almost no immigrants, and the entire conceptual structure is simply a mental reality, without any connection to the physical and social world. Not only are most trans activists not trans, but they don’t actually care about existing trans people as a group. They would happily sacrifice many of them in order to bring about their revolution.

The Jewish identity shield is much longer-lasting and more established, however. Here in Florida there are two mandatory social studies subjects that must be taught in history: American slavery… and the Holocaust. Keep in mind that Florida has the reputation of being a conservative state in terms of educational policy and curricula. Reverence for the victims of the Holocaust and regular familiarization with the excesses of the Nazis and the genocide of the Jews is probably more foundational to the American psyche at this point than the American Revolution (certainly more so than the American Civil War, which was arguably the birth of our current national government). Tied in to this vast and deeply reinforced meme complex is the idea of ‘Jewish tropes’: forbidden ideas of Jews as rich, acquisitive, ambitious, clannish, manipulative, alien, transgressive - Jews as a kind of potent civilizational acid, eating away at tradition and family structure and national identity.

I’m no expert on history, and I think it would be simplistic to claim that the vaccine-like programming of our national consciousness against Jewish tropes is entirely an example of the identity shield. Jews are individuals and many nations have entertained damaging and over-generalized notions about them and we should resist any such specious varieties of bigotry. But what if the regular deployment of Jews and “antisemitism” as a way to preclude any discussion of parasitic banking or shadowy global elites - what if this is an identity shield against diagnosis or criticism of our global elites? They certainly have the power and resources to execute this kind of operation and the Epstein Files make it clear that they think in exactly these kinds of terms. So much of their activity (seeding Reddit with alt-right information, helping anti-Trump news campaigns in the United States, burnishing Israel’s international image). Let’s summarize the Jewish conspiracy archetype: a tightly-knit group of elitist, secular cosmopolitans use national governments to control society in order to protect their own status and privilege. They engage in ritual desacralizations and work to destabilize the family, religion, and national identity. They control the media, finance, national politics, and technology and they constantly weave through these structures in order to stay invisible (publicly known in a general way, but never interrogated or held accountable) and to keep their grasp on the most important levers of power.

Add in the trafficking of girls and the profound, almost demonic, hedonism of Epstein and his circle and isn’t this precisely what Epstein’s cohort was and is?

Furthermore, people who are really concerned about the damaging character of bigoted stereotypes and the historical legacy of antisemitism don’t replicate all of these patterns in their own lives. Think of it like this: if any of the people in the Epstein files had been confronted with the notion that there are shadowy elites (a highly disproportionate of whom do happen to be Jewish, although there’s absolutely no reason to believe that Jewishness is related to their status) that control the structures of power and cooperate internationally to manipulate media and finance and politics and that live degenerate lives, full of worldly pleasures and utopian schemes, they would have scoffed and probably said something about antisemitism and “harmful Jewish tropes.” But there is such an elite. And they are a part of it. They know about it because it is their world, and they actually care nothing about racism or historical atrocity or antisemitic tropes. They care about their own power, and to protect it they have been using Jewishness and antisemitism as conceptual identity shields, probably for decades.

For an American citizen, an enormous amount of Epstein’s activity revolved around Israel. he reached out to and cultivated relationships with a half-dozen African heads of state in order to sell them surveillance and hacking tools and software. His business with Elon Musk revolved around increasing the sale and manufacture of Tesla cars in Israel. His closest single power relationship was probably with Ehud Barak, the former Prime Minister of Israel. If Epstein was an intelligence agency asset (and it seems probable that the theft of the contents of his UES townhouse safe was performed by intelligence agents) then one must wonder why an American living in America was allowed to maintain such close to Israel. This only makes sense if one of a few possibilities are true:

Epstein was working for both U.S. and Israeli intelligence, which would indicate that these entities are much more interrelated than our foreign policy establishment would have us believe. Epstein was working for U.S intelligence, and being leveraged against the Israelis.

Based on the multiple, high-level contacts that he maintained (and Ghislaine Maxwell maintained, and her father Robert Maxwell maintained, etc.) I suspect that option 1 is the actual one.

Ultimately it may not matter. The Epstein files aren’t important because they reveal the private life of Jeffrey Epstein and his friends. This affair is much bigger than abused teen girls (sick as that is) and shadowy wealth transfers. This is a story that involves the entire shape and direction of our society. And that is the story that the powerful are desperate to bury… so they can get back to business as usual.

Thanks for reading. Please take care of yourself.

